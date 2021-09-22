TV Guide Thursday 23 September 2021 tonight’s programs on TV today





TV Guide Thursday 23 September 2021

What’s on TV tonight? There TV Guide on Thursday 23 September 2021 on Rai the fiction Until the Last Beat makes its debut while on Canale 5 Star in the Star seeks the relaunch after a debut below expectations, the second appointment with X Factor on Sky Uno.

Rai 1

18:45 Chain reaction

20:30 Tg1

20:30 The usual unknown

21:25 Until the last beat 1 × 01-02 1st Tv

23:35 Door to door (at 23:40 TG1 of 5 min)



Rai 2

18.50 A Million Little Things 2 × 03 1st Tv

19:40 NCIS New Orleans 4 × 09

20:30 Size 2

21:05 Tg 2 Post

21:20 Widows – Criminal Legacy 1st Tv

A large debt left by their husbands who disappeared after the last blow went wrong binds four widows together. Veronica, Alice, Linda and Belle decide to unite and take their own destiny in hand.

23:40 Murderous obsession

The chance encounter with Elliot, a handsome and apparently very kind and helpful man, proves devastating for Laura, a happily married young woman and mother of a seven-year-old boy.

Rai 3

19:30 TG R.

8:00 pm Blob

20:15 Via dei Matti n.0

20:45 A Place in the Sun

21:20 He is worse than me

23:35 Cuttlefish bones

Ayrton Senna

Channel 5

18:50 Free fall

8:00 pm Tg5

20:30 Paperissima

21:35 Star in the Sar

00:45 TG5

Italy 1

19:30 CSI 12

20:25 NCIS 3

21:20 Chicago MED 5 × 07-08-09 1st Tv

23:55 Emergency code

Action thriller with Mischa Barton. A criminal kidnaps the daughter of a 911 operator and a police officer forcing them to play his crazy, bloodthirsty game.

Network 4

19:30 Love storm 1st tv

20:30 Italy News tonight

21:25 Forehand and backhand

00:50 Mamma Roma

Struggling Pasolini’s film, which takes its cue from real facts. A. Magnani is Mamma Roma, a prostitute who decides to change her life for the love of her son.

La7

18:00 The Good Wife

8:00 pm Tg La7

20:30 On air

21:15 A clean sweep

Tv8 (Sky 125)

19:30 Rich dish

20:30 Guess My Age 1st Tv

21:35 The crimes of the BarLume Tana Libera all

Pineta is in lockdown and the old men organize online trump tournaments, while Pasquali is grappling with the disappearance of a woman

23:15 Da Vinci’s code

Religious Mysteries from Dan Brown’s bestseller. Tom Hanks is a symbology professor accused of murder. To clear himself he will have to discover a secret kept hidden for two thousand years.



Nine (Sky 149)

19:30 Hells Kitchen

20:30 Deal with It 1st tv

21:25 Terribly wandering

Teresa Mannini show

23:40 Hi Brother

The Roman comedy duo Pablo and Pedro in a comedy of misunderstandings set in California. A scammer passes himself off as the son of a wealthy businessman to get his share of the inheritance.

The TV series in the clear

Rai Premium (ch. 25 dtt 15 TivùSat) at 21:20 Rex 6 × 13-14

(ch. 25 dtt 15 TivùSat) at 21:20 6 × 13-14 Yellow (ch. 38 dtt 167 Sky) at 21:10 Astrid et Raphaelle 1 × 05-6

(ch. 38 dtt 167 Sky) at 21:10 1 × 05-6 Top Crime (ch. 39 dtt and TivùSat 168 Sky) at 21:10 The Closer 5 × 05-06

(ch. 39 dtt and TivùSat 168 Sky) at 21:10 5 × 05-06 Spike (ch. 49 dtt 26 Tivusat 169 Sky) at 21:30 Deutschland 86 09-10

The TV Series on Sky / Premium Channels

Sky Atlantic (ch. 110) Hannibal 1 × 05-06

(ch. 110) 1 × 05-06 Sky Series (ch. 112) Hawaii Five-0 1 × 17-18

(ch. 112) 1 × 17-18 Sky Investigation (ch. 114) Balthazar 2 × 09-10

(ch. 114) 2 × 09-10 Fox (ch. 116) at 21:00 Deputy 1 × 10-11

(ch. 116) at 21:00 1 × 10-11 Premium Crime (ch. 118) 9.15 pm Gone 1 × 9-10

(ch. 118) 9.15 pm 1 × 9-10 Premium Stories (ch 126) at 9.15 pm All American 3 × 13 1st tv

(ch 126) at 9.15 pm 3 × 13 1st tv Premium Action (ch 128) 9.15 pm Supergirl 6 × 03 1st Tv

If you are looking for streaming TV series, here you will find our catalogs by platform:

Netflix, click here for the catalog; Amazon Prime Video, click here for the catalog; Starzplay, click here for the catalog; Apple Tv +, click here for the catalog; Infinity +, click here for the catalog; TIMVISION, click here for the catalog Sky and NOW, click here for the catalog; Disney +, click here for the catalog.

Free-to-air movies

20 (ch. 20 dtt and TivùSat 151 Sky) at 21:10 47 Ronin

Based on the true story of a group of samurai. Kai, Keanu Reeves, joins a group of Ronin, to seek revenge on the tyrant who killed their Master.

Rai 4 (ch. 21 dtt – 10 TivùSat) at 21:10 Reprisal

Bank manager Jacob asks his neighbor James, a former policeman, to help him track down the perpetrators of the robbery in his bank, where a colleague of his also lost his life. The situation escalates when the criminal kidnaps the banker’s wife and son.

Iris (ch. 22 dtt, 11 Tivùsat 325 Sky) at 9.15 pm Daylight trap in the tunnel

Adrenaline-fueled action with Sylvester Stallone. A traffic accident causes a fire in a tunnel. Kit Latura will risk his life to save the prisoners

Rai Movie (call 24 dtt 14 TivùSat) at 21:10 The Front Runner – The Vice of Power

The rise and fall of Gary Hart, a charismatic Democratic senator able to capture the following of young voters and thus become the top name for the presidential nomination in the 1988 elections. Swept away by the tabloids in an extramarital affair scandal, Hart pays the dire consequences of the encounter between tabloid journalism and political journalism

Tv2000 (ch. 28 dtt 18 TivùSat 157 Sky) at 20:50 The incredible flight

A Canadian girl finds a nest of wild geese and tends them until she teaches them to fly.

Sky (ch. 26 dtt 19 Tivùsat 156 Sky) at 9.15 pm Absolution – The rules of revenge

After meeting a girl on the run from a dangerous criminal, a mercenary must decide whether to save her or fulfill his mission.

Paramount Network (ch. 27 dtt and Tivùsat 158 ​​Sky) at 9.15 pm The former hunter

Former policeman Milo Boyd, turned bounty hunter, hates his wife Nicole, a journalist. So the man is happy to have to hunt down his partner, wanted for a crime.

La5 (ch.30 dtt 12 Tivùsat 159 Sky) at 21:10 The wedding date – Love has its price

Brilliant hit comedy starring Debra Messing (“Will and Grace”). Katie hires a handsome gigolo to make her ex jealous.

Cine 34 (ch. 34 dtt and Tivùsat 327 Sky) at 21:05 We tough men

Mario, a Roman tram driver, and Silvio, a banker from Milan, find themselves attending a survival course and become friends



Italy 2 (ch. 66 dtt 16 TivùSat 175 Sky) at 21:20 Devil

Supernatural Thriller, the first chapter of a trilogy called “The Night Chronicles”. A detective investigates a mysterious suicide.

Pay Sky / Premium movies

Comedy Central (ch. 129) at 21:00 Never United States

When their father dies, five bizarre brothers and sisters who have never met before find themselves on a crazy and fun adventure in the United States.

Cinema One (ch. 301) 9.15 pm AAA Gen-in-law Wanted

Brilliant comedy with the irresistible Kad Merad. Stephane has grown fond of his daughter’s boyfriend. When the latter leaves him, he will do everything to recompose the couple (FRA 2018)

Cinema Two (ch. 302) 9.15 pm Disobedience

Sebastian Lelio directs Rachel McAdams and Rachel Weisz in a disturbing female story. Forbidden love between two women upsets the Jewish Orthodox community in London (GBR 2017)

Cinema Collection (ch. 303) 9.15 pm Timeline

Paul Walker and Gerard Butler in a fictional action from the Michael Crichton novel. A university professor experiences a journey back in time and is trapped in the 1300s (USA 2003)

Cinema Family (ch. 304) at 21:00 Racetime Everyone on the track

Animated sequel to ‘Snowballs’. Together with friend Frankie, Sophie must build a new sled in time to win the race against cheat Zac (CAN 2018)

Cinema Action (ch. 305) at 21:00 Charlie’s Angels

Elizabeth Banks directs and plays the reboot of the famous female action with Kristen Stewart. Clever and trained, the three agents must save the world from a lethal weapon (USA 2019)

Suspenseful cinema (ch. 306) at 21:00 Blair Witch

Adam Wingard-directed sequel to the 1999 blockbuster horror. A group of students venture into the dark forest of Black Hills, where the terrifying killer witch reigns (USA 2016)

Romance cinema (ch. 307) at 21:00 Toy Boy A boy for sale

Sentimental adventures for Ashton Kutcher, at the center of a spicy comedy. After meeting an attractive waitress, a hardened playboy will lose his mind (USA 2009)

Cinema Drama (ch. 308) at 21:00 The Minamata case

Johnny Depp in the Sky Original biopic. 1971: photographer Eugene Smith investigates cases of poisoning in a Japanese village, caused by pollution of the chemical industries (ARE / GBR / USA 2020)

Comedy cinema (ch. 309) at 21:00 But what does the brain tell us

Riccardo Milani directs Paola Cortellesi and a super cast in the blockbuster comedy. Giovanna puts her secret agent skills at the service of her friends to avenge them (ITA 2019)

Premium Cinema 1 (ch. 313 sat 463 dtt pay) at 9.15 pm 22 minutes

Based on an actual event in 2010. Somali pirates seize a Russian gas carrier. A military ship will try to rescue the crew.

Premium Cinema 2 (ch. 315 sat 464 dtt pay) at 9.15 pm Henry’s book

Child prodigy Henry discovers that a classmate is being abused by her stepfather and decides to help her alone

Premium Cinema 3 (ch. 316 sat 465 dtt pay) at 9.15 pm The unusual unknowns

Cosimo and Ruggero, two friends always on the hunt for money, carry out thefts to supplement. One day, the two have an opportunity.



Complete programming Rai, Mediaset, Sky, Discovery

TV Guide Thursday 23 September 2021 – Shows, Sports and documentaries

Rai 5 (ch. 23 dtt 13 TivùSat) 8.40 pm Norma

(ch. 23 dtt 13 TivùSat) 8.40 pm Norma Real Time (ch. 31 dtt and TivùSat 160 Sky) at 21:25 Lives at the limit

(ch. 31 dtt and TivùSat 160 Sky) at 21:25 Lives at the limit Focus (ch 35 dtt 60 Tivùsat 414 Sky) 9.15 pm Inclination 235 ′ The rhythm of the earth 1st Tv

(ch 35 dtt 60 Tivùsat 414 Sky) 9.15 pm Inclination 235 ′ The rhythm of the earth 1st Tv DMAX (ch. 52 dtt, 28 TivùSat 170 Sky) at 21:25 The gold rush the treasure of the river 1a Tv

(ch. 52 dtt, 28 TivùSat 170 Sky) at 21:25 The gold rush the treasure of the river 1a Tv Mediaset Extra (ch. 55 dtt, 17 Tivùsat 163 Sky) Direct GF Vip 6

(ch. 55 dtt, 17 Tivùsat 163 Sky) Direct GF Vip 6 Sky One (ch. 108 Sat and 455 dtt pay) at 9.15 pm X Factor 2021 1st TV

(ch. 108 Sat and 455 dtt pay) at 9.15 pm X Factor 2021 1st TV SkyArte (ch 120/400 sat) 9.15 pm Romano Cagnoni War Photographer

(ch 120/400 sat) 9.15 pm Romano Cagnoni War Photographer Sky Documentaries (ch 122/402) 9.15 pm The Craxi case an Italian story

(ch 122/402) 9.15 pm The Craxi case an Italian story Sky Nature (ch 124/404) 9.15 pm The journey of life

(ch 124/404) 9.15 pm The journey of life Blaze (ch. 127) 9:05 pm The wizard of Hollywood + Family business

(ch. 127) 9:05 pm The wizard of Hollywood + Family business MTV (ch. 131) 9.10 pm Ex on the Beach Italia What Happened Next + Teen Mom OG

(ch. 131) 9.10 pm Ex on the Beach Italia What Happened Next + Teen Mom OG Red shrimp (ch. 133) at 21:00 The apartment + Max calorie challenge 1st tv

(ch. 133) at 21:00 The apartment + Max calorie challenge 1st tv The F (ch. 135) at 21:10 RED – Dramcatchers Follow your dream 1st Tv

(ch. 135) at 21:10 RED – Dramcatchers Follow your dream 1st Tv DAZN at 8.45pm Rome – Udinese

Movies, TV series, Documentaries always available in streaming on Netflix, Amazon, TIMVISION, NowTV / SkyOnDemand, Infinity

