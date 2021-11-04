TV Guide Thursday 4 November 2021 tonight’s programs on TV today





TV Guide Thursday 4 November 2021

What’s on TV tonight? There TV Guide on Thursday 4th November 2021 starts from the first 9 channels and then continues with the appointments between the free and pay TV series and between the free and pay movies and then closes with the world of entertainment. On Rai 1 the docu-film Maria’s choice on the 100th anniversary of the unknown soldier, on Canale 5 the D’Iva party dedicated to Iva Zanicchi, second live by X Factor on Sky Uno.

Rai 1

18:45 The legacy

20:30 Tg1

20:30 The usual unknown

21:25 The choice of Maria 1st tv

Docufilm that tells the story of the Unknown Soldier

23:10 Door to door (at 23:25 TG1 of 5 min)



Rai 2

18.50 Blue Bloods

19:40 NCIS New Orleans 4 × 19

20:30 Size 2

21:05 Tg 2 Post

21:20 Those that on Mondays

23:45 20s Night

Info

Rai 3

19:30 TG R.

8:00 pm Blob

20:15 What happens?

20:45 A Place in the Sun

21:20 What Happened to Baby Jane?

23:25 Fiorella’s version

00:00 Night Line

Channel 5

18:50 Free fall

8:00 pm Tg5

20:30 Strip the news

21:35 Diva

1:25 Tg5



Italy 1

19:30 CSI 12

20:25 NCIS 4

21:20 Jack Reacher – The decisive test

Adrenaline-pumping action-thriller with Tom Cruise and Rosamund Pike. Former policeman Jack Reacher returns to the scene to investigate the real perpetrators of a massacre.

00:00 Self / Less

A multibillionaire suffering from incurable cancer hires a scientist to transfer his soul into the body of a healthy man.

Network 4

19:30 Love storm 1st tv

20:30 Italy News tonight

21:25 Forehand and backhand

00:50 Slow Tour Padano

La7

18:00 The Good Wife

8:00 pm Tg La7

20:30 On air

21:15 A clean sweep

Tv8 (Sky 125)

19:30 Rich dish

20:30 Pre Game

21:00 Rome – Bodoe Glimt

23:00 Post Game



Nine (Sky 149)

19:30 Cash or Trash 1st tv

20:30 Deal with It 1st tv

21:25 The Farmer Looking For Wife 1st Tv

23:25 Change Wife

The TV series in the clear

Rai Premium (ch. 25 dtt 15 TivùSat) at 21:20 Rex

(ch. 25 dtt 15 TivùSat) at 21:20 Yellow (ch. 38 dtt 167 Sky) at 21:10 The two faces of the law 1 × 01-02

(ch. 38 dtt 167 Sky) at 21:10 1 × 01-02 Top Crime (ch. 39 dtt and TivùSat 168 Sky) at 21:10 The Closer 6 × 02-03

The TV Series on Sky / Premium Channels

Sky Atlantic (ch. 110) Hannibal 2 × 05-06

(ch. 110) 2 × 05-06 Sky Series (ch. 112) Hawaii Five-0 2 × 05-06

(ch. 112) 2 × 05-06 Sky Investigation (ch. 114) They Kill – In the darkness of the mind 1 × 03-04 1st Tv

(ch. 114) 1 × 03-04 1st Tv Fox (ch. 116) at 21:00 Family Guy 14 × 18-19

(ch. 116) at 21:00 14 × 18-19 Premium Crime (ch. 118) at 9.15 pm The Closer 7 × 09-10

(ch. 118) at 9.15 pm 7 × 09-10 Premium Stories (ch 126) at 9.15 pm All American 3 × 19 1st tv

(ch 126) at 9.15 pm 3 × 19 1st tv Premium Action (ch 128) 9.15 pm Supergirl 6 × 09 1st Tv

If you are looking for streaming TV series, here you will find our catalogs by platform:

Netflix, click here for the catalog; Amazon Prime Video, click here for the catalog; Starzplay, click here for the catalog; Apple Tv +, click here for the catalog; Infinity +, click here for the catalog; TIMVISION, click here for the catalog Sky and NOW, click here for the catalog; Disney +, click here for the catalog.

Free-to-air movies

20 (ch. 20 dtt and TivùSat 151 Sky) at 9.15 pm How do I sell my family

A small dealer is robbed of the “stuff”. To pay off the debt, he has to collaborate in a large drug dealing operation

Rai 4 (ch. 21 dtt – 10 TivùSat) at 21:10 Oxford Murders – Theorem of a crime

A student investigates the crimes taking place near Oxford University and, helped by his professor, will try to solve the case using logic and mathematical theories

Iris (ch. 22 dtt, 11 Tivùsat 325 Sky) at 9.15 pm Journey to Paradise

Mel Gibson as a man who, in prison, will learn to survive with the help of a nine-year-old boy.

Rai Movie (call 24 dtt 14 TivùSat) at 21:10 The jury

A young widow in New Orleans is suing a powerful arms company, which she holds responsible for her husband’s death. The lawsuit is difficult, but his lawyer Rohr believes in victory, as does the opposing party led by consultant Fitch, who will try to rummage through the lives of potential jurors with unorthodox methods. Who will get it?

Tv2000 (ch. 28 dtt 18 TivùSat 157 Sky) at 20:50 A translator

A professor of Russian literature in Havana works as a translator for children

Sky (ch. 26 dtt 19 Tivùsat 156 Sky) at 9.15 pm End of a Gun

A former American drug cop, Decker, finds himself rescuing a girl, Lisa, who is beaten by her boyfriend on a Parisian evening. A fight ensues and Decker kills him. The problem is that the boy worked for a Texan drug cartel and had hidden two million euros in his car.

The girl proposes to Decker to recover the money seized by the police and divide the money in half. Decker agrees, manages to take the money, but attracts the attention of the cartel, which tracks them down and kidnaps Lisa. Money in exchange for the girl’s life.

Paramount Network (ch. 27 dtt and Tivùsat 158 ​​Sky) at 9.15 pm Marriage on appeal

Two lawyers find themselves against each other in the divorce of two public figures vying for an Irish castle. During their trip to Ireland, where both have gone in search of evidence, Daniel and Audrey find they are attracted to each other.

La5 (ch.30 dtt 12 Tivùsat 159 Sky) at 21:10 Partnerperfetto.com

– Diane Lane and John Cusack are Sarah and Jake, two in their forties separated by their respective spouses, who meet on the Partnerperfetto.com website.

Cine 34 (ch. 34 dtt and Tivùsat 327 Sky) at 21:05 Grand Hotel Excelsior

Choral comedy with Carlo Verdone, Adriano Celentano and Enrico Montesano in four episodes about the guests and the staff of the Grand Hotel Excelsior



Spike (ch. 49 dtt 26 Tivusat 169 Sky) at 21:30 Ace Ventura The pet catcher

Ace Ventura is a private investigator from Miami who specializes in finding animals. Two weeks before the Super Bowl, Miami Dolphins’ mascot Snowflake is kidnapped

Italy 2 (ch. 66 dtt 16 TivùSat 175 Sky) at 21:20 Blair Witch

Horror sequel to “The Blair Witch Project”. 17 years after Heather’s disappearance, a group of friends return to Blair Forest. They will live a terrifying adventure.

Pay Sky / Premium movies

Comedy Central (ch. 129) at 21:00 Males against females

Walter is the coach of a women’s volleyball team and cheats on his wife Monica with captain Eva Castelli. Diego is a womanizer who collects the undergarments of his conquests until he falls madly in love with Chiara, the only woman who rejects him. Ivan, Andrea and Marta are in love with the same girl: the beautiful Francesca

Cinema One (ch. 301) 9.15 pm Hard Night Falling A night to die

Goro, a master of crime, plans to steal a huge amount of gold from the Rossini family. Unbeknownst to the criminal and his companions, one of the millionaire’s guests is a well-trained police officer.

Cinema Two (ch. 302) 9.15 pm Match Point

Chris is a handsome, confident young Irishman. Tennis teacher, he has the opportunity to give lessons to members of the Hewitt family, noble and rich, who immediately welcome him into their circle of friends.

Cinema Collection (ch. 303) 9.15 pm Give me back my wife

Miniseries (details here)

Cinema Family (ch. 304) at 21:00 Minzy The secret of the universe

Two brothers find a mysterious black box that contains a plea for help from the future.

Cinema Action (ch. 305) at 21:00 Hell of the Border

The incredible true story of Bass Reeves, the first Black Marshal in the Wild West. After escaping slavery after the Civil War, he arrives in Arkansas looking for work.

Suspenseful cinema (ch. 306) at 21:00 Premonition

Linda Quinn Hanson leads a peaceful life, has two daughters and a man she loves. However, the world collapses on her when one day she receives the news that her husband has died in a car accident. In the throes of despair, she begins to make excessive use of tranquilizers, until she begins to have visions and believes she has become a clairvoyant.

Romance cinema (ch. 307) at 21:00 You’re killing Susana

It is the journey of a man educated from Mexico City to the center of the United States, with his rigid society, his freezing winter, but above all it is an inner journey to face the contradictions between his love.

Cinema Drama (ch. 308) at 21:00 Bad waters

A tenacious lawyer uncovers a dark secret that links a large number of unexplained deaths to one of the largest companies in the world. As he tries to uncover the truth, he finds himself putting his own life in danger.

Comedy cinema (ch. 309) at 21:00 Hot Fuzz

A policeman is transferred to the countryside, but the rural reality is more gruesome than expected, and violent death seems to be present everywhere.

Premium Cinema 1 (ch. 313 sat 463 dtt pay) at 9.15 pm The Transporter Legacy

Fourth chapter of the saga conceived by Luc Besson. Frank Martin, a chauffeur in the pay of the mala, gets involved in a girl’s dangerous revenge

Premium Cinema 2 (ch. 315 sat 464 dtt pay) at 9.15 pm North border

In 1956, Austen Kittredge, a ten-year-old boy, is sent by his father to live on his grandparents’ farm in Vermont, where he uncovers long-kept family secrets.

Premium Cinema 3 (ch. 316 sat 465 dtt pay) at 9.15 pm Ovosodo

Piero, nicknamed Ovosodo, is a boy who grew up in the popular neighborhood of Livorno. Immersed in a context of decay and ignorance, he finds a point of reference in Professor Giovanna and in the contemporary Tommaso, dynamic and unscrupulous. However, the day arrives when the friend must abandon him to leave for the United States. Piero, now disillusioned, decides to put his aspirations aside and chooses marriage and a job in the factory as a worker.



Complete programming Rai, Mediaset, Sky, Discovery

TV Guide Thursday 4 November 2021 – Shows, Sports and documentaries

Rai 5 (ch. 23 dtt 13 TivùSat) 9.15 pm Enrico Caruso And the singing begins again

(ch. 23 dtt 13 TivùSat) 9.15 pm Enrico Caruso And the singing begins again Real Time (ch. 31 dtt and TivùSat 160 Sky) at 21:25 Lives at the limit

(ch. 31 dtt and TivùSat 160 Sky) at 21:25 Lives at the limit Focus (ch 35 dtt 60 Tivùsat 414 Sky) 9.15 pm Geological wonders of Italy – il sud 1a Tv

(ch 35 dtt 60 Tivùsat 414 Sky) 9.15 pm Geological wonders of Italy – il sud 1a Tv DMAX (ch. 52 dtt, 28 TivùSat 170 Sky) 9:25 pm Metal detective 3 × 04 1st tv

(ch. 52 dtt, 28 TivùSat 170 Sky) 9:25 pm Metal detective 3 × 04 1st tv Mediaset Extra (ch. 55 dtt, 17 Tivùsat 163 Sky) Direct GF Vip 6

(ch. 55 dtt, 17 Tivùsat 163 Sky) Direct GF Vip 6 Sky One (ch. 108 Sat and 455 dtt pay) 9.15 pm X Factor 2021 Live 1st Tv

(ch. 108 Sat and 455 dtt pay) 9.15 pm X Factor 2021 Live 1st Tv SkyArte (ch 120/400 sat) 9.15 pm Great Masters: Bellini

(ch 120/400 sat) 9.15 pm Great Masters: Bellini Sky Documentaries (ch 122/402) 9.15 pm Life according to Sam

(ch 122/402) 9.15 pm Life according to Sam Sky Nature (ch 124/404) 9.15 pm The land of the big cats

(ch 124/404) 9.15 pm The land of the big cats Blaze (ch. 127) 9.05 pm Hunting for Treasures

(ch. 127) 9.05 pm Hunting for Treasures MTV (ch. 131) at 21:10 Ex on the Beach Italy + Teen Mom OG

(ch. 131) at 21:10 Ex on the Beach Italy + Teen Mom OG Red shrimp (ch. 133) 21:10 hours Max calorie challenge

(ch. 133) 21:10 hours Max calorie challenge The F (ch. 135) at 21:10 RED – The taste of traveling 1st TV

(ch. 135) at 21:10 RED – The taste of traveling 1st TV Sky Sport One 21:00 Marseille – Lazio

21:00 Marseille – Lazio Sky Sport Action 21:00 Rome – Bode

Movies, TV series, Documentaries always available in streaming on Netflix, Amazon, TIMVISION, NowTV / SkyOnDemand, Infinity

