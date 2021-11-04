TV guide programs tonight 4 November 2021: prime time movies
TV Shows Tonight: The TV Guide, to the first and second evening programming of today, November 4, 2021: the films on the air and what there is to see on television. Between sports, TV series, feature films, variety and reality shows, there will certainly be entertainment.
1 Rai 1
20:00 TG 1
20:30 Soliti Ignoti – The Return
21:25 The choice of Mary
11:10 pm Door to Door
23:25 TG1 Evening
11:30 pm Door to Door
00:50 RaiNews24
01:20 What’s the weather like
01:25 Girls Goal Achieved Stop
03:00 RaiNews24
2 Rai 2
20:30 TG2 – 20.30
21:00 TG2 Post
21:20 Porto Azzurro, a prison under seizure
11:30 pm 20s Night
3 Rai 3
20:00 Blob
20:20 Chesucc3de?
8.45pm A place in the sun
21:20 What happened to Baby Jane? TV show
23:25 Fiorella’s version
00:00 TG3 Night line
00:10 TG Region
00:13 TG3 Night line
01:00 Weather 3
01:05 TG Magazine
01:10 Stem – Ancestors
01:45 RaiNews24
4 Network 4
20:30 Italy tonight
21:20 Forehand and Reverse
00:45 Slow Tour Padano
01:45 Tg4 The Last Hour – Night
02:04 Eros
03:51 The American Bride
5 Channel 5
20:00 Tg5
20:38 Meteo.It Tg.20
20:40 Strip the News the Voice of Inscience
21:20 of VAT
00:40 Tg5
01:14 Weather.It
01:15 Strip the News the Voice of Inscience
01:42 Men and Women
6 Italy 1
20:24 Arab Art – NCIS – Anticrime Unit
21:20 Jack Reacher – the Decisive Test
00:00 Self / Less
02:17 Open Study – the Day
02:29 Sport Mediaset – the Day
02:44 Cameron Diaz – Celebrated
03:06 Robert Deniro – Celebrated
7 LA7
20:00 Tg La7
20:35 Eight and a half
9.15pm Clean Square
01:00 Tg La7
01:10 Eight and a half
01:50 The air that pulls
03:45 Tagada
03:45 Weather – Horoscope – Traffic
8 TV8
20:30 Pre-match for Europe and Conference League
20:55 UEFA Europa Conference League: Roma-Bodo
23:00 Post-match Europe and Conference League
00:00 Third Time Europe
00:30 Third Half – All Europa League Goals
01:00 Third Half – All Champions League Goals
01:40 Game of Talents
03:45 Lady Killer
04:30 Couples killing
9 NINE
20:20 Deal With It – Play the game
21:30 The farmer is looking for a wife
22:55 I change wife
00:25 Wild Teens Casting
00:45 I change wife
02:10 The boss of the paranormal
04:50 Airport Security Spain
20 – Twenty
20:13 Chain Reaction – Chicago Fire
21:04 How Do I Sell Your Family
23:28 Today You Die
01:22 Promises, Promises – Suits VIII
02:02 Turnover Per Square Meter – Suits VIII
02:41 69 Sexy Things To Do Before You Die
03:58 Show Reel Network Series 20
04:38 Antimafia Team 3 Palermo Today – Antimafia Team III
21 Rai 4
20:05 Seal Team S1E2 More lives
20:55 Just for Laughs S16E8
21:19 Oxford Murders – Theorem of a crime
23:12 The UnXplained – S2E9
00:02 Cell
01:59 Anica appointment at the cinema
02:02 Strike Back: Revolution ep 7
02:47 Strike Back: Revolution ep.8
22 Iris
20:05 The President – Part III – Walker Texas Ranger VIII
21:00 Journey to Paradise
23:08 Lethal Weapon
01:19 My Africa
04:01 Manhunter-Fragments of a Murder
23 Rai 5
20:15 Next stop Australia
9:16 pm Enrico Caruso. and the Song begins again
22:16 Opera – The maiden of the west
00:41 Brian Johnson, a life on the road
01:25 Rai News Night
01:28 Franco Battiato on tour
02:45 Visions Discover Luigi Nono – Episode 3
03:17 Evolution – Darwin’s journey
04:57 The book of the Savannah
24 Rai Movie
21:10 The jury
23:25 Identikit of a crime
01:10 Anica – Appointment at the cinema
01:15 Wife
03:00 Movie Mag
03:30 Other men
25 Rai Premium
20:25 Don Matteo – Love without age ep. 14
21:20 Rex – Celeste
22:05 Rex – The days of the mantis
23:00 Imma Tataranni – Deputy Prosecutor 2
26 Heaven
20:25 Family business
21:15 End of a Gun
11:00 pm Anna, that particular pleasure
00:55 Kink
02:20 Hustler: porn according to Larry Flynt
03:55 Sexplora
04:20 Sex Pod – How Much Do You Know About Sex?
27 Paramount Network
20:00 The house on the prairie
21:10 Laws of Attraction – Marriage on appeal
23:00 Sooner or later I’m getting married
01:00 Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
04:00 Father Brown
28 TV2000
20:00 Holy Rosary
20:30 TG 2000
21:10 55 steps
23:10 Three generations – in my day
11:40 pm Compline evening prayer
29 LA7d
20:15 Benedetta’s menus
21:00 Sonia’s kitchen
21:30 The secrets of the crown
23:35 In the mind of Agatha Christie
00:30 Artemisia Gentileschi
01:35 Sonia’s kitchen
02:05 The Mala Educaxxxion
03:20 Benedetta’s menus
04:15 Tg La7
30 The 5
9:10 pm Partnerperfetto.Com – Love Spats
23:10 Men and Women
00:41 Big Brother Vip Aut.
31 Real Time
20:25 Courtesies for guests
21:25 Lives on the edge – Chrystal
11:15 pm Beauty incidents – Tracey
00:10 Beauty incidents – Yvonne
01:00 Beauty Incidents – Alison
01:50 Beauty Incidents – Anne
02:40 Beauty Incidents – Deborah
03:30 Beauty incidents – Maciek
04:20 Beauty incidents – Fiyon
34 Cine34
20:09 Commissioner Lo Gatto
21:57 I tell myself – cine34 ’21 – preview
22:05 Grand Hotel Excelsior
00:25 I tell myself – cine34 ’21
00:38 The photos of Gioia
02:19 Passionate
03:49 Francoise and Emanuelle – The little sisters
35 Focus
8:15 pm Breathing Forests and Crackling Fire Globes
21:15 Geological Wonders of Italy – the South, 1
22:33 Yosemite
23:34 The Roads – the Empire Net – Masterpieces of Roman Engineering
00:35 The Mysteries of the Holy Sepulcher
01:30 Air Collision – High Altitude Investigations VII
38 Yellow
8:10 pm Elementary – Ready or not?
21:10 The two sides of the law – the time of truth
22:10 The two faces of the law – Desire for justice
11:10 pm Elementary – serve as a lesson for you!
00:10 Elementary – Choose your poison
01:10 Law & Order – the two faces of justice – Masculinity
02:05 Law & Order – the two faces of justice – Mute victim
03:00 Nightmare Next Door – Cross Crimes
03:50 Nightmare Next Door – Letter from the killer
04:40 Disappeared
39 TOP Crime
20:16 Red List – The Mentalist III
21:10 Request For Help – The Closer VI
22:03 In Custody – The Closer VI
22:58 The Trap – Law & Order: Special Unit XIV
23:52 Parallel Lives – Law & Order: Special Unit XIV
00:45 Your Remote Presence – All Rise I
01:38 Hi, Hi Bernie – All Rise I
02:35 A Turbid History – Chicago PD III
03:29 An Abandoned Child – Chicago PD III
04:24 The Trap – Law & Order: Special Unit XIV
49 Spike TV
20:40 Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
21:30 Ace Ventura – The pet catcher
23:25 Spartacus
01:30 Top Gear
03:20 The recovery bosses
52 DMAX
21:25 Metal Detective – Hunt for the panzer
22:15 Metal Detective – the Rascals
11:15 pm Men of stone
00:20 Bodycam – Frontline agents – Kidnapped
01:15 Bodycam – Frontline agents – Betrayal
02:15 Bodycam – Frontline agents – Escape in SUV
03:05 Bear Grylls: the last survivor – Alps
04:00 Bear Grylls: the last survivor – the Costa Rican Forest
54 Rai History
20:10 The day and the story
20:30 The Stories of Past and Present
21:10 BC The soldiers of God. The siege of
22:05 Elements of the cultural heritage
22:10 BC Iron and blood
23:10 Italy. Journey into Beauty 2021
11:45 pm Gloria. Apotheosis of the Unknown Soldier
01:00 4th November. Fragments from the celebrations
01:20 Rai News Night
01:25 The day and the story
01:45 #Masters Series 4. Episode 23
55 Mediaset Extra
21:11 Big Brother Vip Aut.
59 Motor Trend
20:20 Four-wheeled business – Cobra
9:15 pm Four-wheeled business – 1980 Chevy LUV
22:15 Monster Garage 2.0 – an agricultural machine
11:10 PM Monster Garage 2.0 – Dodge Rampage
00:05 Monster Garage 2.0 – Pulsating power
01:00 Monster Garage 2.0 – a Chevrolet pickup
1:55 am Salt Lake Garage – Hope Green
66 Italy 2
8:15 pm Holiday Day for Sai – Naruto Shippuden
20:45 The Legendary Trio – Naruto Shippuden
9.15pm Blair Witch
23:11 The Fleet Of Seven! Trafalgar Law – One Piece
23:41 Dangerous Situation: Battle on Two Fronts – One Piece
00:11 Duel! Law Vs Smoker – One Piece
00:41 Antihero – Fire Force II
01:11 In the Shadow of Divine Light – Fire Force II
01:36 Target Tsunade – Naruto Shippuden
02:01 Sai Vacation Day – Naruto Shippuden
02:26 The Legendary Trio – Naruto Shippuden
02:54 Radio 101 Simulcast