TV Guide October 12: Enter the secret code (As long as it ends well), Titanic

Rai1, at 21.25: As long as it ends well: Enter the Secret Code – 1st Tv – The advances.

Rai2, 9.20 pm: The Equalizer 2 – Without Forgiveness

Movie by Antoine Fuqua from 2018, with Denzel Washington. Made in the USA.

Robert McCall is a retired former CIA agent, a relentless executioner in defense of oppressed and exploited people. He lives in a working-class neighborhood in Boston and earns his living as a chauffeur. Her friend Susan is tasked with investigating an apparent murder-suicide in Brussels paired with Dave York, once McCall’s colleague. The investigator, however, is lured into a trap and at which point Robert returns to action.

Rai3, 9.20 pm: #cartabianca

The campaign for the third dose of the anti Covid vaccine; the repercussions on the national political scene of administrative elections; the complex German situation, with the difficulties of creating a new government. These are some of the themes that Bianca Berlinguer will propose to her guests.

Canale5, 9.20 pm: Titanic

Movie by James Cameron in 1997, with Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio. Made in the USA.

Rose is a 17-year-old British woman who embarks with her mother Ruth and snooty boyfriend Cal Hockley on the unsinkable ship Titanic. The girl is forced to marry Cal to pay off the family’s debts. Oppressed by her fate, Rose climbs the railing, determined to take her own life but Jack Dawson, a charming young man of the third class, arrives to save her. The two fall madly in love with each other and their love will survive even in the face of tragedy.

Italia1, 9.20 pm: Le Iene

New appointment with the investigations of Le Iene. Tonight Nicola Savino, in addition to Gialappa’s Band, will have at his side, for this second episode of the season, Rocío Muñoz Morales. Among the services, a report by Giulio Golia which documents the severe deterioration and the disadvantaged conditions in which some homeless people live near the Iron Bridge of the Lungotevere in Rome, partially destroyed by a fire a few days ago. Victim of Stefano Corti’s joke will be Valentina Persia. The comedian and actress will despair thinking she will have to undergo a second cosmetic breast surgery. The doctor, an accomplice of the Hyena, will make her believe that she has to remove the prostheses previously applied because they are happy with pheromones capable of attracting men to her. The joke, which lasted three months, was revealed directly by the correspondent with a foray into one of his cabaret shows, “snatching” a sigh of relief from Persia. Gianluigi Donnarumma, joined by Alessandro Onnis, comments on what has happened in recent days. The champion is still at the center of the sporting debate due to the boos received last Wednesday at the San Siro Stadium in the semi-final of the Nations League Italy-Spain by some Milan fans, disappointed by his farewell after eight years of militancy in the club. During the meeting, in order to “make peace” with the Rossoneri supporters, the envoy, after giving him a washable tattoo with the AC Milan shield, “snatches” the promise of a permanent one with the old team’s crest from the goalkeeper upon his arrival in Paris.

Rete4, 9.25pm: Outside the Choir

La7, 9.15 pm: On Tuesdays

From the Studios in via Tiburtina, in Rome, Giovanni Floris starts a new episode. Stimulated by Nando Pagnoncelli’s polls, the discussions will focus, among other things, on the vaccination certificate and on the controversies in the majority.

TV8, 9.30 pm: The Hunter of Ex

Movie by Andy Tennant of 2010, with Jennifer Aniston. Made in the USA.

Former policeman Milo Boyd, turned bounty hunter, hates his ex-wife Nicole, a journalist. So Milo is happy to have to hunt down Nicole, wanted for a misdemeanor. But getting her to prison turns out to be a difficult and risky undertaking. And perhaps, under the ashes, there is still fire burning between Milo and Nicole.

Nine: 9.25pm: A-Team

Movie by Joe Carnahan from 2010, with Liam Neeson. Made in the USA.

A group of Iraq War veterans are framed for a crime they didn’t commit. Together they escape from the maximum security prison in which they are held, determined to find who has set them up and redeem themselves in the eyes of the Army.

20, 8.35 pm: England – Hungary – Football

Rai4, 9.20 pm: Cocaine – The True Story of White Boy Rick – Movie

Iris, 9.00 pm: Fort Canby 300– Movie

Rai5, 9.15 pm: Identity – Movie

RaiMovie, 9.10 pm: The Fifth Power – Movie

RaiPremium, 9.20 pm: An Summer in Oxford– TV series

Heaven, 9.15 pm: Quarrels of Love– Movie

La5, at 21.10: Big Brother Vip – Reality

RealTime, 9.25pm: Wedding at Prima Vista Italia – Reality show

Cine34, 9.00 pm: Malena – Movie

Focus, 9.15 pm: Zambia Untamed– Documents

TopCrime, 9.10 pm: The Ghosts of Le Havre – Movie

MediasetExtra, at 21.10: Big Brother Vip Live – Reality

Mediaset Italia2, 9.15 pm: THE Zombie: The Last Apocalypse– Movie