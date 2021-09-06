TV Guide September 6: Moments of negligible happiness, Godzilla II – King of monsters, Presadiretta

Here are the prime time appointments for Monday 6 September 2021: what will you watch? Who do you think will win the #AscoltiTv tender? Please let us know that we will comment with you from 10 on Radiostonata.com with #AscoltiTv by Radiosoap.

Rai1, 9.25pm: Moments of negligible happiness – 1st Tv

Movie by Daniele Luchetti of 2019, with Pif, Thony, Renato Carpentieri, Angelica Alleruzzo, Francesco Giammanco. Produced in Italy.

Paolo, engineer, lives in Palermo with his wife and two children. He leads a quiet and mediocre existence: he has occasional extramarital affairs, watches Palermo matches at the bar with friends. Always cross an intersection on a moped while the traffic light is red. One day, however, he is fatally hit by a car. Finding himself in the afterlife, Paul will begin, thanks to an angel, to re-evaluate his entire life that will put him in front of his many shortcomings.

Rai2, 9.20 pm: Hawaii Five 0

Tv series. 10 × 20 – Memories: Steve is gripped by memories, but still manages to follow a murder case with the team. Meanwhile, Tani, in helping Gerard Hirsch, finds the real culprit of a murder that took place.

10 × 21 – Message in Code: Claypool arrives at Steve’s house and hands him a letter from Doris. Letter that contains only a sheet of coded characters.

10 × 22 – Aloha: Steve comes to an end with the past, but to do so he has to go through a tough test: Dayumei kidnaps Danny and comes close to having him killed.

Rai3, 9.20 pm: Direct Catch

A double journey into the world of cryptocurrencies, a rapidly growing market that is already worth 2 trillion dollars today, and into that of banks, which have gone through the crisis triggered by the pandemic and are preparing to enter a new dimension, with less cash, fewer branches and more and more digital. The new appointment with “PresaDiretta”, entitled “The war of money”, by Riccardo Iacona with Raffaele Marco Della Monica, Luigi Mastropaolo, Elena Stramentinoli, Andrea Vignali, Lorenzo Calanchi tells us about it. Cryptocurrencies were born just over ten years ago, in the aftermath of the financial crisis of 2008 and immediately propose themselves as a real revolution of the monetary system from below. A digital cash currency, reliable, without intermediaries, without bosses, with an equal relationship between those who buy it and those who sell it. And the success is planetary. A single Bitcoin, the most widespread and most important among cryptocurrencies, in 13 years has come to be worth from 0 to 52 thousand euros. Today cryptocurrencies are listed on the stock exchange and the world of cryptocurrencies finances important sectors of the real economy, first and foremost sport. And in the wake of the success of Bitcoin, thousands of other cryptocurrencies were born, not always without incidents. What are the risks for those who decide to invest in cryptocurrencies? And how are the banks responding to the challenge posed by the new cryptocurrencies? Today the banking system is also dealing with the great changes taking place linked to an increasingly digital world, amidst new challenges and old critical issues. The credit crunch, the difficulty of accessing credit, despite the guarantees put in place by the state during the crisis linked to the pandemic. The agencies and branches that have closed by the thousands across the country due to the digitization of services. With what consequences for citizens and small businesses? The scandals of the past and the betrayed trust of savers. The South, where the scarcity of money circulating in the economic fabric, facilitates the entry of organized crime into the financial market. What will the future of the banks be?

Canale5, 9.20 pm: Gloria – 1st Tv

Tv series. 1 × 03: In search of her husband David, who has mysteriously disappeared, Gloria discovers new disturbing details about her life: she frequented shady clubs and was in business with a family of criminals. Meanwhile, the police plan to take Gloria away from custody of the children.

1 × 04: A lifeless body is found in the Quenegoat pond, but it’s not David’s. Returning home with the children, Gloria discovers that someone has entered and turned him upside down. Marianne Vulton grows suspicious of her and has her stalked.

Italia1, 9.20 pm: Godzilla II – King of monsters – 1st Tv

Movie by Michael Dougherty of 2019, with Kyle Chandler, Vera Farmiga. Made in the USA and Japan.

The second chapter of the saga dedicated to Godzilla tells the heroic deeds of the crypto-zoological agency Monarch and its members, who must face a series of monsters of divine dimensions, including the mighty Godzilla, who will clash with Mothra, Rodan and the his most dangerous nemesis, the three-headed monster King Ghidorah. When these mythological monsters come back to life, the competition for supremacy will begin, putting humanity’s survival at risk.

Rete4, 9.30 pm: Fourth Republic

Actuality. “Quarta Repubblica” is back, the talk show on politics and economics hosted by Nicola Porro, now in its fourth season. Guests of the first episode Massimo Cacciari, Laura Boldrini, Massimo Fini and Toni Capuozzo. Among the issues addressed, the clash over the green pass, the immigration issue after the flight of Afghan refugees, the return of the Milan Furniture Fair and the case of the 24,000 euros in cash found in a kennel in the estate of the representatives of the Pd Esterino Montino and Monica Cirinnà. Space also for a report from Greece where an anti-migrant wall was built along the border with Turkey; the first episode of a survey on the condition of Muslim women in Italy will follow. Among the services offered, there is also the initiative to measure the temperature of bathers on the Roman beaches of Ostia with a drone and an interview with Professor Tomaso Montanari, whose statements on sinkholes have recently aroused bitter controversy. Among the other guests of the episode: the councilor for Health of the Lazio Region Alessio D’Amato, the managing director of Conad Francesco Pugliese, the director Anselma Dell’Olio, sister Anna Monia Alfieri, the self-employed expert Emiliana Alessandrucci, the journalists Alessandro Sallusti, Piero Sansonetti, Daniele Capezzone, Veronica Gentili and Valentina Furlanetto.

La7, 9.15 pm: Eden – A Planet to Save

Rotogravure. Licia Colò to discover the natural beauties of our planet, with an open window on current events to help protect and improve the planet.

Tv8 at 21.30: My Wife For Pretend

Movie by D. Dugan in 2011, with Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston. Made in the USA. Duration: 130 minutes. PLOT: A plastic surgeon pretends to be in a marital crisis to seduce women. but when he truly falls in love, he will change his method.

Nine, at 21.25: Palermo Milan – One way only

Movie by Claudio Fragrasso in 1995, with Giancarlo Giannini, Raoul Bova. Produced in Italy.

Six young policemen have the task of escorting an accountant of the repentant mafia from Palermo to Milan. The man must testify in the trial of the powerful Scala boss.

TV guide other free channels

20, 9.00 pm: Code 999 – Movie

Rai4, 9.20 pm: Vikings – TV series

Iris, 9.00 pm: Down to the North – Movie

Rai5, 9.15 pm: Charade – The Circle of Words – Documents

RaiMovie, 9.10 pm: Django Unchained – Movie

RaiPremium, 9.20 pm: I am Italian but I would like to stop – Variety

Sky, 9.15 pm: The River Flows In The Middle – Movie

La5, 9.10pm: Marie Is On Fire – Veleni – Movie

RealTime, 9.25pm: Lives on the Limit – Reality show

Cine34, 9.00 pm: A Summer by the Sea Movie

Focus, 9.15 pm: The Bermuda Triangle– Documents

TopCrime, 9.10 pm: Crime in the Vineyard – Tv movie

MediasetExtra, 9.15 pm: Raffaella Carrà Show– Variety

Mediaset Italia2, 9.15 pm: Samson – The True Story of Samson – Movie