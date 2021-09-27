TV Guide Monday 27 September 2021 tonight’s programs on TV today

– Commercial break –
TV Guide Monday 27 September
What’s on TV tonight? There TV Guide for Monday 27th September 2021 with the programs of the first 9 channels and the subdivision between TV series and free-to-air and pay movies. The new season of I Bastardi di Pizzofalcone 3 continues on Rai 1 while the appointment with Big Brother Vip (here the names) continues on Canale 5. Debuts on Sky Transplant Series.
Rai 1
18:45 The legacy
8:00 pm Tg1
20:30 The usual unknown
21:25 The Bastards of Pizzofalcone 3 × 02 1st Tv
23:25 Seven Stories
Rai 2
18:50 A Million Little Things 2 × 03 1st Tv
19:40 NCIS Los Angeles 9 × 09
20:30 Tg2
21:00 Tg2 Post
21:20 The Death Wish – Death Wish
Dr. Paul Kersey is a surgeon who realizes the violence that is ravaging Chicago only when his wife and daughter are attacked in their beautiful home in a residential neighborhood. The police have no time to solve the case and Paul, eager for revenge, finds a way to get justice.
23:15 Avengers: Age of Ultron
The team of Earth’s mightiest heroes, Iron Man, Captain America, Thor, the Incredible Hulk, Black Widow and Hawkeye, must save the world from the fulfillment of the evil plans of the evil Ultron.
Rai 3
19:50 Tg R
8:00 pm Blob
20:20 What Next? 1st tv
20:45 A Place in the Sun
21:15 Presadiretta
Oil, the lost time
23:20 What am I doing here
Channel 5
17:35 Afternoon 5
18:45 Free fall 1st tv
8:00 pm Tg5
20:35 Paperissima Sprint
21:30 Big Brother Vip
half past one Tg5
Italy 1
19:30 CSI 12
20:30 NCIS 3
21:20 The Foreigner
Jackie Chan and Pierce Brosnan in an action movie based on a novel. A father decides to take justice for himself after the death of his daughter.
23:45 Tiki Taka – The republic of football
Network 4
19:55 Love storm 1st Tv
20:30 Italy tonight
21:25 Fourth Republic
00:50 Gone 1 × 03
La7
18:00 Ghost Whisperer – Appearances
8:00 pm TgLa7
20:35 Half past eight
21:15 Eden
00:30 Tg La7
Tv8 (ch. 125 Sky)
19:25 Rich Dish 1st Tv
20:30 Guess My Age 1st Tv
21:30 Creed Born to fight
The spin-off of ‘Rocky’ is the story of Adonis Creed, the illegitimate son of the great Apollo who he never knew. Determined to become a boxer, Adonis will turn to Rocky Balboa.
00:00 Banlieu 13 Ultimatum
Determined to restore order to district 13 on the outskirts of Paris, Damien and Leito try to find a way to counter dangerous criminal gangs.
Nine (ch. 149 Sky)
19:15 Hells Kitchen
20:20 Deal with It 1st tv
21:30 Little Big Italy 1st Tv
23:00 Little Big Italy
TV Series and Movies TV Guide Monday 27 September 2021
The TV series in the clear
- Rai 4 (ch. 21 dtt – 10 TivùSat) at 21:20 Vikings 6 × 19-20 1st Tv
- Yellow (ch. 38 dtt and Tivùsat 167 Sky) at 21:10 Murdoch’s Mysteries 8 × 15-16 1st tv
The Sky / Premium TV series
- Sky Atlantic (ch. 109 sat and 455 dtt pay) at 9.15 pm Scenes from a Wedding 1 × 02 1st Tv
- Sky Series (ch. 112) 9.15 pm Transplant 1 × 01-02 1st tv
- Sky Investigation (ch. 114) 9.15 pm Elementary 2 × 01-02
- Fox (ch. 116) at 21:00 Modern Family 10 × 01-02-03-04
- PremiumCrime (ch. 118 sat 460 dtt pay) at 9.15 pm Lethal Weapon 2 × 07-08
- Premium Stories (ch 126 sat 462 dtt pay) at 9.15 pm Claws 1 × 07-08
- Premium Action (ch 128 sat 459 dtt pay) at 9.15 pm Arrow 4 × 11-12
If you are looking for streaming TV series, here you will find our catalogs by platform:
- Netflix, click here for the catalog;
- Prime Video, click here for the catalog;
- Starzplay, click here for the catalog;
- Apple Tv +, click here for the catalog;
- Infinity +, click here for the catalog;
- TIMVISION, click here for the catalog;
- Sky and NOW, click here for the catalog;
- Disney +, click here for the catalog.
Free-to-air movies
20 (ch. 20 dtt and TivùSat 151 Sky) at 9.15 pm Warcraft – The Beginning
First chapter of a fantasy adventure inspired by the video game of the same name. A king, a warrior and a wizard must face a dangerous army of invading orcs.
Iris (ch. 22 dtt, 11 Tivùsat 325 Sky) at 9.15 pm Rebellious hearts
Ron Howard directs Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman in a love story set in the late 1800s. Two Irish boys leave for Boston chasing the dream …
Rai Movie (call 24 dtt 14 TivùSat) at 21:10 The magnificent seven
A Mexican peasant village, besieged by a gang of outlaws, is rescued by a Texan gunslinger and his six brave companions.
Rai Premium (ch. 25 dtt 15 TivùSat) at 21:20 Katie FFord – An enemy to love
The entrepreneur David Locking wants to build a marina in the town of Cherry Cove thus ruining the tranquility of the place. Polly Cameron, the owner of a B&B, then decides to lead the grievances of those who oppose the project
Sky (ch. 26 dtt 19 Tivùsat 156 Sky) 9.15 pm The chess player
In 1934, Spanish chess champion Diego Padilla moved to France with his wife, journalist Marianne Latour, but was accused of being a spy.
Paramount Network (ch. 27 dtt and Tivùsat 158 Sky) at 9.15 pm Christmas at Pemberley Manor
Elizabeth works at an event agency and is responsible for the Lambton Christmas Festival. After a series of unexpected events regarding the location, he manages to convince Darcy, a wealthy tycoon, to …
La5 (ch.30 dtt 12 Tivùsat 159 Sky) at 21:10 The house in the mountains – Homecoming
The close friendship between the Huber and Leitner families is abruptly broken when a tragic event disrupts their lives.
Cine 34 (ch. 34 dtt and Tivùsat 327 Sky) at 21:10 I go to Havana
Fedele discovers that his brother, who he believed dead, is alive and is having a good time in Cuba. He decides to go to the island and bring him home.
TopCrime (ch. 39 dtt and TivùSat 168 Sky) at 21:10 Crime in Albi 1st Tv
Police Captain Annabelle returns with her daughter to the town where she grew up. Two murders involve her in an investigation that will lead her to discover her roots
Spike (ch. 49 dtt 26 Tivusat 169 Sky) at 21:30 Antboy – Red Fury’s Revenge
Antboy must defeat a new enemy of mysterious strength. Furthermore, the beloved Ida, feeling neglected by the young super hero, develops the ability to become invisible to take revenge.
Italy 2 (ch. 66 dtt 16 TivùSat 175 Sky) at 21:20 Free exit
Two wives give their husbands a week off to do whatever they want – it sounds like a dream, but it won’t.
Pay Sky / Premium movies
Sky Cinema One (ch. 301) 9.15 pm Every Breath You Take – Senza Respiro
The fragile balance of a psychiatrist’s family is undermined by the suicide of one of his patients (USA 2021)
Cinema Two (ch. 302) at 9.45pm Every Breath You Take – Senza Respiro
Cinema Collection (ch. 303) 9.15 pm Valerian and the city of a thousand planets
Luc Besson’s Sci-Fi Blockbuster with Cara Delevingne. Two government agents are dispatched to the metropolis of Alpha to face the forces that threaten the universe (FRA / USA / BEL 2017)
Cinema Family (ch. 304) at 21:00 The Lego Movie
The magic of the legendary bricks in an animated film from the creators of ‘Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs’. A shy worker must defend the Lego universe from the evil Lord Business (USA 2014)
Cinema Action (ch. 305) at 21:00 Jack Reacher – Point of no return
Action with Tom Cruise in the role of the character born from the pen of Lee Child. Reacher must discover the conspiracy that led to the arrest of a colleague and deal with a secret (USA 2016)
Suspenseful cinema (ch. 306) at 21:00 Nerve
Emma Roberts and Dave Franco in the thriller based on a Jeanne Ryan bestseller. A girl participates in an illegal online game, which turns into a challenge to the death (USA 2016)
Romance cinema (ch. 307) at 21:00 If so, I’ll tell you yes
Emilio Solfrizzi and Belen Rodriguez in a romantic comedy. A forgotten Apulian singer returns to success thanks to his meeting with the top model of the moment (ITA 2011)
Cinema Drama (ch. 308) at 21:00 Lincoln
Steven Spielberg directs an Oscar-winning biopic with Daniel Day-Lewis. After the Civil War, Abraham Lincoln struggles to finally abolish slavery. Oscar also for scenographies (USA 2012)
Comedy cinema (ch. 309) at 21:00 The Nutty Professor
Eddie Murphy in the 1-Oscar-winning remake of a famous comedy. An obese professor experiments with a serum that turns him into a handsome playboy, but the effects are uncontrollable (USA 1996)
Premium Cinema 1 (ch. 313 sat 463 dtt pay) at 9.15 pm Wolghouns – A hero fighting for freedom
Compelling fantasy based on the novel “Volkodav”. A warrior must avenge his people by killing Zadoba, the instigator of the massacre.
Premium Cinema 2 (ch. 315 sat 464 dtt pay) at 9.15 pm Love Suddenly – Larry Crowne
Film directed and starring Tom Hanks, with Julia Roberts. Larry Crowne is fired and decides to enroll in college
Premium Cinema 3 (ch. 316 sat 465 dtt pay) at 9.15 pm What do you want it to be
We laugh, with Edoardo Leo, on the ethical boundaries of social media. A precarious couple launches a challenge, for money and for provocation: post a hard video. But at what price?
TV Guide Monday 27 September 2021 Shows, Sports and documentaries on TV
- Rai 5 (ch. 23 dtt 13 TivùSat) 9.15 pm Charades the circle of words + Lions (film)
- Focus (ch 35 dtt 60 Tivùsat 414 Sky) 9.15 pm Cold cases of ancient history 1st Tv
- Real Time (ch. 31 dtt and TivùSat 160 Sky) at 20:30 Courtesies for guests 1st tv at 21:25 Lives at the limit 1st tv
- DMAX (ch. 52 dtt, 28 TivùSat 170 Sky) 9.10 pm River Monsters 1st tv
- Mediaset Extra (ch. 55 dtt 17 Tivùsat 163 Sky) Live Big Brother Vip 6
- Sky One (ch. 108 Sat and 455 dtt pay) 9.15 pm Masterchef USA 11 × 01-02 1st Tv
- Sky Art (ch. 120/400 Sky) 9.15 pm Leonardo Sciascia Alien writer
- Sky Documentaries (ch. 122/402) 9.15 pm Psychomagic – An art to heal by Alejandro Jodorowsky
- Sky Nature (ch. 124/404) 9.15 pm David Attenborough The evolution of animals 1st tv
- Blaze (ch. 127 Sky) 8:15 pm Lego Masters Australia + 9:50 pm Treasure hunting 1st TV
- Comedy Central (ch. 129 Sky) at 21:00 Made in the south
- MTV (ch. 131 Sky) 9.15 pm The Hillls New Beginnings + Geordie OG’s
- Red shrimp (ch. 133 Sky) 9.00 pm The apartment + my moment at the coffee
- The F (ch. 135 Sky) 9.10 pm Red – Go on the path
- Sky Sport One 8:30 pm Crystal Palace – Brighton
- Sky Sport Football / DAZN 8.45 pm Venice – Turin
Complete programming Rai, Mediaset, Sky, Discovery
– Commercial break –