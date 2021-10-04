TV guide Monday 4 October 2021 tonight’s programs on TV today





TV Guide Monday 4th October

What’s on TV tonight? There TV Guide for Monday 4 October 2021 with the programs of the first 9 channels and the subdivision between TV series and free-to-air and pay movies. On Rai 1 space for Bruno Vespa and the special dedicated to the elections, on Canale 5 there is Grande Fratello Vip 6 while on Rai 2 there is Quelli che il Lunedì; on Sky the original film Lovely Boy.

Rai 1

18:45 The legacy

8:00 pm Tg1

20:30 The usual unknown

21:25 Door to Door Special Elections



Rai 2

18:50 A Million Little Things 2 × 08 1a Tv

19:40 NCIS 15 × 11

20:30 Tg2

21:00 Tg2 Post

21:30 Those that on Mondays

00:10 Persephone Award

Rai 3

19:50 Tg R

8:00 pm Blob

20:20 What Next? 1st tv

20:45 A Place in the Sun

21:15 Males against Females

23:15 Tg3 Special Election Night Line

Channel 5

17:35 Afternoon 5

18:45 Free fall 1st tv

8:00 pm Tg5

20:35 Strip the news

21:30 Big Brother Vip

half past one Tg5

Italy 1

19:30 CSI 12

20:30 NCIS 3

21:20 The Foreigner

Jackie Chan and Pierce Brosnan in an action movie based on a novel. A father decides to take justice for himself after the death of his daughter.

23:45 Tiki Taka – The republic of football

Network 4

19:55 Love storm 1st Tv

20:30 Italy tonight

21:25 Fourth Republic

00:50 Gone 1 × 03

La7

14:15 Mentana Elections Marathon 2021

8:00 pm TgLa7

20:35 Half past eight

21:15 Mentana Marathon

00:50 Tg La7

Tv8 (ch. 125 Sky)

19:25 Rich Dish 1st Tv

20:30 Guess My Age 1st Tv

21:30 Creed II

Adonis Creed is challenged by the son of Ivan Drago, the boxer who killed his father Apollo in the ring. Will accept the competition,

00:00 Backtrace

After a failed robbery and a brain injury, a man is hospitalized in the psychiatric ward of the prison, until a serum is injected …

Nine (ch. 149 Sky)

19:15 Hells Kitchen

20:20 Deal with It 1st tv

21:30 Little Big Italy 1st Tv

23:00 Little Big Italy



TV Series and Movies TV Guide Monday 27 September 2021

The TV series in the clear

Yellow (ch. 38 dtt and Tivùsat 167 Sky) 9.10 pm Murdoch’s mysteries 8 × 17-18 1a tv

(ch. 38 dtt and Tivùsat 167 Sky) 9.10 pm Murdoch’s mysteries 8 × 17-18 1a tv TopCrime (ch. 39 dtt and TivùSat 168 Sky) 9.10 pm The Mentalist 2 × 22-23

The Sky / Premium TV series

Sky Atlantic (ch. 109 sat and 455 dtt pay) at 9.15 pm Scenes from a Wedding 1 × 03 1st Tv

(ch. 109 sat and 455 dtt pay) at 9.15 pm 1st Tv Sky Series (ch. 112) 9.15 pm Transplant 1 × 03-04 1st tv

(ch. 112) 9.15 pm 1 × 03-04 1st tv Sky Investigation (ch. 114) 9.15 pm Elementary 2 × 03-04

(ch. 114) 9.15 pm 2 × 03-04 Fox (ch. 116) at 21:00 Modern Family 10 × 05-06-07-08

(ch. 116) at 21:00 10 × 05-06-07-08 PremiumCrime (ch. 118 sat 460 dtt pay) at 9.15 pm Lethal Weapon 2 × 09-10

(ch. 118 sat 460 dtt pay) at 9.15 pm 2 × 09-10 Premium Stories (ch 126 sat 462 dtt pay) at 9.15 pm Claws 1 × 09-10

(ch 126 sat 462 dtt pay) at 9.15 pm 1 × 09-10 Premium Action (ch 128 sat 459 dtt pay) at 9.15 pm Arrow 4 × 13-14

If you are looking for streaming TV series, here you will find our catalogs by platform:

Netflix, click here for the catalog; Prime Video, click here for the catalog; Starzplay, click here for the catalog; Apple Tv +, click here for the catalog; Infinity +, click here for the catalog; TIMVISION, click here for the catalog; Sky and NOW, click here for the catalog; Disney +, click here for the catalog.

Free-to-air movies

20 (ch. 20 dtt and TivùSat 151 Sky) at 9.15 pm Precious Cargo

ction-thriller with Bruce Willis as a criminal on the trail of Karen, a thief with whom he failed an attempted robbery.

Rai 4 (ch. 21 dtt – 10 TivùSat) at 21:20 Nightmare – From the depths of the night

Nancy is gripped by terrifying nightmares in which a monstrous man appears. When the girl’s schoolmates begin to die after revealing that she dreams of the same man, Nancy begins to investigate.

Iris (ch. 22 dtt, 11 Tivùsat 325 Sky) at 9.15 pm 12 years a slave

Three Oscars for the autobiography of Solomon Northup, a black violinist born free and then sold as a slave in nineteenth-century Louisiana.

Rai Movie (call 24 dtt 14 TivùSat) at 21:10 For a Few Dollars More

A bounty of twenty thousand dollars hangs on the head of an Indian gang leader, and two bounty hunters are intent on pocketing the prize: the Monco, a young and daring gunslinger, and the Colonel, a mature man who studies and carries out his exploits with coldness.

Rai Premium (ch. 25 dtt 15 TivùSat) at 21:20 Katie FFord – Heritage of love

Alicia Charles, a successful lawyer, follows the case of Will Hillinger, a penniless musician who wants to get custody of little Linus despite having no family ties with the child except for a video that identifies him as a godfather.

Sky (ch. 26 dtt 19 Tivùsat 156 Sky) at 9.15 pm Hostile Zone

Afghanistan: the recovery of a helicopter crashed in an accident becomes a nightmare for the allied troops, surrounded by a gang of Taliban.

Paramount Network (ch. 27 dtt and Tivùsat 158 ​​Sky) at 9.15 pm Small Town Christmas

The writer of a successful book arrives in Springdale. Here he finds an old colleague of his. Between the two there was already a sympathy when they worked together, but then he suddenly disappeared.

La5 (ch.30 dtt 12 Tivùsat 159 Sky) at 21:10 The house in the mountains – New at home

During a party, Marie and Georg indulge in passion. Marie confesses to Lisa that she is pregnant and does not want to keep the baby.

Cine 34 (ch. 34 dtt and Tivùsat 327 Sky) at 21:10 The fish in love

Directed and performed by L. Pieraccioni. Arturo has always written short stories for children. The meeting with the daughter of a well-known publisher will turn his life around

Spike (ch. 49 dtt 26 Tivusat 169 Sky) at 21:30 Antboy and the dawn of a new hero

Pelle is on vacation with his girlfriend Ida. Suddenly, strange things begin to happen and a new hero looms on the horizon. Pelle will be forced to face his greatest challenge

Italy 2 (ch. 66 dtt 16 TivùSat 175 Sky) at 21:20 How to kill the boss and live happily

Unbridled and goliardic choral comedy with Jennifer Aniston. Three friends are linked by aversion to their respective bosses and decide to eliminate them.

Pay Sky / Premium movies

Sky Cinema One (ch. 301) 9.15 pm Lovely Boy 1st tv

Sky original film at the center a young and rising singer who ends up in the drug maelstrom and retires to a recovery center



Cinema Two (ch. 302) at 9.45pm Lovely Boy

Cinema Collection (ch. 303) 9.15 pm The last outlaws

Emile Hirsch and John Cusack in a gripping western. Outlaws take control of a small town, forcing a brave gravedigger to take up arms (BEL / FRA / IRL 2019)

Cinema Family (ch. 304) at 21:00 My friend Nanuk

Adventurous journey on the ice of the Arctic for a film about friendship and courage. Boy challenges nature’s pitfalls to bring back a polar bear cub to his mother (CAN / ITA 2014)

Cinema Action (ch. 305) at 21:00 The Solver – A Man Apart

Revenge movie with Vin Diesel and Timothy Olyphant. A policeman engaged in the fight against drug trafficking uses unorthodox methods against the criminal who killed his wife (GER / USA 2003)

Suspenseful cinema (ch. 306) at 21:00 Inheritance – Inheritance

Shocking secrets in a thriller starring Lily Collins and Simon Pegg. Lauren receives a shocking inheritance from her father: a man chained in an underground bunker in the family villa (USA 2020)

Romance cinema (ch. 307) at 21:00 Love at second sight

Romantic comedy with a supernatural touch. A novelist awakens in a parallel world and must win back Olivia, the woman he already married in his original life (BEL / KOR / FRA 2019)

Cinema Drama (ch. 308) at 21:00 Thelma and Louise

Ridley Scott directs Susan Sarandon and Geena Davis in an Academy Award- and Golden Globe-winning road movie. The rebellious holiday of two dissatisfied housewives ends in tragedy (USA 1991)

Comedy cinema (ch. 309) at 21:00 Olè

Tragicomic adventures for Massimo Boldi and Vincenzo Salemme in a comedy by Carlo Vanzina. Two teachers accompany a class on a school trip to Spain. They will be rivals in love (ITA 2006)

Premium Cinema 1 (ch. 313 sat 463 dtt pay) at 9.15 pm In time

In a future where the aging process stops at 25, the only way to stay alive is to earn, or steal time.

Premium Cinema 2 (ch. 315 sat 464 dtt pay) at 9.15 pm Best of Me The best of me

From a novel by N. Sparks. Destiny makes fun of two lovers, Dawson and Amanda, who reunite after 20 long years.

Premium Cinema 3 (ch. 316 sat 465 dtt pay) at 9.15 pm Welcome to the South

Funny comedy with Bisio-Siani. The Lombard Alberto, transferred as a punishment to a post office in Campania, will review his prejudices on Southern Italy.



TV Guide Monday 4 October 2021 Shows, Sports and documentaries on TV

Rai 5 (ch. 23 dtt 13 TivùSat) 9.15 pm No Dorma 1a Tv + Two little Italians (film)

(ch. 23 dtt 13 TivùSat) 9.15 pm No Dorma 1a Tv + Two little Italians (film) Focus (ch 35 dtt 60 Tivùsat 414 Sky) 9.15 pm Cold cases of ancient history 1st Tv

(ch 35 dtt 60 Tivùsat 414 Sky) 9.15 pm Cold cases of ancient history 1st Tv Real Time (ch. 31 dtt and TivùSat 160 Sky) at 20:30 Courtesies for guests 1st tv at 21:25 Lives at the limit 1st tv

(ch. 31 dtt and TivùSat 160 Sky) at 20:30 Courtesies for guests 1st tv at 21:25 Lives at the limit 1st tv DMAX (ch. 52 dtt, 28 TivùSat 170 Sky) at 21:10 Extreama1a tv survival

(ch. 52 dtt, 28 TivùSat 170 Sky) at 21:10 Extreama1a tv survival Mediaset Extra (ch. 55 dtt 17 Tivùsat 163 Sky) Live Big Brother Vip 6

(ch. 55 dtt 17 Tivùsat 163 Sky) Live Big Brother Vip 6 Sky One (ch. 108 Sat and 455 dtt pay) 9.15 pm Masterchef USA 11 × 03-04 1st Tv

(ch. 108 Sat and 455 dtt pay) 9.15 pm Masterchef USA 11 × 03-04 1st Tv Sky Art (ch. 120/400 Sky) 9.15 pm The secrets of art 1st tv

(ch. 120/400 Sky) 9.15 pm The secrets of art 1st tv Sky Documentaries (ch. 122/402) 9.15 pm The act of killing The Act of Killing

(ch. 122/402) 9.15 pm The act of killing The Act of Killing Sky Nature (ch. 124/404) 9.15 pm David Attenborough Journey around the world 1st tv

(ch. 124/404) 9.15 pm David Attenborough Journey around the world 1st tv Blaze (ch. 127 Sky) 8:15 pm Lego Masters Australia + 9:50 pm Treasure hunting 1st TV

(ch. 127 Sky) 8:15 pm Lego Masters Australia + 9:50 pm Treasure hunting 1st TV Comedy Central (ch. 129 Sky) at 21:00 Comedy Central Presenta

(ch. 129 Sky) at 21:00 Comedy Central Presenta MTV (ch. 131 Sky) 9.15 pm Geordie OG’s

(ch. 131 Sky) 9.15 pm Geordie OG’s Red shrimp (ch. 133 Sky) 9.00 pm The apartment + my moment at the coffee

(ch. 133 Sky) 9.00 pm The apartment + my moment at the coffee The F (ch. 135 Sky) 9.10 pm Red – Go on the path

Complete programming Rai, Mediaset, Sky, Discovery

