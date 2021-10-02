TV Guide Sunday 3 October 2021 tonight’s programs on TV today

– Commercial break –
TV Guide Sunday 3 October 2021
What’s on TV tonight? There TV Guide on Sunday 3 October 2021 starts with the first 9 channels and then continues with the programs divided by themes between TV Series, Film and entertainment. The Bastardi di Pizzofalcone moves to Rai 1, a tough nut to crack for Scherzi a Parte, the new edition of Che Tempo Che Fa makes its debut on Rai 3.
Rai 1
18:45 Chain reaction
20:00 Tg1
20:35 The usual unknown
21:25 hours The Bastards of Pizzofalcone 3 × 03 1st Tv
11:30 pm Tg1 + Special Tg1
Rai 2
6:25 pm 90th Minute
19.40 Cobra Task Force 11 21 × 08
20:30 Tg2
21:05 NCIS Los Angeles 12 × 07 1st Tv
21:50 NCIS New Orleans 7x051a Tv
10:40 pm Sports Sunday
Rai 3
19:30 Tg3
19:50 Tg Region
8:00 pm What’s the weather like
23:35 Tg Region + World
Channel 5
18.45 Free fall 1st tv
8:00 pm Tg 5
20:35 Paperissima Sprint
21:30 Seriously 1a tv
00:20 Tg 5
Italy 1
19:30 CSI 12
20:30 NCIS 3
21:20 The Mummy
Tom Cruise and Russell Crowe in the spectacular reboot of the 1932 film of the same name. The awakening of Princess Ahmanet’s mummy.
23:40 hours Pressing
Network 4
19:55 Love storm 1st Tv
20:30 Countercurrent – Info
00:10 The Blind Side
Best Actress Oscar to Sandra Bullock for this touching film based on a biography. A wealthy couple adopts an African American boy.
La7
17:00 Ghost Whisperer
8:00 pm TgLa7
20:35 On air
9.15 pm TOtlantide – Hitler The Pope and the unfathomable secret
00:50 Tg La7
Tv8 (ch 125 Sky)
18:05 4 hotels
19:30 Pre-race Moto Gp Americas (deferred)
8:00 pm Moto 3 GP Americas race (deferred)
21:20 Moto 2 GP Americas race (deferred)
23:10 Moto GP American GP race (deferred)
Nine (ch. 149 Sky)
20:05 hours Little Big Italy
9.30 pm The Italian Job
After a $ 35 million hit, a thief scams his accomplices. After a year, they come up with a plan to take revenge ..
23:40 hours Childer of the Cult (doc)
Series and Films on TV Sunday 3 October
The TV series in the clear
- Yellow (ch. 38 dtt and Tivùsat 167 Sky) at 21:00 Balthazar 1 × 01-02
- Top Crime (ch. 39 dtt and TivùSat 168 Sky) 9.10 pm The return of Columbus
- Spike (ch. 49 dtt 26 Tivusat 169 Sky) at 21:10 True Justice
- Italy 2 (ch. 66 dtt 16 TivùSat 175 Sky) 9.15 pm Shameless 11 × 01-02 1a Tv
The TV Series on Sky / Premium Channels
- SkyAtlantic (ch. 109 sat and 455 dtt pay) 9.15 pm Dominates 1 × 05-06
- Sky Series (ch. 112) 9.15 pm Give me back my wife 1 × 01-02
- Sky Investigation (ch. 114) 9.15 pm The Sister 1 × 03-04 Final 1st Tv
- Fox (ch. 116) at 21:05 They Were Ten 1 × 05 + The Good Doctor 2 × 16-17-18
- PremiumCrime (ch. 118 sat 460 dtt pay) at 9.15 pm Imposters 2 × 09-10
- Premium Stories (ch 126) at 9.15 pm Mike & Molly 6 × 09-10 + Bob Hearts Abishola 1 × 17-18
- Premium Action (ch 128) 9.15 pm Fringe 4 × 15-16
TV Guide Sunday 3 October 2021 – The Films
Free-to-air movies
20 (ch. 20 dtt and TivùSat 151 Sky) at 21:10 Knockout – Showdown
Oscar winner S. Soderbergh directs this action movie with M. Fassbender and C. Tatum. Revenge of the secret agent Mallory.
Rai 4 (ch. 21 dtt – 10 TivùSat) at 21:20 Double suspicion
Alice and Céline live in two connected terraced houses and are great friends, practically sisters. Like their homes, their families are mirrored too. Until the day Alice witnesses, helplessly, the death of Céline’s son, who has fallen from her bedroom window. Blinded by grief, Céline initially reproaches her friend for not doing everything possible to save him.
Iris (ch. 22 dtt, 11 Tivùsat 325 Sky) at 21:10 Montecristo
The story of Edmond Dantes, who, in Bonaparte’s time, commands a ship, is arrested and abandoned on an island where he meditates revenge.
Rai Movie (call 24 dtt 14 TivùSat) at 21:10 Abel The son of the wind
Among the high peaks, two newly born eaglets fight in the nest: the firstborn brings down the second. To save the fallen eagle is a boy, Lukas, who has a difficult relationship with his hunting father. Precisely for this reason Lukas keeps the presence of the bird of prey hidden while feeding it and tries to prepare it for the hard battle of life with the help of Danzer, a wise forester
Rai Premium (ch. 25 dtt 15 TivùSat) at 21:20 All day ahead
A day in the life of Adele Cucci, mother of two children and legal guardian of four hundred foreign boys who landed in Palermo. Between decisions, obstacles, problems, failures and satisfactions, the woman, nicknamed “the great mother”, fills every minute of her life with the commitment that her public figure as a councilor and private as a parent demand. Freely inspired by the experience of Agnese Ciulla, Councilor for Social Activities of Palermo from 2014 to 2017.
Sky (ch. 26 dtt 19 Tivùsat 156 Sky) at 21:20 Showgirls
Provincial ex-prostitute Nomi Malone lands in Las Vegas to pursue her dream as a dancer, meanwhile she finds a job in a topless bar, the Stardust.
Paramount Network (ch. 27 dtt and Tivùsat 158 Sky) at 21:10 The negotiator
A psychologist policeman who specializes in conversing with criminals is framed by corrupt colleagues. He kidnaps a big shot of the police and with the help of a colleague negotiator he manages to ..
Tv2000 (ch. 28 dtt 18 Tivùsat 157 sat) at 21:30 Emma
A film with Gwyneth Paltrow, James Cosmo, Emma Woodhouse, the protagonist of Jane Austen’s novel, becomes the subject of a new cinematic adaptation
La5 (ch.30 dtt 12 Tivùsat 159 Sky) at 21:10 Christmas Encore
After many disappointments, aspiring actress Charlotte Lacy gets a part in Dickens’ “Christmas Carol.” But the theater risks closure.
Cine 34 (ch. 34 dtt and Tivùsat 327 Sky) at 21:10 School of thieves
The three cousins Dalmazio, Egisto and Amalio are called by their uncle Aliprando, a retired thief, who wants to teach them the tricks of the trade.
Pay Sky / Premium movies
Comedy Central (ch 129) at 21:00 Former Friends as before
Stories, betrayals, breakups and new loves. A new husband meets a love coming from the past and never dormant. An architect, in the process of divorce, falls in love with his wife’s lawyer.
Cinema One (ch. 301) 9.15 pm Hunt for the 12th man
World War II in the Far North in a war film with Jonathan Rhys Meyers. A Norwegian partisan, tailed by Nazi soldiers, wages a tough fight for survival (NOR 2017)
Cinema Two (ch. 302) 9.15 pm Ending Beginnings I’ll start over with you
Love story with Shailene Woodley, Jamie Dornan and Sebastian Stan. A broken hearted woman meets two very different men. Unable to choose, he will have to get to know each other (USA 2019)
Cinema Collection (ch. 303) 9.15 pm Django
Sergio Corbucci directs Franco Nero in a milestone of Spaghetti Western. A gunslinger wanders around Mexico dragging a coffin in search of his wife’s killers (ITA / SPA 1966)
Cinema Family (ch. 304) at 21:00 How to Train Your Dragon 2
Sequel to the DreamWorks animated masterpiece. Young Viking Hiccup and his faithful friend Toothless defend their village from a fearsome renegade dragon (USA 2014)
Cinema Action (ch. 305) at 21:00 How I’ll kill your bodyguard
Samuel L. Jackson and Ryan Reynolds in a brilliant action-comedy. A zealous bodyguard agrees to protect a hitman, a witness in the trial of a bloodthirsty dictator (USA 2017)
Cinema Suspance (ch. 306) at 21:00 Jennifer’s Body
Seduction and fear in a horror film with Megan Fox and Amanda Seyfried. Following a dark ritual, a girl becomes possessed by a bloodthirsty demon. But a friend discovers her secret (USA 2009)
Romance cinema (ch. 307) at 21:00 New In town – A career single
Sentimental comedy with Renee Zellweger. Sent to supervise a factory in Minnesota, Lucy overcomes the hostility of the local community, living an experience full of surprises (CAN / USA 2009)
Cinema Drama (ch. 308) at 21:00 Elizabeth The Golden Age
Oscar for costumes for the sequel on the life of the English sovereign with Cate Blanchett and Geoffrey Rush. While the Invincible Armada is upon us, the queen finds herself vulnerable to love (GBR 2007)
Comedy cinema (ch. 309) at 21:00 Horse fever the mandrakata
Carlo Vanzina directs Gigi Proietti and Enrico Montesano in the sequel to the cult of the 70s. Still an avid gambler, Mandrake involves a group of funny accomplices in a scam (ITA 2002)
Premium Cinema 1 (ch. 313 sat 463 dtt pay) at 9.15 pm Cops out two cops on the loose
Two policemen and a gangster collector of memorabilia are on the trail of a precious baseball card.
Premium Cinema 2 (ch. 315 sat 464 dtt pay) at 9.15 pm The three days of the Condor
Employees of a CIA department are murdered. The only one who escaped the massacre by chance tries to figure out who the principal is.
Premium Cinema 3 (ch. 316 sat 465 dtt pay) at 9.15 pm Happiness at last
Directed, written and performed by L. Pieraccioni. Benedetto’s life is turned upside down when he discovers the existence of a Brazilian half-sister
TV Guide Sunday 3 October 2021 – Shows, Sports and documentaries
- Rai 5 (ch. 23 dtt 13 TivùSat) 9.15 pm Across the river among the trees
- Real Time (ch. 31 dtt and TivùSat 160 Sky) 20: 30/22: 15 90 days to fall in love 1st Tv
- Focus (ch 35 dtt 60 Tivùsat 414 Sky) 9.15 pm Masterpieces of Roman engineering 1st tv
- DMax (ch. 52 dtt, 28 TivùSat 170 Sky) 9.20 pm Highway Security Spain 1st tv
- Mediaset Extra (ch. 55 dtt 17 Tivùsat 163 Sky) Direct GF Vip
- Sky One (ch. 108 Sat and 455 dtt pay) 9.15 pm Antonino Chef Academy 3 × 05 1st tv
- Sky Art (ch 120/400 Sky) 9.15 pm My Name is Margiela 1a Tv
- Sky Documentaries (ch. 122/402) 9.15 pm The United Way 1a Tv
- Sky Nature (ch. 124/404) 9.15 pm Climate Change Global emergency 1st tv
- Blaze (ch. 127 Sky) 9.10pm WWE Hunt for wrestling treasures
- MTV (ch 131) at 21:05 Catfsh Uk
- Red shrimp (ch. 133) 9:05 pm At Simo’s house + Vito with his + Giorgione garden and kitchen
- the F (ch. 135) 21:10 hours Prof the school is us
