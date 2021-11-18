TV guide programs tonight 18 November 2021: prime time movies
TV Shows Tonight: The TV Guide, to the first and second evening programming of today, November 18, 2021: the films on the air and what there is to see on television. Between sports, TV series, feature films, variety shows and reality shows, there will certainly be entertainment.
Programs and TV guide: the films of tonight, November 18, 2021, aired in the first and late evening
1 Rai 1
20:00 TG 1
20:30 Soliti Ignoti – The Return
21:25 A professor – Socrates – Roland Barthes
23:40 Door to Door
23:55 TG1 Evening
00:00 Door to Door
2 Rai 2
20:30 TG2 – 20.30
21:00 TG2 Post
21:20 Porto Azzurro, a prison under seizure
11:30 pm 20s Night
3 Rai 3
20:00 Blob
20:20 What happens?
8.45pm A place in the sun
21:20 City of Crime
23:05 Fiorella’s version
00:00 TG3 Night line
00:10 TG Region
00:13 TG3 Night line
01:00 Weather 3
4 Network 4
20:30 Italy tonight
21:20 Forehand and Reverse
00:45 Slow Tour Padano
01:50 Tg4 The Last Hour Night
02:09 A Violent Life
03:56 So sweet… so kinky
5 Channel 5
20:00 Tg5
20:38 Meteo.It Tg.20
20:40 Strip the News the Voice of Inscience
21:45 Zelig
00:30 Tg5
01:04 Meteo.It
01:05 Strip the News the Voice of Inscience
01:32 Men and Women
6 Italy 1
20:24 Judgment Day – Part II – NCIS – Anticrime Unit
21:20 Survivor: The Martian
00:19 Ex Machina
02:20 Open Study – the Day
02:32 Sport Mediaset – the Day
02:47 Hugh Grant – Celebrated
03:09 Adam Sandler – Celebrated
7 LA7
20:00 Tg La7
20:35 Eight and a half
9.15pm Clean Square
01:00 Tg La7
01:10 Eight and a half
01:50 The air that pulls
03:45 Tagada
8 TV8
20:20 Guess My Age – Guess the age
21:30 The president’s cook
23:20 Me before you
01:25 When love arrives
03:15 Lady Killer
9 NINE
8:15 pm Deal With It – Play the game
21:30 The farmer is looking for a wife
23:00 Drag Race Italia Meet the Queens
23:30 Wild Teens Casting
00:00 I change wife
01:30 Live Crimes – Blind Love
02:20 Live Crimes – It won’t stop
03:15 Crimes Live – The Last Laugh
04:10 Live Crimes – Bloody Bed
20 – Twenty
8:13 pm An Amazing Party – Chicago Fire II
21:04 The Vikings
23:19 Ticker
01:03 One Drug Less – Longmire V
01:43 The Irish Mafia – Longmire V
21 Rai 4
20:05 Seal Team ep. 22 The price to pay
20:55 Just for Laughs S17E5
21:20 The Evil Angel – Brightburn
22:56 Revolutions – The airplane
23:57 First Kill
01:43 Anica appointment at the cinema
01:47 Vikings VIa ep.7 The shield maiden of ice
02:33 Vikings VIa ep.8 Valhalla can wait
03:15 Charlie’s Angels ep.15
22 Iris
20:05 The Black Knight – Walker Texas Ranger VIII
21:00 58 Minutes to Die-Die Harder
23:33 Cult School, 31
23:39 Lethal Weapon 3
01:58 The Village of the Damned
04:07 A Window to the Sky
23 Rai 5
20:15 Next stop America
9:14 pm Gala of Belcanto
22:55 Before the premiere – The servant mistress
23:25 Brian Johnson, a life “on the road”
00:53 Rai News Night
00:56 Elvis Classic Broadcasts
01:59 Next stop America
03:03 Evolution – Darwin’s journey
24 Rai Movie
21:10 Escape Plan – Escape from hell
23:00 Closed Circuit
00:40 Anica – Appointment at the cinema
00:45 London Boulevard
02:25 Movie Mag
02:55 Money Monster – The other side of money
04:25 Dreams and needs – Black heart
25 Rai Premium
20:20 Don Matteo 3 – In love it is never too late
21:20 Rex – Jealousy
22:05 Rex – The smile of the condemned
23:00 Imma Tataranni – Deputy Prosecutor 2
03:00 Drivers 2
03:30 Dream Hotel – Seychelles
26 Heaven
20:20 Family business
21:15 Belly of the Beast – Last mission
23:05 Dave’s Old Porn – All crazy about porn
00:10 Unhung Hero – Under-equipped
01:50 Pornstar screw
03:30 Bob Guccione and the Penthouse empire
27 Paramount Network
20:00 The house on the prairie
21:10 The hard truth
23:00 A strange case
01:00 Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
04:00 Father Brown
28 TV2000
20:00 Holy Rosary
20:30 TG 2000
21:10 Little Miss Perfect
23:25 Three generations – in my day
11:55 pm Compline evening prayer
29 LA7d
20:15 Benedetta’s menus
20:50 Sonia’s kitchen
21:30 The secrets of the crown
23:20 Women in history
00:25 The true story of Romeo and Juliet
01:25 Sonia’s kitchen
01:55 The Mala Educaxxxion
03:15 Benedetta’s menus
04:15 Tg La7d
30 The 5
21:10 This Is Where i Leave You – Battibecchi D’Amore
11:15 pm Men and Women
00:46 Big Brother Vip Aut.
31 Real Time
20:25 Courtesies for guests
21:25 Too Large – my best friend
11:15 pm Feet to the edge – Hell horns
00:05 Feet on the edge – Summer shock
00:55 Feet to the edge – Frankenstein
01:45 Feet to the edge – Feet from ET
02:35 Feet to the limit
03:25 Feet on the edge – Catastrophe
04:20 Feet to the limit – Surprise!
34 Cine34
22:06 Let’s be clear
00:16 I tell myself – Cine34
00:26 7 yellow silk shawls
02:24 Those strange occasions
04:15 Donatella
35 Focus
20:15 The Bermuda Triangle of Space – Things of This World VI
21:15 The Amazon and the Nazi Curse – Things of This World VII
22:15 The Ray of Death – Things of This World VII
23:15 Freedom Beyond the Border – 21
01:15 Terror in Egypt – High Altitude Investigations XVII
02:00 Last Days Of Jesus, 2 – The Last Days of Jesus
38 Yellow
20:10 Elementary – Death live
21:10 The two sides of the law – Difficult choices
22:10 The two faces of the law – Side effects
11:10 pm Elementary – Back to the wall
00:10 Elementary – Death live
01:10 Law & Order – the two faces of justice – Paranoia
02:05 Law & Order – the two faces of justice – Humiliation
03:00 I Am Homicide – a golden murder
03:50 I Am Homicide – a dangerous help
04:40 Disappeared – a long homecoming
39 TOP Crime
20:16 The Girl In The Red Dress – The Mentalist IV
21:10 Out of Trouble – The Closer VI
22:03 Acting Without Thinking – The Closer VI
22:58 Defamation – Law & Order: Special Unit XV
23:52 An Unexpected Victim – Law & Order: Special Unit XV
49 Spike TV
20:40 Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
21:30 Ghostbusters – Ghostbusters
23:25 Spartacus
01:30 Top Gear
03:20 The recovery bosses
52 DMAX
21:25 Men of stone – Change at the top
22:25 Metal Detective – Hunt for the panzer. 2A part
23:20 Men of stone – Change at the top
00:15 Border Security: border land
02:55 Bear Grylls: Escape from Hell – Snow
03:45 Bear Grylls: Escape from Hell – Jungle
04:40 Trademark
54 Rai History
20:10 The day and the story
20:30 The Stories of Past and Present
21:10 BC The battles of the Louvre
22:10 BC Iron and blood
23:00 Magnificent. University history and stories
00:00 Rai News Night
00:05 The day and the story
00:20 #Masters Series 4. Episode 33
55 Mediaset Extra
21:11 Big Brother Vip Aut.
59 Motor Trend
20:20 Four-wheeled business – 1963 Sunbeam Alpine
21:15 Four-wheeled business – Audi Quattro
22:15 Monster Garage 2.0 – a “Speakeasy” on wheels
11:10 PM Monster Garage 2.0 – DeLorean Hovercraft
00:05 Monster Garage 2.0 – a fiery Corvette
01:00 Monster Garage 2.0 – a sailboat
01:55 Monster Garage 2.0 – Dodge Rampage
02:50 Monster Garage 2.0 – an agricultural machine
03:45 Salt Lake Garage – a pending job
04:40 Salt Lake Garage – the convertible
66 Italy 2
20:15 The First and the Last Enemy – Naruto Shippuden
20:45 The Genius of Strategy – Naruto Shippuden
21:15 The Dawn of the Living Dead
23:20 Attack On The Crew! The Yeti Cool Brothers! – One piece
23:50 Save Nami! Luffy Versus the Hitmen of the Snowy Mountains – One Piece
00:20 Luffy and Law! Pirate Alliance! – One piece
00:50 Tricolor Tafferuglio – Fire Force II
01:20 An Explosive Mind – Fire Force II
01:45 Return of an Old Enemy – Naruto Shippuden
02:10 The First and the Last Enemy – Naruto Shippuden
02:35 The Genius of Strategy – Naruto Shippuden
03:03 Simulcast Radio 101