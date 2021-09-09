TV Guide Thursday 8 September 2021 tonight’s programs on TV today

– Commercial break –
TV Guide Thursday 9 September 2021
What’s on TV tonight? There TV Guide on Thursday 9 September 2021 on Rai the first appointment with SEAT Music Awards the festival of music, first visions for Rai 2 and Rai 3 with NCIS 18 and La Favorita, on Italia 1 the new season of Chicago Med arrives. Hannibal arrives on Sky for those who want to rediscover this series.
Rai 1
18:45 Chain reaction
20:30 Tg1
20:30 SEAT Music Awards
23:55 Tg1
00:00 SEAT Music Awards
00:30 Our Things
Rai 2
18.50 A Million Little Things 1 × 11 1st Tv
19:40 NCIS Los Angeles 9 × 05
20:30 Size 2
21:05 Tg 2 Post
21:20 NCIS 18 × 110-11 1st Tv
22:55 Crimes in Paradise 1 × 06
Rai 3
19:30 TG R.
8:00 pm Blob
20:35 Here Venice Cinema
20:45 A Place in the Sun
21:20 La Favorita 1st Tv
The fragile Anna Stuart sits on the throne of England in the early 1700s. The power is in fact in the hands of Lady Sarah Marlborough, who takes advantage of her position to further her personal interests. However, the balance is upset when Sarah’s cousin, Abigail Masham, arrives at court and tries to contend with her for the Queen’s favors.
23:20 Ossi di Cuttlefish – The noise of memory
Wityla + The volcano that stopped Europe
Channel 5
18:50 Free fall
8:00 pm Tg5
20:30 Paperissima
21:35 Pele
The incredible biographical story of “O Rei”, the legendary king of football Pele ‘. The redemption of a man and a nation: Brazil
23:55 42
Biopic about baseball legend Jackie Robinson, the first African American player in the Major League. With Harrison Ford and Chadwick Boseman (“Black Panther”)
Italy 1
19:30 CSI 11
20:25 NCIS 2
21:20 Chicago Fire 8 × 20 1st Tv
22:10 Chicago MED 5 × 01-02 1st Tv
23:50 13 Hours
Taken from the events that took place on 11 September 2012, when a group of Islamic terrorists attacked the US embassy in Benghazi, Libya.
Network 4
19:30 Love storm 1st tv
20:30 Italia News tonight
21:25 Forehand and Backhand
00:50 Roger Waters
The 2014 concert film directed by R. Waters and S. Evans and based on the “The Wall Live” tour, featuring images from Waters’ trip to France and Italy
La7
18:00 The Good Wife
8:00 pm Tg La7
20:30 On air
21:15 Atlantis 11 September attack on the Towers
00:45 Tg La7
Tv8 (Sky 125)
19:25 Rich dish Alessandro Borghese 1st tv
20:30 Guess my age 1st tv
21:30 The crimes of BarLume – Mare force four
Forced to stay indoors due to the virus, the old men are unable to witness the discovery of a body brought by a storm
23:15 Gomorrah 3 × 07-08
Nine (Sky 149)
19:30 Nightmare restaurants
20:30 Deal with It 1st tv
21:25 11 September I was there
23:10 Milan Palermo – The return
A mafia accountant, whose testimony allowed to eradicate a dangerous clan, is released from prison after 11 years with the desire to change his life and identity
TV Guide Thursday 8 September 2021 – TV series and films on TV tonight
The TV series in the clear
- Rai Premium (ch. 25 dtt 15 TivùSat) at 21:20 Rex 6 × 09-10
- Yellow (ch. 38 dtt 167 Sky) at 21:10 Astrid et Raphaelle 1 × 01-2
- Top Crime (ch. 39 dtt and TivùSat 168 Sky) at 21:10 The Closer 5 × 01-02
- Spike (ch. 49 dtt 26 Tivusat 169 Sky) at 21:30 Deutschland 86 05-06
The TV Series on Sky / Premium Channels
- Sky Atlantic (ch. 110) Hannibal 1 × 01-02
- Sky Series (ch. 112) Hawaii Five-0 1 × 13-14
- Sky Investigation (ch. 114) Balthazar 2 × 05-06
- Fox (ch. 116) at 21:00 Deputy 1 × 06-07
- Premium Crime (ch. 118) at 9.15 pm Gone 1 × 05-06
- Premium Stories (ch 126) at 9.15 pm All American 3 × 11 1st tv
- Premium Action (ch 128) 9.15 pm Supergirl 6 × 01 1st Tv
Free-to-air movies
20 (ch. 20 dtt and TivùSat 151 Sky) at 21:10 Ninja Turtles
The four Ninja Turtles, Leonardo, Raphael, Donatello and Michelangelo, must save New York from the criminal plans of the evil Shredder
Rai 4 (ch. 21 dtt – 10 TivùSat) at 21:10 Escape Plan 3 – The Ultimate Challenge
The daughter of a Hong Kong IT executive goes missing. Breslin investigates and discovers that the kidnapper has also kidnapped the woman he loves and locked her up in Devil’s Station prison.
Iris (ch. 22 dtt, 11 Tivùsat 325 Sky) at 9.15 pm 48 hours
Action comedy with Nick Nolte and Eddy Murphy. A policeman gets help from a convict to catch a dangerous criminal escaped from prison
Rai Movie (call 24 dtt 14 TivùSat) at 21:10 Where were we
Indianapolis, third millennium. After ditching her family to become a rock star, 60-year-old Ricki returns home. Will he be able to make himself loved?
Tv2000 (ch. 28 dtt 18 TivùSat 157 Sky) at 20:50 The general della Rovere
Sky (ch. 26 dtt 19 Tivùsat 156 Sky) at 9.15 pm Black Dawn Firestorm
Only the intervention of former CIA agent Jonathan Cold, expert in nuclear weapons, can save Los Angeles from a terrorist attack.
Paramount Network (ch. 27 dtt and Tivùsat 158 Sky) at 9.15 pm Dad’s kindergarten
Charlie and Phil, successful advertisers, are fired and spend more time with their respective children. While looking for a new job, they decide to set up a kindergarten
La5 (ch.30 dtt 12 Tivùsat 159 Sky) at 21:10 The revolt of the ex
Sentimental comedy with Matthew McConaughey, Jennifer Garner and Michael Douglas. A modern reinterpretation of Charles Dickens’ Christmas Carol.
Cine 34 (ch. 34 dtt and Tivùsat 327 Sky) at 21:05 Unhappy and happy
Funny comedy with R. Pozzetto and E. Greggio. A blind scammer involves a paralytic in his shady business.
Italy 2 (ch. 66 dtt 16 TivùSat 175 Sky) at 21:20 Chinese Zodiac
Sequel to “Armor of God II – Operation Condor”, and directed and starring Jackie Chan. Adventurer JC must recover the 12 Chinese zodiac statues
Pay Sky / Premium movies
Comedy Central (ch. 129) at 21:00 A blunt bullet
Lieutenant Drebin is a clumsy policeman who has the task of preparing the US security service for Queen Elizabeth
Cinema One (ch. 301) 9.15 pm Sniper The killer’s end
Eighth chapter on infallible shooters with Chad Michael Collins and Tom Berenger. A sniper accused of murder must flee the CIA, Russian mercenaries and a Yakuza killer (USA 2020)
Cinema Two (ch. 302) 9.15 pm The concert
Comedy with Aleksei Guskov and Melanie Laurent. A former Russian conductor gathers his faithful musicians and deceitfully takes the place of the official orchestra in a Parisian theater (BEL / FRA / ITA 2009)
Cinema Collection (ch. 303) 9.15 pm Tarzan
The story of the King of the Jungle in an animated film from the creators of ‘Animals United’. Tarzan and Jane defend their habitat from Clayton, who came to Africa for his greedy interests (GER 2013)
Cinema Family (ch. 304) at 21:00 Grandpa this time it’s war
Robert De Niro, Uma Thurman and Christopher Walken in the Sky Original comedy for the whole family. A grandfather occupies the room of his grandson, who will do everything to regain his space (USA 2020)
Cinema Action (ch. 305) at 21:00 Kin
Fanta-thriller with James Franco and Zoe Kravitz. Having come into possession of a futuristic weapon belonging to two alien creatures, a fourteen-year-old will use it to defend himself from a gangster (USA 2018)
Suspenseful cinema (ch. 306) at 21:00 The Devil’s Candy
Demonic horror punctuated by heavy metal music. A painter in search of inspiration moves, with his wife and daughter, to a cursed house where evil forces loom (USA 2015)
Romance cinema (ch. 307) at 21:00 Love without borders
Angelina Jolie and Clive Owen in a rousing romantic drama. A wealthy but bored woman abandons bourgeois comforts to undertake humanitarian action in Africa (USA / GER 2003)
Cinema Drama (ch. 308) at 21:00 Suspended lives
Spy story with Michael Douglas, Melanie Griffith and Liam Neeson. World War II: US intelligence sends a Jewish secretary to Germany in order to obtain top secret documents (USA 1992)
Comedy cinema (ch. 309) at 21:00 Jack & Jill
Adam Sandler, Katie Holmes and Al Pacino in a comedy with a thousand gags. The life of an advertiser is turned upside down by the arrival of the petulant twin sister, who intends to stay (USA 2011)
Premium Cinema 1 (ch. 313 sat 463 dtt pay) at 9.15 pm Enemies Closer Sworn Enemies
On an uninhabited island on the US-Canadian border, two sworn enemies must work together to escape a ruthless drug cartel.
Premium Cinema 2 (ch. 315 sat 464 dtt pay) at 9.15 pm Unbroken
Film directed by A. Jolie about the true story of Louis Zamperini, an Olympic athlete who was captured and tortured by the Japanese during World War II
Premium Cinema 3 (ch. 316 sat 465 dtt pay) at 9.15 pm Finally home
Gerry Scotti and Maria Amelia Monti are a model married couple, and they would love to be alone for a while. But teenagers won’t let them
Complete programming Rai, Mediaset, Sky, Discovery
TV Guide Thursday 8 September 2021 – Shows, Sports and documentaries
- Rai 5 (ch. 23 dtt 13 TivùSat) 9.15 pm Dante 700 Director Gianandrea Noseda
- Real Time (ch. 31 dtt and TivùSat 160 Sky) at 21:25 Lives at the limit
- Focus (ch 35 dtt 60 Tivùsat 414 Sky) 9.15 pm Secrets in the ice 1st Tv
- DMAX (ch. 52 dtt, 28 TivùSat 170 Sky) at 21:25 The gold rush the treasure of the river 1a Tv
- Mediaset Extra (ch. 55 dtt, 17 Tivùsat 163 Sky) 9.10 pm ArciZelig
- Sky One (ch. 108 Sat and 455 dtt pay) 9.15 pm X Factor 10 years of auditions
- SkyArte (ch 120/400 sat) 9.15 pm Toulouse Lautrec
- Sky Documentaries (ch 122/402) 9.15 pm Citizenfour
- Sky Nature (ch 124/404) 9.15 pm The journey of life
- Blaze (ch. 127) 9:05 pm The wizard of Hollywood + Family business
- MTV (ch. 131) at 21:10 Teen Mom UK
- Red shrimp (ch. 133) at 21:00 The apartment + Max calorie challenge 1st tv
- The F (ch. 135) at 21:10 RED – Dramcatchers Follow your dream 1st Tv
Movies, TV series, Documentaries always available in streaming on Netflix, Amazon, TIMVISION, NowTV / SkyOnDemand, Infinity
