TV guide Saturday 9 October 2021 tonight’s programs on TV today

TV guide Saturday 9 October 2021

What’s on TV tonight? The TV Guide Saturday 9 October: in the first part you will find the programs of the first 9 channels of the remote control, then there are spaces dedicated to free-to-air TV series and pay channels, to films and entertainment and sports on air tonight. New episode of Tu Si Que Vales on Canale 5, on Rai 1 the film Stanlio e Ollio, double appointment with The Rookie on Rai 2, on Rai 3 the Words of the Week returns.

Rai 1

6:45 pm The legacy

8:00 pm Tg1

20:30 Usual Unknowns

21:30 Laurel and Hardy

In 1953, long gone the golden years, Stan Laurel and Oliver Hardy, aged and with health problems, leave for a theatrical tour in England. However, the two artists still have the ability to have fun on stage and to be able to entertain the spectators who, in the end, reward their work. The trip to the UK will be a great opportunity to strengthen their friendship, which is severely tested by Oliver’s deteriorating health.

11:15 pm Tg1

23:20 Jana and the pilot of the savannah – the symbol of power

A well-known ethnologist is lost in the savannah, his wife contacts Jana and Thomas, so that they can track him down. The man is found, but in serious health conditions, having contracted a very dangerous virus, after a stay with a local tribe. The same tribe is in revolt against the elder of the village who, mysteriously, has lost the Ehbre, the symbol of power.

Rai 2

19:40 hours FBI 3 × 05

20:30 Tg2

21:05 hours The Rookie 3 × 11-12 1st Tv

22:40 Clarice 1 × 03

23:35 hours Tg2 Dossier

Rai 3

19:30 TG Region

8:00 pm Blob

20:20 hours Words of the week

21:45 Vice The man in the shadows

The brilliant political career of Dick Cheney, who from an obscure manager of a private company with a past as an alcoholic climbed many positions of power to reach the second most important chair in the United States. Becoming vice president alongside George W. Bush, he concentrated more power in his hands than ever before in that role.

00:00 TGR + World

00:40 One day in the district court



Channel 5

6:45 pm Free fall

8:00 pm Tg5

20:40 hours Strip the news

21:20 You are Que Vales

00:11 hours Tg5

Italy 1

19:30 CSI 12

20:30 NCIS 4

21:20 hours Paddington 2 1st Tv

Paddington wants to give away a pop-up book for Aunt Lucy’s 100th birthday. But a mysterious man steals it, putting the blame on the bear, who ends up in prison.

23:30 My friend Nanuk

Action-adventure film written by Academy Award winner H. Hudson and set in the ice of the Arctic. The sincere friendship between a boy and a bear.



Network 4

19:35 hours Storm of love 1st Tv

20:30 Countercurrent

9.30 pm Agent 007 Thunderball Operation Thunder

The fourth film in the series. Agent Bond is grappling with the Specter criminals who threaten NATO with atomic bombs.

00:25 Firewall Access denied

Jack Stanfield is a specialist in bank IT security systems under blackmail, because he is forced to steal from the bank where he works.

La7

20:00 Tg La7

20:30 On air

9.15 pm Versailles 1 × 01-02-03 1st tv

00:40 TG La7

Tv8 (Sky 125)

19:25 hours 4 Restaurants

21:25 hours The mask of Zorro

Don Diego de la Vega, escaped from prison, plots revenge on the Spanish governor so the training of a new Zorro begins.

00:00 Sahara

In the Sahara desert the stories of an explorer, in search of the mysterious Death Ship, and of a doctor who investigates an equally mysterious epidemic intertwine.



Nine (Sky 149)

20:00 Brothers of Crozza

21:35 hours The crime of Perugia

00:15 Criminal Stories – Cecil Hotel

TV Series and Movies on TV TV Guide Saturday 9 October 2021

Free-to-air TV series

Rai Premium (ch. 25 dtt 15 TivùSat) 9.20 pm I Bastardi di Pizzofalcone 3 × 03

(ch. 25 dtt 15 TivùSat) 9.20 pm I Bastardi di Pizzofalcone 3 × 03 Top Crime (ch. 39 dtt and TivùSat 168 Sky) at 21:00 Poirot Memories of a crime

(ch. 39 dtt and TivùSat 168 Sky) at 21:00 Poirot Memories of a crime Yellow (ch. 38 dtt and Tivùsat 167 Sky) at 21:10 Cherif 3 × 05-06

(ch. 38 dtt and Tivùsat 167 Sky) at 21:10 Cherif 3 × 05-06 Spike (ch. 49 dtt 26 Tivusat 169 Sky) 9.30 pm Soko Mysteries in the mountains

The TV Series on Sky / Premium Channels

Sky Atlantic (ch. 109 sat and 455 dtt pay) at 9.15 pm Scenes from a wedding 1 × 03 + The L Word: Generation Q s.2 × 09 1st Tv + Work in Progress 2 × 05-06 1st Tv

(ch. 109 sat and 455 dtt pay) at 9.15 pm 1 × 03 + s.2 × 09 1st Tv + 2 × 05-06 1st Tv Sky Series (ch. 112) 21:15 Chicago Med 6 × 10 1st Tv + Chicago Fire 9 × 10 1st Tv + Chicago PD 8 × 10 1st Tv

(ch. 112) 21:15 Sky Investigation (ch. 114) 9.15 pm The mysteries of Aurora Teagarden 1 × 09

(ch. 114) 9.15 pm 1 × 09 Fox (ch. 114) at 21:00 Family Guy 14 × 01-02 + They Were Ten 1 × 06

(ch. 114) at 21:00 14 × 01-02 1 × 06 PremiumCrime (ch. 118) at 9.15 pm The Sinner 3 × 03-04

(ch. 118) at 9.15 pm 3 × 03-04 Premium Stories (ch 126) at 9.15 pm Mom 8 × 07-08 + The Detour 3 × 07-08

(ch 126) at 9.15 pm 8 × 07-08 3 × 07-08 Premium Action (ch 128) 9.15 pm Undercover 4 × 01-02

If you are looking for streaming TV series, here you will find our catalogs by platform:



Free-to-air movies

Rai 4 (ch. 21 dtt – 10 TivùSat) at 21:20 A Bluebird in my Heart

Former inmate Danny gets house arrest at Laurence’s motel, living off some odd jobs. The man establishes a paternal relationship with Clara, Laurence’s daughter, but when she is attacked, Danny will have to resort to violence again. 11:10 pm Fargo 4 × 03-04 1st Tv

Iris (ch. 22 dtt, 11 Tivùsat 325 Sky) at 21:10 Inconceivable

Katie and her daughter move to a new city where the new friendship with Angela and her family turns into a dangerous obsession.

Rai Movie (call 24 dtt 14 TivùSat) at 21:10 The other half of the story

Tony Webster, divorced and now retired, leads a lonely and relatively quiet life. One day he learns that the mother of the girl he was with at university, Veronica, left him, in his will, the diary kept by his best friend of the time, who had been with Veronica after she and Tony broke up. Attempting to retrieve the diary, now in the hands of an older but equally enigmatic Veronica, forces him to revisit his early memories.

Sky (ch. 26 dtt 19 Tivùsat 156 Sky) at 21:10 Black masses for Swedish virgins

Two British sisters, aspiring models, go to a cottage for a photo shoot, where they are involved in a satanic initiation rite.

Paramount Network (ch. 27 dtt and Tivùsat 158 ​​Sky) at 21:10 Solitary Man

Ever since being diagnosed with a disease to keep under control, Ben has enjoyed life going from extramarital affairs to unclear business deals, until it is made public.

Cine 34 (ch. 34 dtt and Tivùsat 327 Sky) at 21:10 Lucky Luke The mother of the Dalton

The mother of the Dalton brothers travels to Daisy Town to visit her children in prison. The woman immediately becomes attached to the good Lucky Luke.

Italy 2 (ch. 66 dtt 16 TivùSat 175 Sky) at 21:20 The Night Flier – The night flier

Horror from a short story by Stephen King. A serial killer lands in small airports killing anyone in his path. A reporter will try to expose him

Pay Sky / Premium movies

Sky Art (ch. 120/400) 9.15 pm Daunbailò (movie)

In this film, Jim Jarmusch tells the story of two men who are framed and sent to prison, where a killer helps them escape and leave the state.

Cinema One (ch. 301) 9.15 pm Lovely Boy

Sky Original film review here

Cinema Two (ch. 302) 9.15 pm Let them talk 1st tv

Meryl Streep in a Steven Soderbergh play. To receive an award, a writer sets sail for England with two friends and her nephew. It will be a journey full of memories and grudges (USA 2020)

Cinema Collection (ch. 303) 9.15 pm The Hank

Comedy with Sicilian comedians Ficarra and Picone. A family quarrel has divided two cousins ​​for over twenty years, but a series of circumstances gives them the opportunity to reconcile (ITA 2009)

Cinema Family (ch. 304) at 21:00 The Chocolate Factory

Tim Burton directs Johnny Depp in the remake of a classic from the 70s. A child wins a coveted prize that opens the door to the colorful realm of the eccentric Willy Wonka (USA 2005)

Cinema Action (ch. 305) at 21:00 The law of crime

Breaking Surface – You hold your breath

Thriller ‘in apnea’ written and directed by Joachim Heden. Two sisters dive into the waters of a remote Norwegian fjord, but the adventure becomes a desperate struggle for life (NOR 2020)

Suspenseful cinema (ch. 306) at 21:00 Breaking Surface – You hold your breath

Thriller ‘in apnea’ written and directed by Joachim Heden. Two sisters dive into the waters of a remote Norwegian fjord, but the adventure becomes a desperate struggle for life (NOR 2020)

Romance cinema (ch. 307) at 21:00 I’m sorry but I want to marry you

Raoul Bova and Michela Quattrociocche in the second chapter of the love story directed by Federico Moccia. Despite the age difference, Alex wants to marry Niki, but the girl goes into crisis (ITA 2009)

Cinema Drama (ch. 308) at 21:00 The scandalous life of Bettie Page

Gretchen Mol in the biography of the pin up girl of the 50s. Arrived in New York with the dream of becoming an actress, Bettie Page will become a bondage model and icon of sexual freedom (USA 2005)

Comedy cinema (ch. 309) at 21:00 Hangover 2

From ‘Joker’ director Bradley Cooper in the acclaimed hangover and adventure sequel. Reunited in Thailand for Stu’s wedding, the gang finds themselves catapulted into a spiral of disasters (USA 2011)

Premium Cinema 1 (ch. 313 sat 463 dtt pay) at 9.15 pm Batman v Superman Dawn of Justice

As Batman and Superman declare war on each other, a new threat emerges, jeopardizing the survival of mankind.

Premium Cinema 2 (ch. 315 sat 464 dtt pay) at 9.15 pm One becomes young

Being with a younger couple gives new stimuli to Josh, director in crisis, and Cornelia.

Premium Cinema 3 (ch. 316 sat 465 dtt pay) at 9.15 pm Dad’s beautiful

A wealthy manager, exasperated by his three idle and spoiled children, decides to teach them a memorable lesson



For all other Movies, Channel Documentaries Sky here the TV Guide

TV Guide Saturday 9 October 2021 – Shows, Sports and documentaries

20 (call 20 dtt 151 Sky) 8.45 pm Switzerland – Northern Ireland

(call 20 dtt 151 Sky) 8.45 pm Switzerland – Northern Ireland Rai 5 (ch. 23) 9.15 pm Small marital crimes

(ch. 23) 9.15 pm Small marital crimes La5 (ch.30 dtt 12 Tivùsat 159 Sky) at 21:10 GF Vip

(ch.30 dtt 12 Tivùsat 159 Sky) at 21:10 GF Vip Real Time (ch. 31 dtt and TivùSat 160 Sky) at 19:30 Bake Off Italia + 21:20 Lives at the limit

(ch. 31 dtt and TivùSat 160 Sky) at 19:30 Bake Off Italia + 21:20 Lives at the limit Focus (ch 35 dtt 60 Tivùsat 414 Sky) 9.00 pm The history of the universe 2

(ch 35 dtt 60 Tivùsat 414 Sky) 9.00 pm The history of the universe 2 DMAX (ch. 52 dtt, 28 TivùSat 170 Sky) at 21:25 Micromosti with Barbascura X 1st tv

(ch. 52 dtt, 28 TivùSat 170 Sky) at 21:25 Micromosti with Barbascura X 1st tv Mediaset Extra (ch. 55 dtt 17 Tivùsat 163 Sky) Direct from the house

(ch. 55 dtt 17 Tivùsat 163 Sky) Direct from the house SkyUno (ch. 108 Sat and 455 dtt pay) 9.15 pm X Factor 15 × 04 Bootcamp

(ch. 108 Sat and 455 dtt pay) 9.15 pm X Factor 15 × 04 Bootcamp Sky Documentaries (ch. 122/402) 9.15 pm Dangerous Old People 1 × 03 1a Tv

(ch. 122/402) 9.15 pm Dangerous Old People 1 × 03 1a Tv Sky Nature (ch 124/404) 9.15 pm The great parks of Africa

(ch 124/404) 9.15 pm The great parks of Africa Blaze (ch. 124) 9:00 pm For a handful of Ricci + Road Hauks Scary engines

(ch. 124) 9:00 pm For a handful of Ricci + Road Hauks Scary engines Comedy Central (ch. 128) at 21:00 CC Zap

(ch. 128) at 21:00 CC Zap MTV (ch 131) 21:10 hours The Challenge Spies, lies and strategies 1st tv

(ch 131) 21:10 hours The Challenge Spies, lies and strategies 1st tv Red shrimp (ch. 132) 9:05 pm At Simo’s house + Vito with his + Giorgione’s alphabet

(ch. 132) 9:05 pm At Simo’s house + Vito with his + Giorgione’s alphabet The F (ch.135) 9:05 pm We are culture + Barenboim in Milan

Complete programming Rai, Mediaset, Sky, Discovery



