TV Guide Monday 17 January 2022 tonight’s programs on TV today

– Advertising –

TV Guide Monday 17 January 2022

What’s on TV tonight? There TV Guide of Monday 17 January 2022 with the programs of the first 9 channels and the subdivision between TV series and free-to-air and pay movies. On Rai 1, Don’t leave me, the Big Brother Vip on Canale 5, Report on Rai 3, a new episode for the Crimes of BarLume on Sky continues. As of today, the Paramount Network and Spike channels are switched off, in their place two Mediaset channels the novelty TwentySeven and the relocation of Italia 2.

Rai 1

18:45 The legacy

8:00 pm Tg1

20:30 Usual Unknowns

21:25 Don’t leave me 1 × 03-04 1st Tv

23:25 Cose Nostre (in the middle of Tg1)

Rai 2

18:50 Blue Bloods

19:40 911 2 × 03

20:30 Tg2

21:00 Tg2 Post

21:20 Crimes in Paradise 10 × 03-04

23:40 Total Football

Rai 3

19:50 Tg R

8:00 pm Blob

20:20 What Next?

20:45 A Place in the Sun

21:15 Report

23:20 Fiorella’s version

Channel 5

18:45 Free fall

8:00 pm Tg5

20:35 Strip the news

21:30 Big Brother Vip

half past one Tg5

Italy 1

19:30 CSI Miami 2

20:30 NCIS 8

21:20 Freedom

23:40 Tiki Taka

Network 4

19:55 Love storm 1st Tv

20:30 Countercurrent

21:25 Fourth Republic

00:50 Motive

La7

18:00 Ghost Whisperer

8:00 pm TgLa7

20:35 Half past eight

21:15 JFK A case still open

New Orleans District Attorney Jim Garrison’s courageous investigation into the assassination of President John Fitzgerald Kennedy.

Tv8 (ch. 125 Sky)

19:10 4 hotels

20:30 Guess My Age

21:30 Creed 2

Adonis Creed is challenged by the son of Ivan Drago, the boxer who killed his father Apollo in the ring. He will accept the competition, and ask for Rocky’s help

23:55 The immortal

A former Marseille godfather closes with the past and rebuilds a life, but the journey of redemption is full of pitfalls …

Nine (ch. 149 Sky)

19:15 Cash or trash

20:20 Deal with It

21:30 Palermo – Milan one way

During an interrogation, the repentant Marinnà mentions the name of Turi Arcangelo Leofonte, nicknamed “the accountant of the mafia” due to his relations with organized crime.

23:40 The 100 steps

In Cinisi, a Sicilian village squeezed between the rock and the sea, near the airport, therefore useful for drug trafficking, one hundred steps separate the house of Peppino Impastato from that of Tano Badalamenti, the local boss. Peppino, a curious child who did not like the silence opposed to his questions, to his effort to understand, in 1968 rebelled like many young people against his father.



TV Series and Movies TV Guide Monday 17 January 2022

The TV series in the clear

Yellow (ch. 38 dtt and Tivùsat 167 Sky) 9.10 pm Inspector Barnaby

(ch. 38 dtt and Tivùsat 167 Sky) 9.10 pm Inspector Barnaby TopCrime (ch. 39 dtt and TivùSat 168 Sky) at 21:10 The Mentalist 4 × 05-06

The Sky / Premium TV series

Sky Atlantic (ch. 110 sat and 455 dtt pay) at 9.15 pm Possesions 1 × 01-02 at 11:10 pm Euphoria 2 × 01 dubbed + 2 × 02 v or 1st Tv

(ch. 110 sat and 455 dtt pay) at 9.15 pm 1 × 01-02 at 11:10 pm 2 × 01 dubbed + 2 × 02 v or 1st Tv Sky Series (ch. 112) 9.15 pm And Just Like that 1 × 01-02-03-04-05-06

(ch. 112) 9.15 pm 1 × 01-02-03-04-05-06 Sky Investigation (ch. 114) 9.15 pm Elementary 3 × 09-10

(ch. 114) 9.15 pm 3 × 09-10 Fox (ch. 116) at 21:00 The man of the house 7 × 09-10-11-12

If you are looking for streaming TV series, here you will find our catalogs by platform:

Netflix, click here for the catalog; Prime Video, click here for the catalog; Starzplay, click here for the catalog; Apple Tv +, click here for the catalog; Infinity +, click here for the catalog; TIMVISION, click here for the catalog; Sky and NOW, click here for the catalog; Disney +, click here for the catalog.

Free-to-air movies

20 (ch. 20 dtt and TivùSat 151 Sky) at 9.15 pm green Lantern

From the DC Comics comics. The dreaded Parallax threatens to destroy the Universe: salvation is in the hands of Green Lantern.

Rai 4 (ch. 21 dtt – 10 TivùSat) at 21:20 Skyline

An alien force, heralded by mysterious lights appearing over Los Angeles, threatens to destroy Earth’s population. Jarrod, Elaine and friend Terry wake up after a night of partying and must somehow save themselves from the massacre.

Iris (ch. 22 dtt, 11 Tivùsat 325 Sky) at 9.15 pm Gangster Squad

Prestigious cast. Los Angeles 1949, the city is at the feet of the boss Mickey Cohen; Between judges and corrupt agents, Sergeant O’Mara resists corruption

Rai Movie (call 24 dtt 14 TivùSat) at 21:10 Harry Spikes’ gang

In the West, three young men join an outlaw to form a gang of robbers. The deal is to separate after the first robbery, but things don’t go as planned.

Sky (ch. 26 dtt 19 Tivùsat 156 Sky) 9.15 pm Love beyond war

During the Second World War a German soldier is tasked with figuring out whether the Dutch resistance has succeeded in infiltrating a spy in the home of Keizer Wilhelm II of Germany. During the meticulous investigation, the man meets a woman, a Jewish maid, and eventually falls in love with her.

TwentySeven (ch. 27 dtt and Tivùsat 158 ​​Sky) at 9.15 pm 40 years virgin

Andy Stitzer is 40, a quiet job as an electronics store clerk and good friends. Too bad that at his age he has not yet had the opportunity to know the love of a woman.

La5 (ch.30 dtt 12 Tivùsat 159 Sky) at 21:10 Bitter Paradise

Oscar-winning film with George Clooney. The Hawaiian Islands are a bitter Paradise for Matt, who discovers that his wife, now in a coma, was cheating on him.

Cine 34 (ch. 34 dtt and Tivùsat 327 Sky) at 21:10 The cosmos on the dresser

The comic trio Aldo, Giovanni and Giacomo in a hilarious comedy divided into four episodes, in which it is easy to recognize oneself in behaviors and relationships.

Italy 2 (ch. 49 dtt 16 Tivusat 169 Sky) at 21:20 Dragonheart 2

Geoff, a young stable boy, discovers Drake, the last living dragon. The boy realizes that his dream of becoming a valiant knight can come true.

Pay Sky / Premium movies

Sky Cinema One (ch. 301) 9.15 pm The Crimes of BarLume – Buy Gold 9 × 01 1a Tv

Cinema Two (ch. 302) 9.15 pm Lolita

From Nabokov’s novel, a story of passion and perdition. A middle-aged teacher marries a New England widow to be next to a provocative teenager.

Cinema Collection (ch. 303) 9.15 pm Let them talk

Alice Hughes is a successful American writer who is expected to travel to England to receive a literary award. He decides to make the crossing aboard a luxury ship, in the company of his relatives.

Cinema Family (ch. 304) at 21:00 Kung Fu Panda 3

Po’s father suddenly reappears. They decide to go on a journey together to the Panda paradise. They meet new and fun characters. The supernatural spirit Kai wants to wipe out all Kung Fu masters from China.

Cinema Action (ch. 305) at 21:00 800 heroes

The story of the battle between China and Japan during the 1930s in Shanghai. Faced with the advance of the Japanese army, about 800 Chinese soldiers resist the imperial assaults.

Suspenseful cinema (ch. 306) at 21:00 Airport 75

A mid-air collision leaves the crew and passengers of a 747 in terror. A stewardess then decides to take the controls of the plane.

Romance cinema (ch. 307) at 21:00 The Wedding Planner – Sooner or later I’m getting married

Maria, a longtime single and wedding planner, is hired by Massimo, an old friend, who is about to get married. Between the two, however, love is born.

Cinema Drama (ch. 308) at 21:00 The last of the Mohicans

The last members a tribe of Native Americans, Uncas, his father Chingachgook and his adoptive brother Hawkeye, live in peace next to a group of British colonizers. Following the kidnapping of the daughters of an English colonel by an explorer, the two young men are forced to take part in the bloody war between the French and the Indians.

Comedy cinema (ch. 309) at 9.45pm The crimes of the BarLume – I buy gold



TV Guide Monday 17 January 2022 Shows, Sports and documentaries on TV

Rai 5 (ch. 23 dtt 13 TivùSat) 9.15 pm Charades the circle of words

(ch. 23 dtt 13 TivùSat) 9.15 pm Charades the circle of words Rai Premium (ch. 25 dtt 15 TivùSat) at 21:20 The Voice Senior

(ch. 25 dtt 15 TivùSat) at 21:20 The Voice Senior Focus (ch 35 dtt 60 Tivùsat 414 Sky) 9.15 pm The Destiny of Rome 1a Tv

(ch 35 dtt 60 Tivùsat 414 Sky) 9.15 pm The Destiny of Rome 1a Tv Real Time (ch. 31 dtt and TivùSat 160 Sky) at 21:25 Vite al Limite 1a tv

(ch. 31 dtt and TivùSat 160 Sky) at 21:25 Vite al Limite 1a tv DMAX (ch. 52 dtt, 28 TivùSat 170 Sky) 9.10 pm River Monsters 1st Tv

(ch. 52 dtt, 28 TivùSat 170 Sky) 9.10 pm River Monsters 1st Tv Mediaset Extra (ch. 55 dtt 17 Tivùsat 163 Sky) Live Big Brother Vip 6

(ch. 55 dtt 17 Tivùsat 163 Sky) Live Big Brother Vip 6 Sky One (ch. 108 Sat and 455 dtt pay) 9.15 pm Hell’s Kitchen USA 20 × 15-16 1a Tv

(ch. 108 Sat and 455 dtt pay) 9.15 pm Hell’s Kitchen USA 20 × 15-16 1a Tv Sky Art (ch. 120/400 Sky) 9.15 pm The secrets of the lost ark 1st TV

(ch. 120/400 Sky) 9.15 pm The secrets of the lost ark 1st TV Sky Documentaries (ch. 122/402) 9.15 pm The return of Muhammad Ali 1st Tv

(ch. 122/402) 9.15 pm The return of Muhammad Ali 1st Tv Sky Nature (ch. 124/404) 9.15 pm David Attenborough The origin of life

(ch. 124/404) 9.15 pm David Attenborough The origin of life Blaze (ch. 127 Sky) 9.00 pm Battlebots + Hunting for treasures 1st Tv

(ch. 127 Sky) 9.00 pm Battlebots + Hunting for treasures 1st Tv Comedy Central (ch. 129 Sky) 9.00 pm Maurizio Battista Choose a card

(ch. 129 Sky) 9.00 pm Maurizio Battista Choose a card MTV (ch. 131 Sky) 9.05 pm Double Shot at Love with DJ Pauly and Vinny

(ch. 131 Sky) 9.05 pm Double Shot at Love with DJ Pauly and Vinny Red shrimp (ch. 133 Sky) 9.00 pm Baron Island 1st Tv

(ch. 133 Sky) 9.00 pm Baron Island 1st Tv The F (ch. 135 Sky) at 21:10 Author lessons 1st tv

(ch. 135 Sky) at 21:10 Author lessons 1st tv Sport One from 7:00 pm NBA 360

from 7:00 pm NBA 360 Sky Sport Soccer from 20:45 Fiorentina – Genoa

Complete programming Rai, Mediaset, Sky, Discovery

– Advertising –