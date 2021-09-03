TV Guide September 3: In your place, The great story,

Here are the prime time appointments for Friday 3 September 2021: what will you watch? Who do you think will win the #AscoltiTv tender? Please let us know that we will comment with you from 10 on Radiostonata.com with #AscoltiTv by Radiosoap.

Rai1, at 21.25: In your place

Movie 2016 in the Comedy genre, directed by Max Croci, with Luca Argentero, Ambra Angiolini, Stefano Fresi, Serena Rossi, Grazia Schiavo, Fioretta Mari.

Luca Molteni, single by his will, is a real womanizer as well as an accomplished architect. Rocco Fontana, on the other hand, is a quiet surveyor, happily married and with children. The two men have one thing in common, the role of creative director of two separate companies that are close to the merger, and now they find themselves in open challenge to keep their place in the new company that is about to be born. The company, to understand which is the best choice to make, proposes to the two to exchange lives for some time, with unexpected consequences.

Rai2, 9.20 pm: That family is mine – 1st TV

Movie of the 2019 Thriller genre, directed by Michael Feifer, starring Lyndon Smith, Abbie Cobb, Sean Faris, Rolonda Watts, Mieko Hillman, Nancy Petersen.

Mira and Todd’s son is diagnosed with a serious illness that requires the assistance of a home nurse. They hire Gwen, who looks perfect, but Mira soon begins to feel bad too.

Rai3, 9.20 pm: The Great History

The episode, commented as always by Paolo Mieli, deals with the complex and controversial relations between the fascist Italy of Benito Mussolini and the great powers of the time: the Nazi Germany of Adolf Hitler, the United States of the “roaring” 20s and then of the Great Depression, Stalin’s Soviet Union. The relationship of “almost friendship” between Mussolini and Hitler was decisive for the destiny of Europe and the world. As many as 17 meetings, often public in front of adoring crowds, but also private interviews and extensive correspondence. Despite the frequent moments of tension and mutual distrust, the Duce and the Führer will remain together until the end. Stalin and Mussolini, on the other hand, never met, but relations between fascist Italy and Soviet Russia were unexpectedly very intense. As early as 1924 Italy was one of the first nations to officially recognize the Soviet Union. The former squadron Italo Balbo is welcomed with all honors in Odessa, Umberto Nobile builds airships for the Soviet state, Agnelli builds the largest ball bearing machine in the world in Moscow. Finally, paradoxical as it may seem, relations between fascist Italy and the United States of America have been more than cordial for a long time. American journalists for almost 15 years have praised Benito Mussolini, calling him “a driving personality”, “hope for youth”, “the man of the moment”. And the Duce himself did everything to please America. A long idyll that will end only with the wars of Ethiopia and Spain, the racial laws, the alliance with Hitler.

Canale5, 9:21 pm: The General From the Church

Movie 2007 in the genre Action / Drama / History / Biography, directed by Giorgio Capitani, with Giancarlo Giannini, Stefania Sandrelli, Francesca Cavallin, Chiara Mastalli, Milena Mancini, Marco Vivio.

A unique yet exemplary story, the one told by Il Generale dalla Chiesa, centered on a strong figure of the Italian collective imagination: a powerful man, a high-ranking Carabinieri officer with extraordinary qualities, capable of investigating the Mafia as well as terrorism with techniques up to then unknown to the Italian police forces. In the 70s, in Northern Italy, he found himself facing an invisible and powerful enemy, the red terrorism in its most virulent season of blood.

Italia1, 9:25 pm: Chicago PD – 1st TV

7 × 18 – Borders: Intelligence tries to frame the elusive leader of a large drug dealer. The case becomes very personal for Rojas (Lisseth Chavez) when she discovers that a person she cares a lot about could be involved. It all begins with Adam Ruzek (Patrick John Flueger). The agent is at a crime scene. The remains or what remains of a body dissolved in acid have been found, of Isabel Pena, the girlfriend of Gael Rodriguez, the head of a drug trafficking organization. Voight informs the detective that Intelligence was already working on the case keeping tabs on Gael’s second man, TJ.

7 × 19 – Buried Secrets: Protagonist of the episode, the penultimate of the season, Adam Ruzek (Patrick John Flueger). Kim (Marina Squerciati) asks Adam to go out to eat together, but he refuses because he has other commitments. The commitment is Sheri (Halie Robinson), a bartender with whom she has a decidedly not “intellectual” relationship … While Adam is waiting for her outside the bar, she sees a girl pass by. The agent realizes that she is being stalked by a man but fails to stop her attacker in time, who kidnaps her by pushing her into an SUV. Ruzek immediately sets off in pursuit but has an accident, he doesn’t do anything but the car is knocked out. As soon as he is able, he tells Sergeant Voight everything and the investigation begins. They discover that the kidnapped girl is the daughter of Wade, one of the richest men in Chicago.

Rete4, 9.25 pm: Third Clue – Reply

The actress and TV presenter Barbara De Rossi has the task of introducing and commenting on a docufiction that reconstructs a great news story.

La7, 9.15 pm: Julie & Julia

Movie of 2009 in the Romance / Drama / Biographical genre, directed by Nora Ephron, with Meryl Streep, Amy Adams, Chris Messina, Stanley Tucci, Linda Emond, Helen Carey.

Julie Powell is 30, lives in Queens and has a monotonous job as a secretary. He needs something to break the monotony of his existence so he decides to get his mother’s copy of the cookbook written by Julia Child in 1961 Mastering the Art of French Cooking. After reading it he decides to prepare all 524 recipes within a year.

Tv8, 9.30 pm: Gomorra – The Series

03 × 07: Thanks to the advice of Ciro and to the contacts of Valerio (Loris De Luna) in Naples well, Enzo and his gang open new and unsuspected sales channels in the center of Naples. Their traffic, however, does not go unnoticed for long: the bosses of the center would like to react harshly, but in the end they decide to take time and, before intervening, they try to understand exactly who they are dealing with …

03 × 08: Enzo and his men end up under attack, he would like to react immediately, but Ciro makes him think. A counterattack must be prepared well, taking advantage of the weaknesses of the opponents. So they come up with a plan to get revenge. Meanwhile Genny (Salvatore Esposito) meets Scianel (Cristina Donadio), who asks to finance the war against the bosses of the center, but to get what he wants he will have to promise her something in return.

Nine, 9.25pm: Bake Off Italia: sweets in the oven – The advances.

TV guide other free channels

20, 9.10 pm: Point Break – Movie

Rai4, 9.20 pm: Priest – Movie

Iris, 9.00 pm: Death is beautiful – Movie

Rai5, 8.20 pm: 63rd Ferruccio Busoni International Competition – Music

RaiMovie, 9.10 pm: Arrival – Movie

RaiPremium, 9.20 pm: As long as it ends well – One husband too many – TV movie

Heaven, 9.15 pm: Carnal cousins – Movie

ParamountNetwork, 9.10pm: Kill Bill – Volume II – Movie

La5, 9.10 pm: The perfect sisters – Movie

RealTime, 9.25pm: Bake Off Italy: sweets in the oven – Docureality

Cine34, 9.05 pm: Love at first sight – Movie

Focus, 9.15 pm: The Secrets of the Mega-Trains – Documentary

TopCrime, 9.15 pm: Poirot – The curse of the Egyptian tomb – Movie

MediasetExtra, 9.10 pm: The TV Olympics – Men and Women special – Entertainment

MediasetItalia2, 9.15 pm: Blade: Trinity – Movie