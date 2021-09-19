TV Guide Monday 20 September 2021 tonight’s programs on TV today





– Commercial break –

TV Guide Monday 20 September

What’s on TV tonight? There TV Guide of Monday 20 September 2021 with the programs of the first 9 channels and the subdivision between TV series and free-to-air and pay movies. The new season of I Bastardi di Pizzofalcone 3 returns on Rai 1 while the appointment with Grande Fratello Vip continues on Canale 5. It makes its debut on Sky Atlantic Scene from an eagerly awaited Marriage homage to Bergman’s 1970s miniseries.

Rai 1

18:45 Chain reaction

8:00 pm Tg1

20:30 The usual unknown

21:25 The Bastards of Pizzofalcone 3 × 01 1st Tv

23:25 Seven Stories



Rai 2

18:50 A Million Little Things 1 × 17 1st Tv

19:40 NCIS New Orleans 4 × 08

20:30 Tg2

21:00 Tg2 Post

21:20 Jumanji – welcome to the jungle

Four punished high schoolers find an old video game in the school basement. Once the match begins, they are sucked into the jungle game, each playing a different character. To be able to get out and return home they will have to finish the game, overcoming various challenges and returning an enchanted jewel to the top of a mountain.

23:25 The Cricle

Mae Holland is an only child in a family of modest economic conditions. His father suffers from multiple sclerosis and cannot afford the expensive treatment he would need. Unexpectedly, the girl manages to find work at The Circle, a futuristic company that hires many young people, thus entering a parallel universe that exceeds all her imaginations.



Rai 3

19:50 Tg R

8:00 pm Blob

20:35 Via dei matti n.0

20:45 A Place in the Sun

21:15 Presadiretta

Ecological revolution

23:20 I knew them well

Enrico Vaime

Channel 5

17:35 Afternoon 5

18:45 Free fall 1st tv

8:00 pm Tg5

20:35 Paperissima Sprint

21:30 Big Brother Vip

half past one Tg5

Italy 1

19:30 CSI 12

20:30 NCIS 3

21:20 Attack on Power 3 – Angel Has Fallen 1st Tv

Third chapter of the saga with Gerald Butler. Bodyguard Mike Banning is accused of being the culprit in the assassination attempt on the President. He will find out the truth.

23:45 Tiki Taka – The republic of football

Network 4

19:55 Love storm 1st Tv

20:30 Italy tonight

21:25 Fourth Republic

00:50 Gone 1 × 02

La7

18:00 The Good Wife

8:00 pm TgLa7

20:35 Half past eight

21:15 Eden

00:30 Tg La7

Tv8 (ch. 125 Sky)

19:25 Rich Dish 1st Tv

20:30 Guess My Age 1st Tv

21:30 Da Vinci’s code

Religious Mysteries from Dan Brown’s bestseller. Tom Hanks is a symbology professor accused of murder. To clear himself he will have to discover a secret kept hidden for two thousand years.

00:20 Hunt for Red October

The commander of a precious Soviet submarine suddenly ceases to obey orders. Where are you going, what happened?



Nine (ch. 149 Sky)

19:15 Hells Kitchen

20:20 Deal with It 1st tv

21:30 Little Big Italy 1st Tv

22:55 Hercules – The warrior

The demi-god Hercules has become a ruthless mercenary, hired by the King of Thrace to ward off a dangerous army.



TV Series and Movies TV Guide Monday 20 September 2021

The TV series in the clear

Rai 4 (ch. 21 dtt – 10 TivùSat) at 21:20 Vikings 6 × 15-16 1st Tv

(ch. 21 dtt – 10 TivùSat) at 21:20 6 × 15-16 1st Tv Yellow (ch. 38 dtt and Tivùsat 167 Sky) at 21:10 Murdoch’s Mysteries 8 × 13-14 1st tv

The Sky / Premium TV series

Sky Atlantic (ch. 109 sat and 455 dtt pay) at 9.15 pm Scenes from a Wedding 1 × 01 1st Tv at 10:15 pm Emmy 2021 (summary)

(ch. 109 sat and 455 dtt pay) at 9.15 pm 1st Tv at 10:15 pm Emmy 2021 (summary) Sky Series (ch. 112) 9.15 pm Give me back my wife part two

(ch. 112) 9.15 pm Sky Investigation (ch. 114) 9.15 pm Elementary 1 × 23-24

(ch. 114) 9.15 pm 1 × 23-24 Fox (ch. 116) at 21:00 911 Lone Star 2 × 13-14

(ch. 116) at 21:00 2 × 13-14 PremiumCrime (ch. 118 sat 460 dtt pay) at 9.15 pm Lethal Weapon 2 × 05-06

(ch. 118 sat 460 dtt pay) at 9.15 pm 2 × 05-06 Premium Stories (ch 126 sat 462 dtt pay) at 9.15 pm Claws 1 × 05-06

(ch 126 sat 462 dtt pay) at 9.15 pm 1 × 05-06 Premium Action (ch 128 sat 459 dtt pay) at 9.15 pm Arrow 4 × 09-10

If you are looking for streaming TV series, here you will find our catalogs by platform:

Netflix, click here for the catalog; Prime Video, click here for the catalog; Starzplay, click here for the catalog; Apple Tv +, click here for the catalog; Infinity +, click here for the catalog; TIMVISION, click here for the catalog; Sky and NOW, click here for the catalog; Disney +, click here for the catalog.

Free-to-air movies

20 (ch. 20 dtt and TivùSat 151 Sky) at 8.45pm Next

Sci-fi thriller from a short story by P. Dick, with Nicholas Cage. Chris can see the future. The government is on his trail to thwart a nuclear threat.

Iris (ch. 22 dtt, 11 Tivùsat 325 Sky) at 9.15 pm Cold Mountain

Based on the novel of the same name by Charles Frazier. Epic and sentiment in a North Carolina country

Rai Movie (call 24 dtt 14 TivùSat) at 21:10 The Indian hunter

Oregon, 1870. The Sioux, back on the warpath, threaten white towns and encampments. A scout is sent to negotiate the truce

Rai Premium (ch. 25 dtt 15 TivùSat) at 21:20 Katie FFord – A love of wool

Jennifer works for a young businessman who is about to complete the purchase of a wool mill in financial difficulty. Jennifer is therefore looking for a solution to avoid the closure of Dalmain Filati and the loss of jobs. And, in the meantime, she falls in love with her boss.

Sky (ch. 26 dtt 19 Tivùsat 156 Sky) at 9.15 pm Laawless

In 1929, in full Prohibition, three brothers manage the smuggling of alcohol between family tragedies and murders.

Paramount Network (ch. 27 dtt and Tivùsat 158 ​​Sky) at 9.15 pm Look who’s talking now

Mikey and Lulie have grown up and grappling with life’s first discoveries. Two cheerful dogs arrive in the house: Scag and Dalila.

Loading... Advertisements

La5 (ch.30 dtt 12 Tivùsat 159 Sky) at 21:10 Marie is on fire – Stormy times

The fire that broke out in the Altay garage proved impossible for the Wildegg fire brigade volunteers to extinguish.

Cine 34 (ch. 34 dtt and Tivùsat 327 Sky) at 21:10 Sharm El Sheikh – an unforgettable summer

Enrico Brignano, Giorgio Panariello and Maurizio Casagrande in a hilarious summer choral comedy. Romano and De Pascalis compete for jobs.

TopCrime (ch. 39 dtt and TivùSat 168 Sky) at 21:10 Crime in Berry 1st Tv

Professor Antoine Noiret’s body is found with ritual marks suggesting the victim was sacrificed in a witchcraft ceremony.

Spike (ch. 49 dtt 26 Tivusat 169 Sky) at 21:30 Antboy

After being bitten by an ant, Pelle, a 12-year-old boy, develops super powers. Together with a friend, he hides his identity in order to fight against an enemy called Flea.

Italy 2 (ch. 66 dtt 16 TivùSat 175 Sky) at 21:20 Barrel by prof

With C. Day and Ice Cube. A mild-mannered English teacher crosses paths with his feared colleague Ron, who challenges him to fight him at the end of the day.

Pay Sky / Premium movies

Sky Cinema One (ch. 301) 9.15 pm Give me back my wife – part two

Cinema Two (ch. 302) 9.15 pm Blow

Johnny Depp in the true story of a drug gangster. 1970s: George Jung becomes the point of reference in the USA for the cocaine trafficking of the Pablo Escobar cartel (USA 2001)

Cinema Collection (ch. 303) 9.15 pm Ready Player One

Steven Spielberg adapts Ernest Cline’s science fiction novel. Year 2045: a young man enters a video game to challenge other participants in a virtual treasure hunt (USA 2018)

Cinema Family (ch. 304) at 21:00 The Yogi Bear

The cute character created by Hanna-Barbera in a fun adventure. Yogi and Bubu team up with arch rival, ranger Smith, to avoid the closure of Jellystone (NZL / USA 2010)

Cinema Action (ch. 305) at 21:00 Sicario

Acclaimed action by Denis Villeneuve with Benicio Del Toro, Emily Blunt and Josh Brolin. Enlisted in the fight against Mexican drug trafficking, an FBI agent slips into a spiral of hell (USA 2015)

Suspenseful cinema (ch. 306) at 21:00 You Should have left

David Koepp directs Kevin Bacon and Amanda Seyfried in a Blumhouse thriller. On holiday in the Welsh countryside, a couple and their little girl are haunted by unexplained events (USA 2020)

Romance cinema (ch. 307) at 21:00 Lost paradise

Hollywood fairy tale with Ethan Hawke and Gwyneth Paltrow, inspired by Dickens’ ‘Great Expectations’. An aspiring painter pursues the love of his childhood. The two will meet in New York (USA 1998)

Cinema Drama (ch. 308) at 21:00 it’s just the end of the world

Grand Jury Prize in Cannes for Xavier Dolan who directs Marion Cotillard and Vincent Cassel. A writer returns to his family to report that he is seriously ill (FRA 2016)

Comedy cinema (ch. 309) at 21:00 I am you

Jason Bateman and Melissa McCarthy in a comedy about identity theft, from the producers of ‘Ted’. A manager must track down who stole his credit card logins (USA 2013)

Premium Cinema 1 (ch. 313 sat 463 dtt pay) at 9.15 pm Warcraft – The Beginning

First chapter of a fantasy adventure inspired by the video game of the same name. A king, a warrior and a wizard must face a dangerous army of invading orcs.

Premium Cinema 2 (ch. 315 sat 464 dtt pay) at 9.15 pm An excellent vintage

Oscar winner Russell Crowe in a Ridley Scott film based on a novel. The cynical Max inherits a vineyard in Provence.

Premium Cinema 3 (ch. 316 sat 465 dtt pay) at 9.15 pm Us and Giulia

Choral comedy with E. Leo and L. Argentero. On the run from their failures, three partners open a farm. The real troubles will come aboard a Giulia 1300



TV Guide Monday 20 September 2021 Shows, Sports and documentaries on TV

Rai 5 (ch. 23 dtt 13 TivùSat) 9.15 pm Charades the circle of words + The body of the bride – Flesh out (film)

(ch. 23 dtt 13 TivùSat) 9.15 pm Charades the circle of words + The body of the bride – Flesh out (film) Focus (ch 35 dtt 60 Tivùsat 414 Sky) 9.15 pm Lost Secrets of the Pyramid 1a Tv

(ch 35 dtt 60 Tivùsat 414 Sky) 9.15 pm Lost Secrets of the Pyramid 1a Tv Real Time (ch. 31 dtt and TivùSat 160 Sky) at 20:30 Courtesies for guests 1st tv at 21:25 Lives at the limit 1st tv

(ch. 31 dtt and TivùSat 160 Sky) at 20:30 Courtesies for guests 1st tv at 21:25 Lives at the limit 1st tv DMAX (ch. 52 dtt, 28 TivùSat 170 Sky) 8.50 pm Basketball Super Cup

(ch. 52 dtt, 28 TivùSat 170 Sky) 8.50 pm Basketball Super Cup Mediaset Extra (ch. 55 dtt 17 Tivùsat 163 Sky) Live Big Brother Vip 6

(ch. 55 dtt 17 Tivùsat 163 Sky) Live Big Brother Vip 6 Sky One (ch. 108 Sat and 455 dtt pay) 9.15 pm America’s Got Talent: The Champions 2 × 07 1a Tv

(ch. 108 Sat and 455 dtt pay) 9.15 pm America’s Got Talent: The Champions 2 × 07 1a Tv Sky Art (ch. 120/400 Sky) 9.15 pm Painting the sea 1st tv

(ch. 120/400 Sky) 9.15 pm Painting the sea 1st tv Sky Documentaries (ch. 122/402) 9.15 pm The Inventor

(ch. 122/402) 9.15 pm The Inventor Sky Nature (ch. 124/404) 9.15 pm David Attenborough Conquering the sky 1st tv

(ch. 124/404) 9.15 pm David Attenborough Conquering the sky 1st tv Blaze (ch. 127 Sky) 8:30 pm Crazy games + 10:05 pm Treasure hunting 1st TV

(ch. 127 Sky) 8:30 pm Crazy games + 10:05 pm Treasure hunting 1st TV Comedy Central (ch. 129 Sky) at 21:00 Made in the south

(ch. 129 Sky) at 21:00 Made in the south MTV (ch. 131 Sky) 9.15 pm The Hillls New Beginnings

(ch. 131 Sky) 9.15 pm The Hillls New Beginnings Red shrimp (ch. 133 Sky) 9.00 pm The apartment + my moment at the coffee

(ch. 133 Sky) 9.00 pm The apartment + my moment at the coffee The F (ch. 135 Sky) 9.10 pm Red – Go on the path

(ch. 135 Sky) 9.10 pm Red – Go on the path Sky Sport One 20:30 Frosinone – Brescia

20:30 Frosinone – Brescia Sky Sport Football / DAZN 8.45 pm Udinese – Naples

Complete programming Rai, Mediaset, Sky, Discovery

– Commercial break –