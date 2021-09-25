TV guide Saturday 25 September 2021 tonight’s programs on TV today

– Commercial break –
TV guide Saturday 25 September 2021
What’s on TV tonight? The TV Guide Saturday 25 September, in the first part you will find the programs of the first 9 channels of the remote control, then there are spaces dedicated to free-to-air TV series and pay channels, to films and entertainment and sports on air tonight. In tonight’s TV guide we report on Rai 1 the special Arena 60 70 80 facing Tu Si Que Vales on Canale 5.
Rai 1
6:45 pm Chain reaction
8:00 pm Tg1
20:30 Usual Unknowns
21:30 Arena Suzuki 60 70 80
00:05 hours Tg1
00:10 Arena Suzuki 60 70 80
Rai 2
19:40 hours FBI 2 × 19
20:30 Tg2
21:05 hours The Rookie 3 × 09 1st Tv
21:50 Bull 5 × 12 1st Tv
23:35 hours Tg2 Dossier
Rai 3
19:30 TG Region
8:00 pm Blob
20:30 What am I doing here
Me and you
21:15 Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner
An almost green revolution
23:20 hours TGR + World
23:55 One day in the district court
Channel 5
6:45 pm Free fall
8:00 pm Tg5
20:40 hours Paperissima Sprint
21:20 You are Que Vales
00:11 hours Tg5
Italy 1
19:30 CSI 12
20:30 NCIS 3
21:20 hours Space Jam
Basketball champion Michael Jordan must help the Looney Tunes win a game against the Nerdluks, a gang of cranky creatures from outer space.
23:00 Asterix at the Olympics
Asterix and Obelix, respectively Clovis Cornillac and Gerard Depardieu, must win the Olympics to allow Alafolix to marry Princess Irina.
Network 4
19:35 hours Storm of love 1st Tv
20:30 Countercurrent
9.30 pm Agent 007 from Russia with love
THE second film in the James Bond series, perhaps the most beautiful. The agent is in Turkey. Once again mission mission, once again a conquered heart.
23:55 The Shark 3
Chapter 3 of the saga: during the inauguration of an underwater amusement park in the lagoon, a great white shark enters and sows death.
La7
20:00 Tg La7
20:30 On air
9.15 pm Downton Abbey 6
00:40 TG La7
Tv8 (Sky 125)
8:15 pm Music for the Global Citizen Planet
Until 6:00
Nine (Sky 149)
20:10 Brothers of Crozza
21:35 hours Looking for Elisa – The Claps crime
23:05 The mysteries of Arce – Who killed Serena?
TV Series and Movies on TV TV Guide Saturday 25 September
Free-to-air TV series
- Rai Premium (ch. 25 dtt 15 TivùSat) 9.20 pm I Bastardi di Pizzofalcone 3 × 01
- Top Crime (ch. 39 dtt and TivùSat 168 Sky) at 21:00 Poirot Poirot’s birthplace
- Yellow (ch. 38 dtt and Tivùsat 167 Sky) at 21:10 Cherif 3 × 01-02
- Spike (ch. 49 dtt 26 Tivusat 169 Sky) 9.30 pm Soko Mysteries in the mountains
The TV Series on Sky / Premium Channels
- Sky Atlantic (ch. 109 sat and 455 dtt pay) at 9.15 pm Scenes from a wedding + The L Word: Generation Q s.2 × 07 1st Tv + Work in Progress 2 × 01-02 1st Tv
- Sky Series (ch. 112) 21:15 Give me back my wife 1 × 02
- Sky Investigation (ch. 114) 9.15 pm The mysteries of Aurora Teagarden 1 × 07
- Fox (ch. 114) at 21:00 911 Lone Star 2 × 13-14
- PremiumCrime (ch. 118) at 9.15 pm The Sinner 2 × 07-08
- Premium Stories (ch 126) at 9.15 pm Mom 8 × 03-04 + The Detour 3 × 03-04
- Premium Action (ch 128) 9.15 pm Undercover 3 × 09-10
Free-to-air movies
20 (call 20 dtt 151 Sky) at 9.15 pm Death Race
In this remake Jason Statham is a former driver, now in prison, forced to compete in a race with a technically modified car. If he wins, he will be free again
Rai 4 (ch. 21 dtt – 10 TivùSat) at 21:20 The Bouncer – The Infiltrator
Lukas, a nightclub bouncer, agrees to help Interpol hunt down an important Mafia boss to regain custody of his underage daughter, who had been stolen from him by social services.
Iris (ch. 22 dtt, 11 Tivùsat 325 Sky) at 21:10 The Score
Thriller with Robert De Niro and Edward Norton. A now “retired” thief is attracted by one last, very rich blow, which could end his career
Rai Movie (call 24 dtt 14 TivùSat) at 21:10 Book Club Anything can happen
Carol, Diane, Jane and Sharon, four friends in their 60s, form a book club, where they share readings and exchange advice. Their love life runs rather boring until the reading of “Fifty Shades of Gray” changes it irremediably.
Sky (ch. 26 dtt 19 Tivùsat 156 Sky) at 21:10 Woman’s honey
A writer threatens a publisher with a gun and forces him to read his manuscript: the erotic story of an innocent girl in a small hotel.
Paramount Network (ch. 27 dtt and Tivùsat 158 Sky) at 21:10 A witch’s love
A mysterious woman arrives in a small town. Everyone thinks she’s a witch and wants to hunt her, until she starts helping some community members solve their problems.
Cine 34 (ch. 34 dtt and Tivùsat 327 Sky) at 21:10 My brother is an only child
Award-winning film with E. Germano and R. Scamarcio, based on the book “Il Beam Communist” by A. Pennacchi. The story of two brothers, between the 60s and 70s
Italy 2 (ch. 66 dtt 16 TivùSat 175 Sky) at 21:20 Scream 2
Second chapter of the horror saga. After two years, the masked killer returns to strike in the college attended by Sidney. The nightmare returns
Pay Sky / Premium movies
Sky Art (ch. 120/400) at 9.15 pm Permanent Vacation (movie)
In search of the answers to life’s questions, and awaiting his trip to Europe, a young man wanders through New York and comes across a series of curious and intriguing individuals.
Cinema One (ch. 301) 9.15 pm A fantastic Via Vai
Leonardo Pieraccioni in the world of ‘graduates’ in a comedy with Serena Autieri. Expelled by his wife, a forty-year-old finds himself sharing an apartment with four students (ITA 2013)
Cinema Two (ch. 302) 9.15 pm The Russian Lover
Laetitia Dosch in the adaptation of Annie Ernaux’s autobiography which caused a sensation. A Parisian teacher enters into a clandestine relationship with a married Russian diplomat (FRA / BEL 2020)
Cinema Collection (ch. 303) 9.15 pm Transformers
Shia LaBeouf and Megan Fox in the first chapter of the sci-fi saga produced by Steven Spielberg. Two alien races, the Autobots and the Decepticons, choose Earth as their battlefield (USA 2007)
Cinema Family (ch. 304) at 21:00 On the wings of adventure
From the director of ‘Belle & Sebastien’, an overwhelming ecological adventure based on a true story. A teenager helps his scientist father save endangered dwarf geese (FRA / NOR 2019)
Cinema Action (ch. 305) at 21:00 Arsenal
Action with Nicolas Cage and John Cusack. A construction developer must turn to a detective when his brother Mickey, who has always been linked to the underworld, is kidnapped by a gangster (USA 2017)
Suspenseful cinema (ch. 306) at 21:00 Militia
Gripping ‘gun thriller’, Henry Dunham’s first feature. Police funeral shooting reveals the existence of a traitor within a small group of militiamen (USA 2018)
Romance cinema (ch. 307) at 21:00 Autumn in New York
Richard Gere and Winona Ryder in a poignant love story. Against the backdrop of the Big Apple, a mature man falls in love with a girl suffering from an incurable disease (USA 2000)
Cinema Drama (ch. 308) at 21:00 Conspiracy final solution
Kenneth Branagh and Stanley Tucci in a film that won 2 Emmys and 1 Golden Globe. 1942: Nazi leaders gather near Berlin to plan the extermination of Jews (GBR / USA 2001)
Comedy cinema (ch. 309) at 21:00 The funeral is served
Hilarious comedy starring Chris Rock, Luke Wilson and Martin Lawrence. A funeral ceremony turns into a mess of misunderstanding as drugs are shot and a body swap is staged (USA 2010)
Premium Cinema 1 (ch. 313 sat 463 dtt pay) at 9.15 pm Fast & Fuorious 7
Paul Walker’s last film appearance before his untimely death. In the seventh chapter Dominic collaborates with the CIA
Premium Cinema 2 (ch. 315 sat 464 dtt pay) at 9.15 pm Adult Beginners
A young entrepreneur, after a professional failure, moves in with his sister, who offers him to babysit his nephew.
Premium Cinema 3 (ch. 316 sat 465 dtt pay) at 9.15 pm good morning Dad
Edoardo Leo directs Raoul Bova and Marco Giallini in a comedy written by M. Bruno (“Ex”) about an unrepentant womanizer who discovers he has a teenage daughter
For all other Films, Documentaries of the channels Sky here the TV Guide
TV Guide Saturday 25 September 2021 – Shows, Sports and documentaries
- Rai 5 (ch. 23) 9.15 pm Luckily Riccardo is there
- La5 (ch.30 dtt 12 Tivùsat 159 Sky) at 21:10 GF Vip
- Real Time (ch. 31 dtt and TivùSat 160 Sky) at 19:30 Bake Off Italia + 21:20 Lives at the limit
- Focus (ch 35 dtt 60 Tivùsat 414 Sky) 9.00 pm The electric revolution an adventure between science and technology
- DMAX (ch. 52 dtt, 28 TivùSat 170 Sky) at 21:25 Micromosti with Barbascura X + Animal Fight Club 1st tv
- Mediaset Extra (ch. 55 dtt 17 Tivùsat 163 Sky) Direct from the house
- SkyUno (ch. 108 Sat and 455 dtt pay) at 9.15 pm X Factor 15 × 02
- Sky Documentaries (ch. 122/402) 9.15 pm Dangerous Old People 1 × 01 1a Tv
- Sky Nature (ch 124/404) 9.15 pm Wild horizons + African hunters
- Blaze (ch. 124) 20:25 The birth of MTV + Road Hauks Scary engines
- Comedy Central (ch. 128) at 21:00 CC Zap
- MTV (ch 131) 21:10 hours The Challenge Spies, lies and strategies 1st tv
- Red shrimp (ch. 132) at 21:05 This land is my land + At the home of Simo + Giorgione by popular demand
- The F (ch.135) at 21:05 Prof We are the school + Inside Caravaggio
- Sky Sport Uno / Football / DAZN 8.45 pm Genoa – Verona
- Sky Sport Football 9.00 pm PSG – Montpellier
Complete programming Rai, Mediaset, Sky, Discovery
