TV Guide Sunday 5 September 2021 tonight’s programs on TV today





– Commercial break –

TV Guide Sunday 5th September 2021

What’s on TV tonight on the top 9 channels? The TV Guide Sunday 5 September 2021

Rai 1

6:45 pm Chain reaction

20:00 Tg1

20:35 hours Switzerland – Italy

23:00 Tg1

11:05 pm Special Tg1

Rai 2

18:00 Venice Historical Regatta

7.15 pm Lol

7.40 pm FBI 2 × 15

20:30 Tg2

21:05 hours NCIS Los Angeles 12 × 03 1st Tv

21:50 hours NCIS New Orleans 6 × 20 7 × 01 1st Tv

23:40 hours Sports Sunday

Rai 3

19:30 Tg3

19:50 hours Tg Region

20:00 Blob

20:20 hours Here Venice cinema

20:30 Sapiens One planet

21:25 hours Juliet Naked A whole other music

Annie has long lived a habitual relationship with Duncan, an obsessive fan of the now unknown rock musician Tucker Crowe. The release of the acoustic demo of a 25-year-old Tucker hit album will lead to a life-changing encounter with the rocker.

11.10 pm TG3 + Region

11:45 pm One day suddenly

Antonio is seventeen and has a dream: to be a footballer in a great team. He lives in a small town in a province of Campania. With him lives Miriam, a sweet but highly problematic mother who loves more than any other person in the world. In addition, Carlo, Antonio’s father, abandoned them when he was very young and Miriam is obsessed with the idea of ​​rebuilding her family. Suddenly life seems to give Antonio and Miriam a real chance: a talent scout, Michele Astarita, is looking for young promises to bring to Parma’s Primavera and is focusing on the boy.

Channel 5

6.45 pm Free fall 1st tv

20:00 Tg 5

20:35 hours Paperissima Sprint

9.30 pm Grand Hotel – Intrigues and Passions 2 × 15-16 1st Tv

23:40 hours Glory 1 × 01



Italy 1

19:30 CSI 10

20:30 NCIS 2

21:20 hours Wedding in Paris

The exhilarating Parisian encounter-clash between an inveterate tax evader, Massimo Boldi, and an upright Neapolitan financier, Biagio Izzo.

11:30 pm Fausto and Furio

Parody of the Fast and Furious saga. Two friends inherit the family business: a workshop. But they don’t know anything about engines.

Network 4

19:55 Love storm 1st Tv

20:30 Italy weekend tonight – Info

9.30 pm Criminal love

Tessa is unable to accept the end of her marriage to David, and hinders her relationship with her new partner, Julia.

11:45 pm The Thomas Crwaford case

Betrayed by his wife, Thomas Crawford has her killed and constitutes himself. The case seems solved, but becomes more complicated when the man defends himself in court

La7

18:50 hours Beautiful Italy on the go

20:00 TgLa7

20:35 hours Timeless Wonders – The Empire State Building

9.30 pm Churchill

In 1944, American troops are ready to land in Normandy. However, should the operation fail, British Prime Minister Winston Churchill fears he will be remembered as the promoter of a massacre.

11:30 pm La7 Doc Winston Churchill

00:45 hours TgLa7

Tv8 (ch 125 Sky)

7.15 pm Belgian F1 GP (deferred)

9.30 pm Masterchef Italy 10 × 03-04 1st Tv

00:20 hours X Factor 10 years of auditions

Nine (ch. 149 Sky)

20:20 hours Little Big Italy

9.30 pm What Women Want

A haughty Chicago advertiser, following a domestic accident, realizes that he is able to read women’s thoughts. He takes advantage of it to make a career, but he has to deal with a very smart colleague with whom he falls in love

00:10 hours Harry and Meghan The dark side of the crown

TV series and films Sunday 5th September

The TV series in the clear

Yellow (ch. 38 dtt and Tivùsat 167 Sky) 9.00 pm Modern Murder – Two Detectives in Dresden 1st Tv

(ch. 38 dtt and Tivùsat 167 Sky) 9.00 pm Modern Murder – Two Detectives in Dresden 1st Tv Top Crime (ch. 39 dtt and TivùSat 168 Sky) 9.10 pm The return of Columbus

(ch. 39 dtt and TivùSat 168 Sky) 9.10 pm The return of Columbus Spike (ch. 49 dtt 26 Tivusat 169 Sky) at 21:10 True Justice

(ch. 49 dtt 26 Tivusat 169 Sky) at 21:10 True Justice Italy 2 (ch. 66 dtt 16 TivùSat 175 Sky) 9.15 pm Shameless 10 × 05-06

The TV Series on Sky / Premium Channels

SkyAtlantic (ch. 109 sat and 455 dtt pay) 9.15 pm Catherine the Great 1 × 01-02

(ch. 109 sat and 455 dtt pay) 9.15 pm 1 × 01-02 Sky Series (ch. 112) 9.15 pm The Kennedys – The story continues 1 × 03-04

(ch. 112) 9.15 pm 1 × 03-04 Sky Investigation (ch. 114) 9.15 pm Coyote 1 × 01-02 1st Tv

(ch. 114) 9.15 pm 1 × 01-02 1st Tv Fox (ch. 116) at 21:05 They Wre Ten 1 × 01 + The Good Doctor 2 × 04

(ch. 116) at 21:05 1 × 01 2 × 04 PremiumCrime (ch. 118 sat 460 dtt pay) at 9.15 pm Imposters 2 × 01-02

(ch. 118 sat 460 dtt pay) at 9.15 pm 2 × 01-02 Premium Stories (ch 126) at 9.15 pm Mike & Moly 6 × 01-02 + Bob Hearts Abishola 1 × 07-08

(ch 126) at 9.15 pm 6 × 01-02 + 1 × 07-08 Premium Action (ch 128) 9.15 pm Fringe 4 × 07-08

If you are looking for streaming TV series, here you will find our catalogs by platform:

Click here for the Netflix catalog; Click here for the Prime Video catalog Click here for the StarzPlay catalog Click here for the Apple Tv + catalog Click here for the Infinity catalog Click here for the TIMVISION catalog Click here for the Sky Box Sets and NowTV catalog Click here for the Disney + catalog Click here for the RaiPlay catalog

TV Guide Sunday 5th September 2021 – The Films

Free-to-air movies

20 (ch. 20 dtt and TivùSat 151 Sky) at 21:10 Momentum

Alex is convinced by her former partner to take one last shot. But the real loot is not the precious stones.

Rai 4 (ch. 21 dtt – 10 TivùSat) at 21:20 Good People

The Americans Tom and Anna, a broke young couple who moved to London, rent a house. One day they find in the basement the corpse of their shady tenant and a bag full of money with which they could solve their problems. It is the beginning of a nightmare.

Iris (ch. 22 dtt, 11 Tivùsat 325 Sky) at 21:10 The Blind Side

Best Actress Oscar to Sandra Bullock for this touching film based on a biography. A wealthy couple adopts an African American boy.

Rai Movie (call 24 dtt 14 TivùSat) at 21:10 Do not be naughty

Ostia, 1990s. Vittorio and Cesare, long-time friends, move between petty crime and the sale of synthetic drugs. To save himself, Vittorio goes to work on a construction site while Cesare sinks deeper and deeper into the abyss.

Rai Premium (ch. 25 dtt 15 TivùSat) at 21:20 The class of donkeys

Film Tv Turin, 1964. Two teachers, Mirella and Felice, are fighting to improve the school conditions of children destined for the “differential classes”. Freely inspired by the real story of Mirella Antonione Casale.

Sky (ch. 26 dtt 19 Tivùsat 156 Sky) at 21:20 All about my mother

After losing her son, Manuela goes to Barcelona to meet the boy’s father. But the man has changed his sex.

Paramount Network (ch. 27 dtt and Tivùsat 158 ​​Sky) at 21:10 pulp Fiction

The lives of a boxer, two gangsters, a boss and his babe, a drug dealer and a couple of robbers cross each other in a series of unpredictable and paradoxical events.



Loading... Advertisements

Tv2000 (ch. 28 dtt 18 Tivùsat 157 sat) at 21:30 The odyssey

A film dedicated to the life of the legendary Jacques Cousteau, oceanographer, scientist and researcher of marine environments

La5 (ch.30 dtt 12 Tivùsat 159 Sky) at 21:10 Surprised by love

Sentimental comedy centered on the character of Josie, happily engaged to Richard. But sometimes life holds surprises.

Cine 34 (ch. 34 dtt and Tivùsat 327 Sky) at 21:10 Stuff for the rich

Infidelity is the main theme of three episodes set in Montecarlo. In the cast, R. Pozzetto, P. Villaggio and other well-known faces of Italian comedy.

Pay Sky / Premium movies

Comedy Central (ch 129) at 21:00 Night before exams

The myths and the atmosphere of the 80s are the background for a group of 18-year-olds about to take their final exams. But they are also the last few carefree days, before real life

Cinema One (ch. 301) 9.15 pm Long live Italy

Biting comedy with Michele Placido, Alessandro Gassmann, Raoul Bova and Ambra Angiolini. Struck by sudden dementia, a senator loses all inhibitions and can no longer lie (ITA 2012)

Cinema Two (ch. 302) 9.15 pm Mother

Marta Nieto, awarded in Venice, in the touching film by Rodrigo Sorogoyen. A woman forms a special friendship with a boy who reminds her of her son who passed away ten years earlier (SPA / FRA 2019)

Cinema Collection (ch. 303) 9.15 pm despicable Me 2

The irresistible sequel to the trilogy that hit the box office. Gru and the Minions return to action flanked by agent Lucy Wilde to defeat the fearsome El Macho (USA 2013)

Cinema Family (ch. 304) at 21:00 Saved! heaven helps us

Goliardic teen-comedy starring Jena Malone, Mandy Moore and Macaulay Culkin. A virgin and catholic girl discovers that her boyfriend is gay and allows herself to ‘bring him back to the right path’ (USA 2004)

Cinema Action (ch. 305) at 21:00 Batman

Michael Keaton, Jack Nicholson and Kim Basinger in Tim Burton’s visionary work. Rich Bruce Wayne transforms into Batman to stem the insane Joker. Oscar for scenography (GBR / USA 1989)

Cinema Suspance (ch. 306) at 21:00 The bad Keep last call new Orleans

Werner Herzog directs Nicolas Cage, Eva Mendes and Val Kilmer in the remake of Abel Ferrara’s film. A drug addict and corrupt police officer abuses his authority (USA 2009)

Romance cinema (ch. 307) at 21:00 In love, no rules

George Clooney directs and stars in a brilliant comedy starring Renee Zellweger and John Krasinski. 1925: a football captain and a young champion fall in love with the same woman (GER / USA 2008)

Cinema Drama (ch. 308) at 21:00 Rebel in the Rye

Nicholas Hoult and Kevin Spacey in the JD Salinger biopic. The portrait of the elusive writer, from adolescence to the birth of his undisputed masterpiece: ‘Il Giovane Holden’ (USA 2017)

Comedy cinema (ch. 309) at 21:00 Ted

Irreverent comedy by Seth MacFarlane (‘Family Guy’) with Mark Wahlberg and Mila Kunis. A teddy bear comes to life and becomes the cheeky friend to the skin of its owner John (USA 2012)



Premium Cinema 1 (ch. 313 sat 463 dtt pay) at 9.15 pm Unsuspected suspicions

Hilarious comedy starring Morgan Freeman, Michael Caine and Alan Arkin. When the bank throws three elderly friends out of business, they decide to rob it

Premium Cinema 2 (ch. 315 sat 464 dtt pay) at 9.15 pm The sixth sense

Masterful thriller written and directed by M. Night Shyamalan. A child psychiatrist, Bruce Willis, befriends a child who claims to see the deceased.

Premium Cinema 3 (ch. 316 sat 465 dtt pay) at 9.15 pm Three men and one leg

First film by Aldo, Giovanni and Giacomo. Giovanni and Aldo accompany the future husband Giacomo on an exhilarating trip to Puglia.

TV Guide Sunday 5th September 2021 – Shows, Sports and documentaries

Rai 5 (ch. 23 dtt 13 TivùSat) 9.15 pm Across the river among the trees

(ch. 23 dtt 13 TivùSat) 9.15 pm Across the river among the trees Real Time (ch. 31 dtt and TivùSat 160 Sky) 20:30 90 days to fall in love 1st TV

(ch. 31 dtt and TivùSat 160 Sky) 20:30 90 days to fall in love 1st TV Focus (ch 35 dtt 60 Tivùsat 414 Sky) 9.15 pm Freedom beyond the border

(ch 35 dtt 60 Tivùsat 414 Sky) 9.15 pm Freedom beyond the border DMax (ch. 52 dtt, 28 TivùSat 170 Sky) 9.20 pm Airport Security New Zealand 1st tv

(ch. 52 dtt, 28 TivùSat 170 Sky) 9.20 pm Airport Security New Zealand 1st tv Mediaset Extra (ch. 55 dtt 17 Tivùsat 163 Sky) 9.10 pm Big Show

(ch. 55 dtt 17 Tivùsat 163 Sky) 9.10 pm Big Show Sky One (ch. 108 Sat and 455 dtt pay) 9.15 pm Antonino Chef Academy 3 × 02 1st tv

(ch. 108 Sat and 455 dtt pay) 9.15 pm Antonino Chef Academy 3 × 02 1st tv Sky Art (ch 120/400 Sky) 9.15 pm The Vanya earthquake 1st tv

(ch 120/400 Sky) 9.15 pm The Vanya earthquake 1st tv Sky Documentaries (ch. 122/402) 9.15 pm Pistorius 1 × 03-04 1st Tv

(ch. 122/402) 9.15 pm Pistorius 1 × 03-04 1st Tv Sky Nature (ch. 124/404) 9.15 pm Kiribati – Paradise Lost 1st tv

(ch. 124/404) 9.15 pm Kiribati – Paradise Lost 1st tv Blaze (ch. 127 Sky) at 21:10 The Lord of Knives + The wizard of Hollywood

(ch. 127 Sky) at 21:10 The Lord of Knives + The wizard of Hollywood MTV (ch 131) at 21:10 Catfsh Uk

(ch 131) at 21:10 Catfsh Uk Red shrimp (ch. 133) at 21:05 This land is my land + Apartment + Giorgione on the way

(ch. 133) at 21:05 This land is my land + Apartment + Giorgione on the way the F (ch. 135) 21:10 hours Prof the school is us

Complete programming Rai, Mediaset, Sky, Discovery

Movies, TV series, Documentaries always available in streaming on Netflix, Amazon, TIMVISION, NowTV / SkyOnDemand, Infinity

– Commercial break –