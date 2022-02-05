TV Guide Sunday 6 February 2022 tonight’s programs on TV today





– Advertising –

TV Guide Sunday 6 February 2022

What’s on TV tonight? There TV Guide on Sunday 6th February it starts with the first 9 channels and then continues with the programs divided by themes between TV Series, Film and entertainment. The awaited new season of de The Brilliant Friend Story of Chi Fugge and Chi Resta, on Rai 3 The Pope, super guest of Che Tempo Che Fa, returns on Sunday Non è L’Arena on La7, on Canale 5 a new appointment with Avanti another one in the evening as well.

Rai 1

14:00 Sunday In Sanremo Special

18:45 The legacy

8:00 pm Tg1

20.35 BehindFestival

21:25 The Brilliant Friend 3 × 01-02 1st Tv

23:30 Special Tg1

Rai 2

18:30 90 minutes

19:40 NCIS 16 × 03

20:30 Tg2

21:05 The Rookie 4 × 05 1st Tv

21:50 CSI Vegas 1 × 05 1st Tv

22:35 Sports Sunday

Rai 3

7:00 pm Tg3

19:30 Tg Region

8:00 pm What’s the weather like

23:30 TgR / Tg3 + World

Channel 5

18.45 Come on another one

8:00 pm Tg 5

20:35 Paperissima

21:15 Come on another … even in the evening!

00:00 Manifest 3 × 02 1st Tv

Italy 1

19:30 CSI Miami 2

20:30 NCIS 8

21:20 Rampage Animal Fury

Based on the video game of the same name from the 1980s. After an out-of-control genetic experiment, Davis must save the world from destructive monsters.

23:40 hours Pressing



Network 4

19:55 Love storm 1st Tv

20:30 Countercurrent

00:30 The two ways of destiny

Inspired by the true story of Eric Lomax. A former British officer discovers that his torturer is still alive. Story of revenge and forgiveness.

La7

18:40 La7 Doc

8:00 pm TgLa7

20:30 On air

21:15 It is not the arena

1 o’clock Tg La7



Tv8 (ch 125 Sky)

19:15 4 Restaurants

21:30 A special evening

Widowed prematurely, Daniel will understand thanks to his son Tyler that he still has a lot to learn about love.

23:15 The ultimate wealth

A cynical and unscrupulous millionaire reconsiders his life priorities after reading his grandfather’s secret diary.

Nine (ch. 149 Sky)

19:55 Little Big Italy

21:30 Terry wandering

23:45 Stars

Series and Movies on TV Sunday 6 February 2022

The TV series in the clear

Tv2000 (ch. 28 dtt 18 Tivusat 157 Sky) 9:25 pm Sandition

(ch. 28 dtt 18 Tivusat 157 Sky) 9:25 pm Sandition Yellow (ch. 38 dtt and Tivùsat 167 Sky) at 21:00 Vera 3 × 03

(ch. 38 dtt and Tivùsat 167 Sky) at 21:00 Vera 3 × 03 Top Crime (ch. 39 dtt and TivùSat 168 Sky) at 21:10 Colombo

(ch. 39 dtt and TivùSat 168 Sky) at 21:10 Colombo Italy 2 (ch. 66 dtt 16 TivùSat 175 Sky) 9.15 pm Mom 4 × 02.03.04.05.06

The TV Series on Sky / Premium Channels

Sky Atlantic (ch. 109 sat and 455 dtt pay) 9.15 pm Christian 1 × 03-04

(ch. 109 sat and 455 dtt pay) 9.15 pm Christian 1 × 03-04 Sky Series (ch. 112) 9.15 pm Trust Me 1 × 01-02

(ch. 112) 9.15 pm Trust Me 1 × 01-02 Sky Investigation (ch. 114) 9.15 pm Private Eyes 5 × 07-08 1st Tv

(ch. 114) 9.15 pm Private Eyes 5 × 07-08 1st Tv Fox (ch. 116) at 21:05 The Good Doctor 2 × 13-14

If you are looking for streaming TV series, here you will find our catalogs by platform:

Click here for the Netflix catalog; The Prime Video catalog Click here for the StarzPlay catalog Here the Apple Tv + catalog Here for the Infinity catalog Click here for the TIMVISION catalog The Sky Box Sets and NowTV catalog Click here for the Disney + catalog

TV Guide Sunday 6 February 2022 – The Films

Free-to-air movies

20 (ch. 20 dtt and TivùSat 151 Sky) at 9.15 pm Blood Father

Troubled by her boyfriend, 18-year-old Lydia has to run away finding only one ally: her father John, a drunk biker.

Rai 4 (ch. 21 dtt – 10 TivùSat) at 21:20 A Day of Ordinary Madness

Divorce and dismissal have undermined the emotional stability of William ‘Bill’ Foster, an ordinary man from Los Angeles who, stuck in traffic, leaves his car and starts wandering around the city to join his daughter on her birthday despite the order. restrictive that would forbid it. On the way Bill is the protagonist of an escalation of violence against the unfortunates he meets. Police Sergeant Martin Prendergast follows in his bloody trail until the final tragic encounter.

Iris (ch. 22 dtt, 11 Tivùsat 325 Sky) at 21:10 The Danish Girl

The intense love story between Gerda Wegener and Lili Elbe, born Einar Wegener, the Danish artist also known for being the first person to have undergone sex change surgery in 1930.

Rai Movie (call 24 dtt 14 TivùSat) at 21:10 A teenager in the White House

United States, third millennium. The daughter of the President of the United States falls in love with a young college student, but the boy is hiding a secret.

Rai Premium (ch. 25 dtt 15 TivùSat) at 21:20 Immenhof – The adventure of a summer

Lou and her two sisters try to keep the family stable. While grazing his horses, Lou finds one in danger, mired in the swamp. With the help of a friend of his, she manages to free him and get him out of there. The horse, a thoroughbred racing horse, belongs to Mr. Mallinckroth, his father’s former partner and owner of a famous stable, who believes that the horse’s strange behavior is due to Lou’s hasty rescue. Old grudges and a debt that the late father failed to honor will put the girls in serious trouble.

Sky (ch. 26 dtt 19 Tivùsat 156 Sky) at 21:20 36 Quai Des Orfevres

Paris has become an unsafe city since some criminals began to wreak havoc on the population. Whoever is able to capture the terrible gang will by right become the head of the Judicial Police which is located at number 36 of Quai des Orfèvres. Competing for the coveted title are Léo Vrinks and Denis Klein, the former heads the crime team and the latter heads the investigation team.

TwentySeven (ch. 27 dtt and Tivùsat 158 ​​Sky) at 21:05 How to kill the boss … and live happily

Unbridled and goliardic choral comedy with Jennifer Aniston. Three friends are linked by aversion to their respective bosses and decide to eliminate them.



La5 (ch.30 dtt 12 Tivùsat 159 Sky) at 21:10 Love design

A young fashion editor returns to her country, Romania, where she finds the strength to start over.

Cine 34 (ch. 34 dtt and Tivùsat 327 Sky) at 21:10 The haunted house

A Milanese couple moves to Rome, in a haunted house, and the only way to free the couple of spirits who live there is to not have intercourse until the first full moon after the wedding.

Pay Sky / Premium movies

Cinema One (ch. 301) 9.15 pm American Assassin

Student Mitch Rapp is hired in a special section of the CIA. After training with Cold War veteran Stan Hurley, the two embark on a dangerous mission to stop the outbreak of a world conflict.

Cinema Two (ch. 302) 9.15 pm Three floors 1st Tv

A series of events radically transform the lives of the inhabitants of a Roman apartment building, revealing their difficulties in being parents, siblings or neighbors in a world where resentment and fear seem to prevail.

Cinema Collection (ch. 303) 9.15 pm The Blues Brothers

In this film, which has become a true classic of cinema, in order to obtain the money necessary to pay the back taxes from the orphanage in which they grew up and avoid its closure, two brothers decide to reunite all the old members of their musical band.

Cinema Family (ch. 304) at 21:00 The Chocolate Factory

Five golden tickets are hidden in as many chocolate bars. The lucky children who manage to find them can walk through the gates of Mr. Wonka’s Chocolate Factory and thus get in touch with his magical world of sweets and goodness. Among the many children who hope to have a chance to win is little Charlie.

Cinema Action (ch. 305) at 21:00 Robin Hood Prince of Thieves

Robin of Locksley returns from the Crusades and finds his kingdom usurped by the arrogant Sheriff of Nottingham: he decides to recruit a group of rebels to take down the hateful tyrant and take back what belongs to him.

Cinema Suspance (ch. 306) at 21:00 You Should Have Left

A couple looking for a well-deserved rest takes refuge in a cottage nestled in the Welsh countryside. What at first seems like an idyll soon turns into a nightmare and the sense of reality shatters into a thousand pieces.

Romance cinema (ch. 307) at 21:00 The sixteenth moon

The story is about Ethan Wate, a boy who lives in a boring town, who he wants to leave immediately after finishing high school. During the night the young man is tormented by strange dreams in which a beautiful girl appears. One day he finds himself in front of Lena Duchannes, a charming student who has just arrived in town.

Cinema Drama (ch. 308) 9:45 pm Three floors

Comedy cinema (ch. 309) at 21:00 FBI Two impossible agents

French – American crime comedy, two former FBI colleagues investigate the theft of a coffin

TV Guide Sunday 6 February 2022 – Shows, Sports and documentaries

Rai 5 (ch. 23 dtt 13 TivùSat) 9.15 pm Across the river among the trees

(ch. 23 dtt 13 TivùSat) 9.15 pm Across the river among the trees Real Time (ch. 31 dtt and TivùSat 160 Sky) 21:05 Drag Race Italia 1a Tv

(ch. 31 dtt and TivùSat 160 Sky) 21:05 Drag Race Italia 1a Tv Focus (ch 35 dtt 60 Tivùsat 414 Sky) 9.15 pm Oddities of this world

(ch 35 dtt 60 Tivùsat 414 Sky) 9.15 pm Oddities of this world DMax (ch. 52 dtt, 28 TivùSat 170 Sky) at 20:00 Africa Cup of Nations final

(ch. 52 dtt, 28 TivùSat 170 Sky) at 20:00 Africa Cup of Nations final Mediaset Extra (ch. 55 dtt 17 Tivùsat 163 Sky) Direct GF Vip

(ch. 55 dtt 17 Tivùsat 163 Sky) Direct GF Vip Sky One (ch. 108 Sat and 455 dtt pay) 9.15 pm Italia’s Got Talent Special edition

(ch. 108 Sat and 455 dtt pay) 9.15 pm Italia’s Got Talent Special edition Sky Art (ch 120/400 Sky) 9.15 pm An impossible project – Saving the analogue

(ch 120/400 Sky) 9.15 pm An impossible project – Saving the analogue Sky Documentaries (ch. 122/402) 9.15 pm The Price of Gold

(ch. 122/402) 9.15 pm The Price of Gold Sky Nature (ch. 124/404) 9.15 pm The migratory people

(ch. 124/404) 9.15 pm The migratory people Blaze (ch. 127 Sky) 21:10 The legends of WWE

(ch. 127 Sky) 21:10 The legends of WWE Comedy Central (ch. 129) at 21:00 Battistology

(ch. 129) at 21:00 Battistology MTV (ch 131) 9:00 pm Catfish False identity

(ch 131) 9:00 pm Catfish False identity Red shrimp (ch. 133) 9.05 pm Spirits The Cocktail club

(ch. 133) 9.05 pm Spirits The Cocktail club Sky Sport One 9:30 pm Denver – Brooklyn

Complete programming Rai, Mediaset, Sky, Discovery

Films, Tv Series, Documentaries always available in streaming on Netflix, Amazon, TIMVISION, NowTV / SkyOnDemand, Infinity

– Advertising –