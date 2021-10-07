TV Guide Thursday 7 October 2021 tonight’s programs on TV today





TV Guide Thursday 7 October 2021

What’s on TV tonight? There TV Guide on Thursday 7 October 2021 starts from the first 9 channels and then continues with the appointments between the free and pay TV series and between the free and pay movies and then closes with the world of entertainment. On Rai 1 the fiction Until the last Beat continues while on Canale 5 semifinal of Star in the Star, space for the Bootcamps of X Factor on Sky Uno.

Rai 1

18:45 The legacy

20:30 Tg1

20:30 The usual unknown

21:25 Until the last beat 1 × 05-06 1st Tv

23:35 Door to door (at 23:50 TG1 of 5 min)



Rai 2

18.50 A Million Little Things 2 × 11 1st Tv

19:40 NCIS 15 × 13

20:30 Size 2

21:05 Tg 2 Post

21:20 Young people and drugs

Docu-film

23:55 Love and Freedom – Masaniello

Tommaso Aniello of Amalfi, known as Masaniello, a young Neapolitan fishmonger, in 1647 led a revolt against the Duke of Arcos, the agent of King Philip IV of Spain. Yesterday’s hero becomes a modern hero, an eternal symbol of the desire for freedom of those who – still in our times – rebel against the abuses of Power.

Rai 3

19:30 TG R.

8:00 pm Blob

20:15 What happens?

20:45 A Place in the Sun

21:20 He is worse than me

23:15 Illuminate

Susanna Agnelli

Channel 5

18:50 Free fall

8:00 pm Tg5

20:30 Paperissima

21:35 Star in the Sar

00:45 TG5

Italy 1

19:30 CSI 12

20:25 NCIS 3

21:20 Chicago MED 5 × 13-14-15-16 1st Tv

00:40 Izombie 1 × 10-11

Network 4

19:30 Love storm 1st tv

20:30 Italy News tonight

21:25 Forehand and backhand

00:50 Think big

La7

18:00 The Good Wife

8:00 pm Tg La7

20:30 On air

21:15 A clean sweep

Tv8 (Sky 125)

19:30 Rich dish

20:30 Guess My Age 1st Tv

21:30 Sahara

In the Sahara desert the stories of an explorer, in search of the mysterious Death Ship, and of a doctor who investigates an equally mysterious epidemic intertwine.

23:45 Creed II

Adonis Creed is challenged by the son of Ivan Drago, the boxer who killed his father Apollo in the ring. Will accept the competition.



Nine (Sky 149)

19:30 Cash or Trash 1st tv

20:30 Deal with It 1st tv

21:25 The Farmer Looking For Wife 1st Tv

22:55 Cash or Trash

TV Guide Thursday 7 October 2021 – TV series and films on TV tonight

The TV series in the clear

Rai 4 (ch. 21 dtt – 10 TivùSat) at 21:10 Private Eyes 4 × 01-02-03 1st tv

(ch. 21 dtt – 10 TivùSat) at 21:10 4 × 01-02-03 1st tv Rai Premium (ch. 25 dtt 15 TivùSat) at 21:20 Rex 7 × 05-06

(ch. 25 dtt 15 TivùSat) at 21:20 7 × 05-06 Yellow (ch. 38 dtt 167 Sky) at 21:10 Astrid et Raphaelle 2 × 01-02 1st tv

(ch. 38 dtt 167 Sky) at 21:10 2 × 01-02 1st tv Top Crime (ch. 39 dtt and TivùSat 168 Sky) at 21:10 The Closer 5 × 09-10

The TV Series on Sky / Premium Channels

Sky Atlantic (ch. 110) Hannibal 1 × 09-10

(ch. 110) 1 × 09-10 Sky Series (ch. 112) Hawaii Five-0 1 × 21-22

(ch. 112) 1 × 21-22 Sky Investigation (ch. 114) Balthazar 3 × 03-04

(ch. 114) 3 × 03-04 Fox (ch. 116) at 21:00 Family Guy 14 × 01-02-03-04

(ch. 116) at 21:00 14 × 01-02-03-04 Premium Crime (ch. 118) at 9.15 pm The Closer 7 × 01-02

(ch. 118) at 9.15 pm 7 × 01-02 Premium Stories (ch 126) at 9.15 pm All American 3 × 15 1st tv

(ch 126) at 9.15 pm 3 × 15 1st tv Premium Action (ch 128) 9.15 pm Supergirl 6 × 05 1st Tv

If you are looking for streaming TV series, here you will find our catalogs by platform:

Free-to-air movies

Iris (ch. 22 dtt, 11 Tivùsat 325 Sky) at 9.15 pm Lethal Weapon

Martin, a cop back from Vietnam and nicknamed Lethal Weapon, is paired with Roger, a mature black cop.

Rai Movie (call 24 dtt 14 TivùSat) at 21:10 Passengers

In the near future, due to a failure during a space trip, Jim and Aurora are awakened 90 years earlier than expected. While the lives of the other passengers are in danger, a feeling arises. Will they escape it?

Tv2000 (ch. 28 dtt 18 TivùSat 157 Sky) at 20:50 Looking for Bobby Fischer

7-year-old Joshua has a talent for chess that his teacher compares to that of US player Bobby Fischer

Sky (ch. 26 dtt 19 Tivùsat 156 Sky) at 9.15 pm Killing Point

A homicide detective, expert in martial arts, pursues a serial killer but risks being framed by the killer.

Paramount Network (ch. 27 dtt and Tivùsat 158 ​​Sky) at 9.15 pm Women rules and a lot of trouble

After making a series of disasters, teenage Rachel goes to spend the summer with her grandmother in Idaho, where she is forced to abide by strict house rules.

La5 (ch.30 dtt 12 Tivùsat 159 Sky) at 21:10 An excellent Vintage – A good year

Oscar winner Russell Crowe in a Ridley Scott film based on a novel. The cynical Max inherits a vineyard in Provence.

Cine 34 (ch. 34 dtt and Tivùsat 327 Sky) at 21:05 If so, I’ll tell you yes

Piero Cicala, a successful singer in the 80s, finds himself sharing an adventure with the famous diva Talita Cortes.



Spike (ch. 49 dtt 26 Tivusat 169 Sky) at 21:30 Jackie Brown

A flight hostess gets into trouble but she’s not the only one who has to pay the consequences. Around her, criminals of various kinds try to get their hands on a large booty.

Italy 2 (ch. 66 dtt 16 TivùSat 175 Sky) at 21:20 Intruders

Horror movie with Clive Owen. The parallel story of two families whose lives are turned upside down by threatening apparitions.

Pay Sky / Premium movies

Comedy Central (ch. 129) at 21:00 Never United States

When their father dies, five bizarre brothers and sisters who have never met before find themselves on a crazy and fun adventure in the United States.

Cinema One (ch. 301) 9.15 pm Gambit

Colin Firth and Cameron Diaz in a scam comedy. An art expert wants to sell a fake Monet to an English tycoon with the complicity of a volcanic American girl (USA 2012)

Cinema Two (ch. 302) 9.15 pm The hidden color of things

Silvio Soldini directs Valeria Golino and Adriano Giannini in a love story. Emma, ​​resolute blind woman, enters the life of a charming advertiser with a troubled past (ITA 2017)

Cinema Collection (ch. 303) 9.15 pm Johnn Mnemonic

Keanu Reeves and Dolph Lundgren in the science fiction cult written by William Gibson. A courier keeps a microchip in his brain with top secret information that tempts the Yakuza (CAN / USA 1994)

Cinema Family (ch. 304) at 21:00 Water Horse the legend of the abyss

From the creators of ‘The Chronicles of Narnia’, a fantasy adventure. A child discovers a water horse near Lochness and hides it in his bathtub (GBR / USA 2007)

Cinema Action (ch. 305) at 21:00 10 minutes gone

Action with Bruce Willis and Michael Chiklis in pursuit of the truth. After a robbery ended badly, a criminal loses 10 minutes of memory, essential to understand who betrayed him (USA 2019)

Suspenseful cinema (ch. 306) at 21:00 The Vigil He won’t let you go

Spooky horror from the producers of ‘Insidious’. A young jew from New York agrees to watch over a deceased following the dictates of his religion and witnesses supernatural events (USA 2019)

Romance cinema (ch. 307) at 21:00 What to expect when you expect

Cameron Diaz, Jennifer Lopez and Anna Kendrick in a romantic ensemble comedy. Five pregnant couples prepare for the joys and worries of their future as parents (USA 2012)

Cinema Drama (ch. 308) at 21:00 Minari

6 nominations and 1 Oscar 2021 and 1 Golden Globe for a multicultural fresco. 1980s: a Korean family moves to Arkansas to pursue the American dream (USA 2020)

Comedy cinema (ch. 309) at 21:00 A fairytale wedding

Comedy by Carlo Vanzina with Adriano Giannini and Ricky Memphis. A group of high school friends reunites after 20 years for a wedding. They will take stock of their lives (ITA 2014)

Premium Cinema 1 (ch. 313 sat 463 dtt pay) at 9.15 pm Colombian

Action thriller with Zoe Saldana. A cold killer is on the hunt for the person responsible for the deaths of her parents, who were killed when she was a child.

Premium Cinema 2 (ch. 315 sat 464 dtt pay) at 9.15 pm The debt

Remake of an Israeli film. Three agents fail to capture a Nazi criminal. 30 years later they will have a second chance

Premium Cinema 3 (ch. 316 sat 465 dtt pay) at 9.15 pm Friendly Enemies – The Promised Members

Osvaldo and Lucio are now two ex: one scammer, the other policeman who find themselves managing an apparently simple case



Complete programming Rai, Mediaset, Sky, Discovery

TV Guide Thursday 7 October 2021 – Shows, Sports and documentaries

20 (ch. 20 dtt and TivùSat 151 Sky) 8.45 pm Belgium – France

(ch. 20 dtt and TivùSat 151 Sky) 8.45 pm Belgium – France Rai 5 (ch. 23 dtt 13 TivùSat) at 21:10 Del Monaco alla Scala

(ch. 23 dtt 13 TivùSat) at 21:10 Del Monaco alla Scala Real Time (ch. 31 dtt and TivùSat 160 Sky) at 21:25 Lives at the limit

(ch. 31 dtt and TivùSat 160 Sky) at 21:25 Lives at the limit Focus (ch 35 dtt 60 Tivùsat 414 Sky) 9.15 pm The mysteries of the giants 1st Tv

(ch 35 dtt 60 Tivùsat 414 Sky) 9.15 pm The mysteries of the giants 1st Tv DMAX (ch. 52 dtt, 28 TivùSat 170 Sky) at 21:25 The gold rush the treasure of the river 1a Tv

(ch. 52 dtt, 28 TivùSat 170 Sky) at 21:25 The gold rush the treasure of the river 1a Tv Mediaset Extra (ch. 55 dtt, 17 Tivùsat 163 Sky) Direct GF Vip 6

(ch. 55 dtt, 17 Tivùsat 163 Sky) Direct GF Vip 6 Sky One (ch. 108 Sat and 455 dtt pay) 9.15 pm X Factor 2021 Bootcamp 1st Tv

(ch. 108 Sat and 455 dtt pay) 9.15 pm X Factor 2021 Bootcamp 1st Tv SkyArte (ch 120/400 sat) 9.15 pm Titian: love, desire, death 1st tv

(ch 120/400 sat) 9.15 pm Titian: love, desire, death 1st tv Sky Documentaries (ch 122/402) 9.15 pm Bruno vs Tyson

(ch 122/402) 9.15 pm Bruno vs Tyson Sky Nature (ch 124/404) 9.15 pm The elephant hospital

(ch 124/404) 9.15 pm The elephant hospital Blaze (ch. 127) 9:05 pm The wizard of Hollywood + Family business

(ch. 127) 9:05 pm The wizard of Hollywood + Family business MTV (ch. 131) at 21:10 Ex on the Beach Italia Casting + Teen Mom OG

(ch. 131) at 21:10 Ex on the Beach Italia Casting + Teen Mom OG Red shrimp (ch. 133) at 21:00 The apartment + Max calorie challenge 1st tv

(ch. 133) at 21:00 The apartment + Max calorie challenge 1st tv The F (ch. 135) at 21:10 RED – Dramcatchers Follow your dream 1st Tv

