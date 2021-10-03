TV Guide Saturday 2 October 2021 tonight’s programs on TV today





– Commercial break –

TV guide Saturday 2 October 2021

What’s on TV tonight? The TV Guide Saturday 2 October, in the first part you will find the programs of the first 9 channels of the remote control, then there are spaces dedicated to free-to-air TV series and pay channels, to films and entertainment and sports on air tonight. In tonight’s TV guide we report on Rai 1 the special Arena 60 70 80 facing Tu Si Que Vales on Canale 5.

Rai 1

6:45 pm The legacy

8:00 pm Tg1

20:30 Usual Unknowns

21:30 Arena Suzuki 60 70 80

00:05 hours Tg1

00:10 Arena Suzuki 60 70 80

Rai 2

19:40 hours FBI 2 × 19

20:30 Tg2

21:05 hours The Rookie 3 × 10 1st Tv

21:50 Bull 5 × 14-15 1st Tv

23:35 hours Tg2 Dossier

Rai 3

19:30 TG Region

8:00 pm Blob

20:30 What am I doing here

The shape of things

21:15 In the den of wolves

“Big Nick” O’Brien heads a crime team in Los Angeles, the world capital of film and bank robbery. A robbery more bloody than the others, policemen shot down to steal an empty armored truck, has taken away his sleep. Planted by his wife, who can no longer stand his lifestyle, O’Brien throws himself headlong into work. With a handful of men he investigates the crime and meets Donnie, manager of a pub and key to the mystery.

11:45 pm TGR + World

00:25 One day in the district court



Channel 5

6:45 pm Free fall

8:00 pm Tg5

20:40 hours Strip the news

21:20 You are Que Vales

00:11 hours Tg5

Italy 1

19:30 CSI 12

20:30 NCIS 3

21:20 hours Pets 2 1st Tv

Sequel of “Pets” that amuses thanks to the overwhelming comedy of the animals, who in this second chapter move to the countryside.

23:10 Together for strength

After a disastrous first date, Jim and Lauren, single parents, find themselves by chance, on vacation with their families.

Network 4

19:35 hours Storm of love 1st Tv

20:30 Countercurrent

9.30 pm Agent 007 Goldfinger mission

Agent 007’s third adventure consecrates the “bond mania”. Sean Connery, action, touches of humor, 3 bond girls, an Aston Martin DB5 and an Oscar winner

23:55 The Shark 4 – Revenge

Last sequel to S. Spielberg’s film. Sheriff Brody is dead, but another killer shark still targets his family

La7

20:00 Tg La7

20:30 On air

9.15 pm Downton Abbey 6

00:40 TG La7

Tv8 (Sky 125)

19:25 hours 4 Restaurants

21:25 hours Hancock

Will Smith as Hancock, a misunderstood and irascible superhero. Charlize Theron, as her charming former partner.

11:15 pm Americas GP deferred qualifications

Nine (Sky 149)

20:00 Little Big Italy

21:35 hours Deception of love – The Rosboch crime

23:05 Looking for Elisa – The Claps crime

TV Series and Movies on TV TV Guide Saturday 2 October 2021

Free-to-air TV series

Rai Premium (ch. 25 dtt 15 TivùSat) 9.20 pm I Bastardi di Pizzofalcone 3 × 02

(ch. 25 dtt 15 TivùSat) 9.20 pm I Bastardi di Pizzofalcone 3 × 02 Top Crime (ch. 39 dtt and TivùSat 168 Sky) at 21:00 Poirot Filastrocca per un murder

(ch. 39 dtt and TivùSat 168 Sky) at 21:00 Poirot Filastrocca per un murder Yellow (ch. 38 dtt and Tivùsat 167 Sky) at 21:10 Cherif 3 × 03-04

(ch. 38 dtt and Tivùsat 167 Sky) at 21:10 Cherif 3 × 03-04 Spike (ch. 49 dtt 26 Tivusat 169 Sky) 9.30 pm Soko Mysteries in the mountains

The TV Series on Sky / Premium Channels

Sky Atlantic (ch. 109 sat and 455 dtt pay) at 9.15 pm Scenes from a wedding 1 × 02 + The L Word: Generation Q s.2 × 08 1st Tv + Work in Progress 2 × 03-04 1st Tv

(ch. 109 sat and 455 dtt pay) at 9.15 pm 1 × 02 + s.2 × 08 1st Tv + 2 × 03-04 1st Tv Sky Series (ch. 112) 21:15 Transplant 1 × 01-02

(ch. 112) 21:15 1 × 01-02 Sky Investigation (ch. 114) 9.15 pm The mysteries of Aurora Teagarden 1 × 08

(ch. 114) 9.15 pm 1 × 08 Fox (ch. 114) at 21:00 Modern Family 10 × 01-02-03-04

(ch. 114) at 21:00 10 × 01-02-03-04 PremiumCrime (ch. 118) at 9.15 pm The Sinner 2 × 09-10

(ch. 118) at 9.15 pm 2 × 09-10 Premium Stories (ch 126) at 9.15 pm Mom 8 × 05-06 + The Detour 3 × 05-06

(ch 126) at 9.15 pm 8 × 05-06 3 × 05-06 Premium Action (ch 128) 9.15 pm Undercover 3 × 11-12

If you are looking for streaming TV series, here you will find our catalogs by platform:

Click here for the Netflix catalog; Click here for the Prime Video catalog Here for the Sky Box Sets and NowTV catalog Click here for the TIMVISION catalog Here for the StarzPlay catalog Click here for the Apple Tv + catalog Here for the Infinity catalog Click here for the Disney + catalog Here for the RaiPlay catalog

Free-to-air movies

20 (call 20 dtt 151 Sky) at 9.15 pm The man with the Iron fists

A film with Russell Crowe and Lucy Liu. A blacksmith from feudal China is ready to hire assassins to defend his village.

Rai 4 (ch. 21 dtt – 10 TivùSat) at 21:20 Wind River Secrets

Cory Lambert is a predator hunter on the Wind River Indian Reservation, lost in the wilderness of Wyoming. On the trail of a mountain lion who attacks local cattle, he finds the abused and lifeless body of a young Amerindian woman. The crime exacerbates Cory’s grief, three years ago she lost a daughter in equally brutal circumstances. To clarify the case, the FBI sends Jane Banner, an inexperienced Las Vegas recruit. Tough and willing to learn, Jane asks Cory to join her in the investigation. 11:10 pm Fargo 4 × 01-02 1st Tv

Iris (ch. 22 dtt, 11 Tivùsat 325 Sky) at 21:10 Return to Sender

Gripping psychological thriller. A nurse, victim of a cruel assault, hatches a diabolical plan of revenge.

Rai Movie (call 24 dtt 14 TivùSat) at 21:10 I’ll start over with us

When Sandra, an English upper-class lady, discovers that her spouse has been cheating on her for years with her best friend, she abandons him and takes refuge from her sister, Elizabeth, whom she hasn’t dated for a long time and who will involve her in her more modest life but lively. At a dance class for the elderly, initially suspicious Sandra meets an eccentric furniture restorer who lives on a boat. It will be an opportunity to take back your life

Sky (ch. 26 dtt 19 Tivùsat 156 Sky) at 21:10 The grandson

In a family with lascivious habits, an attractive granddaughter arrives, orphaned, who will make everyone’s fantasies explode.

Paramount Network (ch. 27 dtt and Tivùsat 158 ​​Sky) at 21:10 Serendipity When love is magic

Just before Christmas, Sarah and Jonathan meet in New York and fall in love at first sight. But both of them are already engaged. They will decide to entrust their love to fate.

Loading... Advertisements

Cine 34 (ch. 34 dtt and Tivùsat 327 Sky) at 21:10 Lucky Luke (Daysy Town)

Lucky Luke, the fastest gunslinger in the west, is the sheriff of Daisy Town, a quiet town, if it weren’t for the Dalton brothers.

Italy 2 (ch. 66 dtt 16 TivùSat 175 Sky) at 21:20 The train

In Yugoslavia to study ancient local rites, a group of American students are designated as sacrificial victims of a satanic ritual.

Pay Sky / Premium movies

Sky Art (ch. 120/400) at 9.15 pm Stranger than Paradise – Stranger than Paradise (movie)

The unexpected visit of his Hungarian cousin marks for Willie, a young man from New York, the beginning of a strange and unmissable adventure (USA 1984)

Cinema One (ch. 301) 9.15 pm Every Breath You Take – Senza Respiro

Thriller Sky Original with Casey Affleck, Sam Claflin and Michelle Monaghan. The fragile balance of a psychiatrist’s family is undermined by the suicide of one of his patients (USA 2021)

Cinema Two (ch. 302) 9.15 pm Euphoria

Valeria Golino directs Riccardo Scamarcio and Valerio Mastandrea in a film on the theme of the disease. A serious diagnosis strengthens the relationship of two totally different siblings (ITA 2018)

Cinema Collection (ch. 303) 9.15 pm Dance with wolves

7 Oscars at the western directed and starring Kevin Costner. Civil War: a lieutenant, transferred to an outpost in Sioux territory, enters into symbiosis with the Indian people (USA 1990)

Cinema Family (ch. 304) at 21:00 The Croods

DreamWorks Adventure in Prehistory. In search of refuge after an earthquake, caveman Grug and his family discover a world populated by fantastic creatures (USA 2012)

Cinema Action (ch. 305) at 21:00 Showdown

Rocambolesco action with Bruce Willis, Mark-Paul Gosselar and Claire Forlani. An international thief gets involved in a dangerous billionaire robbery by his ex-girlfriend (CAN 2016)

Suspenseful cinema (ch. 306) at 21:00 Glass

M. Night Shyamalan directs James McAvoy, Bruce Willis and Samuel L. Jackson in the third installment of the trilogy that brings together the characters of ‘Unbreakable’ and ‘Split’ (USA 2019)

Romance cinema (ch. 307) at 21:00 A mermaid in Paris

Marilyn Lima and Nicolas Duvauchelle in a magical adventure about an impossible love. A singer takes care of an injured siren, but falls victim to her bewitching voice (FRA 2020)

Cinema Drama (ch. 308) at 21:00 Elizabeth

Oscar and Golden Globe for the award-winning film on the biography of Elizabeth I of England, with Cate Blanchett and Geoffrey Rush. The story of the queen who made her nation a power (GBR 1998)

Comedy cinema (ch. 309) at 21:00 Disconnected

Choral comedy with Fabrizio Bentivoglio, Ricky Memphis, Carolina Crescentini and Stefano Fresi. Family members go into crisis when they find themselves in a cabin without internet (ITA 2018)

Premium Cinema 1 (ch. 313 sat 463 dtt pay) at 9.15 pm Fast & Fuorious 8

Eighth chapter of the very high speed saga, with Vin Diesel, Dwayne Johnson. A mysterious woman tries to get Dom back on the wrong track.

Premium Cinema 2 (ch. 315 sat 464 dtt pay) at 9.15 pm The man of the year

The Academy Award-winning director of “Rain Man” directs Robin Williams as a talk show host who wins the US presidential elections.

Premium Cinema 3 (ch. 316 sat 465 dtt pay) at 9.15 pm Guess who’s coming for Christmas?

Diego Abatantuono, Claudio Bisio and Gigi Proietti in a funny comedy about an “extended” family that gets together for the Christmas holidays.



For all other Films, Documentaries of the channels Sky here the TV Guide

TV Guide Saturday 2 October 2021 – Shows, Sports and documentaries

Rai 5 (ch. 23) 9.15 pm What I don’t have

(ch. 23) 9.15 pm What I don’t have La5 (ch.30 dtt 12 Tivùsat 159 Sky) at 21:10 GF Vip

(ch.30 dtt 12 Tivùsat 159 Sky) at 21:10 GF Vip Real Time (ch. 31 dtt and TivùSat 160 Sky) at 19:30 Bake Off Italia + 21:20 Lives at the limit

(ch. 31 dtt and TivùSat 160 Sky) at 19:30 Bake Off Italia + 21:20 Lives at the limit Focus (ch 35 dtt 60 Tivùsat 414 Sky) 9.00 pm The history of the universe 2

(ch 35 dtt 60 Tivùsat 414 Sky) 9.00 pm The history of the universe 2 DMAX (ch. 52 dtt, 28 TivùSat 170 Sky) at 21:25 Micromosti with Barbascura X 1st tv

(ch. 52 dtt, 28 TivùSat 170 Sky) at 21:25 Micromosti with Barbascura X 1st tv Mediaset Extra (ch. 55 dtt 17 Tivùsat 163 Sky) Direct from the house

(ch. 55 dtt 17 Tivùsat 163 Sky) Direct from the house SkyUno (ch. 108 Sat and 455 dtt pay) at 9.15 pm X Factor 15 × 03

(ch. 108 Sat and 455 dtt pay) at 9.15 pm X Factor 15 × 03 Sky Documentaries (ch. 122/402) 9.15 pm Dangerous Old People 1 × 02 1a Tv

(ch. 122/402) 9.15 pm Dangerous Old People 1 × 02 1a Tv Sky Nature (ch 124/404) 9.15 pm Wild horizons + African hunters

(ch 124/404) 9.15 pm Wild horizons + African hunters Blaze (ch. 124) 9.00 pm For a handful of Ricci + Road Hauks Scary engines

(ch. 124) 9.00 pm For a handful of Ricci + Road Hauks Scary engines Comedy Central (ch. 128) at 21:00 CC Zap

(ch. 128) at 21:00 CC Zap MTV (ch 131) 21:10 hours The Challenge Spies, lies and strategies 1st tv

(ch 131) 21:10 hours The Challenge Spies, lies and strategies 1st tv Red shrimp (ch. 132) at 21:05 This land is my land + At the home of Simo + Giorgione by popular demand

(ch. 132) at 21:05 This land is my land + At the home of Simo + Giorgione by popular demand The F (ch.135) at 21:05 Prof We are the school + The amateur – A film about Piero Portaluppi

(ch.135) at 21:05 Prof We are the school + The amateur – A film about Piero Portaluppi Sky Sport Uno / Football / DAZN 8.45pm Sassuolo – Inter

8.45pm Sassuolo – Inter Sky Sport Football 9.00 pm Nice – Brest

Complete programming Rai, Mediaset, Sky, Discovery

Movies, TV series, Documentaries always available in streaming on Netflix, Amazon, TIMVISION, NowTV / SkyOnDemand, Infinity

– Commercial break –