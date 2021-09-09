TV Guide Thursday 8 September 2021 tonight’s programs on TV today





TV Guide Thursday 9 September 2021

What’s on TV tonight? There TV Guide on Thursday 9 September 2021 on Rai the first appointment with SEAT Music Awards the festival of music, first visions for Rai 2 and Rai 3 with NCIS 18 and La Favorita, on Italia 1 the new season of Chicago Med arrives. Hannibal arrives on Sky for those who want to rediscover this series.

Rai 1

18:45 Chain reaction

20:30 Tg1

20:30 SEAT Music Awards

23:55 Tg1

00:00 SEAT Music Awards

00:30 Our Things



Rai 2

18.50 A Million Little Things 1 × 11 1st Tv

19:40 NCIS Los Angeles 9 × 05

20:30 Size 2

21:05 Tg 2 Post

21:20 NCIS 18 × 110-11 1st Tv

22:55 Crimes in Paradise 1 × 06



Rai 3

19:30 TG R.

8:00 pm Blob

20:35 Here Venice Cinema

20:45 A Place in the Sun

21:20 La Favorita 1st Tv

The fragile Anna Stuart sits on the throne of England in the early 1700s. The power is in fact in the hands of Lady Sarah Marlborough, who takes advantage of her position to further her personal interests. However, the balance is upset when Sarah’s cousin, Abigail Masham, arrives at court and tries to contend with her for the Queen’s favors.

23:20 Ossi di Cuttlefish – The noise of memory

Wityla + The volcano that stopped Europe

Channel 5

18:50 Free fall

8:00 pm Tg5

20:30 Paperissima

21:35 Pele

The incredible biographical story of “O Rei”, the legendary king of football Pele ‘. The redemption of a man and a nation: Brazil

23:55 42

Biopic about baseball legend Jackie Robinson, the first African American player in the Major League. With Harrison Ford and Chadwick Boseman (“Black Panther”)

Italy 1

19:30 CSI 11

20:25 NCIS 2

21:20 Chicago Fire 8 × 20 1st Tv

22:10 Chicago MED 5 × 01-02 1st Tv

23:50 13 Hours

Taken from the events that took place on 11 September 2012, when a group of Islamic terrorists attacked the US embassy in Benghazi, Libya.



Network 4

19:30 Love storm 1st tv

20:30 Italia News tonight

21:25 Forehand and Backhand

00:50 Roger Waters

The 2014 concert film directed by R. Waters and S. Evans and based on the “The Wall Live” tour, featuring images from Waters’ trip to France and Italy

La7

18:00 The Good Wife

8:00 pm Tg La7

20:30 On air

21:15 Atlantis 11 September attack on the Towers

00:45 Tg La7

Tv8 (Sky 125)

19:25 Rich dish Alessandro Borghese 1st tv

20:30 Guess my age 1st tv

21:30 The crimes of BarLume – Mare force four

Forced to stay indoors due to the virus, the old men are unable to witness the discovery of a body brought by a storm

23:15 Gomorrah 3 × 07-08

Nine (Sky 149)

19:30 Nightmare restaurants

20:30 Deal with It 1st tv

21:25 11 September I was there

23:10 Milan Palermo – The return

A mafia accountant, whose testimony allowed to eradicate a dangerous clan, is released from prison after 11 years with the desire to change his life and identity

TV Guide Thursday 8 September 2021 – TV series and films on TV tonight

The TV series in the clear

Rai Premium (ch. 25 dtt 15 TivùSat) at 21:20 Rex 6 × 09-10

(ch. 25 dtt 15 TivùSat) at 21:20 6 × 09-10 Yellow (ch. 38 dtt 167 Sky) at 21:10 Astrid et Raphaelle 1 × 01-2

(ch. 38 dtt 167 Sky) at 21:10 1 × 01-2 Top Crime (ch. 39 dtt and TivùSat 168 Sky) at 21:10 The Closer 5 × 01-02

(ch. 39 dtt and TivùSat 168 Sky) at 21:10 5 × 01-02 Spike (ch. 49 dtt 26 Tivusat 169 Sky) at 21:30 Deutschland 86 05-06

The TV Series on Sky / Premium Channels

Sky Atlantic (ch. 110) Hannibal 1 × 01-02

(ch. 110) 1 × 01-02 Sky Series (ch. 112) Hawaii Five-0 1 × 13-14

(ch. 112) 1 × 13-14 Sky Investigation (ch. 114) Balthazar 2 × 05-06

(ch. 114) 2 × 05-06 Fox (ch. 116) at 21:00 Deputy 1 × 06-07

(ch. 116) at 21:00 1 × 06-07 Premium Crime (ch. 118) at 9.15 pm Gone 1 × 05-06

(ch. 118) at 9.15 pm 1 × 05-06 Premium Stories (ch 126) at 9.15 pm All American 3 × 11 1st tv

(ch 126) at 9.15 pm 3 × 11 1st tv Premium Action (ch 128) 9.15 pm Supergirl 6 × 01 1st Tv

If you are looking for streaming TV series, here you will find our catalogs by platform:

Netflix, click here for the catalog; Amazon Prime Video, click here for the catalog; Starzplay, click here for the catalog; Apple Tv +, click here for the catalog; Infinity +, click here for the catalog; TIMVISION, click here for the catalog Sky and NOW, click here for the catalog; Disney +, click here for the catalog.

Free-to-air movies

20 (ch. 20 dtt and TivùSat 151 Sky) at 21:10 Ninja Turtles

The four Ninja Turtles, Leonardo, Raphael, Donatello and Michelangelo, must save New York from the criminal plans of the evil Shredder

Rai 4 (ch. 21 dtt – 10 TivùSat) at 21:10 Escape Plan 3 – The Ultimate Challenge

The daughter of a Hong Kong IT executive goes missing. Breslin investigates and discovers that the kidnapper has also kidnapped the woman he loves and locked her up in Devil’s Station prison.

Iris (ch. 22 dtt, 11 Tivùsat 325 Sky) at 9.15 pm 48 hours

Action comedy with Nick Nolte and Eddy Murphy. A policeman gets help from a convict to catch a dangerous criminal escaped from prison

Rai Movie (call 24 dtt 14 TivùSat) at 21:10 Where were we

Indianapolis, third millennium. After ditching her family to become a rock star, 60-year-old Ricki returns home. Will he be able to make himself loved?

Tv2000 (ch. 28 dtt 18 TivùSat 157 Sky) at 20:50 The general della Rovere

Sky (ch. 26 dtt 19 Tivùsat 156 Sky) at 9.15 pm Black Dawn Firestorm

Only the intervention of former CIA agent Jonathan Cold, expert in nuclear weapons, can save Los Angeles from a terrorist attack.

Paramount Network (ch. 27 dtt and Tivùsat 158 ​​Sky) at 9.15 pm Dad’s kindergarten

Charlie and Phil, successful advertisers, are fired and spend more time with their respective children. While looking for a new job, they decide to set up a kindergarten

La5 (ch.30 dtt 12 Tivùsat 159 Sky) at 21:10 The revolt of the ex

Sentimental comedy with Matthew McConaughey, Jennifer Garner and Michael Douglas. A modern reinterpretation of Charles Dickens’ Christmas Carol.

Cine 34 (ch. 34 dtt and Tivùsat 327 Sky) at 21:05 Unhappy and happy

Funny comedy with R. Pozzetto and E. Greggio. A blind scammer involves a paralytic in his shady business.



Italy 2 (ch. 66 dtt 16 TivùSat 175 Sky) at 21:20 Chinese Zodiac

Sequel to “Armor of God II – Operation Condor”, and directed and starring Jackie Chan. Adventurer JC must recover the 12 Chinese zodiac statues

Pay Sky / Premium movies

Comedy Central (ch. 129) at 21:00 A blunt bullet

Lieutenant Drebin is a clumsy policeman who has the task of preparing the US security service for Queen Elizabeth

Cinema One (ch. 301) 9.15 pm Sniper The killer’s end

Eighth chapter on infallible shooters with Chad Michael Collins and Tom Berenger. A sniper accused of murder must flee the CIA, Russian mercenaries and a Yakuza killer (USA 2020)

Cinema Two (ch. 302) 9.15 pm The concert

Comedy with Aleksei Guskov and Melanie Laurent. A former Russian conductor gathers his faithful musicians and deceitfully takes the place of the official orchestra in a Parisian theater (BEL / FRA / ITA 2009)

Cinema Collection (ch. 303) 9.15 pm Tarzan

The story of the King of the Jungle in an animated film from the creators of ‘Animals United’. Tarzan and Jane defend their habitat from Clayton, who came to Africa for his greedy interests (GER 2013)

Cinema Family (ch. 304) at 21:00 Grandpa this time it’s war

Robert De Niro, Uma Thurman and Christopher Walken in the Sky Original comedy for the whole family. A grandfather occupies the room of his grandson, who will do everything to regain his space (USA 2020)

Cinema Action (ch. 305) at 21:00 Kin

Fanta-thriller with James Franco and Zoe Kravitz. Having come into possession of a futuristic weapon belonging to two alien creatures, a fourteen-year-old will use it to defend himself from a gangster (USA 2018)

Suspenseful cinema (ch. 306) at 21:00 The Devil’s Candy

Demonic horror punctuated by heavy metal music. A painter in search of inspiration moves, with his wife and daughter, to a cursed house where evil forces loom (USA 2015)

Romance cinema (ch. 307) at 21:00 Love without borders

Angelina Jolie and Clive Owen in a rousing romantic drama. A wealthy but bored woman abandons bourgeois comforts to undertake humanitarian action in Africa (USA / GER 2003)

Cinema Drama (ch. 308) at 21:00 Suspended lives

Spy story with Michael Douglas, Melanie Griffith and Liam Neeson. World War II: US intelligence sends a Jewish secretary to Germany in order to obtain top secret documents (USA 1992)

Comedy cinema (ch. 309) at 21:00 Jack & Jill

Adam Sandler, Katie Holmes and Al Pacino in a comedy with a thousand gags. The life of an advertiser is turned upside down by the arrival of the petulant twin sister, who intends to stay (USA 2011)

Premium Cinema 1 (ch. 313 sat 463 dtt pay) at 9.15 pm Enemies Closer Sworn Enemies

On an uninhabited island on the US-Canadian border, two sworn enemies must work together to escape a ruthless drug cartel.

Premium Cinema 2 (ch. 315 sat 464 dtt pay) at 9.15 pm Unbroken

Film directed by A. Jolie about the true story of Louis Zamperini, an Olympic athlete who was captured and tortured by the Japanese during World War II

Premium Cinema 3 (ch. 316 sat 465 dtt pay) at 9.15 pm Finally home

Gerry Scotti and Maria Amelia Monti are a model married couple, and they would love to be alone for a while. But teenagers won’t let them



Complete programming Rai, Mediaset, Sky, Discovery

TV Guide Thursday 8 September 2021 – Shows, Sports and documentaries

Rai 5 (ch. 23 dtt 13 TivùSat) 9.15 pm Dante 700 Director Gianandrea Noseda

(ch. 23 dtt 13 TivùSat) 9.15 pm Dante 700 Director Gianandrea Noseda Real Time (ch. 31 dtt and TivùSat 160 Sky) at 21:25 Lives at the limit

(ch. 31 dtt and TivùSat 160 Sky) at 21:25 Lives at the limit Focus (ch 35 dtt 60 Tivùsat 414 Sky) 9.15 pm Secrets in the ice 1st Tv

(ch 35 dtt 60 Tivùsat 414 Sky) 9.15 pm Secrets in the ice 1st Tv DMAX (ch. 52 dtt, 28 TivùSat 170 Sky) at 21:25 The gold rush the treasure of the river 1a Tv

(ch. 52 dtt, 28 TivùSat 170 Sky) at 21:25 The gold rush the treasure of the river 1a Tv Mediaset Extra (ch. 55 dtt, 17 Tivùsat 163 Sky) 9.10 pm ArciZelig

(ch. 55 dtt, 17 Tivùsat 163 Sky) 9.10 pm ArciZelig Sky One (ch. 108 Sat and 455 dtt pay) 9.15 pm X Factor 10 years of auditions

(ch. 108 Sat and 455 dtt pay) 9.15 pm X Factor 10 years of auditions SkyArte (ch 120/400 sat) 9.15 pm Toulouse Lautrec

(ch 120/400 sat) 9.15 pm Toulouse Lautrec Sky Documentaries (ch 122/402) 9.15 pm Citizenfour

(ch 122/402) 9.15 pm Citizenfour Sky Nature (ch 124/404) 9.15 pm The journey of life

(ch 124/404) 9.15 pm The journey of life Blaze (ch. 127) 9:05 pm The wizard of Hollywood + Family business

(ch. 127) 9:05 pm The wizard of Hollywood + Family business MTV (ch. 131) at 21:10 Teen Mom UK

(ch. 131) at 21:10 Teen Mom UK Red shrimp (ch. 133) at 21:00 The apartment + Max calorie challenge 1st tv

(ch. 133) at 21:00 The apartment + Max calorie challenge 1st tv The F (ch. 135) at 21:10 RED – Dramcatchers Follow your dream 1st Tv

Movies, TV series, Documentaries always available in streaming on Netflix, Amazon, TIMVISION, NowTV / SkyOnDemand, Infinity

