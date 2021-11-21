TV Guide Monday 22 November 2021 tonight’s programs on TV today





TV Guide Monday 22 November

What’s on TV tonight? There TV Guide of Monday 22 November 2021 with the programs of the first 9 channels and the subdivision between TV series and free-to-air and pay movies. On Rai 1 the new fiction Blanca makes its debut, on Canale 5 there is Grande Fratello Vip 6, on Rai 3 Report, on Italia 1 a special of Le Iene.

Rai 1

18:45 The legacy

8:00 pm Tg1

20:30 Usual Unknowns

21:25 Blanca 1 × 01 1st Tv

23:40 Seven Stories

Info

Rai 2

18:50 Blue Bloods

19:40 NCIS Los Angeles 9 × 23

20:30 Tg2

21:00 Tg2 Post

21:20 Under the volcano (doc)

23:10 Total Football

Rai 3

19:50 Tg R

8:00 pm Blob

20:20 What Next?

20:45 A Place in the Sun

21:15 Report

23:15 Fiorella’s version

Channel 5

17:35 Afternoon 5

18:45 Free fall 1st tv

8:00 pm Tg5

20:35 Strip the news

21:30 Big Brother Vip

half past one Tg5

Italy 1

19:30 CSI 13

20:30 NCIS 6

21:20 Jack Ryan – The initiation

Stellar cast for an impactful action-thriller. Jack Ryan will have to go on an impossible task to save his country and the woman he loves.

23:35 Tiki Taka

Network 4

19:55 Love storm 1st Tv

20:30 Italy tonight

21:25 Fourth Republic

00:50 Gone 1 × 11

La7

18:00 Ghost Whisperer

8:00 pm TgLa7

20:35 Half past eight

21:15 Grey’s Anatomy 17 × 06-07 1st Tv

23:10 Lie To Me

Tv8 (ch. 125 Sky)

19:25 Rich Dish 1st Tv

20:30 Guess My Age 1st Tv

21:30 I before you

Haunted by his dual identity and relationship with Gwen, Spider-Man must face a new, menacing foe

00:10 Masterchef Italy

Nine (ch. 149 Sky)

19:15 Cash or trash

20:20 Deal with It

21:30 Little Big Italy

23:00 Little Big Italy



TV Series and Movies TV Guide Monday 22 November 2021

The TV series in the clear

Yellow (ch. 38 dtt and Tivùsat 167 Sky) 9.10 pm Inspector Barnaby

(ch. 38 dtt and Tivùsat 167 Sky) 9.10 pm Inspector Barnaby TopCrime (ch. 39 dtt and TivùSat 168 Sky) at 21:10 The Mentalist 3 × 13-14

The Sky / Premium TV series

Sky Atlantic (ch. 109 sat and 455 dtt pay) at 9.15 pm American Rust 1 × 07-08 1st Tv

Sky Series (ch. 112) 9.15 pm The Lost Symbol 1 × 03-04 1st tv

Sky Investigation (ch. 114) 9.15 pm Elementary 2 × 15-16

Fox (ch. 116) at 21:00 Modern Family 11 × 07-08-09-10

PremiumCrime (call 118 sat 460 dtt pay) at 9.15 pm Lethal Weapon 3 × 01-02

Premium Stories (ch 126 sat 462 dtt pay) at 9.15 pm Claws 3 × 03-04

Premium Action (ch 128 sat 459 dtt pay) at 9.15 pm Arrow 5 × 04-05

If you are looking for streaming TV series, here you will find our catalogs by platform:

Netflix, click here for the catalog; Prime Video, click here for the catalog; Starzplay, click here for the catalog; Apple Tv +, click here for the catalog; Infinity +, click here for the catalog; TIMVISION, click here for the catalog; Sky and NOW, click here for the catalog; Disney +, click here for the catalog.

Free-to-air movies

20 (ch. 20 dtt and TivùSat 151 Sky) at 21:10 The Mummy – The Return

Second chapter of the saga. The villain Imhotep is reincarnated, and the O’Connell family must prevent the awakening of an immortal army.

Rai 4 (ch. 21 dtt – 10 TivùSat) at 21:20 Countdown 1st Tv

Young nurse Quinn rescues a boy who reveals he has only a few hours to live, as prophesied by a smartphone app. Initially skeptical, Quinn changes her mind when the boy dies and her days are numbered too. Thus begins a desperate race against time and against a dark demonic presence that haunts her.

Iris (ch. 22 dtt, 11 Tivùsat 325 Sky) at 9.15 pm The pursuit of happiness

Gabriele Muccino directs Will Smith in a touching film, inspired by the life of Chris Gardner, tenacious and brilliant single father left without a job

Rai Movie (call 24 dtt 14 TivùSat) at 21:10 Hostiles

The last mission of the legendary Captain Joseph Blocker is to escort the Indian chief Cheyenne Yellow Hawk from the fort where he is a prisoner to the Indian reservation located in his homeland, where he was allowed to return to spend the last days of his life. The two rivals will face a long journey of over a thousand miles and along the way they will meet Rosalee, the only survivor of an Indian attack, who will set out with them.

Sky (ch. 26 dtt 19 Tivùsat 156 Sky) 9.15 pm Walking with Daisy

In late 1940s Georgia, widow Daisy Werthan, an elderly and distinguished seventy-two-year-old Jewish lady, is forced by her son Boolie to be accompanied by chaffeur Hoke Colburn, an elderly black man ex milk delivery driver. Due to the gruff character of the woman and the ironic digs of the chauffeur, the relationships at the beginning are not idyllic but with the passage of time a strong friendship arises that will lead the two to clash with the prejudices of US society.

Paramount Network (ch. 27 dtt and Tivùsat 158 ​​Sky) at 9.15 pm It’s Christmas Eve

Eve is commissioned by the national school system to reduce the costs of a school that is located right where she grew up and where her mother lives. Returning after a long time to the place of her adolescence, she discovers that the neighbors are no longer the same but in their place is Liam. A handsome man who has a daughter named Abby. He is a music teacher and Eve decides that her program is one of those to be cut …

La5 (ch.30 dtt 12 Tivùsat 159 Sky) at 21:10 The pages of our life

From Nicholas Sparks best seller. Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams in a poignant love story set in the 1940s.

Cine 34 (ch. 34 dtt and Tivùsat 327 Sky) at 21:10 If they are roses

Leonardo (Pieraccioni) is a bored Peter Pan in his fifties. To shake him, his daughter emails her exes: “I’ve changed, let’s try again.”

Spike (ch. 49 dtt 26 Tivusat 169 Sky) at 21:30 Amber Alert – Missing minors alarm

A boy takes a bus full of children hostage to ask for a ransom and help his sick mother. A detective with personal problems is given the task of negotiating with the kidnapper to avoid the worst.

Italy 2 (ch. 66 dtt 16 TivùSat 175 Sky) at 21:20 Ted 2

Bear Ted finds himself in the middle of a trial, risking returning to the Hasbro toy industry.

Pay Sky / Premium movies

Sky Cinema One (ch. 301) 9.15 pm Copshop Firefight 1st tv

Action with Gerard Butler, Frank Grillo and Alexis Louder. A provincial police district becomes a theater of war between a killer, a cunning scammer and a novice policewoman

Cinema Two (ch. 302) 9.15 pm Genius

In the New York of the 1920s, the young writer Thomas Wolfe meets the publisher Max Perkins after having given him the first manuscript and from that moment the two men are bound in a close and complicated friendship.

Cinema Collection (ch. 303) 9.15 pm Joker

Arthur Fleck, a failed comedian and ignored by society, wanders the streets of Gotham City starting a slow and progressive descent into the abyss of madness, until he becomes one of the worst criminal minds in history.

Cinema Family (ch. 304) at 21:00 Monster Family 2

In nineteenth-century Europe, a young and talented pianist unknowingly slips an engagement ring on the finger of a dead woman. When she awakens, she takes Victor to the afterlife.

Cinema Action (ch. 305) at 21:00 That train to Yuma

Dan, a war veteran farmer, is given the task of escorting a recently captured bandit, Ben. Dan has to get the thug on the 3:10 train to Yuma, where the prison where Ben is to be locked up is located.

Suspenseful cinema (ch. 306) at 21:00 The Wave

The Norwegian geologist Kristian is in Geiranger in the company of his family when a landslide in the mountains causes a wave of eighty meters and a real tsunami hits the entire town. The man fights with all his might to find an immediate solution to the disaster and save his wife and children.

Romance cinema (ch. 307) at 21:00 First I’ll marry you then I’ll ruin you

To try to change his life, Miles Massey, a divorce lawyer from Los Angeles, starts dating Marilyn Rexroth. But the man is unaware that she is looking for a marriage of convenience.

Cinema Drama (ch. 308) at 21:00 Red Snake

At the heart of the conflict in Kurdistan, Zara, a Yazidi girl sold as a sex slave to an ISIS fighter, joins a guerrilla group on the border between Turkey and Syria.

Comedy cinema (ch. 309) at 21:00 Average Italian

Giulio Verme grew up in a family of insensitive couch potatoes and so, as a reaction, he begins to protest against every twist in society. This leads him to never live peacefully, until an old school friend makes him try a special pill.

Premium Cinema 1 (ch. 313 sat 463 dtt pay) 9.15 pm The place of shadows

From the novel of the same name by DR Koontz, with Willem Dafoe. Odd Thomas has the gift of seeing the dead and, if deceased by violent death, he can trace the culprits

Premium Cinema 2 (ch. 315 sat 464 dtt pay) 9.15 pm Fifty shades of red

Last chapter of the famous erotic trilogy. The marriage between Mr and Mrs Gray goes well, but old shadows return from the past.

Premium Cinema 3 (ch. 316 sat 465 dtt pay) at 9.15 pm If you leave me it’s not worth it

Amusing comedy of misunderstandings with V. Salemme, C. Buccirosso and S. Autieri. Two men, left by their respective companions, plan a clumsy revenge



TV Guide Monday 22 November 2021 Shows, Sports and documentaries on TV

Rai 5 (ch. 23 dtt 13 TivùSat) 9.15 pm No Dorma 1a Tv + Fiore Gemello (film)

Rai Premium (ch. 25 dtt 15 TivùSat) at 21:20 such and such

Focus (ch 35 dtt 60 Tivùsat 414 Sky) 9.15 pm The megastructures of ancient civilizations 1st tv

Real Time (ch. 31 dtt and TivùSat 160 Sky) at 21:25 Too Large 1st tv

DMAX (ch. 52 dtt, 28 TivùSat 170 Sky) 9.10 pm Survive the Tribe 1a Tv

Mediaset Extra (ch. 55 dtt 17 Tivùsat 163 Sky) Live Big Brother Vip 6

Sky One (ch. 108 Sat and 455 dtt pay) 9.15 pm Masterchef USA 11 1st Tv

Sky Art (ch. 120/400 Sky) 9.15 pm Ten Photographs: John Lennon 1st Tv

Sky Documentaries (ch. 122/402) 9.15 pm JFK Destiny Betrayed

Sky Nature (ch. 124/404) 9.15 pm David Attenborough Little strange creatures 1st tv

Blaze (ch. 127 Sky) at 20:25 Lego Masters Australia + at 22:00 Hunting for treasures 1st TV

Comedy Central (ch. 129 Sky) at 21:00 Comedy Central Presenta

MTV (ch. 131 Sky) 9.15 pm Geordie OG's

Red shrimp (ch. 133 Sky) at 21:00 Italy Vicina 1a Tv

The F (ch. 135 Sky) at 21:10 The theory of all 1st tv

Complete programming Rai, Mediaset, Sky, Discovery

