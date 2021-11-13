TV Guide Sunday 14 November 2021 tonight’s programs on TV today
TV Guide Sunday 14 November 2021
What’s on TV tonight? There TV Guide on Sunday 14 November 2021 starts with the first 9 channels and then continues with the programs divided by themes between TV Series, Film and entertainment. On Rai 1 the new fiction Hearts in first run continues, on Canale 5 All Together Now, at Che Tempo Che Fa Lady Gaga, on Sky and Rai 2 Berrettini’s challenge at the ATP Finals.
Rai 1
18:45 The legacy
8:00 pm Tg1
20.35 Usual Unknowns
21:25 Hearts 1 × 09-10 1st tv
23:35 Tg1 + Special Tg1
Rai 2
18.50 The Von Trapp family – A life in music
20:30 Tg2
21:05 Nitto ATP Finals
23:30 Those that tennis
23:35 Sports Sunday
Rai 3
19:30 Tg3
19:50 Tg Region
8:00 pm What’s the weather like
23:35 Tg Region + World
Channel 5
18.45 Free fall 1st tv
8:00 pm Tg 5
20:35 Paperissima Sprint
21:20 All Together Now
00:30 Tg 5
Italy 1
19:30 CSI 13
20:30 NCIS 5
21:20 Sherlock Holmes A game of shadows
Robert Downey Jr. as Sherlock Holmes who, flanked by Watson, faces his nemesis, Prof. Moriarty.
00:10 hours Rossi’s legend is all valid
Network 4
19:55 Love storm 1st Tv
20:30 Countercurrent – Info
00:30 Reporter confession
La7
18:00 Ghost Whisperer
8:00 pm TgLa7
20:35 On air
21:15 TOtlantis – Titanic and Andrea Doria
00:50 Tg La7
Tv8 (ch 125 Sky)
19:45 Pre Race
21:30 GP San Paolo F1 delayed
00:00 X Factor 15
Nine (ch. 149 Sky)
20:05 hours Little Big Italy
21:30 Anna and the King
In 1862 Anna Leonowens, a recently widowed English teacher, arrives in Siam with her teenage son. In Bangkok she agreed to be tutor to King Mongkut’s 58 children, to his official wife, to his concubines. Anna knows very little about the Siamese ruler except that his people worship him as a god.
00:30 Cleopatra Story of a goddess
The TV series in the clear
- Tv2000 (ch. 28 dtt 18 Tivùsat 157 sat) 9.30 pm Titanic miniseries
- Yellow (ch. 38 dtt and Tivùsat 167 Sky) at 21:00 Balthazar 2 × 07-08 1st tv
- Top Crime (ch. 39 dtt and TivùSat 168 Sky) at 21:10 The return of Columbus 2 × 06
- Spike (ch. 49 dtt 26 Tivusat 169 Sky) at 21:10 True Justice
- Italy 2 (ch. 66 dtt 16 TivùSat 175 Sky) 9.15 pm Mom 1 × 06-07-08-09-10
The TV Series on Sky / Premium Channels
- Sky Atlantic (ch. 109 sat and 455 dtt pay) 9.15 pm A story called Gomorrah + The Son 1 × 09-10
- Sky Series (ch. 112) 9.15 pm Tell Me A Story 1 × 05-06 1st Tv
- Sky Investigation (ch. 114) 9.15 pm Detective Reyka 1 × 01-02 1st Tv
- Fox (ch. 116) at 21:05 Impeachment American Crime Story 3 × 05
- PremiumCrime (call 118 sat 460 dtt pay) at 9.15 pm Taken 2 × 01-02
- Premium Stories (ch 126) at 9.15 pm Great News 1 × 09-10 + Bob Hearts Abishola 2 × 09-10
- Premium Action (ch 128) 9.15 pm Mr Robot 3 × 05-06
TV Guide Sunday 14 November 2021 – The Films
Free-to-air movies
Rai 4 (ch. 21 dtt – 10 TivùSat) at 21:20 Wake up the awakening
A man wakes up in a hospital bed in Oklahoma after his car crashes into a ravine, remembering nothing of his life. Nurse Diana calls him John Doe, while police accuse him of being a dangerous serial killer responsible for the murders of many young women in the area. Helped by Diana, John escapes the hospital in search of proof of his innocence. – 11:30 pm Absentia 3 × 01-02-03 1st Tv
Iris (ch. 22 dtt, 11 Tivùsat 325 Sky) at 21:10 Escape to Victory
A Nazi prison camp officer organizes a football match between the German national team and a team of Allied prisoners.
Rai Movie (call 24 dtt 14 TivùSat) at 21:10 The answer is in the stars
New York City, third millennium. Sophia, determined to break into the art world, falls in love with a rodeo champion. Will they be able to overcome their differences? From the novel by Nicholas Sparks.
Rai Premium (ch. 25 dtt 15 TivùSat) at 21:20 A love off course
Kurt, an elderly widower ship commander, finds himself in a wheelchair after an accident with his sailboat. The only one who agrees to look after him is Roza, a Polish woman with a strong character.
Sky (ch. 26 dtt 19 Tivùsat 156 Sky) at 21:20 The promise of the murderer
The Trans-Siberian is a London restaurant that serves as a cover for the illicit trafficking of the mafia. The owner is the ruthless Semyon who manages everything together with his son Kirill. The tattooed Nicolaj chauffeurs the boss. One day, just as he is carrying out one of the tasks entrusted by the boss, he finds himself involved in a story linked to a young woman who died in childbirth.
Paramount Network (ch. 27 dtt and Tivùsat 158 Sky) at 21:10 The terrace on the lake
A young couple just moved to California to their dream home in the Lakeview Terrace residential neighborhood when they become the object of persecution by their neighbor, who disapproves of their interracial relationship.
La5 (ch.30 dtt 12 Tivùsat 159 Sky) at 21:10 Christmas at Bramble House
Just before Christmas, Finn decides to find out if his recently deceased father has been duped by his nurse.
Cine 34 (ch. 34 dtt and Tivùsat 327 Sky) at 21:10 SuperFantozzi
Paolo Villaggio embarks on a journey through history to tell the misfortunes of man. Fantozzi is an indomitable eternal loser
Pay Sky / Premium movies
Cinema One (ch. 301) 9.15 pm Boys All You Need is Rock
A group of once famous adults have a second chance when a rapper wants to take their songs
Cinema Two (ch. 302) 9.15 pm The thin red line
The drama of the Second World War lived from the point of view of a patrol of American soldiers who arrived on the island of Guadalcanal.
Cinema Collection (ch. 303) 9.15 pm Here I go
A man who still lives with his family, for fear of independence, is forced to change his life and have to adapt to every job, even the most unlikely and dangerous.
Cinema Family (ch. 304) at 21:00 The Extraordinary Journey of TS Spivet
TS Spivet lives on a Montana farm with her beetle-obsessed mother, cowboy father, and teenage sister who dreams of becoming Miss America. The boy zealously devotes himself to cartography and scientific research. One day, the little boy receives an unexpected call from the Smithsonian museum and his fate changes dramatically.
Cinema Action (ch. 305) at 21:00 The Hunt
In the shadow of an obscure Internet conspiracy theory, a group of ruthless individuals gather in a remote location and hunt down humans for pure pleasure. However, one of the prey, Crystal, turns the situation around.
Cinema Suspance (ch. 306) at 21:00 The Raven
Already imaginary and mysterious last five days of the life of the writer Edgar Allan Poe, on the hunt for a serial killer, in the company of a detective.
Romance cinema (ch. 307) at 21:00 Tristan & Isoatta
The knight Tristan falls in love with the daughter of the king of Ireland, Isolde, already betrothed to the future English king
Cinema Drama (ch. 308) at 21:00 I wanted to hide
Antonio Ligabue is expelled from Switzerland and finds refuge in Italy. For years he lived in poverty in the floodplains of the Po, finding solace in his passion for drawing and painting, until he was noticed by a critic.
Comedy cinema (ch. 309) at 21:00 Ghostbusters
Peter, Raymond and Egon have been kicked out of college, but their partnership against the ghosts that populate New York works wonders. It is a tough fight, but our heroes fear nothing, not even the evil Gozer the Gozerian.
Premium Cinema 1 (ch. 313 sat 463 dtt pay) 9.15 pm Alibi.com
Greg runs a company that creates alibis of all kinds. With two partners he is concerned with covering up lies and infidelities of various kinds.
Premium Cinema 2 (ch. 315 sat 464 dtt pay) 9.15 pm Return to Sender – Return to sender
Gripping psychological thriller. A nurse, victim of a cruel assault, hatches a diabolical plan of revenge
Premium Cinema 3 (ch. 316 sat 465 dtt pay) at 9.15 pm The Graduates
Pieraccioni’s directorial debut. Four university students who are out of course share problems and jokes.
TV Guide Sunday 14 November 2021 – Shows, Sports and documentaries
- 20 (ch. 20 dtt and TivùSat 151 Sky) 8.45 pm Spain – Sweden
- Rai 5 (ch. 23 dtt 13 TivùSat) 9.15 pm Across the river among the trees
- Real Time (ch. 31 dtt and TivùSat 160 Sky) 20: 30/22: 15 90 days to fall in love 1st Tv
- Focus (ch 35 dtt 60 Tivùsat 414 Sky) 9.15 pm Freedom
- DMax (ch. 52 dtt, 28 TivùSat 170 Sky) 9.20 pm Border Security Poland 1st tv
- Mediaset Extra (ch. 55 dtt 17 Tivùsat 163 Sky) Direct GF Vip
- Sky One (ch. 108 Sat and 455 dtt pay) 9.15 pm Quattro Matrimoni 1st tv
- Sky Art (ch 120/400 Sky) 9.15 pm La Chana La Mia via is a dance
- Sky Documentaries (ch. 122/402) 9.15 pm Until the last detached
- Sky Nature (ch. 124/404) 9.15 pm Ice on fire
- Blaze (ch. 127 Sky) 8.45 pm Battlebots challenge the legends + Family business
- Comedt Central (ch. 129) MTV (ch 131) at 21:00 MTV Ema 2021
- Red shrimp (ch. 133) at 21:05 This is my land + Vito with his + Giorgione garden and kitchen
- the F (ch. 135) 9.10 pm Celebrety readers
