TV Guide Monday 20 September 2021 tonight’s programs on TV today

– Commercial break –
TV Guide Monday 20 September
What’s on TV tonight? There TV Guide of Monday 20 September 2021 with the programs of the first 9 channels and the subdivision between TV series and free-to-air and pay movies. The new season of I Bastardi di Pizzofalcone 3 returns on Rai 1 while the appointment with Grande Fratello Vip continues on Canale 5. It makes its debut on Sky Atlantic Scene from an eagerly awaited Marriage homage to Bergman’s 1970s miniseries.
Rai 1
18:45 Chain reaction
8:00 pm Tg1
20:30 The usual unknown
21:25 The Bastards of Pizzofalcone 3 × 01 1st Tv
23:25 Seven Stories
Rai 2
18:50 A Million Little Things 1 × 17 1st Tv
19:40 NCIS New Orleans 4 × 08
20:30 Tg2
21:00 Tg2 Post
21:20 Jumanji – welcome to the jungle
Four punished high schoolers find an old video game in the school basement. Once the match begins, they are sucked into the jungle game, each playing a different character. To be able to get out and return home they will have to finish the game, overcoming various challenges and returning an enchanted jewel to the top of a mountain.
23:25 The Cricle
Mae Holland is an only child in a family of modest economic conditions. His father suffers from multiple sclerosis and cannot afford the expensive treatment he would need. Unexpectedly, the girl manages to find work at The Circle, a futuristic company that hires many young people, thus entering a parallel universe that exceeds all her imaginations.
Rai 3
19:50 Tg R
8:00 pm Blob
20:35 Via dei matti n.0
20:45 A Place in the Sun
21:15 Presadiretta
Ecological revolution
23:20 I knew them well
Enrico Vaime
Channel 5
17:35 Afternoon 5
18:45 Free fall 1st tv
8:00 pm Tg5
20:35 Paperissima Sprint
21:30 Big Brother Vip
half past one Tg5
Italy 1
19:30 CSI 12
20:30 NCIS 3
21:20 Attack on Power 3 – Angel Has Fallen 1st Tv
Third chapter of the saga with Gerald Butler. Bodyguard Mike Banning is accused of being the culprit in the assassination attempt on the President. He will find out the truth.
23:45 Tiki Taka – The republic of football
Network 4
19:55 Love storm 1st Tv
20:30 Italy tonight
21:25 Fourth Republic
00:50 Gone 1 × 02
La7
18:00 The Good Wife
8:00 pm TgLa7
20:35 Half past eight
21:15 Eden
00:30 Tg La7
Tv8 (ch. 125 Sky)
19:25 Rich Dish 1st Tv
20:30 Guess My Age 1st Tv
21:30 Da Vinci’s code
Religious Mysteries from Dan Brown’s bestseller. Tom Hanks is a symbology professor accused of murder. To clear himself he will have to discover a secret kept hidden for two thousand years.
00:20 Hunt for Red October
The commander of a precious Soviet submarine suddenly ceases to obey orders. Where are you going, what happened?
Nine (ch. 149 Sky)
19:15 Hells Kitchen
20:20 Deal with It 1st tv
21:30 Little Big Italy 1st Tv
22:55 Hercules – The warrior
The demi-god Hercules has become a ruthless mercenary, hired by the King of Thrace to ward off a dangerous army.
TV Series and Movies TV Guide Monday 20 September 2021
The TV series in the clear
- Rai 4 (ch. 21 dtt – 10 TivùSat) at 21:20 Vikings 6 × 15-16 1st Tv
- Yellow (ch. 38 dtt and Tivùsat 167 Sky) at 21:10 Murdoch’s Mysteries 8 × 13-14 1st tv
The Sky / Premium TV series
- Sky Atlantic (ch. 109 sat and 455 dtt pay) at 9.15 pm Scenes from a Wedding 1 × 01 1st Tv at 10:15 pm Emmy 2021 (summary)
- Sky Series (ch. 112) 9.15 pm Give me back my wife part two
- Sky Investigation (ch. 114) 9.15 pm Elementary 1 × 23-24
- Fox (ch. 116) at 21:00 911 Lone Star 2 × 13-14
- PremiumCrime (ch. 118 sat 460 dtt pay) at 9.15 pm Lethal Weapon 2 × 05-06
- Premium Stories (ch 126 sat 462 dtt pay) at 9.15 pm Claws 1 × 05-06
- Premium Action (ch 128 sat 459 dtt pay) at 9.15 pm Arrow 4 × 09-10
If you are looking for streaming TV series, here you will find our catalogs by platform:
- Netflix, click here for the catalog;
- Prime Video, click here for the catalog;
- Starzplay, click here for the catalog;
- Apple Tv +, click here for the catalog;
- Infinity +, click here for the catalog;
- TIMVISION, click here for the catalog;
- Sky and NOW, click here for the catalog;
- Disney +, click here for the catalog.
Free-to-air movies
20 (ch. 20 dtt and TivùSat 151 Sky) at 8.45pm Next
Sci-fi thriller from a short story by P. Dick, with Nicholas Cage. Chris can see the future. The government is on his trail to thwart a nuclear threat.
Iris (ch. 22 dtt, 11 Tivùsat 325 Sky) at 9.15 pm Cold Mountain
Based on the novel of the same name by Charles Frazier. Epic and sentiment in a North Carolina country
Rai Movie (call 24 dtt 14 TivùSat) at 21:10 The Indian hunter
Oregon, 1870. The Sioux, back on the warpath, threaten white towns and encampments. A scout is sent to negotiate the truce
Rai Premium (ch. 25 dtt 15 TivùSat) at 21:20 Katie FFord – A love of wool
Jennifer works for a young businessman who is about to complete the purchase of a wool mill in financial difficulty. Jennifer is therefore looking for a solution to avoid the closure of Dalmain Filati and the loss of jobs. And, in the meantime, she falls in love with her boss.
Sky (ch. 26 dtt 19 Tivùsat 156 Sky) at 9.15 pm Laawless
In 1929, in full Prohibition, three brothers manage the smuggling of alcohol between family tragedies and murders.
Paramount Network (ch. 27 dtt and Tivùsat 158 Sky) at 9.15 pm Look who’s talking now
Mikey and Lulie have grown up and grappling with life’s first discoveries. Two cheerful dogs arrive in the house: Scag and Dalila.
La5 (ch.30 dtt 12 Tivùsat 159 Sky) at 21:10 Marie is on fire – Stormy times
The fire that broke out in the Altay garage proved impossible for the Wildegg fire brigade volunteers to extinguish.
Cine 34 (ch. 34 dtt and Tivùsat 327 Sky) at 21:10 Sharm El Sheikh – an unforgettable summer
Enrico Brignano, Giorgio Panariello and Maurizio Casagrande in a hilarious summer choral comedy. Romano and De Pascalis compete for jobs.
TopCrime (ch. 39 dtt and TivùSat 168 Sky) at 21:10 Crime in Berry 1st Tv
Professor Antoine Noiret’s body is found with ritual marks suggesting the victim was sacrificed in a witchcraft ceremony.
Spike (ch. 49 dtt 26 Tivusat 169 Sky) at 21:30 Antboy
After being bitten by an ant, Pelle, a 12-year-old boy, develops super powers. Together with a friend, he hides his identity in order to fight against an enemy called Flea.
Italy 2 (ch. 66 dtt 16 TivùSat 175 Sky) at 21:20 Barrel by prof
With C. Day and Ice Cube. A mild-mannered English teacher crosses paths with his feared colleague Ron, who challenges him to fight him at the end of the day.
Pay Sky / Premium movies
Sky Cinema One (ch. 301) 9.15 pm Give me back my wife – part two
Cinema Two (ch. 302) 9.15 pm Blow
Johnny Depp in the true story of a drug gangster. 1970s: George Jung becomes the point of reference in the USA for the cocaine trafficking of the Pablo Escobar cartel (USA 2001)
Cinema Collection (ch. 303) 9.15 pm Ready Player One
Steven Spielberg adapts Ernest Cline’s science fiction novel. Year 2045: a young man enters a video game to challenge other participants in a virtual treasure hunt (USA 2018)
Cinema Family (ch. 304) at 21:00 The Yogi Bear
The cute character created by Hanna-Barbera in a fun adventure. Yogi and Bubu team up with arch rival, ranger Smith, to avoid the closure of Jellystone (NZL / USA 2010)
Cinema Action (ch. 305) at 21:00 Sicario
Acclaimed action by Denis Villeneuve with Benicio Del Toro, Emily Blunt and Josh Brolin. Enlisted in the fight against Mexican drug trafficking, an FBI agent slips into a spiral of hell (USA 2015)
Suspenseful cinema (ch. 306) at 21:00 You Should have left
David Koepp directs Kevin Bacon and Amanda Seyfried in a Blumhouse thriller. On holiday in the Welsh countryside, a couple and their little girl are haunted by unexplained events (USA 2020)
Romance cinema (ch. 307) at 21:00 Lost paradise
Hollywood fairy tale with Ethan Hawke and Gwyneth Paltrow, inspired by Dickens’ ‘Great Expectations’. An aspiring painter pursues the love of his childhood. The two will meet in New York (USA 1998)
Cinema Drama (ch. 308) at 21:00 it’s just the end of the world
Grand Jury Prize in Cannes for Xavier Dolan who directs Marion Cotillard and Vincent Cassel. A writer returns to his family to report that he is seriously ill (FRA 2016)
Comedy cinema (ch. 309) at 21:00 I am you
Jason Bateman and Melissa McCarthy in a comedy about identity theft, from the producers of ‘Ted’. A manager must track down who stole his credit card logins (USA 2013)
Premium Cinema 1 (ch. 313 sat 463 dtt pay) at 9.15 pm Warcraft – The Beginning
First chapter of a fantasy adventure inspired by the video game of the same name. A king, a warrior and a wizard must face a dangerous army of invading orcs.
Premium Cinema 2 (ch. 315 sat 464 dtt pay) at 9.15 pm An excellent vintage
Oscar winner Russell Crowe in a Ridley Scott film based on a novel. The cynical Max inherits a vineyard in Provence.
Premium Cinema 3 (ch. 316 sat 465 dtt pay) at 9.15 pm Us and Giulia
Choral comedy with E. Leo and L. Argentero. On the run from their failures, three partners open a farm. The real troubles will come aboard a Giulia 1300
TV Guide Monday 20 September 2021 Shows, Sports and documentaries on TV
- Rai 5 (ch. 23 dtt 13 TivùSat) 9.15 pm Charades the circle of words + The body of the bride – Flesh out (film)
- Focus (ch 35 dtt 60 Tivùsat 414 Sky) 9.15 pm Lost Secrets of the Pyramid 1a Tv
- Real Time (ch. 31 dtt and TivùSat 160 Sky) at 20:30 Courtesies for guests 1st tv at 21:25 Lives at the limit 1st tv
- DMAX (ch. 52 dtt, 28 TivùSat 170 Sky) 8.50 pm Basketball Super Cup
- Mediaset Extra (ch. 55 dtt 17 Tivùsat 163 Sky) Live Big Brother Vip 6
- Sky One (ch. 108 Sat and 455 dtt pay) 9.15 pm America’s Got Talent: The Champions 2 × 07 1a Tv
- Sky Art (ch. 120/400 Sky) 9.15 pm Painting the sea 1st tv
- Sky Documentaries (ch. 122/402) 9.15 pm The Inventor
- Sky Nature (ch. 124/404) 9.15 pm David Attenborough Conquering the sky 1st tv
- Blaze (ch. 127 Sky) 8:30 pm Crazy games + 10:05 pm Treasure hunting 1st TV
- Comedy Central (ch. 129 Sky) at 21:00 Made in the south
- MTV (ch. 131 Sky) 9.15 pm The Hillls New Beginnings
- Red shrimp (ch. 133 Sky) 9.00 pm The apartment + my moment at the coffee
- The F (ch. 135 Sky) 9.10 pm Red – Go on the path
- Sky Sport One 20:30 Frosinone – Brescia
- Sky Sport Football / DAZN 8.45 pm Udinese – Naples
Complete programming Rai, Mediaset, Sky, Discovery
– Commercial break –