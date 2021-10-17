TV Guide Monday 18 October 2021 tonight’s programs on TV today





TV Guide Monday 18th October

What’s on TV tonight? There TV Guide of Monday 18 October 2021 with the programs of the first 9 channels and the subdivision between TV series and free-to-air and pay movies. I Bastardi di Pizzofalcone are back on Rai 1, on Canale 5 there is Grande Fratello Vip 6, on Rai 2 Quelli che il calcio gives way to a special run-off by Tg2 Post.

Rai 1

18:45 The legacy

8:00 pm Tg1

20:30 The usual unknown

21:25 The Bastards of Pizzofalcone 3 × 05 1st Tv

23:35 Seven Stories Special ballot

Rai 2

18:50 A Million Little Things 2 × 16 1st Tv

19:40 NCIS Los Angeles 9 × 14

20:30 Tg2

21:00 Tg2 Post Special Ballotings

22:30 Marry me stupid

Yassine, a young student of Moroccan origins who studies architecture in Paris, is left without a residence permit, suddenly finding himself in the condition of an illegal immigrant. After a few unsuccessful attempts, to regularize his position, Yassine gives in to the only solution he has left: marrying his best friend Fred and thus obtaining French citizenship. But the suspicious Inspector Dussart smells like scam.

Rai 3

19:50 Tg R

8:00 pm Blob

20:20 What Next? 1st tv

20:45 A Place in the Sun

21:15 Presadiretta

The pebble in the shoe

23:15 Tg3 Night Line Special ballot

Channel 5

17:35 Afternoon 5

18:45 Free fall 1st tv

8:00 pm Tg5

20:35 Strip the news

21:30 Big Brother Vip

half past one Tg5

Italy 1

19:30 CSI 12

20:30 NCIS 4

21:20 Colombian

Action thriller with Zoe Saldana. A cold killer is on the hunt for the person responsible for the deaths of her parents, who were killed when she was a child.

23:30 Tiki Taka



Network 4

19:55 Love storm 1st Tv

20:30 Italy tonight

21:25 Fourth Republic

00:50 Gone 1 × 05

La7

14:15 Mentana Elections Marathon 2021

8:00 pm TgLa7

20:35 Half past eight

21:15 Eden A planet to save

00:15 Tg

Tv8 (ch. 125 Sky)

19:25 Rich Dish 1st Tv

20:30 Guess My Age 1st Tv

21:30 Venom

Sci-fi action thriller While searching for evidence to prove the crimes committed by a bioengineering company, a journalist is infected with an alien creature who becomes his monstrous alter ego.

23:35 MIIB Men in Black 2

Same heroes, new female faces for the adventures of men in black ii. the story picks up 4 years after the jek agents foiled the latest intergalactic disaster. t

Nine (ch. 149 Sky)

19:15 Hells Kitchen

20:20 Deal with It 1st tv

21:30 Little Big Italy 1st Tv

23:00 Little Big Italy



TV Series and Movies TV Guide Monday 18 October 2021

The TV series in the clear

TopCrime (ch. 39 dtt and TivùSat 168 Sky) 9.10 pm The Mentalist 3 × 03-04

The Sky / Premium TV series

Sky Atlantic (ch. 109 sat and 455 dtt pay) at 9.15 pm Scenes from a final 1 × 05 Marriage 1st Tv

Sky Series (ch. 112) 9.15 pm Transplant 1 × 07-08 1st tv

Sky Investigation (ch. 114) 9.15 pm Elementary 2 × 07-08

Fox (ch. 116) at 21:00 Modern Family 10 × 13-14-15-16

PremiumCrime (ch. 118 sat 460 dtt pay) at 9.15 pm Lethal Weapon 2 × 13-14

Premium Stories (ch 126 sat 462 dtt pay) at 9.15 pm Claws 2 × 03-4

Premium Action (ch 128 sat 459 dtt pay) at 9.15 pm Arrow 4 × 17-18

If you are looking for streaming TV series, here you will find our catalogs by platform:

Netflix, click here for the catalog; Prime Video, click here for the catalog; Starzplay, click here for the catalog; Apple Tv +, click here for the catalog; Infinity +, click here for the catalog; TIMVISION, click here for the catalog; Sky and NOW, click here for the catalog; Disney +, click here for the catalog.

Free-to-air movies

20 (ch. 20 dtt and TivùSat 151 Sky) at 21:10 Terminator Genisys

Fifth chapter of the saga with Arnold Schwarzenegger. 2029: John Connor is about to triumph, but Skynet sends a cyborg into the past to kill Connor’s mother

Rai 4 (ch. 21 dtt – 10 TivùSat) at 21:20 Jumanji Welcome to the jungle

Four punished high schoolers find an old video game in the school basement. Once the match begins, they are sucked into the jungle game, each playing a different character. To be able to get out and return home they will have to finish the game, overcoming various challenges and returning an enchanted jewel to the top of a mountain.

Iris (ch. 22 dtt, 11 Tivùsat 325 Sky) at 9.15 pm The Godfather Part II

Second chapter of the saga and winner of 6 Oscars, with Al Pacino, Robert De Niro. The origins of Don Vito Corleone, who became the boss of the Mafia

Rai Movie (call 24 dtt 14 TivùSat) at 21:10 Once Upon a Time in the West

Jill, a girl with a stormy past, arrives in Red Land and finds her husband, the Irishman Bret McBain, murdered by the bandit Frank. The man acted on a mandate from Morton, an individual who, despite a serious illness, continues to pursue his goal of building a railroad in the West from the Atlantic to the Pacific.

Rai Premium (ch. 25 dtt 15 TivùSat) at 21:20 Katie FFord – In search of the past

Sky (ch. 26 dtt 19 Tivùsat 156 Sky) at 9.15 pm The Fighter

A former boxing promise seeks redemption by training her brother to fight for the title.

Paramount Network (ch. 27 dtt and Tivùsat 158 ​​Sky) at 9.15 pm Christmas Gifts

Anna is hired to do Christmas shopping for Marc, a prominent businessman. The two discover the true meaning of the gift and the need to follow their dreams.

La5 (ch.30 dtt 12 Tivùsat 159 Sky) at 21:10 The house in the mountains – Still at home

Marie is expecting a child from Georg but does not have the courage to reveal it to him. Between Lisa and Florian everything remains suspended, but clearly the two still love each other

Cine 34 (ch. 34 dtt and Tivùsat 327 Sky) at 21:10 Heaven suddenly

Lorenzo, happily single, is envied by his friends Taddeo and Giandomenico for his freedom. But it won’t last long.

Yellow (ch. 38 dtt and Tivùsat 167 Sky) at 21:10 Crime in Biot

Spike (ch. 49 dtt 26 Tivusat 169 Sky) at 21:30 The Rendezvous – Deadly Prophecy

Rachel travels to Jordan to identify the body of her brother, found dead in the desert. While investigating the murder, she is chased by members of a religious sect in search of a manuscript found by her brother, containing information …

Italy 2 (ch. 66 dtt 16 TivùSat 175 Sky) at 21:20 A million ways to die in the West

A cast of stars for an irreverent western comedy. The reckless Anna will help the meek and unfortunate Albert redeem himself.

Pay Sky / Premium movies

Sky Cinema One (ch. 301) 9.15 pm Way Down – Bank of Spain robbery 1st tv

Action Sky Original with an engineering student at the center who creates a plan to enter the impenetrable bank of Spain

Cinema Two (ch. 302) at 9.45pm Way Down – Bank of Spain robbery 1st tv



Cinema Collection (ch. 303) 9.15 pm Lethal Virus

1995 movie with a virus that a US Army doctor tries to stop

Cinema Family (ch. 304) at 21:00 Monacre – The secrets of the last moon

2008 film fantasy adventure about a 13-year-old girl who lives with her uncle and finds herself in a mysterious world where she is a princess

Cinema Action (ch. 305) at 21:00 The Hunt

Twelve strangers are prey to sadistic hunters

Suspenseful cinema (ch. 306) at 21:00 Crime hypothesis

2002 film starring Ben Affleck and Samuel L. Jackson a thriller triggered by a simple rear-end collision between a former alcoholic family man and a lawyer

Romance cinema (ch. 307) at 21:00 Big Wedding

2013 comedy starring De Niro – Robin Williams – Sarandon – Keaton – Heigl with two separated spouses pretending to be together for their son’s wedding

Cinema Drama (ch. 308) at 21:00 Seven years in Tibet

1997 drama starring Brad Pitt based on a true story, Austrian mountaineer Harrer leaves for Tibet, is captured and then wants to meet the Dalai Lama

Comedy cinema (ch. 309) at 21:00 Life is a wonderful thing

Italian comedy of 2010 with Proietti, Salemme, Brignano directed by Carlo Vanzina

Premium Cinema 1 (ch. 313 sat 463 dtt pay) at 9.15 pm Hunger Games The Song of Revolt part 1

First part of the last chapter of the saga. Katniss, symbol of the Resistance, must save Peeta.

Premium Cinema 2 (ch. 315 sat 464 dtt pay) at 9.15 pm The bridges of Madison County

A classic of romantic cinema with Oscar winners Clint Eastwood and Meryl Streep. The intense extra-marital love between a mature photographer and a married woman.

Premium Cinema 3 (ch. 316 sat 465 dtt pay) at 9.15 pm What a nice surprise

Remake of a Brazilian hit. Claudio Bisio in the role of a romantic professor who, after a disappointment in love, meets the woman of his dreams.



TV Guide Monday 18 October 2021 Shows, Sports and documentaries on TV

Rai 5 (ch. 23 dtt 13 TivùSat) 9.15 pm No Dorma 1a Tv

(ch. 23 dtt 13 TivùSat) 9.15 pm No Dorma 1a Tv Focus (ch 35 dtt 60 Tivùsat 414 Sky) 9.15 pm Secrets of Egypt’s Lost Queen

(ch 35 dtt 60 Tivùsat 414 Sky) 9.15 pm Secrets of Egypt’s Lost Queen Real Time (ch. 31 dtt and TivùSat 160 Sky) at 20:30 Courtesies for guests 1st tv at 21:25 Lives at the limit 1st tv

(ch. 31 dtt and TivùSat 160 Sky) at 20:30 Courtesies for guests 1st tv at 21:25 Lives at the limit 1st tv DMAX (ch. 52 dtt, 28 TivùSat 170 Sky) 9.10 pm Extreme survival 1st tv

(ch. 52 dtt, 28 TivùSat 170 Sky) 9.10 pm Extreme survival 1st tv Mediaset Extra (ch. 55 dtt 17 Tivùsat 163 Sky) Live Big Brother Vip 6

(ch. 55 dtt 17 Tivùsat 163 Sky) Live Big Brother Vip 6 Sky One (ch. 108 Sat and 455 dtt pay) 9.15 pm Masterchef USA 11 × 07-08 1st Tv

(ch. 108 Sat and 455 dtt pay) 9.15 pm Masterchef USA 11 × 07-08 1st Tv Sky Art (ch. 120/400 Sky) 9.15 pm Andy Warhol – A portrait

(ch. 120/400 Sky) 9.15 pm Andy Warhol – A portrait Sky Documentaries (ch. 122/402) 9.15 pm Hillary 1 × 02 1st Tv

(ch. 122/402) 9.15 pm Hillary 1 × 02 1st Tv Sky Nature (ch. 124/404) 9.15 pm David Attenborough Journey around the world 1st tv

(ch. 124/404) 9.15 pm David Attenborough Journey around the world 1st tv Blaze (ch. 127 Sky) 8:15 pm Lego Masters Australia + 9:50 pm Treasure hunting 1st TV

(ch. 127 Sky) 8:15 pm Lego Masters Australia + 9:50 pm Treasure hunting 1st TV Comedy Central (ch. 129 Sky) at 21:00 Comedy Central Presenta

(ch. 129 Sky) at 21:00 Comedy Central Presenta MTV (ch. 131 Sky) 9.15 pm Geordie OG’s

(ch. 131 Sky) 9.15 pm Geordie OG’s Red shrimp (ch. 133 Sky) 9:00 pm The apartment + Donne Vincenti + My moment at the coffee

(ch. 133 Sky) 9:00 pm The apartment + Donne Vincenti + My moment at the coffee The F (ch. 135 Sky) at 21:10 The theory of all 1st tv

(ch. 135 Sky) at 21:10 The theory of all 1st tv Sky Sport Football / DAZN 8.45 pm Venice – Fiorentina

Complete programming Rai, Mediaset, Sky, Discovery

