TV Guide Saturday 25 December 2021 Christmas tonight’s programs on TV





– Advertising –

TV Guide Saturday 25 December 2021 – Christmas on TV

What’s on TV tonight? The TV Guide Saturday 25 December: in the first part you will find the programs of the first 9 channels of the remote control, then there are spaces dedicated to free-to-air TV series and pay channels, to films and entertainment and sports on air tonight. Tonight in Naples with Alberto Angela on Rai 1, Come Un gatto in Tangenziale – Return to Coccia di Morto on Sky.

Rai 1

6:45 pm The legacy

8:00 pm Tg1

20:30 Usual Unknowns

21:30 Tonight in Naples (23:50 Tg1 5 minutes)

00:20 Evening of honor



Rai 2

7:00 pm The Christmas of my memories

Jennifer, an established cook, would like to live Christmas with simplicity and leaves for a short vacation in Colorado, but due to a car accident, she does not arrive at her destination and loses her memory.

20:30 Tg2

21:05 The carousel of love

Lila, an art teacher, must accompany her father Roy, a restorer, to Ancadia because the king has given him the prestigious task of restoring the Joust of the Crown. Lila will have to work with the young prince to complete the job by Christmas.

22:25 2021 A year of football

23:45 Tg2 Dossier

Rai 3

19:30 TG Region

8:00 pm Blob

20:20 Belelzza generation

21:20 Coco

23:35 Daphne

Dafne is thirty-five, a job she likes, friends and colleagues who love her. He has Down syndrome and lives with his parents, Luigi and Maria, but the sudden death of his mother will shatter the family balance. Dafne will have to face both the grief and the depression of her father, with whom she will have to build a new relationship that allows both to react and to look forward.

Channel 5

18:45 Free fall

8:00 pm Tg5

20:40 Strip the news

21:35 All together Now Kids

00:55 Tg5 Special

Italy 1

19:30 Elf

Christmas movie with Will Ferrell. Buddy, adopted by Santa Claus and raised among the elves, returns to New York in search of his father and his origins.

21:20 The gang of Santas

The director of “Perfect Strangers” directs Aldo, Giovanni and Giacomo. Three Santas, caught climbing a building, are taken to the police station

23:30 Pintus @ Club

A funny comedy, an effective sentimental ping pong thanks to the irrepressible duo Ben Stiller, Jennifer Aniston. Reuben and Polly meet after so many years

Network 4

19:50 hours Storm of love 1st Tv

20:30 Gone With the Wind

The most famous love story in cinema against the backdrop of the Civil War.

La7

8:00 pm Tg La7

20:30 Timeless Wonders – The Pyramids

21:15 Escape from Christmas

With their daughter Blair in Peru in the Peace Corps, Luther and Nora Krank decide to let go of decorations, sweets and Christmas parties for once and go on a cruise to the Caribbean. The neighbors, however, are astonished.

23:30 But how does it do it all?

Kate Reddy is a wife, a mother, as well as a career woman, and is evidently gifted with paranormal abilities in how she manages to keep everything in balance. Her life is hectic, but she has a great husband



Tv8 (Sky 125)

20:35 Michael Bublè Christmas

21:30 The Taste of Christmas

Scarlett, co-owner of a restaurant, rediscovers her passion for cooking and love thanks to a gift from a friend of hers

23:15 A wish under the mistletoe

A keen interior designer is hired by a wealthy businessman to decorate his luxurious estate ahead of Christmas

Nine (Sky 149)

20:00 Brothers of Crozza

21:25 Queen We Are the Champions

23:55 Freddie Mercury – The Great Pretender

TV Series and Movies on TV TV Guide Saturday 25 December 2021

Free-to-air TV series

Rai Premium (ch. 25 dtt 15 TivùSat) 9.20 pm One thousand and one nights

(ch. 25 dtt 15 TivùSat) 9.20 pm One thousand and one nights Top Crime (ch. 39 dtt and TivùSat 168 Sky) at 21:00 Poirot Poirot’s Christmas

(ch. 39 dtt and TivùSat 168 Sky) at 21:00 Poirot Poirot’s Christmas Yellow (ch. 38 dtt and Tivùsat 167 Sky) at 21:10 Cherif 4 × 07-08

(ch. 38 dtt and Tivùsat 167 Sky) at 21:10 Cherif 4 × 07-08 Spike (ch. 49 dtt 26 Tivusat 169 Sky) 9.30 pm Spartacus Blood and sand

The TV Series on Sky / Premium Channels

Sky Atlantic (ch. 109 sat and 455 dtt pay) at 9.15 pm Paris Police 1900 1 × 07-08 1st Tv

(ch. 109 sat and 455 dtt pay) at 9.15 pm 1 × 07-08 1st Tv Sky Series (ch. 112) 21:15 And Just Like That 1 × 03 dubbed 1st Tv + 1 × 04 vo

(ch. 112) 21:15 1 × 03 dubbed 1st Tv + 1 × 04 vo Sky Investigation (ch. 114) 9.15 pm Irish Game 1 × 03

(ch. 114) 9.15 pm Fox (ch. 114) at 21:00 Family Guy 14 × 04-05-06

(ch. 114) at 21:00 14 × 04-05-06 Premium Crime (ch. 118) 9.15 pm Chicago Justice 1 × 05-06

(ch. 118) 9.15 pm 1 × 05-06 Premium Stories (ch 126) at 9.15 pm Two men and a half 9 × 11-12 + Superstore 6 × 09-10

(ch 126) at 9.15 pm 9 × 11-12 6 × 09-10 Premium Action (ch 128) 9.15 pm The Brave 1 × 11

If you are looking for streaming TV series, here you will find our catalogs by platform:

Click here for the Netflix catalog; Click here for the Prime Video catalog Here for the Sky Box Sets and NowTV catalog Click here for the TIMVISION catalog Here for the StarzPlay catalog Click here for the Apple Tv + catalog Here for the Infinity catalog Click here for the Disney + catalog Here for the RaiPlay catalog

Free-to-air movies

20 (call 20 dtt 151 Sky) at 9.15 pm The Lord of the Rings – The two towers

Chapter II of the saga, winner of 2 Oscars. Frodo and Sam march to Mordor to destroy the Ring of Power.

Rai 4 (ch. 21 dtt – 10 TivùSat) at 21:20 Spy

United States, third millennium. To find out who murdered secret agent Bradley Fine, the CIA sends inexperienced employee Susan Cooper to Europe. The mess is around the corner.

Iris (ch. 22 dtt, 11 Tivùsat 325 Sky) at 21:10 Mission Impossible 2

Chapter 2 of the adrenaline-pumping saga. Agent Ethan Hunt, Tom Cruise, will have to prevent the release of the “Chimera” virus by a group of terrorists …

Rai Movie (call 24 dtt 14 TivùSat) at 21:10 Any goddamn Christmas

Massimo and Giulia have very different stories and lives. When they meet, however, love at first sight. There is only one problem: Christmas is approaching ominous. The decision to spend the holidays with their respective families will prove to be an unsuspected catastrophe with tragicomic implications. Will their love survive Christmas?

Sky (ch. 26 dtt 19 Tivùsat 156 Sky) at 21:10 Hancock

Hancock is a somewhat unusual superhero. Sarcastic and a bit of a mess, each of his heroic deeds is associated with damage. The citizens of Los Angeles, although initially very happy to have a superhero on their side ready to defend them, now have really had enough of all the troubles he causes. Hancock is unhappy, he drinks a lot to forget his predicament and everything seems to be getting worse. PR Ray Embrey helps him rehabilitate his image but begins a secret relationship with Ray’s wife, the beautiful Mary.

Paramount Network (ch. 27 dtt and Tivùsat 158 ​​Sky) at 21:10 Dirty Dancing

Baby is forced to spend the holidays in a resort with her family. Jhonny, a dance instructor, chooses her to participate in an important show with him and a love story is born between the two

Cine 34 (ch. 34 dtt and Tivùsat 327 Sky) at 21:10 Savages

A group of Italian tourists on vacation in the Caribbean, after the emergency landing of their plane, ends up on a desert island.

Italy 2 (ch. 66 dtt 16 TivùSat 175 Sky) at 21:20 The Maid – Death walks among the living

Rosa works in a Chinese family and arrives in the new house in the “seventh lunar month”: tradition has it that the dead return to the world of the living.

Pay Sky / Premium movies

Cinema One (ch. 301) 9.15 pm Like a cat on the Tangenziale – Return to Coccia di Morto

Three years after the old movie ends, Monica turns to Giovanni to get herself out of trouble caused by the twins.

Cinema Two (ch. 302) 9.15 pm Oliver Twist

Escaped from the institution of young orphans, Oliver Twist joins a group of thieves. But the first time he gets arrested by the police; what for the boy seems like a tragedy, turns out to be a happy turning point, after the wealthy Mr. Brownlow withdraws the complaint against him and welcomes him into the house. But his old comrades do not intend to give up on him.

Cinema Collection (ch. 303) at 9.45pm Like a Cat on the Ring Road – Return to Coccia di Morto

Cinema Family (ch. 304) at 21:00 Journey to the mysterious island

The young explorer Sean Anderson embarks with his mother’s companion on a dangerous expedition organized to find his grandfather.

Cinema Action (ch. 305) at 21:00 Transformers 4 – Age of Extinction

A few years after an epic epic war that reduced the city of Chicago to ashes, an inventor finds Optimus Prime, the mighty leader of the Autobots. It is the beginning of the final confrontation between good and evil.

Suspenseful cinema (ch. 306) at 21:00 Out of Time

A Florida town police commander has to follow up on a double homicide case but discovers all clues point to him as the prime suspect. He begins a race against time to solve the case before his colleagues, especially keeping his name off the list of suspects.

Romance cinema (ch. 307) at 21:00 A star is born

Jackson Maine, a career musician, discovers and falls in love with Ally. The girl has almost given up on her dream of becoming a singer until the man brings her into the spotlight.

Cinema Drama (ch. 308) at 21:00 Persian lessons

During the Second World War, a Belgian Jew named Gilles escapes deportation by claiming to be a Persian. The lie, however, puts him in a difficult position when he is given the task of teaching Farsi.

Comedy cinema (ch. 309) at 21:00 Ghostbusters

Peter, Raymond and Egon have been kicked out of college, but their partnership against the ghosts that populate New York works wonders. It is a tough fight, but our heroes fear nothing, not even the evil Gozer the Gozerian.

Premium Cinema 1 (ch. 313 sat 463 dtt pay) 9.15 pm Interstellar

Desertification threatens the survival of humanity. The interstellar journey of a group of astronauts in search of new habitable planets.

Premium Cinema 2 (ch. 315 sat 464 dtt pay) 9.15 pm Almost friends

Blockbuster comedy based on a moving true story. The friendship between a rich disabled man and his caregiver, a former prisoner.

Premium Cinema 3 (ch. 316 sat 465 dtt pay) at 9.15 pm The first Christmas

Sicily, 2019: an atheist thief and a priest are catapulted, amidst misunderstandings and biblical parodies, in Palestine in the year zero.



For all other Films, Documentaries of the channels Sky here the TV Guide

TV Guide Saturday 25 December 2021 – Shows, Sports and documentaries

Rai 5 (ch. 23) 9.15 pm Christmas Concert from Assisi 2021

(ch. 23) 9.15 pm Christmas Concert from Assisi 2021 La5 (ch.30 dtt 12 Tivùsat 159 Sky) at 21:10 GF Vip

(ch.30 dtt 12 Tivùsat 159 Sky) at 21:10 GF Vip Real Time (ch. 31 dtt and TivùSat 160 Sky) at 19:30 Bake Off Italia + 21:20 Lives at the limit

(ch. 31 dtt and TivùSat 160 Sky) at 19:30 Bake Off Italia + 21:20 Lives at the limit Focus (ch 35 dtt 60 Tivùsat 414 Sky) at 21:00 Tomb of Egypt

(ch 35 dtt 60 Tivùsat 414 Sky) at 21:00 Tomb of Egypt DMAX (ch. 52 dtt, 28 TivùSat 170 Sky) at 21:25 Shark Week Package

(ch. 52 dtt, 28 TivùSat 170 Sky) at 21:25 Shark Week Package Mediaset Extra (ch. 55 dtt 17 Tivùsat 163 Sky) Direct from the house of the GF

(ch. 55 dtt 17 Tivùsat 163 Sky) Direct from the house of the GF SkyUno (ch. 108 Sat and 455 dtt pay) 9.15 pm Like a cat on the ring road – Return to Coccia di Morto

(ch. 108 Sat and 455 dtt pay) 9.15 pm Like a cat on the ring road – Return to Coccia di Morto Sky Art (ch. 120/400) 9.15 pm Raphael the young prodigy

(ch. 120/400) 9.15 pm Raphael the young prodigy Sky Documentaries (ch. 122/402) 9.15 pm Audrey 1st Tv

(ch. 122/402) 9.15 pm Audrey 1st Tv Sky Nature (ch 124/404) 9.15 pm The story of the ice

(ch 124/404) 9.15 pm The story of the ice Blaze (ch. 124) at 21:00 Lego Masters USA

(ch. 124) at 21:00 Lego Masters USA Comedy Central (ch. 128) 9.00 pm Most Ridicolous + Stand Up Italy

(ch. 128) 9.00 pm Most Ridicolous + Stand Up Italy MTV (ch 131) 21:10 hours The Challenge Spies lies and strategies

(ch 131) 21:10 hours The Challenge Spies lies and strategies Red shrimp (ch. 132) at 21:05 This land is my land + Spirits the Cocktail club

(ch. 132) at 21:05 This land is my land + Spirits the Cocktail club The F (ch.135) at 21:05 Orwell 2.0 The dark side of progress

Complete programming Rai, Mediaset, Sky, Discovery

Films, Tv Series, Documentaries always available in streaming on Netflix, Amazon, TIMVISION, NowTV / SkyOnDemand, Infinity

– Advertising –