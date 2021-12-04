TV Guide Sunday 4 December 2021 tonight’s programs on TV today
TV Guide Sunday 4th December 2021
What’s on TV tonight? There TV Guide on Sunday 4th December 2021 starts with the first 9 channels and then continues with the programs divided by themes between TV Series, Film and entertainment. On Rai 1 the TV movie Carla dedicated to Carlca Fracci, on Canale 5 All Together Now, Che Tempo Che Fa Ibrahimovic and the cast of Diabolik, the final of Masterchef 10 on Tv8.
Rai 1
18:45 The legacy
8:00 pm Tg1
20.35 Usual Unknowns
21:25 Carla 1st tv
23:35 Tg1 + Special Tg1
Rai 2
18.30 90th Minute
19:40 Cobra Task Force 11
20:30 Tg2
21:05 NCIS Los Angeles 12 × 16 1st Tv
21:50 NCIS New Orleans 7 × 14 1st Tv
22:40 Sports Sunday
Rai 3
7:00 pm Tg3
19:30 Tg Region
8:00 pm What’s the weather like
23:35 Tg Region + World
Channel 5
18.45 Free fall 1st tv
8:00 pm Tg 5
20:35 Paperissima Sprint
21:20 All Together Now
00:10 Tg 5
Italy 1
19:30 CSI 14
20:30 NCIS 6
21:20 Oblivion
Tom Cruise is the protagonist of this film set in a post-apocalyptic world. The human race will travel to Titan, its future home.
23:55 Pressing
Network 4
19:55 Love storm 1st Tv
20:30 Countercurrent – Info
00:30 Reporter confession
La7
18:00 Ghost Whisperer
8:00 pm TgLa7
20:35 On air
21:15 TOtlantide
00:50 Tg La7
Tv8 (ch 125 Sky)
19:20 Saudi Arabian GP deferred
21:30 Masterchef Italy 10 × 23-24 Final 1st Tv
00:30 X Factor 15
Nine (ch. 149 Sky)
19:50 Little Big Italy
21:30 The Courts of Aldo Giovanni and Giacomo
TV series and films Sunday 4th December 2021
The TV series in the clear
- Yellow (ch. 38 dtt and Tivùsat 167 Sky) at 21:00 Vera
- Top Crime (ch. 39 dtt and TivùSat 168 Sky) at 21:10 The return of Columbus 5 × 02
- Spike (ch. 49 dtt 26 Tivusat 169 Sky) at 21:10 True Justice
- Italy 2 (ch. 66 dtt 16 TivùSat 175 Sky) 9.15 pm Mom 2 × 01-02-03-04
The TV Series on Sky / Premium Channels
- Sky Atlantic (ch. 109 sat and 455 dtt pay) 9.15 pm Gomorrah 5 × 05-06
- Sky Series (ch. 112) 9.15 pm Chicago PD 9 × 03 Chicago Fire 10 × 03 Chicago Med 7 × 03
- Sky Investigation (ch. 114) 9.15 pm Detective Reyka 1 × 07-08 1st Tv
- Fox (ch. 116) at 21:05 Impeachment American Crime Story 3 × 08
- PremiumCrime (call 118 sat 460 dtt pay) at 9.15 pm Taken 2 × 07-08
- Premium Stories (ch 126) at 9.15 pm Great News 2 × 05-06 + Bob Hearts Abishola 2 × 15-16
- Premium Action (ch 128) 9.15 pm Mr Robot 4 × 01-02
TV Guide Sunday 4 December 2021 – The Films
Free-to-air movies
20 (ch. 20 dtt and TivùSat 151 Sky) at 9.15 pm The Nice Guys
Fun noir comedy set in 1970s Los Angeles. A strange pair of detectives, Ryan Gosling and Russell Crowe, investigate a complicated case.
Rai 4 (ch. 21 dtt – 10 TivùSat) at 21:20 Above Suspicion
A young FBI agent participates in a mission in the Appalachians. Despite being happily married, he falls in love with Susan, his informant who sees him as an escape from her miserable life. Their hopes, however, will be utterly thwarted when a scandal engages them, shaking the small mountain community and the nation’s highest authorities and leading Mark to be the first FBI agent to be convicted of murder.
Iris (ch. 22 dtt, 11 Tivùsat 325 Sky) at 21:10 Alexander
Kirk Douglas is Spartacus, the Thracian gladiator who defied the Roman Republic.
Rai Movie (call 24 dtt 14 TivùSat) at 21:10 Ayala The unnamed daughter
During the Korean War in 1950, General Süleyman finds a lonely and abandoned girl in the middle of the battlefield. He welcomes her to the Turkish military base, raising her as his daughter and giving her the name Ayla. Little by little, a strong bond is created between the two, but as the end of the conflict approaches, the general risks losing the one who means everything to him.
Rai Premium (ch. 25 dtt 15 TivùSat) at 21:20 Love and other misfortunes
Marie runs a dairy and is in debt. The bank manager who wants to foreclose on the farm has an accident that causes him amnesia. Marie then pretends to be his wife and they start an unfortunate cohabitation.
Sky (ch. 26 dtt 19 Tivùsat 156 Sky) at 21:20 Shoot’em Up
Mr. Smith is a seemingly perfect man who finds himself having to protect a newborn during the bloody execution of his mother by mysterious killers. Mr. Smith will only discover later that the child will be the real target of the killers, he will team up with a prostitute named DQ (Monica Bellucci) to try to solve the mystery of why the child’s life is so threatened. Everyone will want the dead child and will want to try to understand the reason for all this fury ..
Paramount Network (ch. 27 dtt and Tivùsat 158 Sky) at 21:10 Barefoot in the park
Two young newlyweds are grappling with the problems caused by setting up a house on the fifth floor of a building without a lift. Marriage harmony will soon give way to comic bickering …
La5 (ch.30 dtt 12 Tivùsat 159 Sky) at 21:10 Maggie’s Christmas Miracle
Christmas is near, and a single mother who struggles to reconcile motherhood and career, discovers that nothing is impossible.
Cine 34 (ch. 34 dtt and Tivùsat 327 Sky) at 21:10 Fantozzi in Paradise
Fantozzi discovers that he has a week left to live and decides to enjoy the time he has left. But things will not go as planned.
Pay Sky / Premium movies
Cinema One (ch. 301) 9.15 pm The forgotten prince
Djibi’s life revolves around his daughter, Sofia. Every evening her father tells her a fairy tale that transports her to ‘Storyland’, a fictional movie set where he is Prince Charming. However, Sofia will soon change the dynamics of the story.
Cinema Two (ch. 302) 9.15 pm Ammonite – Above a wave of the sea
Mary, a paleontologist, sells common fossils to tourists to support her ailing mother. However, a job offer changes her life when a visitor hires her to take care of his wife, whom Mary falls in love with.
Cinema Collection (ch. 303) 9.15 pm A perfect family
Leo is a rich and powerful man but above all alone. Loneliness drives him to hire a company of actors to play the family he never had. The play is staged on Christmas Eve in his villa in Todi, with the two floors of man’s life becoming less and less distinct.
Cinema Family (ch. 304) at 21:00 The fantastic adventures of the wolf boy
Children’s film centered on an isolated boy for a disease that causes abnormal hair growth who receives a gift.
Cinema Action (ch. 305) at 21:00 The Island
After an ecological disaster that destroyed the entire planet, the survivors are forced to live in a protected area where their life is constantly monitored. The way out of this prison is to be chosen to go to the island, the only place on earth that survived the disaster.
Cinema Suspance (ch. 306) at 21:00 Gone Baby Gone
Based on the novel by Dennis Lehane. Two Boston detectives investigate the kidnapping of a child, but the case ultimately turns into a professional and personal crisis.
Romance cinema (ch. 307) at 21:00 Love weddings and other diastries
Romantic comedy with Diane Keaton with 3 intertwined love stories
Cinema Drama (ch. 308) at 21:00 Wild
After losing her beloved mother and following the end of her marriage, Cheryl Strayed decides to stop feeling sorry for herself and behave in a self-destructive way. Armed only with a backpack, the young woman embarks on the difficult and adventurous journey through the Path of the Pacific Crests, in search of herself and inner peace.
Comedy cinema (ch. 309) at 21:00 Meet mine
Greg Focker, a Chicago nurse, wants to ask his girlfriend to marry him, however, when he discovers that according to Pam’s family tradition, she has to turn to her father for permission, he decides to leave to talk to him. The man is forced to face many unexpected events during the journey and, once he arrives at the Byrnes home, Jack criticizes him regarding the differences between him and his family.
Premium Cinema 1 (ch. 313 sat 463 dtt pay) 9.15 pm UNCLE operation
Spy story inspired by a cult TV series of the 60s, with the Oscar winner Alicia Vikander and set during the Cold War.
Premium Cinema 2 (ch. 315 sat 464 dtt pay) 9.15 pm Side effects
Thriller with a stellar cast. R. Mara is a depressed woman; Dr. Banks, J. Law, prescribes a new drug for her, but it has severe side effects.
Premium Cinema 3 (ch. 316 sat 465 dtt pay) at 9.15 pm I fall from the clouds
Film that marks the cinematic debut of Checco Zalone. The bizarre vicissitudes of Checco, who flees from Puglia to fulfill his singing aspirations
TV Guide Sunday 4 December 2021 – Shows, Sports and documentaries
- Rai 5 (ch. 23 dtt 13 TivùSat) 9.15 pm Across the river among the trees
- Real Time (ch. 31 dtt and TivùSat 160 Sky) 21:40 90 days to fall in love 1st TV
- Focus (ch 35 dtt 60 Tivùsat 414 Sky) 9.15 pm Freedom
- DMax (ch. 52 dtt, 28 TivùSat 170 Sky) 9.20 pm Border Security Poland 1st tv
- Mediaset Extra (ch. 55 dtt 17 Tivùsat 163 Sky) Direct GF Vip
- Sky One (ch. 108 Sat and 455 dtt pay) 9.15 pm Quattro Restaurants 1st tv
- Sky Art (ch 120/400 Sky) 9.15 pm Oscar Micheaux – The superhero of American cinema
- Sky Documentaries (ch. 122/402) 9.15 pm Celtics / Lakers Best of Enemies 1st Tv
- Sky Nature (ch. 124/404) 9.15 pm Killer whales 1st tv
- Blaze (ch. 127 Sky) 8.45 pm Battlebots challenge the legends + Food Mania with Adam Richman
- Comedy Central (ch. 129) at 21:00 Battistology
- MTV (ch 131) at 21:00 Catfish False identity
- Red shrimp (ch. 133) at 21:05 This is my land + Vito with his + Giorgione garden and kitchen
- the F (ch. 135) 21:10 hours The theory of all
- Sport One 9:30 pm Cleveland – Utah
- Sport Soccer 20:30 Alessandria – Cittadella
- Football 20:45 Bordeaux – Lyon
