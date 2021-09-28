TV guide Sunday 26 September 2021 tonight’s programs on TV today





TV Guide Sunday 26 September 2021

What’s on TV tonight? There TV Guide on Sunday 26 September 2021 starts with the first 9 channels second and last appointment for Alessandro Cattelan with Da Grande on Canale 5 continues Scherzi a Parte with Enrico Papi, Rai 3 follows the results of the German elections with the film Il ponte delle Spie in the middle.

Rai 1

18:45 Chain reaction

20:00 Tg1

20:35 The usual unknown

21:25 hours When I grow up

Entertainment

00:00 Tg1 + Special Tg1

Rai 2

6:25 pm 90th Minute

19.40 FBI 3 × 01

20:30 Tg2

21:05 hours NCIS Los Angeles 12 × 06 1st Tv

21:50 NCIS New Orleans 7 × 04 1st Tv

10:40 pm Sports Sunday

Rai 3

19:30 Tg3

19:50 Tg Region

20:00 Blob

20:15 Borders – Angela above Berlin Special German elections

20:40 hours The bridge of spies

The true story of James Donovan, a Brooklyn-based insurance lawyer who gets caught up in the events of the Cold War when he is tasked with defending a Soviet spy arrested in the US.

11:05 pm Borders

Channel 5

6.45 pm Free fall 1st tv

20:00 Tg 5

20:35 hours Paperissima Sprint

9.30 pm Seriously 1a tv

00:20 hours Tg 5



Italy 1

19:30 CSI 11

20:30 NCIS 3

21:20 hours San Andreas

After a disastrous earthquake, a helicopter pilot from the Los Angeles Fire Rescue Team attempts to rescue loved ones.

23:40 hours Pressing

Network 4

19:55 Love storm 1st Tv

20:30 Countercurrent – Info

00:10 hours Unbroken

Film directed by A. Jolie about the true story of Louis Zamperini, an Olympic athlete who was captured and tortured by the Japanese during World War II

La7

18:50 hours Beautiful Italy on the go

20:00 TgLa7

20:35 hours TOtlantide – Pandemic The Epstein case

00:50 hours Tg La7

Tv8 (ch 125 Sky)

7.15 pm 4 Restaurants

9.30 pm Masterchef Italy 10 × 09-10 1st Tv

00:10 hours X Factor 15 × 01

Nine (ch. 149 Sky)

20:05 hours Little Big Italy

9.30 pm Pearl Harbor

Sentimental drama, starring Ben Affleck and Josh Hartnett, during the Second World War. When Rafe is reported missing, his girlfriend Evelyn finds solace in his best friend, Danny.

01:10 am Apocalypse – The rise of Hitler



TV series and films Sunday 26 September

The TV series in the clear

Rai Premium (ch. 25 dtt 15 TivùSat) at 21:20 The cases of the young Miss Fisher 1 × 04

(ch. 25 dtt 15 TivùSat) at 21:20 The cases of the young Miss Fisher 1 × 04 Yellow (ch. 38 dtt and Tivùsat 167 Sky) 9.00 pm Modern Murder – Two Detectives in Dresden 1st Tv

(ch. 38 dtt and Tivùsat 167 Sky) 9.00 pm Modern Murder – Two Detectives in Dresden 1st Tv Top Crime (ch. 39 dtt and TivùSat 168 Sky) 9.10 pm The return of Columbus

(ch. 39 dtt and TivùSat 168 Sky) 9.10 pm The return of Columbus Spike (ch. 49 dtt 26 Tivusat 169 Sky) at 21:10 True Justice

(ch. 49 dtt 26 Tivusat 169 Sky) at 21:10 True Justice Italy 2 (ch. 66 dtt 16 TivùSat 175 Sky) 9.15 pm Shameless 10 × 11-12 1a Tv

The TV Series on Sky / Premium Channels

SkyAtlantic (ch. 109 sat and 455 dtt pay) 9.15 pm Dominates 1 × 03-04

(ch. 109 sat and 455 dtt pay) 9.15 pm 1 × 03-04 Sky Series (ch. 112) 9.15 pm Emmy Awards

(ch. 112) 9.15 pm Sky Investigation (ch. 114) 9.15 pm The Sister 1 × 01-02 1st Tv

(ch. 114) 9.15 pm 1 × 01-02 1st Tv Fox (ch. 116) at 21:05 They Were Ten 1 × 04 + The Good Doctor 2 × 13-14-15

(ch. 116) at 21:05 1 × 04 2 × 13-14-15 PremiumCrime (ch. 118 sat 460 dtt pay) at 9.15 pm Imposters 2 × 07-08

(ch. 118 sat 460 dtt pay) at 9.15 pm 2 × 07-08 Premium Stories (ch 126) at 9.15 pm Mike & Molly 6 × 07-08 + Bob Hearts Abishola 1 × 15-16

(ch 126) at 9.15 pm 6 × 07-08 + 1 × 15-16 Premium Action (ch 128) 9.15 pm Fringe 4 × 13-14

TV Guide Sunday 26 September 2021 – The Films

Free-to-air movies

20 (ch. 20 dtt and TivùSat 151 Sky) at 21:10 Revenge A love story

A Gulf War veteran, Nicolas Cage, decides to avenge a woman who, after being raped, saw her attackers set free

Rai 4 (ch. 21 dtt – 10 TivùSat) at 21:20 Ted Bundy – Criminal Charm

Ted is a handsome, intelligent, charismatic and affectionate guy. Liz is a single mother, attentive and in love. A normal happy couple, who apparently lack nothing. When Ted is arrested and charged with a series of heinous murders, Liz is put to the test: who really is the man she shares her whole life with?

Iris (ch. 22 dtt, 11 Tivùsat 325 Sky) at 21:10 The theory of everything

Biopic about the physicist Stephen Hawking, starring an amazing Eddie Redmayne and winner of an Academy Award and three Golden Globes.

Rai Movie (call 24 dtt 14 TivùSat) at 21:10 The legend of a love – Cinderella

France, 14th century. The beautiful Danielle, orphaned of her father, acts as a kitchen maid for her mother and sisters, until Prince Henry arrives on her way. Inspired by Jacques Perrault’s “Cinderella”

Sky (ch. 26 dtt 19 Tivùsat 156 Sky) at 21:20 Reason and sentiment

From the novel by Jane Austen, the story of two poor sisters, one reserved, the other instinctive, against the backdrop of 19th-century Puritan England.

Paramount Network (ch. 27 dtt and Tivùsat 158 ​​Sky) at 21:10 Escape from Alcatraz

On 11 June 1962, three inmates escaped from the terrible Alcatraz prison-fortress. No one had ever managed to successfully complete an escape, in twenty-six years of operation of the prison, but …



Tv2000 (ch. 28 dtt 18 Tivùsat 157 sat) at 21:30 Masfield Park

The story of Fanny who, born into a poor family, is welcomed by her aunt who has made a marriage of interest



La5 (ch.30 dtt 12 Tivùsat 159 Sky) at 21:10 Love on ice

A former ice skating athlete comes to Lakeville to train a young promise. Here he meets Emily James, a former champion.

Cine 34 (ch. 34 dtt and Tivùsat 327 Sky) at 21:10 The haunted house

Two boyfriends move into a luxurious villa paying a ridiculously low price: they will discover that it is inhabited by ghosts.

Pay Sky / Premium movies

Comedy Central (ch 129) at 21:00 Imagine the return

Ninth chapter of the Fantozzian saga. In this film the accountant Ugo Fantozzi dies and when he arrives at the gates of Heaven he is incredulous when an angel rejects him due to lack of places

Cinema One (ch. 301) 9.15 pm Locked Down

Singular comedy with Anne Hathaway and Chiwetel Ejiofor. A couple on the brink of separation is forced under one roof by the lockdown. A crazy idea will change their lives (GBR 2021)

Cinema Two (ch. 302) 9.15 pm The earth

An intense family history of and with Sergio Rubini alongside Fabrizio Bentivoglio. A professor from Milan returns to Puglia to sell his family home and faces old grudges (ITA 2006)

Cinema Collection (ch. 303) 9.15 pm Transformers revenge of the fallen

Second spectacular adventure with Megan Fox, Shia LaBeouf and the famous robots. Decepticons challenge Autobots and humans in an attempt to awaken their supreme leader (USA 2009)

Cinema Family (ch. 304) at 21:00 Family suddenly instructions not included

Omar Sy (‘Almost Friends’) in a thrilling blockbuster film. The life of Samuel, eternal ‘Peter Pan’ always in search of escape, is turned upside down by the arrival of a daughter (FRA 2017)

Cinema Action (ch. 305) at 21:00 Bad Boys for life

Third chapter of the action saga with Will Smith and Martin Lawrence. Detectives Mike and Marcus team up again to discover the identity of a mysterious and vengeful hitman (USA 2020)

Cinema Suspance (ch. 306) at 21:00 Fantasy Island

Fanta-Thriller by Blumhouse with Michael Pena and Maggie Q. A group of people is hosted in a resort where all fantasies come true, but also gruesome nightmares (USA 2020)

Romance cinema (ch. 307) at 21:00 An English wedding

Romantic comedy with Jessica Biel, Colin Firth and Kristin Scott Thomas. England, 1920s: An exuberant American girl wreaks havoc in her husband’s family (GBR / CAN 2008)

Cinema Drama (ch. 308) at 21:00 Native Son

Ashton Sanders (‘Moonlight’) in an intense HBO drama. A young African American is hired as a driver by a wealthy businessman, but becomes involved in a tragic event (USA 2019)

Comedy cinema (ch. 309) at 21:00 Neighbors of the third kind

Ben Stiller, Jonah Hill and Vince Vaughn against aliens in an exciting fictional comedy. A group of citizens faces an extraterrestrial invasion to save the Earth from destruction (USA 2012)



Premium Cinema 1 (ch. 313 sat 463 dtt pay) at 9.15 pm How to kill the boss 2

Sequel to “How to kill your boss … and live happily”. Nick, Kurt and Dale want to start their own business, but are scammed by a lender.

Premium Cinema 2 (ch. 315 sat 464 dtt pay) at 9.15 pm Mine

Armie Hammer (“Call me by your name”) in the debut film by the directors F. Guaglione and F. Resinaro. Mike is on a minefield, on the edge of life and death

Premium Cinema 3 (ch. 316 sat 465 dtt pay) at 9.15 pm That’s life

Bancomat, Aldo, is a middle-class inmate who somehow kidnaps the policeman Giacomo and the toy inventor Giovanni.

TV Guide Sunday 26 September 2021 – Shows, Sports and documentaries

Rai 5 (ch. 23 dtt 13 TivùSat) 9.15 pm Across the river among the trees

(ch. 23 dtt 13 TivùSat) 9.15 pm Across the river among the trees Real Time (ch. 31 dtt and TivùSat 160 Sky) 20: 30/22: 15 90 days to fall in love 1st Tv

(ch. 31 dtt and TivùSat 160 Sky) 20: 30/22: 15 90 days to fall in love 1st Tv Focus (ch 35 dtt 60 Tivùsat 414 Sky) 9.15 pm Masterpieces of Roman engineering 1st tv

(ch 35 dtt 60 Tivùsat 414 Sky) 9.15 pm Masterpieces of Roman engineering 1st tv DMax (ch. 52 dtt, 28 TivùSat 170 Sky) 9.20 pm Highway Security Spain 1st tv

(ch. 52 dtt, 28 TivùSat 170 Sky) 9.20 pm Highway Security Spain 1st tv Mediaset Extra (ch. 55 dtt 17 Tivùsat 163 Sky) Direct GF Vip

(ch. 55 dtt 17 Tivùsat 163 Sky) Direct GF Vip Sky One (ch. 108 Sat and 455 dtt pay) 9.15 pm Antonino Chef Academy 3 × 05 1st tv

(ch. 108 Sat and 455 dtt pay) 9.15 pm Antonino Chef Academy 3 × 05 1st tv Sky Art (ch 120/400 Sky) 9.15 pm As Time Goes by – The man who drew dreams

(ch 120/400 Sky) 9.15 pm As Time Goes by – The man who drew dreams Sky Documentaries (ch. 122/402) 9.15 pm The secrets of the champions 1st TV

(ch. 122/402) 9.15 pm The secrets of the champions 1st TV Sky Nature (ch. 124/404) 9.15 pm Climate Change Global emergency 1st tv

(ch. 124/404) 9.15 pm Climate Change Global emergency 1st tv Blaze (ch. 127 Sky) 21:10 WWE Hunt for the treasures of wrestling

(ch. 127 Sky) 21:10 WWE Hunt for the treasures of wrestling MTV (ch 131) at 21:05 Catfsh Uk

(ch 131) at 21:05 Catfsh Uk Red shrimp (ch. 133) 21:05 hours This land is my land + At the house of Simo + Giorgione on the way

(ch. 133) 21:05 hours This land is my land + At the house of Simo + Giorgione on the way the F (ch. 135) 21:10 hours Prof the school is us

(ch. 135) 21:10 hours Prof the school is us Sky Sport One 20:30 Ternana – Spal

20:30 Ternana – Spal Sport Soccer 20:30 Vicenza – Cremonese

20:30 Vicenza – Cremonese Sky Sport Football 8.40 pm Marseille – Lens

