TV Guide Sunday 4 December 2021 tonight’s programs on TV today

TV Guide Sunday 4th December 2021

What’s on TV tonight? There TV Guide on Sunday 4th December 2021 starts with the first 9 channels and then continues with the programs divided by themes between TV Series, Film and entertainment. On Rai 1 the TV movie Carla dedicated to Carlca Fracci, on Canale 5 All Together Now, Che Tempo Che Fa Ibrahimovic and the cast of Diabolik, the final of Masterchef 10 on Tv8.

Rai 1

18:45 The legacy

8:00 pm Tg1

20.35 Usual Unknowns

21:25 Carla 1st tv

23:35 Tg1 + Special Tg1

Rai 2

18.30 90th Minute

19:40 Cobra Task Force 11

20:30 Tg2

21:05 NCIS Los Angeles 12 × 16 1st Tv

21:50 NCIS New Orleans 7 × 14 1st Tv

22:40 Sports Sunday

Rai 3

7:00 pm Tg3

19:30 Tg Region

8:00 pm What’s the weather like

23:35 Tg Region + World

Channel 5

18.45 Free fall 1st tv

8:00 pm Tg 5

20:35 Paperissima Sprint

21:20 All Together Now

00:10 Tg 5



Italy 1

19:30 CSI 14

20:30 NCIS 6

21:20 Oblivion

Tom Cruise is the protagonist of this film set in a post-apocalyptic world. The human race will travel to Titan, its future home.

23:55 Pressing



Network 4

19:55 Love storm 1st Tv

20:30 Countercurrent – Info

00:30 Reporter confession

La7

18:00 Ghost Whisperer

8:00 pm TgLa7

20:35 On air

21:15 TOtlantide

00:50 Tg La7

Tv8 (ch 125 Sky)

19:20 Saudi Arabian GP deferred

21:30 Masterchef Italy 10 × 23-24 Final 1st Tv

00:30 X Factor 15

Nine (ch. 149 Sky)

19:50 Little Big Italy

21:30 The Courts of Aldo Giovanni and Giacomo



TV series and films Sunday 4th December 2021

The TV series in the clear

Yellow (ch. 38 dtt and Tivùsat 167 Sky) at 21:00 Vera

(ch. 38 dtt and Tivùsat 167 Sky) at 21:00 Vera Top Crime (ch. 39 dtt and TivùSat 168 Sky) at 21:10 The return of Columbus 5 × 02

(ch. 39 dtt and TivùSat 168 Sky) at 21:10 The return of Columbus 5 × 02 Spike (ch. 49 dtt 26 Tivusat 169 Sky) at 21:10 True Justice

(ch. 49 dtt 26 Tivusat 169 Sky) at 21:10 True Justice Italy 2 (ch. 66 dtt 16 TivùSat 175 Sky) 9.15 pm Mom 2 × 01-02-03-04

The TV Series on Sky / Premium Channels

Sky Atlantic (ch. 109 sat and 455 dtt pay) 9.15 pm Gomorrah 5 × 05-06

(ch. 109 sat and 455 dtt pay) 9.15 pm Sky Series (ch. 112) 9.15 pm Chicago PD 9 × 03 Chicago Fire 10 × 03 Chicago Med 7 × 03

(ch. 112) 9.15 pm Sky Investigation (ch. 114) 9.15 pm Detective Reyka 1 × 07-08 1st Tv

(ch. 114) 9.15 pm 1 × 07-08 1st Tv Fox (ch. 116) at 21:05 Impeachment American Crime Story 3 × 08

(ch. 116) at 21:05 3 × 08 PremiumCrime (call 118 sat 460 dtt pay) at 9.15 pm Taken 2 × 07-08

(call 118 sat 460 dtt pay) at 9.15 pm 2 × 07-08 Premium Stories (ch 126) at 9.15 pm Great News 2 × 05-06 + Bob Hearts Abishola 2 × 15-16

(ch 126) at 9.15 pm 2 × 05-06 + 2 × 15-16 Premium Action (ch 128) 9.15 pm Mr Robot 4 × 01-02

TV Guide Sunday 4 December 2021 – The Films

Free-to-air movies

20 (ch. 20 dtt and TivùSat 151 Sky) at 9.15 pm The Nice Guys

Fun noir comedy set in 1970s Los Angeles. A strange pair of detectives, Ryan Gosling and Russell Crowe, investigate a complicated case.

Rai 4 (ch. 21 dtt – 10 TivùSat) at 21:20 Above Suspicion

A young FBI agent participates in a mission in the Appalachians. Despite being happily married, he falls in love with Susan, his informant who sees him as an escape from her miserable life. Their hopes, however, will be utterly thwarted when a scandal engages them, shaking the small mountain community and the nation’s highest authorities and leading Mark to be the first FBI agent to be convicted of murder.

Iris (ch. 22 dtt, 11 Tivùsat 325 Sky) at 21:10 Alexander

Kirk Douglas is Spartacus, the Thracian gladiator who defied the Roman Republic.

Rai Movie (call 24 dtt 14 TivùSat) at 21:10 Ayala The unnamed daughter

During the Korean War in 1950, General Süleyman finds a lonely and abandoned girl in the middle of the battlefield. He welcomes her to the Turkish military base, raising her as his daughter and giving her the name Ayla. Little by little, a strong bond is created between the two, but as the end of the conflict approaches, the general risks losing the one who means everything to him.

Rai Premium (ch. 25 dtt 15 TivùSat) at 21:20 Love and other misfortunes

Marie runs a dairy and is in debt. The bank manager who wants to foreclose on the farm has an accident that causes him amnesia. Marie then pretends to be his wife and they start an unfortunate cohabitation.

Sky (ch. 26 dtt 19 Tivùsat 156 Sky) at 21:20 Shoot’em Up

Mr. Smith is a seemingly perfect man who finds himself having to protect a newborn during the bloody execution of his mother by mysterious killers. Mr. Smith will only discover later that the child will be the real target of the killers, he will team up with a prostitute named DQ (Monica Bellucci) to try to solve the mystery of why the child’s life is so threatened. Everyone will want the dead child and will want to try to understand the reason for all this fury ..

Paramount Network (ch. 27 dtt and Tivùsat 158 ​​Sky) at 21:10 Barefoot in the park

Two young newlyweds are grappling with the problems caused by setting up a house on the fifth floor of a building without a lift. Marriage harmony will soon give way to comic bickering …



La5 (ch.30 dtt 12 Tivùsat 159 Sky) at 21:10 Maggie’s Christmas Miracle

Christmas is near, and a single mother who struggles to reconcile motherhood and career, discovers that nothing is impossible.

Cine 34 (ch. 34 dtt and Tivùsat 327 Sky) at 21:10 Fantozzi in Paradise

Fantozzi discovers that he has a week left to live and decides to enjoy the time he has left. But things will not go as planned.

Pay Sky / Premium movies

Cinema One (ch. 301) 9.15 pm The forgotten prince

Djibi’s life revolves around his daughter, Sofia. Every evening her father tells her a fairy tale that transports her to ‘Storyland’, a fictional movie set where he is Prince Charming. However, Sofia will soon change the dynamics of the story.

Cinema Two (ch. 302) 9.15 pm Ammonite – Above a wave of the sea

Mary, a paleontologist, sells common fossils to tourists to support her ailing mother. However, a job offer changes her life when a visitor hires her to take care of his wife, whom Mary falls in love with.

Cinema Collection (ch. 303) 9.15 pm A perfect family

Leo is a rich and powerful man but above all alone. Loneliness drives him to hire a company of actors to play the family he never had. The play is staged on Christmas Eve in his villa in Todi, with the two floors of man’s life becoming less and less distinct.

Cinema Family (ch. 304) at 21:00 The fantastic adventures of the wolf boy

Children’s film centered on an isolated boy for a disease that causes abnormal hair growth who receives a gift.

Cinema Action (ch. 305) at 21:00 The Island

After an ecological disaster that destroyed the entire planet, the survivors are forced to live in a protected area where their life is constantly monitored. The way out of this prison is to be chosen to go to the island, the only place on earth that survived the disaster.

Cinema Suspance (ch. 306) at 21:00 Gone Baby Gone

Based on the novel by Dennis Lehane. Two Boston detectives investigate the kidnapping of a child, but the case ultimately turns into a professional and personal crisis.

Romance cinema (ch. 307) at 21:00 Love weddings and other diastries

Romantic comedy with Diane Keaton with 3 intertwined love stories

Cinema Drama (ch. 308) at 21:00 Wild

After losing her beloved mother and following the end of her marriage, Cheryl Strayed decides to stop feeling sorry for herself and behave in a self-destructive way. Armed only with a backpack, the young woman embarks on the difficult and adventurous journey through the Path of the Pacific Crests, in search of herself and inner peace.

Comedy cinema (ch. 309) at 21:00 Meet mine

Greg Focker, a Chicago nurse, wants to ask his girlfriend to marry him, however, when he discovers that according to Pam’s family tradition, she has to turn to her father for permission, he decides to leave to talk to him. The man is forced to face many unexpected events during the journey and, once he arrives at the Byrnes home, Jack criticizes him regarding the differences between him and his family.



Premium Cinema 1 (ch. 313 sat 463 dtt pay) 9.15 pm UNCLE operation

Spy story inspired by a cult TV series of the 60s, with the Oscar winner Alicia Vikander and set during the Cold War.

Premium Cinema 2 (ch. 315 sat 464 dtt pay) 9.15 pm Side effects

Thriller with a stellar cast. R. Mara is a depressed woman; Dr. Banks, J. Law, prescribes a new drug for her, but it has severe side effects.

Premium Cinema 3 (ch. 316 sat 465 dtt pay) at 9.15 pm I fall from the clouds

Film that marks the cinematic debut of Checco Zalone. The bizarre vicissitudes of Checco, who flees from Puglia to fulfill his singing aspirations

TV Guide Sunday 4 December 2021 – Shows, Sports and documentaries

Rai 5 (ch. 23 dtt 13 TivùSat) 9.15 pm Across the river among the trees

(ch. 23 dtt 13 TivùSat) 9.15 pm Across the river among the trees Real Time (ch. 31 dtt and TivùSat 160 Sky) 21:40 90 days to fall in love 1st TV

(ch. 31 dtt and TivùSat 160 Sky) 21:40 90 days to fall in love 1st TV Focus (ch 35 dtt 60 Tivùsat 414 Sky) 9.15 pm Freedom

(ch 35 dtt 60 Tivùsat 414 Sky) 9.15 pm Freedom DMax (ch. 52 dtt, 28 TivùSat 170 Sky) 9.20 pm Border Security Poland 1st tv

(ch. 52 dtt, 28 TivùSat 170 Sky) 9.20 pm Border Security Poland 1st tv Mediaset Extra (ch. 55 dtt 17 Tivùsat 163 Sky) Direct GF Vip

(ch. 55 dtt 17 Tivùsat 163 Sky) Direct GF Vip Sky One (ch. 108 Sat and 455 dtt pay) 9.15 pm Quattro Restaurants 1st tv

(ch. 108 Sat and 455 dtt pay) 9.15 pm Quattro Restaurants 1st tv Sky Art (ch 120/400 Sky) 9.15 pm Oscar Micheaux – The superhero of American cinema

(ch 120/400 Sky) 9.15 pm Oscar Micheaux – The superhero of American cinema Sky Documentaries (ch. 122/402) 9.15 pm Celtics / Lakers Best of Enemies 1st Tv

(ch. 122/402) 9.15 pm Celtics / Lakers Best of Enemies 1st Tv Sky Nature (ch. 124/404) 9.15 pm Killer whales 1st tv

(ch. 124/404) 9.15 pm Killer whales 1st tv Blaze (ch. 127 Sky) 8.45 pm Battlebots challenge the legends + Food Mania with Adam Richman

(ch. 127 Sky) 8.45 pm Battlebots challenge the legends + Food Mania with Adam Richman Comedy Central (ch. 129) at 21:00 Battistology

(ch. 129) at 21:00 Battistology MTV (ch 131) at 21:00 Catfish False identity

(ch 131) at 21:00 Catfish False identity Red shrimp (ch. 133) at 21:05 This is my land + Vito with his + Giorgione garden and kitchen

(ch. 133) at 21:05 This is my land + Vito with his + Giorgione garden and kitchen the F (ch. 135) 21:10 hours The theory of all

(ch. 135) 21:10 hours The theory of all Sport One 9:30 pm Cleveland – Utah

Sport Soccer 20:30 Alessandria – Cittadella

Football 20:45 Bordeaux – Lyon

