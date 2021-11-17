TV Guide Thursday 18 November 2021 tonight’s programs on TV today





TV Guide Thursday 18 November 2021

What’s on TV tonight? There TV Guide on Thursday 18 November 2021 starts from the first 9 channels and then continues with the appointments between the free and pay TV series and between the free and pay movies and then closes with the world of entertainment. On Rai 1 continues Un Professore with Alessandro Gassman, on Canale 5 Zelig returns with Claudio Bisio and Vanessa Incontrada, Tennis on Rai 2, and fourth live of X Factor on Sky Uno.

Rai 1

18:45 The legacy

20:30 Tg1

20:30 The usual unknown

21:25 A Professor 1 × 03-04 1st Tv

23:45 Door to door (at 23:55 TG1 of 5 min)



Rai 2

18.50 Blue Bloods

19:40 NCIS New Orleans 4 × 22

20:30 Size 2

21:00 ATP Tennis Finals

23:35 20s Night

Info

Rai 3

19:30 TG R.

8:00 pm Blob

20:15 What happens?

20:45 A Place in the Sun

21:20 City of Crime

The theft of a large batch of cocaine in a New York restaurant turns into a massacre of cops by chance. The two responsible are Ray Jackson, a veteran of the war in Iraq, and Michael Trujillo, dishonorably discharged. Detective Andre Davis is tasked with capturing them, flanked by narcotics agent Frankie Burns. Andre, the son of a policeman killed on duty, takes the affair very to heart and manages to isolate the entire island of Manhattan, blocking bridges and tunnels for the whole night.

23:15 Fiorella’s version

00:00 Night Line

Channel 5

18:50 Free fall

8:00 pm Tg5

20:30 Strip the news

21:45 Zelig

00:35 Tg5



Italy 1

19:30 CSI 13

20:25 NCIS 5

21:20 Survived The Martian

Ridley Scott’s film, winner of 2 Golden Globes: the odyssey of Matt Damon, an astronaut left on Mars, because he was mistakenly believed to be dead.

00:15 Ex Machina

Oscar for best special effects in this science fiction thriller with A. Vikander. A young programmer is chosen for an experiment ..

Network 4

19:30 Love storm 1st tv

20:30 Italia News tonight

21:25 Forehand and backhand

00:50 Padano Slow Tour

La7

18:00 The Good Wife

8:00 pm Tg La7

20:30 On air

21:15 A clean sweep

Tv8 (Sky 125)

19:30 Rich dish

20:30 Guess My Age 1st Tv

21:30 The president’s cook

Chef Hortense is called by the President of the French Republic as her personal cook, amidst envy and daring adventures.

23:20 I before you

Louisa becomes the assistant of a quadriplegic boy, heir to a rich family. friendship with the boy will change many things.

Nine (Sky 149)

19:30 Cash or Trash 1st tv

20:30 Deal with It 1st tv

21:25 The Farmer Looking For A Wife 1st Tv

23:25 Change Wife

The TV series in the clear

Rai Premium (ch. 25 dtt 15 TivùSat) at 21:20 Rex

(ch. 25 dtt 15 TivùSat) at 21:20 Yellow (ch. 38 dtt 167 Sky) at 21:10 The two faces of the law 1 × 01-02

(ch. 38 dtt 167 Sky) at 21:10 1 × 01-02 Top Crime (ch. 39 dtt and TivùSat 168 Sky) at 21:10 The Closer 6 × 06-07

The TV Series on Sky / Premium Channels

Sky Atlantic (ch. 110) Hannibal 2 × 09-10

(ch. 110) 2 × 09-10 Sky Series (ch. 112) Hawaii Five-0 2 × 09-10

(ch. 112) 2 × 09-10 Sky Investigation (ch. 114) They Kill – In the darkness of the mind 1 × 07-08 1st Tv

(ch. 114) 1 × 07-08 1st Tv Fox (ch. 116) at 21:00 American Dad 12 × 05-06-07-08

(ch. 116) at 21:00 12 × 05-06-07-08 Premium Crime (ch. 118) 9.15 pm The Closer 7 × 13-14

(ch. 118) 9.15 pm 7 × 13-14 Premium Stories (ch 126) at 9.15 pm He laughed 1 × 02

(ch 126) at 9.15 pm 1 × 02 Premium Action (ch 128) 9.15 pm Supergirl 6 × 11 1st Tv

Free-to-air movies

20 (ch. 20 dtt and TivùSat 151 Sky) 9.15 pm The Vikings

A group of Vikings on their way to Great Britain has only one chance to save themselves from the Scots: to reach the fortress of Danelag.

Rai 4 (ch. 21 dtt – 10 TivùSat) at 21:10 The Evil Angel – Brightburn

Tori and Kyle Breyer are a couple who try in vain to have a child. One night in the woods near the Breyer farm, a space capsule containing a newborn baby falls. Kyle and Tori adopt the child as if he were their own son, but as he grows up he begins to manifest lethal powers, becoming a sort of superhero devoted to evil.

Iris (ch. 22 dtt, 11 Tivùsat 325 Sky) at 9.15 pm 58 minutes to die – Die Harder

A group of Vikings traveling to Great Britain has only one chance to save themselves from the Scots: to reach the fortress of Danelag.

Rai Movie (call 24 dtt 14 TivùSat) at 21:10 Escape Plan

Ray Breslin is a world-renowned prison security expert. At the height of his career, he is hired to test the escape routes of a prison he himself designed. And it gets stuck there. A long-time inmate is helping him. The Stallone-Schwarzenegger duo join forces

Tv2000 (ch. 28 dtt 18 TivùSat 157 Sky) at 20:50 Little Miss Perfect

Belle, 14, is a very ambitious freshman and wants to become a class representative. However, when she discovers a blog promoting eating disorders, Belle’s weight reaches an unhealthy level.

Sky (ch. 26 dtt 19 Tivùsat 156 Sky) 9.15 pm Billy of the Beast – Last mission

Steven Seagal stars in another thrilling spy action as Jake Hopper, a retired former CIA agent who returns to action to investigate the kidnapping of his daughter on vacation in Thailand. Behind this terrible story are the terrorists, ready to do anything to free the Thai detainees of Guantanamo. But they are not the only ones: Jack is willing to risk his life to save his daughter.

Paramount Network (ch. 27 dtt and Tivùsat 158 ​​Sky) at 9.15 pm The hard truth

Abby is an over-efficient TV producer always looking for great romantic love. Mike is the irreverent host of a talk show that systematically demolishes any romantic conception of the relationship between the sexes. The meeting-clash between the two will have unexpected results

La5 (ch.30 dtt 12 Tivùsat 159 Sky) at 21:10 This is where I leave you

Shawn Levy (“A Night at the Museum”) directs this film with Jason Bateman and Tina Fey which focuses on the difficulties of family relationships.

Cine 34 (ch. 34 dtt and Tivùsat 327 Sky) at 21:05 Let’s make it clear

A young manager loses his sight following an accident. Thanks to another accident he regains it and sees unpleasant things



Spike (ch. 49 dtt 26 Tivusat 169 Sky) at 21:30 Ghostbusters

Three extravagant scientists from New York set up a rather particular pest control agency: they have in fact invented a method to capture ghosts and presences

Italy 2 (ch. 66 dtt 16 TivùSat 175 Sky) at 21:20 The dawn of the Living Dead

Remake of the movie “Zombie”. A mysterious epidemic kills the population that wakes up transformed into zombies thirsty for human flesh. Salvation is in the hands of a few.

Pay Sky / Premium movies

Comedy Central (ch. 129) at 21:00 Former Friends as before

Antonio, a member of the European Parliament, begins a relationship with Olga, a woman he met in a Munich hotel, only to discover that the young woman is the prime minister of Lithuania. Max, a Roman architect, falls in love with Sandra, unaware that she is the lawyer who is handling the divorce from his ex-wife.

Cinema One (ch. 301) 9.15 pm 800 heroes

The story of the battle between China and Japan during the 1930s in Shanghai. Faced with the advance of the Japanese army, about 800 Chinese soldiers resist the imperial assaults.

Cinema Two (ch. 302) 9.15 pm Work without an author

As Germany moves from the Third Reich to the construction of the Berlin Wall, two young men, an artist and a fashion student, weave their lives together as the shadows of the past are cast on them.

Cinema Collection (ch. 303) 9.15 pm I fall from the clouds

Checco is a young Apulian singer who dreams of great success in the entertainment world and, to support himself, he works as a bricklayer in his uncle’s company in Polignano a Mare. Engaged with Angela, a hairdresser, he is soon left as he does not have a stable job and does not give the girl a guarantee regarding the possibility of building a family. Sad and embittered, the young man leaves Puglia for Milan, hoping that the modern northern metropolis will offer him success.

Cinema Family (ch. 304) at 21:00 Me her and her children

To impress Suzanne, stuck in Vancouver, Nick offers to take her children to visit. The kids, however, struggle to accept their mother’s suitor.

Cinema Action (ch. 305) at 21:00 Transformers 4 The era of extinction

A few years after an epic epic war that reduced the city of Chicago to ashes, an inventor finds Optimus Prime, the mighty leader of the Autobots. It is the beginning of the final confrontation between good and evil.

Suspenseful cinema (ch. 306) at 21:00 The Score

Nick Wells is a professional criminal who decides to retire as he risked being caught in his latest shot. So he plans to retire and live in peace in Montreal with his girlfriend Diane, running his jazz club. Max, his friend and partner in illegal business, offers him a shady deal.

Romance cinema (ch. 307) at 21:00 The easy life

Luca is an Italian doctor who has decided to leave to go to work in Kenya on his own, there are very few people to help him, including a nurse and a few helpers. Mario, on the other hand, is an esteemed surgeon from a private Roman clinic, who joins his colleague with the excuse of wanting to see him again after years of distance.

Cinema Drama (ch. 308) at 21:00 The infiltrator

A businessman decides to infiltrate a dangerous criminal organization to exonerate his son, who has been wrongfully arrested for drug issues.

Comedy cinema (ch. 309) at 21:00 A child suddenly

A childless middle-aged couple finds themselves with a stranger inside the house who has an old photo of them with the words “mom and dad”.

Premium Cinema 1 (ch. 313 sat 463 dtt pay) at 9.15 pm Pitch Black

A meteor shower forces a spaceship to make a crash landing. Among the crew members is a dangerous criminal.

Premium Cinema 2 (ch. 315 sat 464 dtt pay) 9.15 pm Last Night

Sam Worthington (“Avatar”) and Keira Knightley in the brilliant evocation of all gray areas of loyalty. A couple is put to the test.

Premium Cinema 3 (ch. 316 sat 465 dtt pay) at 9.15 pm Let’s lose sight of it

2 David by Donatello. Love and hate between a cynical character and a young paraplegic. Losing your job can make you find a better “self”.



TV Guide Thursday 18 November 2021 – Shows, Sports and documentaries

Rai 5 (ch. 23 dtt 13 TivùSat) 9.15 pm Gala of belcanto

(ch. 23 dtt 13 TivùSat) 9.15 pm Gala of belcanto Real Time (ch. 31 dtt and TivùSat 160 Sky) at 21:25 Too Large

(ch. 31 dtt and TivùSat 160 Sky) at 21:25 Too Large Focus (ch 35 dtt 60 Tivùsat 414 Sky) 9.15 pm Things of this world

(ch 35 dtt 60 Tivùsat 414 Sky) 9.15 pm Things of this world DMAX (ch. 52 dtt, 28 TivùSat 170 Sky) 9:25 pm Stone men

(ch. 52 dtt, 28 TivùSat 170 Sky) 9:25 pm Stone men Mediaset Extra (ch. 55 dtt, 17 Tivùsat 163 Sky) Direct GF Vip 6

(ch. 55 dtt, 17 Tivùsat 163 Sky) Direct GF Vip 6 Sky One (ch. 108 Sat and 455 dtt pay) 9.15 pm X Factor 2021 Live 1st Tv

(ch. 108 Sat and 455 dtt pay) 9.15 pm X Factor 2021 Live 1st Tv SkyArte (ch 120/400 sat) 9.15 pm Great Masters: Correggio 1st Tv

(ch 120/400 sat) 9.15 pm Great Masters: Correggio 1st Tv Sky Documentaries (ch 122/402) 9.15 pm The Braibanti case

(ch 122/402) 9.15 pm The Braibanti case Sky Nature (ch 124/404) 9.15 pm The land of the big cats

(ch 124/404) 9.15 pm The land of the big cats Blaze (ch. 127) 9.05 pm Hunting for Treasures

(ch. 127) 9.05 pm Hunting for Treasures MTV (ch. 131) at 21:10 Ex on the Beach Italy + Teen Mom OG

(ch. 131) at 21:10 Ex on the Beach Italy + Teen Mom OG Red shrimp (ch. 133) 21:10 hours Max calorie challenge

(ch. 133) 21:10 hours Max calorie challenge The F (ch. 135) 9.10 pm RED – Incredible train journeys

