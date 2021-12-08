TV Guide Thursday 9 December 2021 tonight’s programs on TV today





TV Guide Thursday 9 December 2021

What’s on TV tonight? There TV Guide on Thursday 9 December 2021 starts from the first 9 channels and then continues with the appointments between the free and pay TV series and between the free and pay movies and then closes with the world of entertainment. On Rai 1 continues Un Professore with Alessandro Gassman, on Canale 5 last appointment with Zelig with Claudio Bisio and Vanessa Incontrada, live finale of X Factor on Sky Uno.

Rai 1

18:45 The legacy

20:30 Tg1

20:30 The usual unknown

21:25 A Professor 1 × 09-10 1st Tv

23:45 Door to door (at 23:55 TG1 of 5 min)



Rai 2

18.50 Blue Bloods

19:40 Bull 2 × 09

20:30 Size 2

21:00 Tg2 Post

21:20 The monster of Florence That silence that is not silent, lies and truth (Doc)

23:45 20s Night

Info

Rai 3

19:30 TG R.

8:00 pm Blob

20:15 What happens?

20:45 A Place in the Sun

21:20 Three Posters in Ebbing Missouri

Ebbing, Missouri. Mildred Hayes, angry and exasperated by the fact that after seven months of searching her daughter’s killer has not yet been caught, decides to put up three placards to urge local authorities to go ahead with the investigation, especially the esteemed local police chief. Bill Willoughby. His gesture will unleash the disappointment not only of the police force, but also of many of his fellow citizens.

23:20 Fiorella’s Version

00:00 Night Line

Channel 5

18:50 Free fall

8:00 pm Tg5

20:30 Strip the news

21:45 Zelig

00:35 Tg5



Italy 1

19:30 CSI 13

20:25 NCIS 6

21:20 It Chapter 2 1a Tv

Sequel to “It” based on Stephen King’s bestseller. Evil resurrects and returns to haunt the town of Derry through the evil clown Pennywise.

00:50 The mother

Horror presented by Guillermo del Toro. Two little girls survive their father’s murderous rampage thanks to a dangerous entity, the Mother.

Network 4

19:30 Love storm 1st tv

20:30 Italia News tonight

21:25 Forehand and backhand

00:50 Padano Slow Tour

La7

18:00 The Good Wife

8:00 pm Tg La7

20:30 On air

21:15 A clean sweep

Tv8 (Sky 125)

18:45 CSKA Sofia – Rome

20:45 Ante Factor

21:15 X Factor 2021 – Final

23:45 Europa League post match



Nine (Sky 149)

19:30 Cash or Trash 1st tv

20:30 Deal with It

21:25 Trap at the bottom of the sea

The paths of four divers intersect with those of drug traffickers, whose cargo plane crashed near the site of a sunken treasure.

23:45 The Call

A police switchboard operator receives a phone call from a girl locked up in a trunk. So he has to deal with a psychopath he has already met if he wants to save the girl’s life.



The TV series in the clear

Yellow (ch. 38 dtt 167 Sky) at 21:10 The two faces of the law 1 × 03-04 1st Tv

(ch. 38 dtt 167 Sky) at 21:10 1 × 03-04 1st Tv Top Crime (ch. 39 dtt and TivùSat 168 Sky) at 21:10 The Closer 6 × 12-13

The TV Series on Sky / Premium Channels

Sky Atlantic (ch. 110) Gomorrah 5 × 05-06

(ch. 110) Sky Series (ch. 112) Hawaii Five-0 2 × 15-16 (at 9:00 on demand at 22:00 on Sky Serie +1 Sex and the City the first two episodes in the original version of And Just Like That)

(ch. 112) 2 × 15-16 (at 9:00 on demand at 22:00 on Sky Serie +1 Sex and the City the first two episodes in the original version of And Just Like That) Sky Investigation (ch. 114) They Kill – Shadows from the Apssato 2 × 05-06 1st Tv

(ch. 114) 2 × 05-06 1st Tv Fox (ch. 116) at 21:00 American Dad 12 × 17-18-19-20

(ch. 116) at 21:00 12 × 17-18-19-20 Premium Crime (ch. 118) 9.15 pm The Closer 7 × 19-20

(ch. 118) 9.15 pm 7 × 19-20 Premium Stories (ch 126) at 9.15 pm He laughed 1 × 05

(ch 126) at 9.15 pm 1 × 05 Premium Action (ch 128) 9.15 pm Supergirl 6 × 14 1st Tv

If you are looking for streaming TV series, here you will find our catalogs by platform:

Free-to-air movies

20 (ch. 20 dtt and TivùSat 151 Sky) at 9.15 pm Sherlock Holmes A game of shadows

Robert Downey Jr. as Sherlock Holmes who, flanked by Watson, faces his nemesis, Prof. Moriarty.

Rai 4 (ch. 21 dtt – 10 TivùSat) at 21:10 The Counselor – The attorney

An esteemed lawyer looking for easy income decides to enter the drug business convinced he will come out clean. His first task is to transport 20 million in cocaine from Mexico to the United States.

Iris (ch. 22 dtt, 11 Tivùsat 325 Sky) at 9.15 pm The Jackal

Remake of the film of the same name, with Bruce Willis and Richard Gere. Jackal is a killer hired by the Russian mafia to assassinate a US politician.

Rai Movie (call 24 dtt 14 TivùSat) at 21:10 Rule of silence

A former member of a subversive group operating in the US in the 1970s is arrested and tried. In the depositions he involuntarily involves an old friend of his, now a lawyer, who has a murder behind him. In order not to be investigated, the man decides to flee in search of the only person able to exonerate him.

Rai Premium (ch. 25 dtt 15 TivùSat) at 21:20 Nothing can stop us

The training trip of 4 “particular” children, one narcoleptic, one internet addict, one suffering from Tourette’s Syndrome and one obsessed with hygiene towards the affirmation of themselves and the acceptance of their differences.

Tv2000 (ch. 28 dtt 18 TivùSat 157 Sky) at 20:50 Marie Heurtin From dark to light

Born in 1885 in the middle of the French countryside, Marie is deaf, dumb and blind. Welcomed in a convent, where she feels disoriented and without any practical and emotional points of reference, the girl creates a special lawyer with Sister Marguerite.

Sky (ch. 26 dtt 19 Tivùsat 156 Sky) 9.15 pm The Foreigner

John Cold is a former government agent who works as a freelance; by now he intends to abandon the risky occupation, but before doing so he accepts his last assignment: to transport a package with top secret contents from France to Germany. Cold will soon realize at his expense that many people want to get their hands on the contents of the mysterious box

Paramount Network (ch. 27 dtt and Tivùsat 158 ​​Sky) at 9.15 pm 30 years in a second

Jenna has a crush on Chris, the cutest boy in school. To win him over, at his 13th birthday party he wishes he were 30 and his wish magically comes true.

La5 (ch.30 dtt 12 Tivùsat 159 Sky) at 21:10 Love Actually

Choral comedy written and directed by Richard Curtis (“Notting Hill”, “Bridget Jones’s Diary”). The intertwining of ten stories in a pre-Christmas London.

Cine 34 (ch. 34 dtt and Tivùsat 327 Sky) at 21:05 Number One

The Roman club Number One, at the center of a 1971 scandal over a cocaine ride involving the international jet-set

Italy 2 (ch. 66 dtt 16 TivùSat 175 Sky) at 21:20 That house in the woods

Horror set in a house in the middle of a forest, during a quiet weekend with friends. A night of pure terror awaits them

Pay Sky / Premium movies

Comedy Central (ch. 129) at 21:00 A blunt bullet

Lieutenant Frank Drebin is a bewildered and bungling policeman who is entrusted with the task of organizing the police service in defense of Queen Elizabeth of England, during her stay in the USA. After his partner Norberg is shot, Frank investigates to find the culprit and suspect of tycoon Vincent Ludwig. However, Frank has no proof until he meets Jane Spencer, Ludwig’s assistant, who falls in love with him and decides to help him with the investigation.

Cinema One (ch. 301) 9.15 pm 47 Meters Great White

Five people follow the trail of a corpse devoured by sharks

Cinema Two (ch. 302) 9.15 pm Julie and Julia

Julie, in the throes of an existential crisis, decides to test herself by experimenting in one year all the recipes signed by Julia Child, legendary French chef, and becomes a star of the Web.

Cinema Collection (ch. 303) 9.15 pm I’m getting married at Christmas

Preparations for a wedding in St. Moritz between the son of a Milanese chef and his girlfriend, Chris, are slowed down by a series of amusing and unexpected obstacles due to the particular personalities of those involved as well as to an intertwining of sentimental interests.

Cinema Family (ch. 304) at 21:00 How to Train Your Dragon 2

Hic and his friend Toothless must protect the peace between two peoples threatened by a power-hungry dragon.

Cinema Action (ch. 305) at 21:00 Scarface

Tony Montana benefits from an amnesty from the Cuban government to travel to Florida. Ambitious and unscrupulous, he devises a plan to take out a local mafia boss and take his place in the drug trade.

Suspenseful cinema (ch. 306) at 21:00 A kiss before I die

A poor young man without art or part plans to join the family of an industrialist by courting one of his twin daughters, who becomes pregnant.

Romance cinema (ch. 307) at 21:00 To United Kingdom

Seretse Khama, Prince of Botswana, marries the British employee Ruth Williams. This interracial relationship, in the times of apartheid, arouses a strong scandal, to the point of becoming a political case with tragic implications

Cinema Drama (ch. 308) at 21:00 The Cave

The brothers Jack and Tyler are two highly experienced cavers. One day they are commissioned to travel to Romania to explore a network of mysterious caves found under the foundations of an ancient abbey.

Comedy cinema (ch. 309) at 21:00 Mr Bean The latest catastrophe

Mr. Bean works as a custodian at the National Gallery in London: by a bizarre case of fate he is sent from the museum to the USA, where he is welcomed as a famous art critic.

Premium Cinema 1 (ch. 313 sat 463 dtt pay) at 9.15 pm Attack on power 3

Third chapter of the saga with Gerald Butler. Bodyguard Mike Banning is accused of being the culprit in the assassination attempt on the President.

Premium Cinema 2 (ch. 315 sat 464 dtt pay) 9.15 pm The Pelican Report

After formulating a theory about the deaths of two judges, a law student becomes the target of murderers, and turns to a reporter for help.

Premium Cinema 3 (ch. 316 sat 465 dtt pay) at 9.15 pm My friend Santa Claus

In northern Italy lives a man, Achille Malerba, whose wickedness alters the average level of goodness. Ezekiel, one of the many real Santas, is tasked with solving the problem.



Complete programming Rai, Mediaset, Sky, Discovery

TV Guide Thursday 9 December 2021 – Shows, Sports and documentaries

Rai 5 (ch. 23 dtt 13 TivùSat) 9.15 pm Santa Cecilia Pappano Trifonov

(ch. 23 dtt 13 TivùSat) 9.15 pm Santa Cecilia Pappano Trifonov Real Time (ch. 31 dtt and TivùSat 160 Sky) 9:25 pm The clinic to be reborn

(ch. 31 dtt and TivùSat 160 Sky) 9:25 pm The clinic to be reborn Focus (ch 35 dtt 60 Tivùsat 414 Sky) 9.15 pm Things of this world

(ch 35 dtt 60 Tivùsat 414 Sky) 9.15 pm Things of this world Spike (ch. 49 dtt 26 Tivusat 169 Sky) 9.30 pm Maurizio Battista: Merry? ‘ Yes yes but not too much

(ch. 49 dtt 26 Tivusat 169 Sky) 9.30 pm Maurizio Battista: Merry? ‘ Yes yes but not too much DMAX (ch. 52 dtt, 28 TivùSat 170 Sky) 9:25 pm Stone men 1st tv

(ch. 52 dtt, 28 TivùSat 170 Sky) 9:25 pm Stone men 1st tv Mediaset Extra (ch. 55 dtt, 17 Tivùsat 163 Sky) Direct GF Vip 6

(ch. 55 dtt, 17 Tivùsat 163 Sky) Direct GF Vip 6 Sky One (ch. 108 Sat and 455 dtt pay) 9.15 pm X Factor 2021 Final Live 1st TV

(ch. 108 Sat and 455 dtt pay) 9.15 pm X Factor 2021 Final Live 1st TV SkyArte (ch 120/400 sat) 9.15 pm Great Masters Carpaccio 1st Tv

(ch 120/400 sat) 9.15 pm Great Masters Carpaccio 1st Tv Sky Documentaries (ch 122/402) 9.15 pm Ferrari 312B

(ch 122/402) 9.15 pm Ferrari 312B Sky Nature (ch 124/404) 9.15 pm Naledi The little elephant

(ch 124/404) 9.15 pm Naledi The little elephant Blaze (ch. 127) 9.05 pm Hunting for Treasures

(ch. 127) 9.05 pm Hunting for Treasures MTV (ch. 131) at 21:10 Domesti Violence & Me: Mia’s Story

(ch. 131) at 21:10 Domesti Violence & Me: Mia’s Story Red shrimp (ch. 133) at 21:10 Fire

(ch. 133) at 21:10 Fire The F (ch. 135) 21:20 hours Incredible train journeys

(ch. 135) 21:20 hours Incredible train journeys Sport One at 21:10 Lazio – Galatasaray

Football 20:30 Marseille – -Lokomotiv Moscow

