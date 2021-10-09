TV guide Sunday 10 October 2021 tonight’s programs on TV today





TV Guide Sunday 10 October 2021

What’s on TV tonight? There TV Guide on Sunday 10 October 2021 starts with the first 9 channels and then continues with the programs divided by themes between TV Series, Film and entertainment. On Rai 1 Nations League final between France and Spain (Italy plays in the afternoon against Belgium), on Canale 5 Scherzi a Parte, on Rai 3 new appointment with Che Tempo Che Fa.

Rai 1

18:45 The legacy

8:00 pm Tg1

20.35 Nations League France – Spain

23:15 Tg1 + Special Tg1

Rai 2

19.40 Cobra Task Force 11 21 × 08

20:30 Tg2

21:05 NCIS Los Angeles 12 × 08 1st Tv

21:50 NCIS New Orleans 7 × 06 1st Tv

22:35 Clarice 1 × 04

23:30 Sports Sunday

Rai 3

19:30 Tg3

19:50 Tg Region

8:00 pm What’s the weather like

23:35 Tg Region + World

Channel 5

18.45 Free fall 1st tv

8:00 pm Tg 5

20:35 Paperissima Sprint

21:30 Seriously 1a tv

00:20 Tg 5



Italy 1

19:30 CSI 12

20:30 NCIS 4

21:20 Journey to the mysterious island

The fantastic and daring adventure of the young Sean, in search of the mysterious island where his grandfather disappeared 10 years earlier.

11:15 pm The Island

Science fiction film with Ewan McGregor and Scarlett Johansson. Lincoln dreams of visiting “the Island”, the last unspoiled corner of the planet.



Network 4

19:55 Love storm 1st Tv

20:30 Countercurrent – Info

00:10 Dorian Gray

London, Victorian period. The charming young noble Dorian makes a pact with the devil to keep his aesthetic beauty eternal, to the detriment of the soul

La7

18:00 Ghost Whisperer

8:00 pm TgLa7

20:35 On air

21:15 TOtlantide – Wajont The forgotten lesson

00:50 Tg La7

Tv8 (ch 125 Sky)

20:20 4 Restaurants

21:35 Masterchef 10 × 11-12 1st tv

00:15 X Factor 2021

Nine (ch. 149 Sky)

20:05 hours Little Big Italy

9.30 pm The wind of forgiveness

A mature cowboy has to deal with the hated wife of his dead son and a granddaughter he didn’t know existed …

23:40 hours Christmas for rent

Back in his childhood home for Christmas, a cynical but romantic manager decides to rent the family that now lives there.



Series and Movies on TV Sunday 10 October 2021

The TV series in the clear

Yellow (ch. 38 dtt and Tivùsat 167 Sky) at 21:00 Balthazar 1 × 03-04

(ch. 38 dtt and Tivùsat 167 Sky) at 21:00 Balthazar 1 × 03-04 Top Crime (ch. 39 dtt and TivùSat 168 Sky) 9.10 pm The return of Columbus

(ch. 39 dtt and TivùSat 168 Sky) 9.10 pm The return of Columbus Spike (ch. 49 dtt 26 Tivusat 169 Sky) at 21:10 True Justice

(ch. 49 dtt 26 Tivusat 169 Sky) at 21:10 True Justice Italy 2 (ch. 66 dtt 16 TivùSat 175 Sky) 9.15 pm Shameless 11 × 03-04 1st Tv

The TV Series on Sky / Premium Channels

SkyAtlantic (ch. 109 sat and 455 dtt pay) 9.15 pm Dominates 1 × 07-08

(ch. 109 sat and 455 dtt pay) 9.15 pm 1 × 07-08 Sky Series (ch. 112) 9.15 pm Belgravia 1 × 01-02

(ch. 112) 9.15 pm 1 × 01-02 Sky Investigation (ch. 114) 9.15 pm The Investigation 1 × 01-02

(ch. 114) 9.15 pm 1 × 01-02 Fox (ch. 116) at 21:05 They Were Ten 1 × 06 + Grey’s Anatomy 15 × 06-07

(ch. 116) at 21:05 1 × 06 15 × 06-07 PremiumCrime (ch. 118 sat 460 dtt pay) at 9.15 pm Taken 1 × 01-02

(ch. 118 sat 460 dtt pay) at 9.15 pm 1 × 01-02 Premium Stories (ch 126) at 9.15 pm Mike & Molly 6 × 11-12 + Bob Hearts Abishola 1 × 17-18

(ch 126) at 9.15 pm 6 × 11-12 + 1 × 17-18 Premium Action (ch 128) 9.15 pm Fringe 4 × 17-18

TV Guide Sunday 10 October 2021 – The Films

Free-to-air movies

20 (ch. 20 dtt and TivùSat 151 Sky) at 21:10 Swordfish code

Action movie with Hugh Jackman and John Travolta. A skilled hacker and a terrorist team up to steal billions of dollars from a government fund.

Rai 4 (ch. 21 dtt – 10 TivùSat) at 21:20 A small favor

Stephanie, little Miles’ young single mom, enjoys running a popular cooking blog. His life is turned upside down by meeting Emily, the eccentric and charismatic mother of a schoolmate of Miles.

Iris (ch. 22 dtt, 11 Tivùsat 325 Sky) at 21:10 The Crusades

An epic tale with battles, suspense and extreme characters that speaks of tolerance, honor and humanity. Balian, Orlando Bloom, fights in the Holy Land.

Rai Movie (call 24 dtt 14 TivùSat) at 21:10 Extended family

Antoine is a forty-year-old hardened single who lives his carefree life with different women every night. His life is turned upside down when his roommate moves to Los Angeles, and Jeanne, a beautiful single girl, but with two children in tow, takes his place.

Rai Premium (ch. 25 dtt 15 TivùSat) at 21:20 My wife my daughter two Babies – As long as it ends well

Antonio and Amalia are the parents of Noemi, a seventeen-year-old girl who is approaching adulthood and her first love affairs. Convinced that he has passed the most complicated phase of family management, Antonio believes he can finally enjoy life in the company of his beautiful wife but his plans are “marred” by the news of not one but two unexpected pregnancies.

Sky (ch. 26 dtt 19 Tivùsat 156 Sky) at 21:20 Memories of a Geisha

The life of Sayuri, a woman devoted to the seduction of powerful men, but secretly in love with the only man she cannot have.

Paramount Network (ch. 27 dtt and Tivùsat 158 ​​Sky) at 21:10 The perfect robbery

1971. Terry Leather, a struggling car salesman, is recruited by an old flame to arrange a big bank heist. However, the woman hides her real interests



Tv2000 (ch. 28 dtt 18 Tivùsat 157 sat) at 21:30 Me and Orson Welles

to the novel by Robert Kaplow, the life of a young actor at the Mercury Theater directed in ’37 by Orson Welles.

La5 (ch.30 dtt 12 Tivùsat 159 Sky) at 21:10 Return to Christmas Creek

It’s almost Christmas, and Amelia returns to the small town where she grew up. There he will rediscover the important things in life.

Cine 34 (ch. 34 dtt and Tivùsat 327 Sky) at 21:10 School of Thieves – Part Two

The cousins ​​Dalmazio and Egisto again entrust their uncle Aliprando for a billionaire heist. Is the old crafty trickster still deceiving them?

Pay Sky / Premium movies

Comedy Central (ch 129) at 21:00 Never United States

When their father dies, five bizarre brothers and sisters who have never met before find themselves on a crazy and fun adventure in the United States.

Cinema One (ch. 301) 9.15 pm Renegades Assault Commando

Action written by Luc Besson, starring Oscar winner JK Simmons. During the Bosnian War, a Navy Seals team must recover a treasure buried at the bottom of a lake (FRA 2017)

Cinema Two (ch. 302) 9.15 pm Pure hearts

Acclaimed directorial debut by Roberto De Paolis. Stefano, a boy with a difficult past, falls in love with Agnese, an eighteen-year-old who promised to remain chaste until marriage (ITA 2017)

Cinema Collection (ch. 303) 9.15 pm The first Christmas

Ficarra and Picone in the blockbuster Christmas comedy. A priest pursues the thief who has stolen a relic. By magic, the two find themselves in Palestine at the birth of Jesus (ITA 2019)

Cinema Family (ch. 304) at 21:00 Robo

Adventure about a wonderful friendship between a boy and a robot. Twelve-year-old comic book lover Mitya creates a deep bond with A-112, a droid who escaped from a war lab (RUS 2019)

Cinema Action (ch. 305) at 21:00 Twist

Modern reinterpretation by Sky Original of the novel by Charles Dickens, with Rafferty Law and Michael Caine. In today’s London, a gang of young criminals plans the robbery of the century (GBR 2021)

Cinema Suspance (ch. 306) at 21:00 2:22 Destiny is already written

Michiel Huisman and Teresa Palmer in a thriller about fate. An air traffic controller, suspended from duty due to an error, becomes convinced that he is the victim of a pattern of events (USA / AUS 2017)

Romance cinema (ch. 307) at 21:00 I’m not introducing mine

Kristen Stewart and Mackenzie Davis in a romantic comedy. Harper wants to marry Abby, but at Christmas dinner she can’t find the courage to tell her parents they’re together (USA 2020)

Cinema Drama (ch. 308) at 21:00 The state of mind

Richard Gere, Julianna Margulies and Peter Dinklage in a film about the world of psychiatry. Dr. Stone experiments a therapy on three schizophrenic patients who believe they are Jesus (USA 2017)

Comedy cinema (ch. 309) at 21:00 The divorced club

Hilarious French comedy starring Arnaud Ducret. Disappointed by the betrayal of his ex-wife he is still in love with, Ben joins his extrovert friend Patrick to enjoy the pleasures of life (FRA 2020)



Premium Cinema 1 (ch. 313 sat 463 dtt pay) at 9.15 pm Therapy and bullets

A mafia boss, Robert De Niro, plagued by panic attacks, bursts into the life of a shrink, Billy Crystal, forcing him to take him as a patient.

Premium Cinema 2 (ch. 315 sat 464 dtt pay) at 9.15 pm The Pellican Report

Adaptation of a novel by J. Grisham. Plots and intrigues in the White House with the sensational J. Roberts and D. Washington.

Premium Cinema 3 (ch. 316 sat 465 dtt pay) at 9.15 pm A beautiful wife

Film directed and starring L. Pieraccioni, with L. Torrisi and G. Garko. Fame and money threaten the relationship of a humble Tuscan couple.

TV Guide Sunday 10 October 2021 – Shows, Sports and documentaries

Rai 5 (ch. 23 dtt 13 TivùSat) 9.15 pm Across the river among the trees

(ch. 23 dtt 13 TivùSat) 9.15 pm Across the river among the trees Real Time (ch. 31 dtt and TivùSat 160 Sky) 20: 30/22: 15 90 days to fall in love 1st Tv

(ch. 31 dtt and TivùSat 160 Sky) 20: 30/22: 15 90 days to fall in love 1st Tv Focus (ch 35 dtt 60 Tivùsat 414 Sky) 9.15 pm Masterpieces of Roman engineering 1st tv

(ch 35 dtt 60 Tivùsat 414 Sky) 9.15 pm Masterpieces of Roman engineering 1st tv DMax (ch. 52 dtt, 28 TivùSat 170 Sky) 9.20 pm Highway Security Spain 1st tv

(ch. 52 dtt, 28 TivùSat 170 Sky) 9.20 pm Highway Security Spain 1st tv Mediaset Extra (ch. 55 dtt 17 Tivùsat 163 Sky) Direct GF Vip

(ch. 55 dtt 17 Tivùsat 163 Sky) Direct GF Vip Sky One (ch. 108 Sat and 455 dtt pay) 9.15 pm Quattro Matrimoni 1st tv

(ch. 108 Sat and 455 dtt pay) 9.15 pm Quattro Matrimoni 1st tv Sky Art (ch 120/400 Sky) 9.15 pm Alberto Giacometti by Stanley Tucci + Art Investigation: Alberto Giacometti

(ch 120/400 Sky) 9.15 pm Alberto Giacometti by Stanley Tucci + Art Investigation: Alberto Giacometti Sky Documentaries (ch. 122/402) 9.15 pm The Price of Gold 1st Tv

(ch. 122/402) 9.15 pm The Price of Gold 1st Tv Sky Nature (ch. 124/404) 9.15 pm Map for paradise 1st tv

(ch. 124/404) 9.15 pm Map for paradise 1st tv Blaze (ch. 127 Sky) 21:10 hours Battlebots challenge the legends

(ch. 127 Sky) 21:10 hours Battlebots challenge the legends MTV (ch 131) at 21:05 Catfsh Uk

(ch 131) at 21:05 Catfsh Uk Red shrimp (ch. 133) 9:05 pm At the home of Simo + Vito with his + Giorgione garden and kitchen

(ch. 133) 9:05 pm At the home of Simo + Vito with his + Giorgione garden and kitchen the F (ch. 135) 21:10 hours We are culture

