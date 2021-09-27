TV Guide Monday 27 September 2021 tonight’s programs on TV today





TV Guide Monday 27 September

What’s on TV tonight? There TV Guide for Monday 27th September 2021 with the programs of the first 9 channels and the subdivision between TV series and free-to-air and pay movies. The new season of I Bastardi di Pizzofalcone 3 continues on Rai 1 while the appointment with Big Brother Vip (here the names) continues on Canale 5. Debuts on Sky Transplant Series.

Rai 1

18:45 The legacy

8:00 pm Tg1

20:30 The usual unknown

21:25 The Bastards of Pizzofalcone 3 × 02 1st Tv

23:25 Seven Stories



Rai 2

18:50 A Million Little Things 2 × 03 1st Tv

19:40 NCIS Los Angeles 9 × 09

20:30 Tg2

21:00 Tg2 Post

21:20 The Death Wish – Death Wish

Dr. Paul Kersey is a surgeon who realizes the violence that is ravaging Chicago only when his wife and daughter are attacked in their beautiful home in a residential neighborhood. The police have no time to solve the case and Paul, eager for revenge, finds a way to get justice.

23:15 Avengers: Age of Ultron

The team of Earth’s mightiest heroes, Iron Man, Captain America, Thor, the Incredible Hulk, Black Widow and Hawkeye, must save the world from the fulfillment of the evil plans of the evil Ultron.

Rai 3

19:50 Tg R

8:00 pm Blob

20:20 What Next? 1st tv

20:45 A Place in the Sun

21:15 Presadiretta

Oil, the lost time

23:20 What am I doing here

Channel 5

17:35 Afternoon 5

18:45 Free fall 1st tv

8:00 pm Tg5

20:35 Paperissima Sprint

21:30 Big Brother Vip

half past one Tg5

Italy 1

19:30 CSI 12

20:30 NCIS 3

21:20 The Foreigner

Jackie Chan and Pierce Brosnan in an action movie based on a novel. A father decides to take justice for himself after the death of his daughter.

23:45 Tiki Taka – The republic of football

Network 4

19:55 Love storm 1st Tv

20:30 Italy tonight

21:25 Fourth Republic

00:50 Gone 1 × 03

La7

18:00 Ghost Whisperer – Appearances

8:00 pm TgLa7

20:35 Half past eight

21:15 Eden

00:30 Tg La7

Tv8 (ch. 125 Sky)

19:25 Rich Dish 1st Tv

20:30 Guess My Age 1st Tv

21:30 Creed Born to fight

The spin-off of ‘Rocky’ is the story of Adonis Creed, the illegitimate son of the great Apollo who he never knew. Determined to become a boxer, Adonis will turn to Rocky Balboa.

00:00 Banlieu 13 Ultimatum

Determined to restore order to district 13 on the outskirts of Paris, Damien and Leito try to find a way to counter dangerous criminal gangs.

Nine (ch. 149 Sky)

19:15 Hells Kitchen

20:20 Deal with It 1st tv

21:30 Little Big Italy 1st Tv

23:00 Little Big Italy



TV Series and Movies TV Guide Monday 27 September 2021

The TV series in the clear

Rai 4 (ch. 21 dtt – 10 TivùSat) at 21:20 Vikings 6 × 19-20 1st Tv

(ch. 21 dtt – 10 TivùSat) at 21:20 6 × 19-20 1st Tv Yellow (ch. 38 dtt and Tivùsat 167 Sky) at 21:10 Murdoch’s Mysteries 8 × 15-16 1st tv

The Sky / Premium TV series

Sky Atlantic (ch. 109 sat and 455 dtt pay) at 9.15 pm Scenes from a Wedding 1 × 02 1st Tv

(ch. 109 sat and 455 dtt pay) at 9.15 pm 1st Tv Sky Series (ch. 112) 9.15 pm Transplant 1 × 01-02 1st tv

(ch. 112) 9.15 pm 1 × 01-02 1st tv Sky Investigation (ch. 114) 9.15 pm Elementary 2 × 01-02

(ch. 114) 9.15 pm 2 × 01-02 Fox (ch. 116) at 21:00 Modern Family 10 × 01-02-03-04

(ch. 116) at 21:00 10 × 01-02-03-04 PremiumCrime (ch. 118 sat 460 dtt pay) at 9.15 pm Lethal Weapon 2 × 07-08

(ch. 118 sat 460 dtt pay) at 9.15 pm 2 × 07-08 Premium Stories (ch 126 sat 462 dtt pay) at 9.15 pm Claws 1 × 07-08

(ch 126 sat 462 dtt pay) at 9.15 pm 1 × 07-08 Premium Action (ch 128 sat 459 dtt pay) at 9.15 pm Arrow 4 × 11-12

If you are looking for streaming TV series, here you will find our catalogs by platform:

Netflix, click here for the catalog; Prime Video, click here for the catalog; Starzplay, click here for the catalog; Apple Tv +, click here for the catalog; Infinity +, click here for the catalog; TIMVISION, click here for the catalog; Sky and NOW, click here for the catalog; Disney +, click here for the catalog.

Free-to-air movies

20 (ch. 20 dtt and TivùSat 151 Sky) at 9.15 pm Warcraft – The Beginning

First chapter of a fantasy adventure inspired by the video game of the same name. A king, a warrior and a wizard must face a dangerous army of invading orcs.

Iris (ch. 22 dtt, 11 Tivùsat 325 Sky) at 9.15 pm Rebellious hearts

Ron Howard directs Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman in a love story set in the late 1800s. Two Irish boys leave for Boston chasing the dream …

Rai Movie (call 24 dtt 14 TivùSat) at 21:10 The magnificent seven

A Mexican peasant village, besieged by a gang of outlaws, is rescued by a Texan gunslinger and his six brave companions.

Rai Premium (ch. 25 dtt 15 TivùSat) at 21:20 Katie FFord – An enemy to love

The entrepreneur David Locking wants to build a marina in the town of Cherry Cove thus ruining the tranquility of the place. Polly Cameron, the owner of a B&B, then decides to lead the grievances of those who oppose the project

Sky (ch. 26 dtt 19 Tivùsat 156 Sky) 9.15 pm The chess player

In 1934, Spanish chess champion Diego Padilla moved to France with his wife, journalist Marianne Latour, but was accused of being a spy.

Paramount Network (ch. 27 dtt and Tivùsat 158 ​​Sky) at 9.15 pm Christmas at Pemberley Manor

Elizabeth works at an event agency and is responsible for the Lambton Christmas Festival. After a series of unexpected events regarding the location, he manages to convince Darcy, a wealthy tycoon, to …

La5 (ch.30 dtt 12 Tivùsat 159 Sky) at 21:10 The house in the mountains – Homecoming

The close friendship between the Huber and Leitner families is abruptly broken when a tragic event disrupts their lives.

Cine 34 (ch. 34 dtt and Tivùsat 327 Sky) at 21:10 I go to Havana

Fedele discovers that his brother, who he believed dead, is alive and is having a good time in Cuba. He decides to go to the island and bring him home.

TopCrime (ch. 39 dtt and TivùSat 168 Sky) at 21:10 Crime in Albi 1st Tv

Police Captain Annabelle returns with her daughter to the town where she grew up. Two murders involve her in an investigation that will lead her to discover her roots

Spike (ch. 49 dtt 26 Tivusat 169 Sky) at 21:30 Antboy – Red Fury’s Revenge

Antboy must defeat a new enemy of mysterious strength. Furthermore, the beloved Ida, feeling neglected by the young super hero, develops the ability to become invisible to take revenge.

Italy 2 (ch. 66 dtt 16 TivùSat 175 Sky) at 21:20 Free exit

Two wives give their husbands a week off to do whatever they want – it sounds like a dream, but it won’t.

Pay Sky / Premium movies

Sky Cinema One (ch. 301) 9.15 pm Every Breath You Take – Senza Respiro

The fragile balance of a psychiatrist’s family is undermined by the suicide of one of his patients (USA 2021)



Cinema Two (ch. 302) at 9.45pm Every Breath You Take – Senza Respiro

Cinema Collection (ch. 303) 9.15 pm Valerian and the city of a thousand planets

Luc Besson’s Sci-Fi Blockbuster with Cara Delevingne. Two government agents are dispatched to the metropolis of Alpha to face the forces that threaten the universe (FRA / USA / BEL 2017)

Cinema Family (ch. 304) at 21:00 The Lego Movie

The magic of the legendary bricks in an animated film from the creators of ‘Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs’. A shy worker must defend the Lego universe from the evil Lord Business (USA 2014)

Cinema Action (ch. 305) at 21:00 Jack Reacher – Point of no return

Action with Tom Cruise in the role of the character born from the pen of Lee Child. Reacher must discover the conspiracy that led to the arrest of a colleague and deal with a secret (USA 2016)

Suspenseful cinema (ch. 306) at 21:00 Nerve

Emma Roberts and Dave Franco in the thriller based on a Jeanne Ryan bestseller. A girl participates in an illegal online game, which turns into a challenge to the death (USA 2016)

Romance cinema (ch. 307) at 21:00 If so, I’ll tell you yes

Emilio Solfrizzi and Belen Rodriguez in a romantic comedy. A forgotten Apulian singer returns to success thanks to his meeting with the top model of the moment (ITA 2011)

Cinema Drama (ch. 308) at 21:00 Lincoln

Steven Spielberg directs an Oscar-winning biopic with Daniel Day-Lewis. After the Civil War, Abraham Lincoln struggles to finally abolish slavery. Oscar also for scenographies (USA 2012)

Comedy cinema (ch. 309) at 21:00 The Nutty Professor

Eddie Murphy in the 1-Oscar-winning remake of a famous comedy. An obese professor experiments with a serum that turns him into a handsome playboy, but the effects are uncontrollable (USA 1996)

Premium Cinema 1 (ch. 313 sat 463 dtt pay) at 9.15 pm Wolghouns – A hero fighting for freedom

Compelling fantasy based on the novel “Volkodav”. A warrior must avenge his people by killing Zadoba, the instigator of the massacre.

Premium Cinema 2 (ch. 315 sat 464 dtt pay) at 9.15 pm Love Suddenly – Larry Crowne

Film directed and starring Tom Hanks, with Julia Roberts. Larry Crowne is fired and decides to enroll in college

Premium Cinema 3 (ch. 316 sat 465 dtt pay) at 9.15 pm What do you want it to be

We laugh, with Edoardo Leo, on the ethical boundaries of social media. A precarious couple launches a challenge, for money and for provocation: post a hard video. But at what price?



TV Guide Monday 27 September 2021 Shows, Sports and documentaries on TV

Rai 5 (ch. 23 dtt 13 TivùSat) 9.15 pm Charades the circle of words + Lions (film)

(ch. 23 dtt 13 TivùSat) 9.15 pm Charades the circle of words + Lions (film) Focus (ch 35 dtt 60 Tivùsat 414 Sky) 9.15 pm Cold cases of ancient history 1st Tv

(ch 35 dtt 60 Tivùsat 414 Sky) 9.15 pm Cold cases of ancient history 1st Tv Real Time (ch. 31 dtt and TivùSat 160 Sky) at 20:30 Courtesies for guests 1st tv at 21:25 Lives at the limit 1st tv

(ch. 31 dtt and TivùSat 160 Sky) at 20:30 Courtesies for guests 1st tv at 21:25 Lives at the limit 1st tv DMAX (ch. 52 dtt, 28 TivùSat 170 Sky) 9.10 pm River Monsters 1st tv

(ch. 52 dtt, 28 TivùSat 170 Sky) 9.10 pm River Monsters 1st tv Mediaset Extra (ch. 55 dtt 17 Tivùsat 163 Sky) Live Big Brother Vip 6

(ch. 55 dtt 17 Tivùsat 163 Sky) Live Big Brother Vip 6 Sky One (ch. 108 Sat and 455 dtt pay) 9.15 pm Masterchef USA 11 × 01-02 1st Tv

(ch. 108 Sat and 455 dtt pay) 9.15 pm Masterchef USA 11 × 01-02 1st Tv Sky Art (ch. 120/400 Sky) 9.15 pm Leonardo Sciascia Alien writer

(ch. 120/400 Sky) 9.15 pm Leonardo Sciascia Alien writer Sky Documentaries (ch. 122/402) 9.15 pm Psychomagic – An art to heal by Alejandro Jodorowsky

(ch. 122/402) 9.15 pm Psychomagic – An art to heal by Alejandro Jodorowsky Sky Nature (ch. 124/404) 9.15 pm David Attenborough The evolution of animals 1st tv

(ch. 124/404) 9.15 pm David Attenborough The evolution of animals 1st tv Blaze (ch. 127 Sky) 8:15 pm Lego Masters Australia + 9:50 pm Treasure hunting 1st TV

(ch. 127 Sky) 8:15 pm Lego Masters Australia + 9:50 pm Treasure hunting 1st TV Comedy Central (ch. 129 Sky) at 21:00 Made in the south

(ch. 129 Sky) at 21:00 Made in the south MTV (ch. 131 Sky) 9.15 pm The Hillls New Beginnings + Geordie OG’s

(ch. 131 Sky) 9.15 pm The Hillls New Beginnings + Geordie OG’s Red shrimp (ch. 133 Sky) 9.00 pm The apartment + my moment at the coffee

(ch. 133 Sky) 9.00 pm The apartment + my moment at the coffee The F (ch. 135 Sky) 9.10 pm Red – Go on the path

(ch. 135 Sky) 9.10 pm Red – Go on the path Sky Sport One 8:30 pm Crystal Palace – Brighton

8:30 pm Crystal Palace – Brighton Sky Sport Football / DAZN 8.45 pm Venice – Turin

Complete programming Rai, Mediaset, Sky, Discovery

