TV guide Saturday 18 September 2021 tonight’s programs on TV today

TV guide Saturday 18 September 2021

What’s on TV tonight? The TV Guide Saturday 18 September, in the first part you will find the programs of the first 9 channels of the remote control, then there are spaces dedicated to free-to-air TV series and pay channels, to films and entertainment and sports on air tonight. A long episode of I Soliti Ignoti, challenges the debut of Tu Si Que Vales on Canale 5.

Rai 1

6:45 pm Chain reaction

20:00 Tg1

20:30 Usual Unknowns

10:30 pm The Walk

New York, 1974. Acrobat Philippe Petit attempts a mad feat: traversing the space between the tops of the Twin Towers on a rope. True story, from the book “Touching the clouds” by Petit himself

11:30 pm Tg1 (in the middle of the film)

Rai 2

19:40 hours FBI 2 × 19

20:30 Tg2

20:50 hours European Volleyball Men Serbia – Italy

22:50 hours Clarice 1 × 03

23:35 hours Tg2 Dossier

Rai 3

19:30 TG Region

20:00 Blob

20:30 What am I doing here

We are angels

9.15 pm I restart from Raitre

New episodes

00:00 TGR + World



Channel 5

6:45 pm Free fall

20:00 Tg5

20:40 hours Paperissima Sprint

21:20 hours You are Que Vales

00:11 hours Tg5

Italy 1

19:30 CSI 11

20:30 NCIS 3

21:20 hours Ferdinand

Ferdinand is a large bull with a heart of gold. Mistaken for a dangerous bullfighting animal, he will go on a daring adventure to return to his farm.

11:30 pm Jungle Life To The Rescue!

From the animated series of the same name. Together with his friends, a Kung Fu champion penguin will have to defend the forest from a gang led by a koala, who wants to destroy it

Network 4

19:35 hours Storm of love 1st Tv

20:30 Countercurrent

9.30 pm Agent 007 License to Kill

The first film based on a novel by Ian Fleming. The secret agent par excellence is born, his name is James Bond and he is on a mission in Jamaica

23:55 The Shark 2

Sequel to the famous film by S. Spielberg. Just when it seemed that there was no more danger, another shark returns to reap terror.

La7

20:00 Tg La7

20:30 Otto e Mezzo – Saturday

9.15 pm Downton Abbey 5

00:40 hours TG La7

Tv8 (Sky 125)

8:15 pm 4 Restaurants

9.30 pm September 11 without escape

Five people find themselves trapped inside a World Trade Center elevator on the day of the attack.

11:15 pm The Undoing 1 × 01-02

Nine (Sky 149)

19:25 hours I feel the earth turn (Theater)

21:35 hours The Acid Couple – Criminal Madness

23:20 hours As women

TV Series and Movies on TV TV Guide Saturday 11 September

Free-to-air TV series

Top Crime (ch. 39 dtt and TivùSat 168 Sky) at 21:00 Poirot

(ch. 39 dtt and TivùSat 168 Sky) at 21:00 Poirot Yellow (ch. 38 dtt and Tivùsat 167 Sky) at 21:10 Cherif 2 × 09-10

(ch. 38 dtt and Tivùsat 167 Sky) at 21:10 Cherif 2 × 09-10 Spike (ch. 49 dtt 26 Tivusat 169 Sky) 9.30 pm Soko Mysteries in the mountains

The TV Series on Sky / Premium Channels

Sky Atlantic (ch. 109 sat and 455 dtt pay) at 9.15 pm How to Make it in America 1 × 07-08 1st Tv + The L Word: Generation Q s.2 × 06 + Work in Progress 1 × 07-08 1st Tv

(ch. 109 sat and 455 dtt pay) at 9.15 pm 1 × 07-08 1st Tv + s.2 × 06 + 1 × 07-08 1st Tv Sky Series (ch. 112) 21:15 Gold Digger 1 × 03-04

(ch. 112) 21:15 1 × 03-04 Sky Investigation (ch. 114) 9.15 pm The mysteries of Aurora Teagarden 1 × 06

(ch. 114) 9.15 pm 1 × 06 Fox (ch. 114) at 21:00 911 Lone Star 2 × 11-12

(ch. 114) at 21:00 2 × 11-12 PremiumCrime (ch. 118) 9.15 pm The Sinner 2 × 05-06

(ch. 118) 9.15 pm 2 × 05-06 Premium Stories (ch 126) at 9.15 pm Mom 8 × 01-02 + The Detour 3 × 01-02

(ch 126) at 9.15 pm 8 × 01-02 3 × 01-02 Premium Action (ch 128) 9.15 pm Undercover 3 × 07-08

If you are looking for streaming TV series, here you will find our catalogs by platform:

Click here for the Netflix catalog; Click here for the Prime Video catalog Here for the Sky Box Sets and NowTV catalog Click here for the TIMVISION catalog Click here for the StarzPlay catalog Click here for the Apple Tv + catalog Here for the Infinity catalog Click here for the Disney + catalog Click here for the RaiPlay catalog

Free-to-air movies

20 (call 20 dtt 151 Sky) at 9.15 pm Van Helsing

Van Helsing, the legendary monster hunter, is sent to Transylvania with the task of killing the powerful Count Dracula.

Rai 4 (ch. 21 dtt – 10 TivùSat) at 21:20 Bent Criminal Police

Danny Gallagher, a narcotics detective with a burning case in his hands, is framed for the murder of a colleague. When he comes out of prison, the policeman is intent on taking revenge on the one who betrayed him, but he will discover that he has actually ended up in an international intrigue

Iris (ch. 22 dtt, 11 Tivùsat 325 Sky) at 21:10 Blackmail

After five years of retirement from the stage, a famous pianist, E. Wood, with the fear of the stage, is ready to return to play, when he receives threats …

Rai Movie (call 24 dtt 14 TivùSat) at 21:10 Paris can wait

Married for years to a very busy film producer, Anne accepts a ride from Jacques, her husband’s business partner, to travel to Paris from Cannes. In his company, the woman will rediscover the joy of living.

Rai Premium (ch. 25 dtt 15 TivùSat) at 21:20 Sisters forever

Marinella Torrisi and Costanza Maggio attend the same kindergarten class in Mazara del Vallo. Due to a distraction from the teacher, the girls are confused and accompanied by the wrong mother. But what appears to be a trivial mistake is the beginning of a journey that leads both families to make a shocking discovery about the identity of their daughters.

Sky (ch. 26 dtt 19 Tivùsat 156 Sky) at 21:10 Loves read and betrayals

An industrialist offers his accommodation to a farmer in exchange for the sale of his land. The farmer will seduce the landlord’s wife and daughter

Paramount Network (ch. 27 dtt and Tivùsat 158 ​​Sky) at 21:10 Merlin and the battle of the dragons

Sometime before King Arthur’s birth, Merlin is raised by a wizard who trains him in the use of magic. When, years later, a large army of dragons prepares to terrorize the world, they spring into action

Cine 34 (ch. 34 dtt and Tivùsat 327 Sky) at 21:10 The rage of the wind

Some landowners to suppress the revolt of the laborers hire two killers. One of them goes over to the side of the laborers.

Italy 2 (ch. 66 dtt 16 TivùSat 175 Sky) at 21:20 Scream

A new serial killer terrifies the lives of young girls. Always call the victim and bring the Halloween costume: Ghostface.

Pay Sky / Premium movies

Sky Art (ch. 120/400) at 20:00 The Sound of New York 1st Tv + at 9.15pm Coffee and Cigaretts (film) Film directed by Jim Jarmusch, it focuses on the human interactions that accompany everyday gestures such as having coffee and smoking a cigarette.

Cinema One (ch. 301) 9.15 pm Synchronic

Fanta-thriller with Jamie Dornan and Anthony Mackie. Daughter’s disappearance forces a paramedic to investigate a new synthetic drug capable of altering the perception of time (USA 2019)

Cinema Two (ch. 302) 9.15 pm Suffragette

Carey Mulligan, Helena Bonham Carter and Meryl Streep in the history of the first feminist movement. London, 1912: some workers claim their rights in a male chauvinist world of work (GBR 2015)

Cinema Collection (ch. 303) at 9.45pm Synchronic

Cinema Family (ch. 304) at 21:00 The rubacchiotti

John Goodman in a fantastic film about the characters created by Mary Norton. A lawyer wants to demolish the house where the tiny Rubacchiotti live in harmony with the Lender family (GBR / USA 1997)

Cinema Action (ch. 305) at 21:00 The first Knight

Sean Connery and Richard Gere in an adventure set in the Middle Ages. Lancelot is commissioned by King Arthur to save his betrothed Geneva, kidnapped by the evil Malagant (USA 1995)

Suspenseful cinema (ch. 306) at 21:00 The stalker from the next room

Anguish and tension for a thriller that transforms a safe place into the worst of nightmares. Tired of their relationship, Mel throws Ben out of the house. Will soon begin to feel threatened (CAN 2020)

Romance cinema (ch. 307) at 21:00 That mother-in-law monster

Jennifer Lopez and Jane Fonda in a brilliant pink comedy. A girl is about to marry the ideal man, but the intrusive future mother-in-law will do anything to make her life hell (USA 2005)

Cinema Drama (ch. 308) at 21:00 Waves – The waves of life

Trey Edward Shults directs an intense drama with Kelvin Harrison Jr. and Lucas Hedges. The perfect life of a rising star of the struggle is turned upside down by a tragic fatality (USA 2019)

Comedy cinema (ch. 309) at 21:00 King’s Musketeers

Giovanni Veronesi conducts Piefrancesco Favino, Sergio Rubini, Rocco Papaleo and Valerio Mastandrea in the comedy about the new exploits of the three musketeers and D’Artagnan (ITA 2018)

Premium Cinema 1 (ch. 313 sat 463 dtt pay) at 9.15 pm Mechanic Resurrection

Sequel to “Murdering Profession” with Jason Statham and Jessica Alba. A hitman challenges his worst enemy when he kidnaps his girlfriend.

Premium Cinema 2 (ch. 315 sat 464 dtt pay) at 9.15 pm Marriage to the ex

Comedy with Glenn Close and John Malkovich. A movie star with four weddings behind him prepares for his fifth wedding. But nothing will go as planned.

Premium Cinema 3 (ch. 316 sat 465 dtt pay) at 9.15 pm Where am I going?

How far is the average Italian ready to go so as not to lose his precious permanent job? Checco, with irreverent irony, scoffs at the vices of the beautiful country.



TV Guide Saturday 11 September 2021 – Shows, Sports and documentaries

Rai 5 (ch. 23) 9.15 pm On stage – Leopoldo Mastelloni

(ch. 23) 9.15 pm On stage – Leopoldo Mastelloni La5 (ch.30 dtt 12 Tivùsat 159 Sky) at 21:10 GF Vip

(ch.30 dtt 12 Tivùsat 159 Sky) at 21:10 GF Vip Real Time (ch. 31 dtt and TivùSat 160 Sky) 7:45 pm Bake Off Italy + 9:40 pm Lives at the limit

(ch. 31 dtt and TivùSat 160 Sky) 7:45 pm Bake Off Italy + 9:40 pm Lives at the limit Focus (ch 35 dtt 60 Tivùsat 414 Sky) 9.00 pm The history of the universe 2

(ch 35 dtt 60 Tivùsat 414 Sky) 9.00 pm The history of the universe 2 DMAX (ch. 52 dtt, 28 TivùSat 170 Sky) 9:25 pm Animal Fight Club 1st tv

(ch. 52 dtt, 28 TivùSat 170 Sky) 9:25 pm Animal Fight Club 1st tv Mediaset Extra (ch. 55 dtt 17 Tivùsat 163 Sky) Direct from the house

(ch. 55 dtt 17 Tivùsat 163 Sky) Direct from the house SkyUno (ch. 108 Sat and 455 dtt pay) at 9.15 pm X Factor 15 × 01

(ch. 108 Sat and 455 dtt pay) at 9.15 pm X Factor 15 × 01 Sky Documentaries (ch. 122/402) 9.15 pm The Witness

(ch. 122/402) 9.15 pm The Witness Sky Nature (ch 124/404) 9.15 pm Wild horizons + African hunters

(ch 124/404) 9.15 pm Wild horizons + African hunters Blaze (ch. 124) 9.00 pm The secrets of the ranch + Road Hauks Scary engines

(ch. 124) 9.00 pm The secrets of the ranch + Road Hauks Scary engines Comedy Central (ch. 128) at 21:00 CC Zap

(ch. 128) at 21:00 CC Zap MTV (ch 131) 21:10 hours The Challenge Spies, lies and strategies 1st tv

(ch 131) 21:10 hours The Challenge Spies, lies and strategies 1st tv Red shrimp (ch. 132) at 21:05 This land is my land + At the home of Simo + Giorgione by popular demand

(ch. 132) at 21:05 This land is my land + At the home of Simo + Giorgione by popular demand The F (ch.135) at 21:05 Prof We are the school + Freud 2.0

(ch.135) at 21:05 Prof We are the school + Freud 2.0 Sky Sport Uno / Football / DAZN 8.45 pm Salernitana – Atalanta

8.45 pm Salernitana – Atalanta Sky Sport Football 9.00 pm Saint-Etienne – Bordeaux

