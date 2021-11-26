TV guide Saturday 27 November 2021 tonight’s programs on TV today





– Commercial break –

TV guide Saturday 27 November 2021

What’s on TV tonight? The TV Guide Saturday 27 November: in the first part you will find the programs of the first 9 channels of the remote control, then there are spaces dedicated to free-to-air TV series and pay channels, to films and entertainment and sports on air tonight. Last live episode of Tu Si Que Vales on Canale 5, the appointment with Dancing with the stars on Rai 1 continues, on Rai 2 the fourth season of SWAT, on Rai 3 Le Parole and Sapiens.

Rai 1

6:45 pm The legacy

8:00 pm Tg1

20:30 Dancing with the Stars (at 23:50 Tg1 5 min)

00:30 A chef in the ward



Rai 2

19:40 FBI 3 × 11

20:30 Tg2

21:05 SWAT 4 × 09-10 1st Tv

22:40 Clarice 1 × 09 1st Tv

23:35 Tg2 Dossier

Rai 3

19:30 TG Region

8:00 pm Blob

20:20 Words of the week

21:45 Sapiens

23:40 TgR + World

00:20 One day in the district court



Channel 5

18:45 Free fall

8:00 pm Tg5

20:40 Strip the news

21:30 You are Que Vales

01:15 Tg5 Special

Italy 1

19:30 CSI 14

20:30 NCIS 6

21:20 Minions

Minions have only one purpose in life: to serve the baddest boss in the world; they travel to Orlando, Florida, where they find the ideal Villain: Scarlet Sterminator

23:20 Monsters versus aliens

In this entertaining animated film, a woman transformed into a giant becomes part of a team of monsters, grappling with Aliens to conquer the earth.

Network 4

19:35 hours Storm of love 1st Tv

20:30 Countercurrent

21:30 Agent 007 For your eyes only

The twelfth chapter of the saga. All powers want to get hold of a powerful device traveling on a British spy ship

00:15 At the risk of his life

Action movie with Van Damme. Ten explosives charges are placed in the Civic Arena, where the ice hockey final is about to take place.

La7

8:00 pm Tg La7

20:30 On air

21:15 Versailles 2 × 06-07-08

1:00 TG La7

Tv8 (Sky 125)

19:15 Matire Chocolatier – Talents in challenge

20:15 4 Restaurants

21:30 A chalet for two

A divorced woman books a chalet to spend the holidays with her mother and daughter. the woman will meet a charming writer.

23:15 Santa’s boots

Holly falls in love with Nick, who works as a Santa Claus in the family shop. But the boy disappears and Holly has only a clue to track him down.

Nine (Sky 149)

20:00 Brothers of Crozza

21:25 The Whole Truth – The Avetrana crime

23:55 Lolita profession

TV Series and Movies on TV TV Guide Saturday 27 November 2021

Free-to-air TV series

Rai Premium (ch. 25 dtt 15 TivùSat) at 21:20 A professor 1 × 05-06

(ch. 25 dtt 15 TivùSat) at 21:20 A professor 1 × 05-06 Top Crime (ch. 39 dtt and TivùSat 168 Sky) at 21:00 Poirot The word to the defense

(ch. 39 dtt and TivùSat 168 Sky) at 21:00 Poirot The word to the defense Yellow (ch. 38 dtt and Tivùsat 167 Sky) at 21:10 Cherif 4 × 03-04

(ch. 38 dtt and Tivùsat 167 Sky) at 21:10 Cherif 4 × 03-04 Spike (ch. 49 dtt 26 Tivusat 169 Sky) 9.30 pm Spartacus The war of the damned

The TV Series on Sky / Premium Channels

Sky Atlantic (ch. 109 sat and 455 dtt pay) at 9.15 pm Possessions 1 × 05-06 1st Tv

(ch. 109 sat and 455 dtt pay) at 9.15 pm 1 × 05-06 1st Tv Sky Series (ch. 112) 21:15 The Lost Symbol 1 × 05-06

(ch. 112) 21:15 1 × 05-06 Sky Investigation (ch. 114) 9.15 pm The mysteries of Aurora Teagarden 1 × 16 1st tv

(ch. 114) 9.15 pm 1 × 16 1st tv Fox (ch. 114) at 21:00 American Dad 12 × 09-10 + Impeachment American Crime Story 3 × 07

(ch. 114) at 21:00 12 × 09-10 + 3 × 07 Premium Crime (ch. 118) 9.15 pm Training Day 1 × 09-10

(ch. 118) 9.15 pm 1 × 09-10 Premium Stories (ch 126) at 9.15 pm Two men and a half 9 × 03-04 + Superstore 6 × 01-02

(ch 126) at 9.15 pm 9 × 03-04 6 × 01-02 Premium Action (ch 128) 9.15 pm The Brave 1 × 03-04

If you are looking for streaming TV series, here you will find our catalogs by platform:

Click here for the Netflix catalog; Click here for the Prime Video catalog Here for the Sky Box Sets and NowTV catalog Click here for the TIMVISION catalog Here for the StarzPlay catalog Click here for the Apple Tv + catalog Here for the Infinity catalog Click here for the Disney + catalog Here for the RaiPlay catalog

Free-to-air movies

20 (call 20 dtt 151 Sky) at 9.15 pm First Strike

A Hong Kong police officer is instructed by the CIA and the KGB to find a nuclear warhead stolen in Ukraine.

Rai 4 (ch. 21 dtt – 10 TivùSat) at 21:20 The rebel

Eric is an abusive 18-year-old who is being transferred from a correctional home to an adult prison. Here he meets his father, but the relationship between the two is difficult because it is based on mistrust and misunderstanding. 11.40pm Babylon Berlin 3 1st Tv

Iris (ch. 22 dtt, 11 Tivùsat 325 Sky) at 21:10 The Life of David Gale

Judicial thriller about death and the death penalty to which a philosophy teacher who declares himself innocent is sentenced.

Rai Movie (call 24 dtt 14 TivùSat) at 21:10 Take away a doubt

Erwan Gourmelon, an expert Breton bomb disposal expert, learns, after a medical check-up, that he is not his father’s son. Despite the deep love that binds him to the man who raised him, Erwan decides to find his biological parent. In this search he comes across Anna, a veterinarian and determined woman.

Sky (ch. 26 dtt 19 Tivùsat 156 Sky) at 21:10 Erotic Malice

A teenager lives next to the house of two handsome bisexual nurses. The girls are very uninhibited and like to stay at home undressed without caring that someone might spy on them. The boy will not be long in building a periscope to give life to his fantasies. Meanwhile, the mother, who received an expensive fur coat from her lover as a gift, will do everything to make her husband believe that he found it by accident.

Paramount Network (ch. 27 dtt and Tivùsat 158 ​​Sky) at 21:10 The album of memories

Romance and mystery are intertwined when a photographer who no longer believes in love discovers a secret diary that documents a wonderful love story of a couple of forty years ago.

Cine 34 (ch. 34 dtt and Tivùsat 327 Sky) at 21:10 Lucky Luke – Cafè Olè

The citizens of Daisy Town, when they wake up, do not find their cup of coffee as usual: someone has blocked supplies to the city

Italy 2 (ch. 66 dtt 16 TivùSat 175 Sky) at 21:20 Van Helsing

Van Helsing, legendary monster hunter, is sent to Transylvania to kill the powerful Count Dracula

Pay Sky / Premium movies

Cinema One (ch. 301) 9.15 pm Endless

A man dies as a result of a car accident and finds himself stuck in limbo, but crosses the boundaries dictated by death and life to reconnect with the woman he loves.

Cinema Two (ch. 302) 9.15 pm Million Dollar Baby

Frankie, tough boxing coach, takes the talented young Maggie under his wing and transforms her into a competition athlete.

Cinema Collection (ch. 303) 9.15 pm Welcome President

Due to an error of homonymy, a mountaineer is elected President of the Republic. His wisdom and honesty help him to break through the hearts of Italians. Nonetheless, three corrupt politicians try to get rid of his presence and do everything to ruin his reputation.

Cinema Family (ch. 304) at 21:00 My friend Nanuk

Luke is a thirteen-year-old Canadian boy who becomes fond of a few months old bear cub, Nanuk. The young man embarks on a long and dangerous journey to bring the animal back to its mother and avoid life in a zoo. In the heroic enterprise he is helped by Muktuk, an Inuit guide who knows the region well. During the journey, however, a storm and an ice avalanche separate the man from Luke and the puppy who, therefore, can now rely only on themselves.

Cinema Action (ch. 305) at 21:00 Point Break

In order to uncover a series of mysterious crimes, a young FBI agent, Johnny Utah, infiltrates a group of athletes who are passionate about extreme sports. The man forms a special relationship with the head of the organization, Bodhi, and soon realizes that he is living an existence on the edge of legality.

Suspenseful cinema (ch. 306) at 21:00 Open Water 3

Three Californian friends travel to the Australian coast with the intention of recording a shark dive video for an extreme activity competition. but something goes wrong and the kids have to make it out alive.

Romance cinema (ch. 307) at 21:00 Made in Italy

Riko is 50 years old and works as a worker in a delicatessen, his wife, Sara, is a hairdresser. Despite the daily difficulties, he decides not to give it up in time and to fight to overcome the moments of crisis.

Cinema Drama (ch. 308) at 21:00 The place

A seemingly random group of strangers comes into contact with a mysterious figure who is believed to possess the power to grant any wish in exchange for which an assigned task must be performed.

Comedy cinema (ch. 309) at 21:00 Dodgeball jumping balls

A group of failed athletes decide to participate in a Dodgeball tournament in Las Vegas, trying to save their small gym.

Premium Cinema 1 (ch. 313 sat 463 dtt pay) 9.15 pm Lethal Weapon

Martin, a policeman back from Vietnam and nicknamed Lethal Weapon, is paired with Roger, a mature black cop

Premium Cinema 2 (ch. 315 sat 464 dtt pay) 9.15 pm Try to frame me

Film directed by Oscar winner Sidney Lumet, with Vin Diesel, based on the true story of the longest Mafia trial in the history of the United States of America

Premium Cinema 3 (ch. 316 sat 465 dtt pay) at 9.15 pm Immature The journey

Sequel to the blockbuster film “Immaturi”. After high school, the group of friends, including R. Bova, R. Memphis and A. Angiolini, take a vacation



For all other Films, Documentaries of the channels Sky here the TV Guide

TV Guide Saturday 27 November 2021 – Shows, Sports and documentaries

Rai 5 (ch. 23) 9.15 pm The Macaluso sisters

(ch. 23) 9.15 pm The Macaluso sisters La5 (ch.30 dtt 12 Tivùsat 159 Sky) at 21:10 GF Vip

(ch.30 dtt 12 Tivùsat 159 Sky) at 21:10 GF Vip Real Time (ch. 31 dtt and TivùSat 160 Sky) at 19:30 Bake Off Italia + 21:20 Lives at the limit

(ch. 31 dtt and TivùSat 160 Sky) at 19:30 Bake Off Italia + 21:20 Lives at the limit Focus (ch 35 dtt 60 Tivùsat 414 Sky) at 21:00 Ancient Planet 1a Tv

(ch 35 dtt 60 Tivùsat 414 Sky) at 21:00 Ancient Planet 1a Tv DMAX (ch. 52 dtt, 28 TivùSat 170 Sky) 9:25 pm In the realm of the Yeti

(ch. 52 dtt, 28 TivùSat 170 Sky) 9:25 pm In the realm of the Yeti Mediaset Extra (ch. 55 dtt 17 Tivùsat 163 Sky) Direct from the house of the GF

(ch. 55 dtt 17 Tivùsat 163 Sky) Direct from the house of the GF SkyUno (ch. 108 Sat and 455 dtt pay) at 9.15 pm X Factor 15 × 10

(ch. 108 Sat and 455 dtt pay) at 9.15 pm X Factor 15 × 10 Crime + Investigation (ch 119) 9.00 pm Crimes Criminal Families + Cold Case Unresolved Cases

(ch 119) 9.00 pm Crimes Criminal Families + Cold Case Unresolved Cases Sky Art (ch. 120/400) 9.15 pm Art Riders

(ch. 120/400) 9.15 pm Art Riders Sky Documentaries (ch. 122/402) 9.15 pm The Witness 9 × 07 1st Tv

(ch. 122/402) 9.15 pm The Witness 9 × 07 1st Tv Sky Nature (ch 124/404) 9.15 pm Wild Kenya 1st tv

(ch 124/404) 9.15 pm Wild Kenya 1st tv Blaze (ch. 124) 20:00 Alone + 21:50 WWE Hunt for the treasures of Wrestling

(ch. 124) 20:00 Alone + 21:50 WWE Hunt for the treasures of Wrestling Comedy Central (ch. 128) 9:00 pm Zelig C-Lab

(ch. 128) 9:00 pm Zelig C-Lab MTV (ch 131) 21:10 hours The Challenge Spies lies and strategies

(ch 131) 21:10 hours The Challenge Spies lies and strategies Red shrimp (ch. 132) at 21:05 This land is my land + Vito with his family + Giorgione’s alphabet

(ch. 132) at 21:05 This land is my land + Vito with his family + Giorgione’s alphabet The F (ch.135) 9.05 pm Celebrity readers

(ch.135) 9.05 pm Celebrity readers Sky Sport Uno / DAZN 8.45 pm Venice – Inter

Football 21:00 Nice – Metz

Complete programming Rai, Mediaset, Sky, Discovery

Films, Tv Series, Documentaries always available in streaming on Netflix, Amazon, TIMVISION, NowTV / SkyOnDemand, Infinity

– Commercial break –