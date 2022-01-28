TV Guide Saturday 29 January 2022 tonight’s programs on TV today





TV guide Saturday 29 January 2022

What’s on TV tonight? The TV Guide Saturday 29 January 2022: in the first part you will find the programs of the first 9 channels of the remote control, then there are spaces dedicated to free-to-air TV series and pay channels, to films and entertainment and sports on air tonight. On Rai 1 the finale of Tali and Quali the version without vip of Tale and Quali Show collides with the battleship of There is mail for you by Maria De Filippi. Police evening on Rai 2 with FBI and FBI International.

Rai 1

6:45 pm The legacy

8:00 pm Tg1

20:30 Primafestival

20:45 Usual Unknowns

21:30 Such and what

00:10 Top Everything is trendy



Rai 2

18:25 Dribbling

19:40 Cobra Task Force 11 17 × 01

20:30 Tg2

21:05 FBI 4 × 04 1st Tv

21:50 FBI International 1 × 04 1st Tv

22:40 Last Track Berlin 6 × 10

Rai 3

19:30 TG Region

8:00 pm Blob

20:20 The words

21:45 The Conference

The Wannsee conference took place in January 1942 in a villa on the shore of the Großer Wannsee lake in the southern suburbs of Berlin. It involved fifteen leading figures of the National Socialist regime, who at the invitation of Reinhard Heydrich came together to define the so-called “final solution to the Jewish question” and to clarify directly with the leaders of the potentially competing administrative structures of power of the Third Reich that the the whole operation was, starting from the directives received since July 1941 from Hermann Göring, the competence of the SS under the supreme authority of Heinrich Himmler and Heydrich himself

23:45 TGR + World

Channel 5

18:45 Free fall

8:00 pm Tg5

20:40 Strip the news

21:25 You’ve Got Mail

00:50 Tg5



Italy 1

18:30 Open Studio

19:30 CSI Miami 2

20:30 NCIS 8

21:20 Despicable Me 3

Gru and Lucy, agents of the Anti-Villains League, are on the trail of Balthazar Bratt, a former child prodigy who has fallen into oblivion and eager for revenge.

23:10 Family Guy

Network 4

19:50 hours Storm of love 1st Tv

20:30 Countercurrent

21:30 007 the world is not enough

Renard is a mad and visionary sadist who wants to create a real war, but 007 cannot let him.

00:00 At the right time

A journalist from a small Tuscan TV gets a contract from a national television. But within a year he has to make a scoop

La7

8:00 pm Tg La7

20:30 On air

21:15 Eden

00:30 Tg La7



Tv8 (Sky 125)

20:15 4 Restaurants

21:30 Loose Dogs

Bobby and Marcus team up with a team of drug traffickers, but no one knows anything about the other. The unexpected outcome of a robbery will reveal unsuspected secrets.

23:30 Perspectives of a crime

Thriller that fears catastrophic terrorist scenarios. during a rally, the president of the united states is hit by gunshots, it is only the beginning of an escalation of violence.

Nine (Sky 149)

20:00 Brothers of Crozza

21:35 The anorexic hunter

23:00 Maurizio Minghella the predator

Free-to-air TV series

Rai Premium (ch. 25 dtt 15 TivùSat) at 21:20 Do not leave me 1 × 05-06

(ch. 25 dtt 15 TivùSat) at 21:20 Do not leave me 1 × 05-06 Top Crime (ch. 39 dtt and TivùSat 168 Sky) at 21:00 Poirot Macabro Quiz



The TV Series on Sky / Premium Channels

Sky Atlantic (ch. 109 sat and 455 dtt pay) at 9.15 pm Spartacus Blood and Sand 1 × 03-04

(ch. 109 sat and 455 dtt pay) at 9.15 pm Sky Series (ch. 112) 21:15 And Just Like That 1 × 09 dubbed 1st Tv + 1 × 09 vo

(ch. 112) 21:15 1 × 09 dubbed 1st Tv + 1 × 09 vo Sky Investigation (ch. 114) 9.15 pm Miss Marple 1 × 03

(ch. 114) 9.15 pm Fox (ch. 114) at 21:00 The Simpsons 27 × 08-09-10

Free-to-air movies

20 (call 20 dtt 151 Sky) at 9.15 pm Independence Day

Oscar-winning sci-fi classic, starring Will Smith and Jeff Goldblum. The Earth is threatened by aliens: who will save it?

Rai 4 (ch. 21 dtt – 10 TivùSat) at 21:20 Blood Money At Any Cost

While hiking in an uninhabited area, three young friends accidentally come into possession of a large sum of money that businessman Miller stole from a client, but the criminal will do whatever it takes to get the stolen back.

Iris (ch. 22 dtt, 11 Tivùsat 325 Sky) at 21:10 John Q

Dramatic film of denunciation with Oscar winners Denzel Washington and Robert Duvall. A father willing to do anything to save his son.

Rai Movie (call 24 dtt 14 TivùSat) at 21:10 Walking with Daisy

After the car of Miss Daisy, an elderly and shrewd Jewish widow, crashes into a meadow during a maneuver, her son Boolie assigns him a black driver, the 60-year-old Hook, even though she is opposed and full of prejudices. After an uphill start, the relationship between the chauffeur and the gruff lady will experience unforeseen and lasting developments.

Sky (ch. 26 dtt 19 Tivùsat 156 Sky) at 21:10 The hands of a single woman

The English writer Tom Mac Laglen, accompanied by his wife Sara, reaches the isolated hotel of Countess Eugenia Fabiani to find inspiration for his new novel. The relationship between Tom and Sara has problems and Eugenia takes advantage of this crisis, ready to conquer the woman. Fosca, on the other hand, Eugenia’s ex-lover, indulges in the writer and attracts the attention of a psychiatric patient and his blind companion. In fact, near the hotel there is an asylum run by Doctor Oscar. The patients usually reach the beach accompanied by two nuns but the apparitions of Sara and Fosca put them in agitation and five of them manage to escape. Oscar, worried, warns Eugenia that she is being attacked and mutilated.

TwentySeven (ch. 27 dtt and Tivùsat 158 ​​Sky) at 21:10 It’s never too late

Not even a terminal illness can stop the elders Edward and Carter, determined to enjoy the time they have left without regret.

Cine 34 (ch. 34 dtt and Tivùsat 327 Sky) at 21:10 Silver saddle

Spaghetti-western with Giuliano Gemma. Roy Hood is the classic tough with a soft heart, the gunslinger who becomes attached to a child overcoming the thirst for revenge

Yellow (ch. 38 dtt and Tivùsat 167 Sky) at 21:10 Crime in the Aveyron

During the investigation of a murder in an Averyon village, young Deputy Prosecutor Elisabeth Richard faces the hostility of those who don’t want to take orders from a woman.

Italy 2 (ch. 49 dtt 16 TivùSat 175 Sky) at 21:20 Contagious

Post-apocalyptic film with A. Schwarzenegger. An epidemic hits the United States, turning people into Zombies. A father wants at all costs to save his daughter.

Pay Sky movies

Cinema One (ch. 301) 9.15 pm The Crimes of BarLume – With the bowls stopped

Cinema Two (ch. 302) 9.15 pm Unbroken

Louis Zamperini, the son of Italian immigrants, is a professional athletics athlete. While preparing for the Olympics, the Second World War breaks out and the boy decides to enlist in the aviation. But a terrible tragedy awaits him: the plane on which he travels across the Pacific Ocean crashes into the water. The man spends 47 days at sea before being captured by the Japanese.

Cinema Collection (ch. 303) 9.15 pm Meet Joe Black

Bill Parrish has everything a man could want in life: success, health, power and a beautiful daughter. On his sixty-fifth birthday he receives a visit from a stranger, Joe Black, who reveals to him that he is death.

Cinema Family (ch. 304) at 21:00 Magic Sisters the power of the Rose

Flame, Marina, Flora and Sky are four sisters capable of dominating the natural elements: fire, water, earth and air. To use their powers they cannot fight and the witch Glenda uses this weakness to exacerbate their relationship and take possession of the compass rose. The four sisters have to go to a singing contest in London as they try to be strong and stick together.

Cinema Action (ch. 305) at 21:00 Way Down – Bank of Spain robbery

Thom, an engineering student, and Walter Moreland, a charismatic art dealer, devise a plan to steal treasure from the Bank of Spain.

Suspenseful cinema (ch. 306) at 21:00 Semper Fi-Brothers in arms

Cal is a US Navy reserve policeman and sergeant. With friends, he is faced with the aftermath of a murder committed by his reckless younger half-brother, in prison for accidentally killing a man.

Romance cinema (ch. 307) at 21:00 Bounces of love

Leslie Wright is a physical therapist who fulfills her dream: caring for a sports star like NBA player Scott McKnight. Soon, however, the feelings she realizes she has for Scott will upset her existence, especially since Scott does not seem to have the same feelings for her, but rather relegates her to the role of ‘best friend’.

Cinema Drama (ch. 308) at 21:00 The insult

A banal quarrel between Toni, a Lebanese Christian, and Yasser, a Palestinian, turns into a conflict of national proportions. The process leads to the formation of two factions and the reopening of old wounds.

Comedy cinema (ch. 309) at 21:00 Animal House

Bluto, Lontra and the whole Delta club break all social rules with the rector and the respectable guys from Omega, in Faber College in 1962.

TV Guide Saturday 29 January 2022 – Shows, Sports and documentaries

Rai 5 (ch. 23) 9.15 pm I Am Beautiful

(ch. 23) 9.15 pm I Am Beautiful La5 (ch.30 dtt 12 Tivùsat 159 Sky) at 21:40 Gf Vip

(ch.30 dtt 12 Tivùsat 159 Sky) at 21:40 Gf Vip Real Time (ch. 31 dtt and TivùSat 160 Sky) at 21:30 Lives at the limit

(ch. 31 dtt and TivùSat 160 Sky) at 21:30 Lives at the limit Focus (ch 35 dtt 60 Tivùsat 414 Sky) 9.00 pm Dictators of the twentieth century

(ch 35 dtt 60 Tivùsat 414 Sky) 9.00 pm Dictators of the twentieth century DMAX (ch. 52 dtt, 28 TivùSat 170 Sky) 9:25 pm Nostradamus New prophecies 1st Tv

(ch. 52 dtt, 28 TivùSat 170 Sky) 9:25 pm Nostradamus New prophecies 1st Tv Mediaset Extra (ch. 55 dtt 17 Tivùsat 163 Sky) Direct from the house of the GF

(ch. 55 dtt 17 Tivùsat 163 Sky) Direct from the house of the GF SkyUno (ch. 108 Sat and 455 dtt pay) 9.15 pm Masterchef Italia 11 × 13-14

(ch. 108 Sat and 455 dtt pay) 9.15 pm Masterchef Italia 11 × 13-14 Sky Art (ch. 120/400) 9.15 pm Green Cobra

(ch. 120/400) 9.15 pm Green Cobra Sky Documentaries (ch. 122/402) 9.15 pm Being Hikikomori my life in a room

(ch. 122/402) 9.15 pm Being Hikikomori my life in a room Sky Nature (ch 124/404) 9.15 pm The African aquatic world

(ch 124/404) 9.15 pm The African aquatic world Blaze (ch. 124) at 21:00 Lego Masters USA

(ch. 124) at 21:00 Lego Masters USA Comedy Central (ch. 128) 9.00 pm Maurizio Battista Purebred horses and other foals

(ch. 128) 9.00 pm Maurizio Battista Purebred horses and other foals MTV (ch 131) at 21:10 Ex on the Beach Italia

(ch 131) at 21:10 Ex on the Beach Italia Red shrimp (ch. 132) 9.00 pm Spirits The masters of cocktail + Vito with his family

(ch. 132) 9.00 pm Spirits The masters of cocktail + Vito with his family The F (ch.135) at 21:05 The amateur A film about Piero Portaluppi

