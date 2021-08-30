TV Guide Monday 30 August 2021 tonight’s programs on TV today





TV Guide Monday 30th August 2021

What’s on TV tonight on the top 9 channels? The TV Guide on Monday 30 August 2021, here’s what will be on the air tonight.

Rai 1

18:45 Chain reaction

8:00 pm Tg1

20:30 Techetechetè

21:25 A story without a name

Valeria Tramonti is the shy secretary of the film producer Vitelli, but she is also the true author in disguise of the scripts of the much appreciated Pes. The mysterious and well-informed Rak proposes to write the juicy story of the theft of the Nativity, a painting by Caravaggio stolen by the mafia in 1969 from the Oratory of San Lorenzo in Palermo and never found, but again Valeria will not be able to take credit for it. Among the financiers of the film, however, there is Spatafora, affiliated with Cosa Nostra.

23:30 TG1 (5 min) + Seven Stories



Rai 2

18:50 A Million Little Things 1 × 05 1st Tv

19:40 NCIS New Orleans 4 × 02

20:30 Tg2

21:00 Tg2 Post

21:20 Hawaii Five-0 10 × 18-19 1st Tv

22:55 Raid A freaked policewoman

Johanna is a young woman who dreams of being part of the raid of the elite National Security Forces. Her father is Minister of the Interior and will try to get her in, but the entry of a woman into this special body is not well received by many.



Rai 3

19:50 Tg R

8:00 pm Blob

20:25 Via dei Matti n. 0

20:45 A Place in the Sun

21:15 Presadiretta

Julian Assange, trial of journalism

23:20 I Knew Them Well

Maurizio Costanzo and Pino Strabioli tell Marcello Mastroianni

Channel 5

18:45 Free fall

8:00 pm Tg5

20:35 Paperissima Sprint

21:30 The 1st Tv champion

Little but tenacious Michelle Payne will become the first female jockey to win the prestigious Melbourne Cup.

23:30 The Dressmaker The devil is back

From the novel of the same name by R. Ham, with Kate Winslet. After twenty years, Tilly has returned home to face an uncomfortable and painful past, and to seek justice

Italy 1

19:30 CSI 10

20:30 NCIS 2

21:20 Godzilla

Reboot of the film series focusing on the epic rebirth of Godzilla. In a series of sensational sequences, the famous monster will face evil creatures

23:50 The children of men

In a dystopian future, in which one can no longer procreate, Theo must lead a woman to safety and give the world a chance to avoid extinction.



Network 4

19:55 Love storm 1st Tv

20:30 Italy tonight

21:25 Countercurrent

00:05 Boogie Nights – The other Hollywood

The director of “Magnolia” tells the story of a provincial boy, Mark Wahlberg, who becomes a pornographic actor.

La7

18:00 The Good Wife

8:00 pm TgLa7

20:35 On air

21:15 The Queen

Sunday 31st August 1997: Princess Diana dies in a tragic accident. Queen Elizabeth II, indifferent to the dismay of the English people, retreats to the walls of Balmoral Castle with her family. Tony Blair, recently elected Prime Minister, warns that people need reassurance and support. As an unprecedented wave of emotion threatens to overwhelm institutions, Blair must find a way to bring the proud queen closer to the people.

Following Doc on Diana

Tv8 (ch. 125 Sky)

19:10 4 restaurants

20:20 4 hotels

21:30 Karate Kid III The Final Challenge

Third and final episode of the saga: Daniel, now martial arts champion, finds himself together with his old master in front of an old enemy, the tyrannical and mad coach.

23:30 The immortal

A former Marseille godfather closes with the past and rebuilds a life, but the journey of redemption is full of pitfalls.

Nine (ch. 149 Sky)

19:30 Nightmare restaurants

20:30 Deal with It

21:30 Hi Brother

A scammer leaves for California posing as the son of a deceased businessman who left a substantial legacy

23:30 Everything I haven’t told you (Brignano show)

TV Series and Movies TV Guide Monday 30th August 2021

The TV series in the clear

Yellow (ch. 38 dtt and Tivùsat 167 Sky) at 21:10 Murdoch’s Mysteries 8 × 07-08

The Sky / Premium TV series

Sky Atlantic (ch. 109 sat and 455 dtt pay) at 9.15 pm The White Lotus 1 × 01-02 1st Tv

(ch. 109 sat and 455 dtt pay) at 9.15 pm 1 × 01-02 1st Tv Sky Series (ch. 112) 9.15 pm The flight attendant 1 × 07-08

(ch. 112) 9.15 pm 1 × 07-08 Sky Investigation (ch. 114) 9.15 pm Elementary 1 × 17-18

(ch. 114) 9.15 pm 1 × 17-18 Fox (ch. 116) at 21:00 911 Lone Star 2 × 07-08

(ch. 116) at 21:00 2 × 07-08 PremiumCrime (ch. 118 sat 460 dtt pay) at 9.15 pm Lethal Weapon 1 × 17-18

(ch. 118 sat 460 dtt pay) at 9.15 pm 1 × 17-18 Premium Stories (ch 126 sat 462 dtt pay) at 9.15 pm Life Sentence 1 × 13 + Rise 1 × 08

(ch 126 sat 462 dtt pay) at 9.15 pm 1 × 13 + Rise 1 × 08 Premium Action (ch 128 sat 459 dtt pay) at 9.15 pm Arrow 4 × 03-04

If you are looking for streaming TV series, here you will find our catalogs by platform:

Netflix, click here for the catalog; Prime Video, click here for the catalog; Starzplay, click here for the catalog; Apple Tv +, click here for the catalog; Infinity +, click here for the catalog; TIMVISION, click here for the catalog; Sky and NOW, click here for the catalog; Disney +, click here for the catalog.

Free-to-air movies

20 (ch. 20 dtt and TivùSat 151 Sky) at 8.45 pm Chinese bullets

Fun action comedy starring Jackie Chan and Owen Wilson. Princess Pei Pei has been kidnapped, two unlikely heroes will try to free her.

Rai 4 (ch. 21 dtt – 10 TivùSat) at 21:20 Outcast – The last Templar

China, 10th century. A mysterious warrior forms an alliance with the two sons of a deposed emperor. The goal is to give back to the two young men the command of the Empire, stolen from them by the evil uncle.

Iris (ch. 22 dtt, 11 Tivùsat 325 Sky) at 9.15 pm Alibi.com

Greg runs a company that creates alibis of any kind. With two partners he is concerned with covering up lies and infidelities of various kinds.

Rai Movie (call 24 dtt 14 TivùSat) at 21:10 The Missing

New Mexico, 1885. To find her daughter kidnapped by the Apaches, Magdalena makes an alliance with her father, who has been absent for some time.

Sky (ch. 26 dtt 19 Tivùsat 156 Sky) at 9.15 pm Dead Man Down – The taste of revenge

In New York, a crime boss’s right-hand man lets himself be seduced by a beautiful woman seeking revenge.

Paramount Network (ch. 27 dtt and Tivùsat 158 ​​Sky) at 9.15 pm The perfect lovers

The press secretary of a famous couple must do everything to prevent the public from discovering that the two hate each other and are about to divorce shortly before the launch of the new film.

La5 (ch.30 dtt 12 Tivùsat 159 Sky) at 21:10 Marie is on fire – Lies

Thomas decides to set fire to the company he owns together with his father, making it pass for an accident after a quarrel with his parent.

Cine 34 (ch. 34 dtt and Tivùsat 327 Sky) at 21:10 Taste of you

Comedy sequel to “Sapore di Mare”, signed by Carlo Vanzina. 1984: summer loves and betrayals in Forte dei Marmi.

TopCrime (ch. 39 dtt and TivùSat 168 Sky) at 21:10 Crime on the lake

Evian, on Lake Geneva. Three days after the start of the Flottins festival, a businessman is found drowned, weighted with a sculpture of the Festiva

Spike (ch. 49 dtt 26 Tivusat 169 Sky) at 21:30 Mickey Matson and the alchemical machine

Mickey Matson and friend Sully fight against enemies from the past of American history to get hold of a magical and mysterious object.

Italy 2 (ch. 66 dtt 16 TivùSat 175 Sky) at 21:20 Yado

A warrior princess, aided by the muscular Yado, seeks revenge on the evil Queen Gedren, who subdues rival rulers to dominate the entire world.

Pay Sky / Premium movies

Sky Cinema One (ch. 301) 9.15 pm The shadow of the spies

Benedict Cumberbatch in a Sky Original thriller based on a true story. 1960: A British businessman, a spy for the CIA, becomes involved in an international intrigue (GBR 2020)

Cinema Two (ch. 302) at 9.45pm The shadow of the spies



Cinema Collection (ch. 303) 9.15 pm Scooby

The famous characters of Hanna-Barbera in a great animated adventure. The birth of the friendship between Scooby-Doo and Shaggy intertwines with a new case for Mystery Inc (USA / CAN 2020)

Cinema Family (ch. 304) at 21:00 Jurassic Pet My Dinosaur Friend

Exciting adventure for kids. A teenager receives a large egg as a gift from which a cute baby dinosaur is born. He will have to protect him from the clutches of a mad scientist (USA 2019)

Cinema Action (ch. 305) at 21:00 Never Back Down Never Surrender

Sean Faris enters the ring in an action focused on MMA. Young Jake relies on a Mixed Martial Arts master to challenge the school bully in the championship final (USA 2008)

Suspenseful cinema (ch. 306) at 21:00 The Boy

Lauren Cohan in a creepy horror. A girl accepts a job as a nanny with a wealthy English family, but discovers that the child to be cared for is a doll (USA 2016)

Romance cinema (ch. 307) at 21:00 The Boy

Reinterpretation of a classic directed by Greta Gerwig with Saoirse Ronan, Emma Watson, Laura Dern and Meryl Streep. The story of the March sisters in Civil War America. Costumes Oscar (USA 2019)

Cinema Drama (ch. 308) at 21:00 He was my Son

An exceptional cast for the true story of paratrooper William Pitsenbarger. 30 years after the war in Vietnam, his parents ask the Pentagon to award him the medal of honor (USA 2019)



Comedy cinema (ch. 309) at 21:00 My brother has arrived

Renato Pozzetto in a comic cult of the 80s. The monotonous life of a teacher is turned upside down by the visit of the exuberant twin brother, who drags him into a sea of ​​misunderstandings (ITA 1985)

Premium Cinema 1 (ch. 313 sat 463 dtt pay) at 9.15 pm The place of shadows

From the novel of the same name by DR Koontz, with Willem Dafoe. Odd Thomas has the gift of seeing the dead and, if deceased by violent death, he can trace the culprits.

Premium Cinema 2 (ch. 315 sat 464 dtt pay) at 9.15 pm When you least expect it

From the director of “Pretty Woman”, a comedy that celebrates good feelings, with K. Hudson and J. Cusack. An unexpected turnaround for a career woman.

Premium Cinema 3 (ch. 316 sat 465 dtt pay) at 9.15 pm A lot nice

A bully, a hippy and a mammon in Rome in August. Three typical characters of Italy in the late 70s



TV Guide Monday 30 August 2021 Shows, Sports and documentaries on TV

Rai 5 (ch. 23 dtt 13 TivùSat) 9.15 pm The other 900 + The bitter years (film)

(ch. 23 dtt 13 TivùSat) 9.15 pm The other 900 + The bitter years (film) Rai Premium (ch. 25 dtt 15 TivùSat) 9.20 pm Euforia (theater)

(ch. 25 dtt 15 TivùSat) 9.20 pm Euforia (theater) Focus (ch 35 dtt 60 Tivùsat 414 Sky) 9.15 pm The last days of Jesus

(ch 35 dtt 60 Tivùsat 414 Sky) 9.15 pm The last days of Jesus Real Time (ch. 31 dtt and TivùSat 160 Sky) at 20:30 Courtesies for guests 1st TV at 21:25 Lives at the limit

(ch. 31 dtt and TivùSat 160 Sky) at 20:30 Courtesies for guests 1st TV at 21:25 Lives at the limit DMAX (ch. 52 dtt, 28 TivùSat 170 Sky) 9.20 pm River Monster

(ch. 52 dtt, 28 TivùSat 170 Sky) 9.20 pm River Monster Mediaset Extra (ch. 55 dtt 17 Tivùsat 163 Sky) 9.10 pm Raffaella Carrà Show

(ch. 55 dtt 17 Tivùsat 163 Sky) 9.10 pm Raffaella Carrà Show Sky One (ch. 108 Sat and 455 dtt pay) 9.15 pm America’s Got Talent: The Champions 2 × 04 1a Tv

(ch. 108 Sat and 455 dtt pay) 9.15 pm America’s Got Talent: The Champions 2 × 04 1a Tv Sky Art (ch. 120/400 Sky) 9.15 pm Comics – The secret story

(ch. 120/400 Sky) 9.15 pm Comics – The secret story Sky Documentaries (ch. 122/402) 9.15 pm Video Games The Movie

(ch. 122/402) 9.15 pm Video Games The Movie Sky Nature (ch. 124/404) 9.15 pm David Attenborough Discovering the ants

(ch. 124/404) 9.15 pm David Attenborough Discovering the ants Blaze (ch. 127 Sky) 8:30 pm Lego Masters + 9:50 pm Treasure hunting 1st TV

(ch. 127 Sky) 8:30 pm Lego Masters + 9:50 pm Treasure hunting 1st TV Comedy Central (ch. 129 Sky) 9.00 pm Zelig C-Lab

(ch. 129 Sky) 9.00 pm Zelig C-Lab MTV (ch. 131 Sky) 9.15 pm Just Tatoo of Us + The Hills New beginnings

(ch. 131 Sky) 9.15 pm Just Tatoo of Us + The Hills New beginnings Red shrimp (ch. 133 Sky) 9.00 pm The apartment + my moment at the coffee

(ch. 133 Sky) 9.00 pm The apartment + my moment at the coffee The F (ch. 135 Sky) 9.10 pm Some like green

(ch. 135 Sky) 9.10 pm Some like green Sky Sport Uno / Football 9:00 pm West Ham Leicester

9:00 pm West Ham Leicester Sky Sport Soccer 8.45pm Sampdoria – Milan

Complete programming Rai, Mediaset, Sky, Discovery

