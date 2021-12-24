TV Guide Saturday 25 December 2021 Christmas tonight’s programs on TV
What’s on TV tonight? The TV Guide Saturday 25 December: in the first part you will find the programs of the first 9 channels of the remote control, then there are spaces dedicated to free-to-air TV series and pay channels, to films and entertainment and sports on air tonight. Tonight in Naples with Alberto Angela on Rai 1, Come Un gatto in Tangenziale – Return to Coccia di Morto on Sky.
Rai 1
6:45 pm The legacy
8:00 pm Tg1
20:30 Usual Unknowns
21:30 Tonight in Naples (23:50 Tg1 5 minutes)
00:20 Evening of honor
Rai 2
7:00 pm The Christmas of my memories
Jennifer, an established cook, would like to live Christmas with simplicity and leaves for a short vacation in Colorado, but due to a car accident, she does not arrive at her destination and loses her memory.
20:30 Tg2
21:05 The carousel of love
Lila, an art teacher, must accompany her father Roy, a restorer, to Ancadia because the king has given him the prestigious task of restoring the Joust of the Crown. Lila will have to work with the young prince to complete the job by Christmas.
22:25 2021 A year of football
23:45 Tg2 Dossier
Rai 3
19:30 TG Region
8:00 pm Blob
20:20 Belelzza generation
21:20 Coco
23:35 Daphne
Dafne is thirty-five, a job she likes, friends and colleagues who love her. He has Down syndrome and lives with his parents, Luigi and Maria, but the sudden death of his mother will shatter the family balance. Dafne will have to face both the grief and the depression of her father, with whom she will have to build a new relationship that allows both to react and to look forward.
Channel 5
18:45 Free fall
8:00 pm Tg5
20:40 Strip the news
21:35 All together Now Kids
00:55 Tg5 Special
Italy 1
19:30 Elf
Christmas movie with Will Ferrell. Buddy, adopted by Santa Claus and raised among the elves, returns to New York in search of his father and his origins.
21:20 The gang of Santas
The director of “Perfect Strangers” directs Aldo, Giovanni and Giacomo. Three Santas, caught climbing a building, are taken to the police station
23:30 Pintus @ Club
A funny comedy, an effective sentimental ping pong thanks to the irrepressible duo Ben Stiller, Jennifer Aniston. Reuben and Polly meet after so many years
Network 4
19:50 hours Storm of love 1st Tv
20:30 Gone With the Wind
The most famous love story in cinema against the backdrop of the Civil War.
La7
8:00 pm Tg La7
20:30 Timeless Wonders – The Pyramids
21:15 Escape from Christmas
With their daughter Blair in Peru in the Peace Corps, Luther and Nora Krank decide to let go of decorations, sweets and Christmas parties for once and go on a cruise to the Caribbean. The neighbors, however, are astonished.
23:30 But how does it do it all?
Kate Reddy is a wife, a mother, as well as a career woman, and is evidently gifted with paranormal abilities in how she manages to keep everything in balance. Her life is hectic, but she has a great husband
Tv8 (Sky 125)
20:35 Michael Bublè Christmas
21:30 The Taste of Christmas
Scarlett, co-owner of a restaurant, rediscovers her passion for cooking and love thanks to a gift from a friend of hers
23:15 A wish under the mistletoe
A keen interior designer is hired by a wealthy businessman to decorate his luxurious estate ahead of Christmas
Nine (Sky 149)
20:00 Brothers of Crozza
21:25 Queen We Are the Champions
23:55 Freddie Mercury – The Great Pretender
TV Series and Movies on TV TV Guide Saturday 25 December 2021
Free-to-air TV series
- Rai Premium (ch. 25 dtt 15 TivùSat) 9.20 pm One thousand and one nights
- Top Crime (ch. 39 dtt and TivùSat 168 Sky) at 21:00 Poirot Poirot’s Christmas
- Yellow (ch. 38 dtt and Tivùsat 167 Sky) at 21:10 Cherif 4 × 07-08
- Spike (ch. 49 dtt 26 Tivusat 169 Sky) 9.30 pm Spartacus Blood and sand
The TV Series on Sky / Premium Channels
- Sky Atlantic (ch. 109 sat and 455 dtt pay) at 9.15 pm Paris Police 1900 1 × 07-08 1st Tv
- Sky Series (ch. 112) 21:15 And Just Like That 1 × 03 dubbed 1st Tv + 1 × 04 vo
- Sky Investigation (ch. 114) 9.15 pm Irish Game 1 × 03
- Fox (ch. 114) at 21:00 Family Guy 14 × 04-05-06
- Premium Crime (ch. 118) 9.15 pm Chicago Justice 1 × 05-06
- Premium Stories (ch 126) at 9.15 pm Two men and a half 9 × 11-12 + Superstore 6 × 09-10
- Premium Action (ch 128) 9.15 pm The Brave 1 × 11
Free-to-air movies
20 (call 20 dtt 151 Sky) at 9.15 pm The Lord of the Rings – The two towers
Chapter II of the saga, winner of 2 Oscars. Frodo and Sam march to Mordor to destroy the Ring of Power.
Rai 4 (ch. 21 dtt – 10 TivùSat) at 21:20 Spy
United States, third millennium. To find out who murdered secret agent Bradley Fine, the CIA sends inexperienced employee Susan Cooper to Europe. The mess is around the corner.
Iris (ch. 22 dtt, 11 Tivùsat 325 Sky) at 21:10 Mission Impossible 2
Chapter 2 of the adrenaline-pumping saga. Agent Ethan Hunt, Tom Cruise, will have to prevent the release of the “Chimera” virus by a group of terrorists …
Rai Movie (call 24 dtt 14 TivùSat) at 21:10 Any goddamn Christmas
Massimo and Giulia have very different stories and lives. When they meet, however, love at first sight. There is only one problem: Christmas is approaching ominous. The decision to spend the holidays with their respective families will prove to be an unsuspected catastrophe with tragicomic implications. Will their love survive Christmas?
Sky (ch. 26 dtt 19 Tivùsat 156 Sky) at 21:10 Hancock
Hancock is a somewhat unusual superhero. Sarcastic and a bit of a mess, each of his heroic deeds is associated with damage. The citizens of Los Angeles, although initially very happy to have a superhero on their side ready to defend them, now have really had enough of all the troubles he causes. Hancock is unhappy, he drinks a lot to forget his predicament and everything seems to be getting worse. PR Ray Embrey helps him rehabilitate his image but begins a secret relationship with Ray’s wife, the beautiful Mary.
Paramount Network (ch. 27 dtt and Tivùsat 158 Sky) at 21:10 Dirty Dancing
Baby is forced to spend the holidays in a resort with her family. Jhonny, a dance instructor, chooses her to participate in an important show with him and a love story is born between the two
Cine 34 (ch. 34 dtt and Tivùsat 327 Sky) at 21:10 Savages
A group of Italian tourists on vacation in the Caribbean, after the emergency landing of their plane, ends up on a desert island.
Italy 2 (ch. 66 dtt 16 TivùSat 175 Sky) at 21:20 The Maid – Death walks among the living
Rosa works in a Chinese family and arrives in the new house in the “seventh lunar month”: tradition has it that the dead return to the world of the living.
Pay Sky / Premium movies
Cinema One (ch. 301) 9.15 pm Like a cat on the Tangenziale – Return to Coccia di Morto
Three years after the old movie ends, Monica turns to Giovanni to get herself out of trouble caused by the twins.
Cinema Two (ch. 302) 9.15 pm Oliver Twist
Escaped from the institution of young orphans, Oliver Twist joins a group of thieves. But the first time he gets arrested by the police; what for the boy seems like a tragedy, turns out to be a happy turning point, after the wealthy Mr. Brownlow withdraws the complaint against him and welcomes him into the house. But his old comrades do not intend to give up on him.
Cinema Collection (ch. 303) at 9.45pm Like a Cat on the Ring Road – Return to Coccia di Morto
Cinema Family (ch. 304) at 21:00 Journey to the mysterious island
The young explorer Sean Anderson embarks with his mother’s companion on a dangerous expedition organized to find his grandfather.
Cinema Action (ch. 305) at 21:00 Transformers 4 – Age of Extinction
A few years after an epic epic war that reduced the city of Chicago to ashes, an inventor finds Optimus Prime, the mighty leader of the Autobots. It is the beginning of the final confrontation between good and evil.
Suspenseful cinema (ch. 306) at 21:00 Out of Time
A Florida town police commander has to follow up on a double homicide case but discovers all clues point to him as the prime suspect. He begins a race against time to solve the case before his colleagues, especially keeping his name off the list of suspects.
Romance cinema (ch. 307) at 21:00 A star is born
Jackson Maine, a career musician, discovers and falls in love with Ally. The girl has almost given up on her dream of becoming a singer until the man brings her into the spotlight.
Cinema Drama (ch. 308) at 21:00 Persian lessons
During the Second World War, a Belgian Jew named Gilles escapes deportation by claiming to be a Persian. The lie, however, puts him in a difficult position when he is given the task of teaching Farsi.
Comedy cinema (ch. 309) at 21:00 Ghostbusters
Peter, Raymond and Egon have been kicked out of college, but their partnership against the ghosts that populate New York works wonders. It is a tough fight, but our heroes fear nothing, not even the evil Gozer the Gozerian.
Premium Cinema 1 (ch. 313 sat 463 dtt pay) 9.15 pm Interstellar
Desertification threatens the survival of humanity. The interstellar journey of a group of astronauts in search of new habitable planets.
Premium Cinema 2 (ch. 315 sat 464 dtt pay) 9.15 pm Almost friends
Blockbuster comedy based on a moving true story. The friendship between a rich disabled man and his caregiver, a former prisoner.
Premium Cinema 3 (ch. 316 sat 465 dtt pay) at 9.15 pm The first Christmas
Sicily, 2019: an atheist thief and a priest are catapulted, amidst misunderstandings and biblical parodies, in Palestine in the year zero.
TV Guide Saturday 25 December 2021 – Shows, Sports and documentaries
- Rai 5 (ch. 23) 9.15 pm Christmas Concert from Assisi 2021
- La5 (ch.30 dtt 12 Tivùsat 159 Sky) at 21:10 GF Vip
- Real Time (ch. 31 dtt and TivùSat 160 Sky) at 19:30 Bake Off Italia + 21:20 Lives at the limit
- Focus (ch 35 dtt 60 Tivùsat 414 Sky) at 21:00 Tomb of Egypt
- DMAX (ch. 52 dtt, 28 TivùSat 170 Sky) at 21:25 Shark Week Package
- Mediaset Extra (ch. 55 dtt 17 Tivùsat 163 Sky) Direct from the house of the GF
- SkyUno (ch. 108 Sat and 455 dtt pay) 9.15 pm Like a cat on the ring road – Return to Coccia di Morto
- Sky Art (ch. 120/400) 9.15 pm Raphael the young prodigy
- Sky Documentaries (ch. 122/402) 9.15 pm Audrey 1st Tv
- Sky Nature (ch 124/404) 9.15 pm The story of the ice
- Blaze (ch. 124) at 21:00 Lego Masters USA
- Comedy Central (ch. 128) 9.00 pm Most Ridicolous + Stand Up Italy
- MTV (ch 131) 21:10 hours The Challenge Spies lies and strategies
- Red shrimp (ch. 132) at 21:05 This land is my land + Spirits the Cocktail club
- The F (ch.135) at 21:05 Orwell 2.0 The dark side of progress
