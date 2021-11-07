TV Guide Monday 8 November 2021 tonight’s programs on TV today





TV Guide Monday 8 November

What’s on TV tonight? There TV Guide of Monday 8 November 2021 with the programs of the first 9 channels and the subdivision between TV series and free-to-air and pay movies. On Rai 1 a new appointment with Imma Tataranni, on Canale 5 there is Grande Fratello Vip 6, on Rai 3 Report, on Rai 2 the American TV series double.

Rai 1

18:45 The legacy

8:00 pm Tg1

20:30 The usual unknown

21:25 Imma Tataranni 2 × 03 1st Tv

23:40 Seven Stories



Rai 2

18:50 Blue Bloods

19:40 NCIS Los Angels 9 × 20

20:30 Tg2

21:00 Tg2 Post

21:20 NCIS Los Angels 12 × 13 1st Tv

22:10 NCIS New Orleans 7 × 11 1st Tv

23:00 Need for Speed

The mechanic Tobey is accused of the death of a friend of his, actually caused by Dino. Released after a few years in prison, the boy has the sole objective of avenging his friend and to do so he decides to beat Dino in an illegal car race.

Rai 3

19:50 Tg R

8:00 pm Blob

20:20 What Next? 1st tv

20:45 A Place in the Sun

21:15 Report

23:15 Fiorella’s version

Channel 5

17:35 Afternoon 5

18:45 Free fall 1st tv

8:00 pm Tg5

20:35 Strip the news

21:30 Big Brother Vip

half past one Tg5

Italy 1

19:30 CSI 13

20:30 NCIS 5

21:20 xXx – The return of Zander Cage

Third chapter of the saga, with Vin Diesel and Samuel L. Jackson. Xander Cage returns to fight on a mission that only he can complete.

23:35 Tiki Taka



Network 4

19:55 Love storm 1st Tv

20:30 Italy tonight

21:25 Fourth Republic

00:50 Gone 1 × 08

La7

18:00 Ghost Whisperer

8:00 pm TgLa7

20:35 Half past eight

21:15 Grey’s Anatomy 17 × 01-02-03 1st Tv

00:15 Tg

Tv8 (ch. 125 Sky)

19:25 Rich Dish 1st Tv

20:30 Guess My Age 1st Tv

21:30 Spider-Man 3

A parasite infects spider man, letting his dark side emerge. and in the third chapter here are two new enemies: the sand man and venom.

00:05 Petra 1 × 01

Nine (ch. 149 Sky)

19:15 Cash or trash

20:20 Deal with It 1st tv

21:30 Little Big Italy 1st Tv

23:00 Little Big Italy



The TV series in the clear

Yellow (ch. 38 dtt and Tivùsat 167 Sky) 9.10 pm Inspector Barnaby

(ch. 38 dtt and Tivùsat 167 Sky) 9.10 pm Inspector Barnaby TopCrime (ch. 39 dtt and TivùSat 168 Sky) at 21:10 The Mentalist 3 × 07-08

The Sky / Premium TV series

Sky Atlantic (ch. 109 sat and 455 dtt pay) at 9.15 pm American Rust 1 × 05-06 1st Tv

(ch. 109 sat and 455 dtt pay) at 9.15 pm 1 × 05-06 1st Tv Sky Series (ch. 112) 9.15 pm The Lost Symbol 1 × 01-02 1st tv

(ch. 112) 9.15 pm 1 × 01-02 1st tv Sky Investigation (ch. 114) 9.15 pm Elementary 2 × 13-14

(ch. 114) 9.15 pm 2 × 13-14 Fox (ch. 116) at 21:00 Modern Family 11 × 03-04-05-06

(ch. 116) at 21:00 11 × 03-04-05-06 PremiumCrime (ch. 118 sat 460 dtt pay) at 9.15 pm Lethal Weapon 2 × 19-20

(ch. 118 sat 460 dtt pay) at 9.15 pm 2 × 19-20 Premium Stories (ch 126 sat 462 dtt pay) at 9.15 pm Claws 2 × 09-10

(ch 126 sat 462 dtt pay) at 9.15 pm 2 × 09-10 Premium Action (ch 128 sat 459 dtt pay) at 9.15 pm Arrow 4 × 23 5 × 01

If you are looking for streaming TV series, here you will find our catalogs by platform:

Free-to-air movies

20 (ch. 20 dtt and TivùSat 151 Sky) at 21:10 Dracula Untold

Desperate to stop the advance of the Turks, Prince Vlad will forever renounce his human nature and become a vampire

Rai 4 (ch. 21 dtt – 10 TivùSat) at 21:20 Meander

Following an assault, a young mom finds herself trapped in a claustrophobic system of cramped tunnels bristling with death traps. If he wants to see his daughter again he will have to find a way out of the labyrinth, but attached to his wrist he has a bracelet that inexorably marks a dramatic countdown.

Iris (ch. 22 dtt, 11 Tivùsat 325 Sky) at 9.15 pm Public enemy

In America crushed by the Great Depression, an extraordinary man manages to attract the favor and attention of public opinion: John Dillinger, qualified by the US authorities as Public Enemy Number One.

Rai Movie (call 24 dtt 14 TivùSat) at 21:10 Sierra Charriba

During the American Civil War, a group of Apaches raid Texan territory. Northern Major Dundee leads an army of Southern thugs and prisoners to defeat them.

Rai Premium (ch. 25 dtt 15 TivùSat) at 21:20 Katie FFord – Without a past there is no future

Famous chef Lucas returns to the Hudson Valley to earn the star of excellence awarded to the best chefs. His girlfriend also owns a restaurant but unfortunately nearby is Greenland, the organic farm of Lucas’ ex-wife.

Sky (ch. 26 dtt 19 Tivùsat 156 Sky) at 9.15 pm Happy Birthday Mr Grape

The life story of a salesman named Gilbert Grape. The boy lives in Endora, Iowa and has a brother, Arnie, a handicapped person who has a habit of climbing a dangerous turret. Fatigued by constant responsibilities, the young man cannot find his own serenity, at least until he meets Betty Carver, a woman capable of rekindling his passion for creativity.

Paramount Network (ch. 27 dtt and Tivùsat 158 ​​Sky) at 9.15 pm Call me Santa Claus

Lucy is the producer of a shopping channel who unwittingly finds herself the only candidate to be able to replace Santa Claus, since she has hired the real one as a testimonial for her TV network.

La5 (ch.30 dtt 12 Tivùsat 159 Sky) at 21:10 The words I didn’t tell you

Oscar winner Kevin Costner in a film based on a novel by N. Sparks. Theresa finds a bottle with a mysterious message on the beach.

Cine 34 (ch. 34 dtt and Tivùsat 327 Sky) at 21:10 Me and Marilyn

Gualtiero, L. Pieraccioni, left by his wife, is involved by friends in a séance: the rite, however, has unexpected consequences.

Spike (ch. 49 dtt 26 Tivusat 169 Sky) at 21:30 The three detectives and the mysterious island

Three very young adventurers – Jupiter, Bill and Bob – embark on a mission in South Africa with the aim of freeing a girl held captive by wild populations and, at the same time, looking for a hidden treasure

Italy 2 (ch. 66 dtt 16 TivùSat 175 Sky) at 21:20 Liar Liar

Hilarious comedy starring Jim Carrey as a lying lawyer. What is a trump card at work is, however, a defect in private life

Pay Sky / Premium movies

Sky Cinema One (ch. 301) 9.15 pm The price of art 1st tv

Nine translators get together to work on a secret manuscript. However, they soon find themselves in a nightmare when the first ten pages of the book are published online.

Cinema Two (ch. 302) 9.15 pm Free state of Jones

The story of the Mississippi farmer Newton Knight and his struggle against slavery in America, which led to his separation from the Confederacy and founding the Jones Free State.



Cinema Collection (ch. 303) 9.15 pm Forrest Gump

Sitting on the bench at the bus stop in Savannah, Forrest Gump talks in a slow voice about his incredible life and the mental and physical problems he has been carrying with him since birth.

Cinema Family (ch. 304) at 21:00 Lassie Come home

Twelve-year-old Florian and his dog Lassie are inseparable. When his family is forced to give up the dog, Florian is devastated. But Lassie, deeply attached to his owner, embarks on an adventure to return to Florian.

Cinema Action (ch. 305) at 21:00 Coma

After a serious and mysterious accident, Viktor, a young and creative architect, wakes up in a world very different from the one he knew. He soon discovers that his new reality is based on the memories of someone living in a deep coma.

Suspenseful cinema (ch. 306) at 21:00 The promise of the murderer

A midwife investigates the trail drawn from a diary of a young Russian mother who died of complications related to childbirth.

Romance cinema (ch. 307) at 21:00 Crazy night in Manahttan

A couple a bit bored, to awaken their passion, decide to go to dinner in a trendy bistro, but, for an exchange of person, they are forced to run at insane speed all over Manhattan.

Cinema Drama (ch. 308) at 21:00 The Specials Out of the ordinary

Bruno and Malik have lived for 20 years in a world apart, that of children and adolescents with autism. In their respective associations, they train young people from difficult neighborhoods to supervise these cases.

Comedy cinema (ch. 309) at 21:00 Miami Beach

The stories of two Italian families, both quarrelsome, vulgar and stereotyped, intertwine in a vacationy and glossy Miami.

Premium Cinema 1 (ch. 313 sat 463 dtt pay) at 9.15 pm King Arthur The power of the sword

Guy Ritchie reinterprets the myth of King Arthur and the Knights of the Round Table. Young Arthur draws his sword from the stone and claims the throne

Premium Cinema 2 (ch. 315 sat 464 dtt pay) at 9.15 pm Fifty Shades of Gray

First chapter of the erotic trilogy taken from the best seller by EL James. Passion flares up between naive Anastasia and billionaire Christian Gray.

Premium Cinema 3 (ch. 316 sat 465 dtt pay) at 9.15 pm And it’s snowing outside

Film directed and starring Vincenzo Salemme, with Carlo Buccirosso. The mother’s will forces three brothers to live under the same roof.



TV Guide Monday 8 November 2021 Shows, Sports and documentaries on TV

Rai 5 (ch. 23 dtt 13 TivùSat) at 9.15 pm No Dorma 1a Tv + Drive Me Home

(ch. 23 dtt 13 TivùSat) at 9.15 pm No Dorma 1a Tv + Drive Me Home Focus (ch 35 dtt 60 Tivùsat 414 Sky) 9.15 pm The megastructures of ancient civilizations 1st tv

(ch 35 dtt 60 Tivùsat 414 Sky) 9.15 pm The megastructures of ancient civilizations 1st tv Real Time (ch. 31 dtt and TivùSat 160 Sky) at 20:30 Courtesies for guests 1st tv at 21:25 Too Large 1st tv

(ch. 31 dtt and TivùSat 160 Sky) at 20:30 Courtesies for guests 1st tv at 21:25 Too Large 1st tv DMAX (ch. 52 dtt, 28 TivùSat 170 Sky) 9.10 pm Extreme survival 1st tv

(ch. 52 dtt, 28 TivùSat 170 Sky) 9.10 pm Extreme survival 1st tv Mediaset Extra (ch. 55 dtt 17 Tivùsat 163 Sky) Live Big Brother Vip 6

(ch. 55 dtt 17 Tivùsat 163 Sky) Live Big Brother Vip 6 Sky One (ch. 108 Sat and 455 dtt pay) 9.15 pm Masterchef USA 11 1st Tv

(ch. 108 Sat and 455 dtt pay) 9.15 pm Masterchef USA 11 1st Tv Sky Art (ch. 120/400 Sky) 9.15 pm Ten Photographs: Tupac Shakur 1a Tv

(ch. 120/400 Sky) 9.15 pm Ten Photographs: Tupac Shakur 1a Tv Sky Documentaries (ch. 122/402) 9.15 pm Agnelli

(ch. 122/402) 9.15 pm Agnelli Sky Nature (ch. 124/404) 9.15 pm David Attenborough Little strange creatures 1st tv

(ch. 124/404) 9.15 pm David Attenborough Little strange creatures 1st tv Blaze (ch. 127 Sky) at 20:25 Lego Masters Australia + at 22:00 Hunting for treasures 1st Tv

(ch. 127 Sky) at 20:25 Lego Masters Australia + at 22:00 Hunting for treasures 1st Tv Comedy Central (ch. 129 Sky) at 21:00 Comedy Central Presenta

(ch. 129 Sky) at 21:00 Comedy Central Presenta MTV (ch. 131 Sky) 9.15 pm Geordie OG’s

(ch. 131 Sky) 9.15 pm Geordie OG’s Red shrimp (ch. 133 Sky) 9.00 pm Winning Women 1st Tv

(ch. 133 Sky) 9.00 pm Winning Women 1st Tv The F (ch. 135 Sky) at 21:10 The theory of all 1st tv

(ch. 135 Sky) at 21:10 The theory of all 1st tv Sky Sport One 20:30 Roma Volley – Florence

20:30 Roma Volley – Florence Sky Sport Football / DAZN 8.45 pm Bologna – Cagliari

Complete programming Rai, Mediaset, Sky, Discovery

