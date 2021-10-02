TV Guide Sunday 3 October 2021 tonight’s programs on TV today





TV Guide Sunday 3 October 2021

What’s on TV tonight? There TV Guide on Sunday 3 October 2021 starts with the first 9 channels and then continues with the programs divided by themes between TV Series, Film and entertainment. The Bastardi di Pizzofalcone moves to Rai 1, a tough nut to crack for Scherzi a Parte, the new edition of Che Tempo Che Fa makes its debut on Rai 3.

Rai 1

18:45 Chain reaction

20:00 Tg1

20:35 The usual unknown

21:25 hours The Bastards of Pizzofalcone 3 × 03 1st Tv

11:30 pm Tg1 + Special Tg1

Rai 2

6:25 pm 90th Minute

19.40 Cobra Task Force 11 21 × 08

20:30 Tg2

21:05 NCIS Los Angeles 12 × 07 1st Tv

21:50 NCIS New Orleans 7x051a Tv

10:40 pm Sports Sunday

Rai 3

19:30 Tg3

19:50 Tg Region

8:00 pm What’s the weather like

23:35 Tg Region + World

Channel 5

18.45 Free fall 1st tv

8:00 pm Tg 5

20:35 Paperissima Sprint

21:30 Seriously 1a tv

00:20 Tg 5



Italy 1

19:30 CSI 12

20:30 NCIS 3

21:20 The Mummy

Tom Cruise and Russell Crowe in the spectacular reboot of the 1932 film of the same name. The awakening of Princess Ahmanet’s mummy.

23:40 hours Pressing

Network 4

19:55 Love storm 1st Tv

20:30 Countercurrent – Info

00:10 The Blind Side

Best Actress Oscar to Sandra Bullock for this touching film based on a biography. A wealthy couple adopts an African American boy.

La7

17:00 Ghost Whisperer

8:00 pm TgLa7

20:35 On air

9.15 pm TOtlantide – Hitler The Pope and the unfathomable secret

00:50 Tg La7

Tv8 (ch 125 Sky)

18:05 4 hotels

19:30 Pre-race Moto Gp Americas (deferred)

8:00 pm Moto 3 GP Americas race (deferred)

21:20 Moto 2 GP Americas race (deferred)

23:10 Moto GP American GP race (deferred)

Nine (ch. 149 Sky)

20:05 hours Little Big Italy

9.30 pm The Italian Job

After a $ 35 million hit, a thief scams his accomplices. After a year, they come up with a plan to take revenge ..

23:40 hours Childer of the Cult (doc)



Series and Films on TV Sunday 3 October

The TV series in the clear

Yellow (ch. 38 dtt and Tivùsat 167 Sky) at 21:00 Balthazar 1 × 01-02

(ch. 38 dtt and Tivùsat 167 Sky) at 21:00 Balthazar 1 × 01-02 Top Crime (ch. 39 dtt and TivùSat 168 Sky) 9.10 pm The return of Columbus

(ch. 39 dtt and TivùSat 168 Sky) 9.10 pm The return of Columbus Spike (ch. 49 dtt 26 Tivusat 169 Sky) at 21:10 True Justice

(ch. 49 dtt 26 Tivusat 169 Sky) at 21:10 True Justice Italy 2 (ch. 66 dtt 16 TivùSat 175 Sky) 9.15 pm Shameless 11 × 01-02 1a Tv

The TV Series on Sky / Premium Channels

SkyAtlantic (ch. 109 sat and 455 dtt pay) 9.15 pm Dominates 1 × 05-06

(ch. 109 sat and 455 dtt pay) 9.15 pm 1 × 05-06 Sky Series (ch. 112) 9.15 pm Give me back my wife 1 × 01-02

(ch. 112) 9.15 pm Sky Investigation (ch. 114) 9.15 pm The Sister 1 × 03-04 Final 1st Tv

(ch. 114) 9.15 pm 1 × 03-04 Final 1st Tv Fox (ch. 116) at 21:05 They Were Ten 1 × 05 + The Good Doctor 2 × 16-17-18

(ch. 116) at 21:05 1 × 05 2 × 16-17-18 PremiumCrime (ch. 118 sat 460 dtt pay) at 9.15 pm Imposters 2 × 09-10

(ch. 118 sat 460 dtt pay) at 9.15 pm 2 × 09-10 Premium Stories (ch 126) at 9.15 pm Mike & Molly 6 × 09-10 + Bob Hearts Abishola 1 × 17-18

(ch 126) at 9.15 pm 6 × 09-10 + 1 × 17-18 Premium Action (ch 128) 9.15 pm Fringe 4 × 15-16

If you are looking for streaming TV series, here you will find our catalogs by platform:

TV Guide Sunday 3 October 2021 – The Films

Free-to-air movies

20 (ch. 20 dtt and TivùSat 151 Sky) at 21:10 Knockout – Showdown

Oscar winner S. Soderbergh directs this action movie with M. Fassbender and C. Tatum. Revenge of the secret agent Mallory.

Rai 4 (ch. 21 dtt – 10 TivùSat) at 21:20 Double suspicion

Alice and Céline live in two connected terraced houses and are great friends, practically sisters. Like their homes, their families are mirrored too. Until the day Alice witnesses, helplessly, the death of Céline’s son, who has fallen from her bedroom window. Blinded by grief, Céline initially reproaches her friend for not doing everything possible to save him.

Iris (ch. 22 dtt, 11 Tivùsat 325 Sky) at 21:10 Montecristo

The story of Edmond Dantes, who, in Bonaparte’s time, commands a ship, is arrested and abandoned on an island where he meditates revenge.

Rai Movie (call 24 dtt 14 TivùSat) at 21:10 Abel The son of the wind

Among the high peaks, two newly born eaglets fight in the nest: the firstborn brings down the second. To save the fallen eagle is a boy, Lukas, who has a difficult relationship with his hunting father. Precisely for this reason Lukas keeps the presence of the bird of prey hidden while feeding it and tries to prepare it for the hard battle of life with the help of Danzer, a wise forester

Rai Premium (ch. 25 dtt 15 TivùSat) at 21:20 All day ahead

A day in the life of Adele Cucci, mother of two children and legal guardian of four hundred foreign boys who landed in Palermo. Between decisions, obstacles, problems, failures and satisfactions, the woman, nicknamed “the great mother”, fills every minute of her life with the commitment that her public figure as a councilor and private as a parent demand. Freely inspired by the experience of Agnese Ciulla, Councilor for Social Activities of Palermo from 2014 to 2017.

Sky (ch. 26 dtt 19 Tivùsat 156 Sky) at 21:20 Showgirls

Provincial ex-prostitute Nomi Malone lands in Las Vegas to pursue her dream as a dancer, meanwhile she finds a job in a topless bar, the Stardust.

Paramount Network (ch. 27 dtt and Tivùsat 158 ​​Sky) at 21:10 The negotiator

A psychologist policeman who specializes in conversing with criminals is framed by corrupt colleagues. He kidnaps a big shot of the police and with the help of a colleague negotiator he manages to ..



Tv2000 (ch. 28 dtt 18 Tivùsat 157 sat) at 21:30 Emma

A film with Gwyneth Paltrow, James Cosmo, Emma Woodhouse, the protagonist of Jane Austen’s novel, becomes the subject of a new cinematic adaptation

La5 (ch.30 dtt 12 Tivùsat 159 Sky) at 21:10 Christmas Encore

After many disappointments, aspiring actress Charlotte Lacy gets a part in Dickens’ “Christmas Carol.” But the theater risks closure.

Cine 34 (ch. 34 dtt and Tivùsat 327 Sky) at 21:10 School of thieves

The three cousins ​​Dalmazio, Egisto and Amalio are called by their uncle Aliprando, a retired thief, who wants to teach them the tricks of the trade.

Pay Sky / Premium movies

Comedy Central (ch 129) at 21:00 Former Friends as before

Stories, betrayals, breakups and new loves. A new husband meets a love coming from the past and never dormant. An architect, in the process of divorce, falls in love with his wife’s lawyer.

Cinema One (ch. 301) 9.15 pm Hunt for the 12th man

World War II in the Far North in a war film with Jonathan Rhys Meyers. A Norwegian partisan, tailed by Nazi soldiers, wages a tough fight for survival (NOR 2017)

Cinema Two (ch. 302) 9.15 pm Ending Beginnings I’ll start over with you

Love story with Shailene Woodley, Jamie Dornan and Sebastian Stan. A broken hearted woman meets two very different men. Unable to choose, he will have to get to know each other (USA 2019)

Cinema Collection (ch. 303) 9.15 pm Django

Sergio Corbucci directs Franco Nero in a milestone of Spaghetti Western. A gunslinger wanders around Mexico dragging a coffin in search of his wife’s killers (ITA / SPA 1966)

Cinema Family (ch. 304) at 21:00 How to Train Your Dragon 2

Sequel to the DreamWorks animated masterpiece. Young Viking Hiccup and his faithful friend Toothless defend their village from a fearsome renegade dragon (USA 2014)

Cinema Action (ch. 305) at 21:00 How I’ll kill your bodyguard

Samuel L. Jackson and Ryan Reynolds in a brilliant action-comedy. A zealous bodyguard agrees to protect a hitman, a witness in the trial of a bloodthirsty dictator (USA 2017)

Cinema Suspance (ch. 306) at 21:00 Jennifer’s Body

Seduction and fear in a horror film with Megan Fox and Amanda Seyfried. Following a dark ritual, a girl becomes possessed by a bloodthirsty demon. But a friend discovers her secret (USA 2009)

Romance cinema (ch. 307) at 21:00 New In town – A career single

Sentimental comedy with Renee Zellweger. Sent to supervise a factory in Minnesota, Lucy overcomes the hostility of the local community, living an experience full of surprises (CAN / USA 2009)

Cinema Drama (ch. 308) at 21:00 Elizabeth The Golden Age

Oscar for costumes for the sequel on the life of the English sovereign with Cate Blanchett and Geoffrey Rush. While the Invincible Armada is upon us, the queen finds herself vulnerable to love (GBR 2007)

Comedy cinema (ch. 309) at 21:00 Horse fever the mandrakata

Carlo Vanzina directs Gigi Proietti and Enrico Montesano in the sequel to the cult of the 70s. Still an avid gambler, Mandrake involves a group of funny accomplices in a scam (ITA 2002)



Premium Cinema 1 (ch. 313 sat 463 dtt pay) at 9.15 pm Cops out two cops on the loose

Two policemen and a gangster collector of memorabilia are on the trail of a precious baseball card.

Premium Cinema 2 (ch. 315 sat 464 dtt pay) at 9.15 pm The three days of the Condor

Employees of a CIA department are murdered. The only one who escaped the massacre by chance tries to figure out who the principal is.

Premium Cinema 3 (ch. 316 sat 465 dtt pay) at 9.15 pm Happiness at last

Directed, written and performed by L. Pieraccioni. Benedetto’s life is turned upside down when he discovers the existence of a Brazilian half-sister

TV Guide Sunday 3 October 2021 – Shows, Sports and documentaries

Rai 5 (ch. 23 dtt 13 TivùSat) 9.15 pm Across the river among the trees

(ch. 23 dtt 13 TivùSat) 9.15 pm Across the river among the trees Real Time (ch. 31 dtt and TivùSat 160 Sky) 20: 30/22: 15 90 days to fall in love 1st Tv

(ch. 31 dtt and TivùSat 160 Sky) 20: 30/22: 15 90 days to fall in love 1st Tv Focus (ch 35 dtt 60 Tivùsat 414 Sky) 9.15 pm Masterpieces of Roman engineering 1st tv

(ch 35 dtt 60 Tivùsat 414 Sky) 9.15 pm Masterpieces of Roman engineering 1st tv DMax (ch. 52 dtt, 28 TivùSat 170 Sky) 9.20 pm Highway Security Spain 1st tv

(ch. 52 dtt, 28 TivùSat 170 Sky) 9.20 pm Highway Security Spain 1st tv Mediaset Extra (ch. 55 dtt 17 Tivùsat 163 Sky) Direct GF Vip

(ch. 55 dtt 17 Tivùsat 163 Sky) Direct GF Vip Sky One (ch. 108 Sat and 455 dtt pay) 9.15 pm Antonino Chef Academy 3 × 05 1st tv

(ch. 108 Sat and 455 dtt pay) 9.15 pm Antonino Chef Academy 3 × 05 1st tv Sky Art (ch 120/400 Sky) 9.15 pm My Name is Margiela 1a Tv

(ch 120/400 Sky) 9.15 pm My Name is Margiela 1a Tv Sky Documentaries (ch. 122/402) 9.15 pm The United Way 1a Tv

(ch. 122/402) 9.15 pm The United Way 1a Tv Sky Nature (ch. 124/404) 9.15 pm Climate Change Global emergency 1st tv

(ch. 124/404) 9.15 pm Climate Change Global emergency 1st tv Blaze (ch. 127 Sky) 9.10pm WWE Hunt for wrestling treasures

(ch. 127 Sky) 9.10pm WWE Hunt for wrestling treasures MTV (ch 131) at 21:05 Catfsh Uk

(ch 131) at 21:05 Catfsh Uk Red shrimp (ch. 133) 9:05 pm At Simo’s house + Vito with his + Giorgione garden and kitchen

(ch. 133) 9:05 pm At Simo’s house + Vito with his + Giorgione garden and kitchen the F (ch. 135) 21:10 hours Prof the school is us

Complete programming Rai, Mediaset, Sky, Discovery

