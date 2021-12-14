TV Guide Tuesday 14 December 2021 tonight’s programs on TV today





TV Guide Tuesday 14 December 2021

What’s on TV tonight? There TV Guide Tuesday 14 December 2021, starting with the first 9 channels and then continuing with free-to-air and pay TV series, films and entertainment. On Rai 1 appointment with the comedy by Eduardo De Filippo on Saturday, Sunday and Monday, on Canale 5 the film 10 Days with Santa Claus, on Rai 2 the last appointment with Il Collegio. Classic Tuesday challenge between talks on Rai 3, Rete 4 and La7.

Rai 1

18:45 The legacy

8:00 pm Tg1

20:35 Usual Unknowns

21:30 Saturday, Sunday and Monday 1st Tv

Comedy by Eduardo De Filippo

23:35 Door to Door (with Tg1 inside)

Rai 2

18:50 Blue Bloods

19:40 Bull 2 × 12

20:30 Tg2

21:00 Tg2 Post

21:20 The college 6 × 08

23:55 Data Comedy Show

Rai3

19:30 Tg R

8:00 pm Blob

20:15 What happens?

20:45 A Place in the Sun

21:25 White paper

00:00 Night Line



Channel 5

18:45 Free fall

8:00 pm TG5

20:35 Strip the news

21:45 10 days with Santa Claus

Sequel to “10 days without a mother”, with F. De Luigi and D. Abatantuono. At the North Pole, at Christmas, the Rovellis will have a hilarious encounter-clash with Santa Claus.

23:45 X Style

Italy 1

18:00 Udinese – Crotone

8:00 pm Post / Pre Game

21:00 Genoa – Salernitana

23:00 Post Game

11:30 pm Ted

Little John wishes his bear Ted to come to life and the incredible happens. He will soon discover that the stuffed animal is unmanageable.



Network 4

19:40 Love storm 1st Tv

20:30 Italy tonight

21:30 Blood Father

Troubled by her boyfriend, 18-year-old Lydia has to run away finding only one ally: her father John, a drunk biker.

23:20 The Purple Color

Based on a Pulitzer Prize novel. A black woman struggles to regain her identity after years of abuse by her father and beyond

La7

18:00 Ghost Whisperer

8:00 pm TgLa7

20:30 On air

21:15 On Tuesday

Talk

00:45 Tg La7

Tv8 (ch. 125 Sky)

19:25 Rich dish

20:30 Guess My Age

21:30 Karate Kid – The Legend Continues

Transferred to Beijing, a 12-year-old collides with the school bully. to defend himself, he will learn the art of kung-fu

23:15 Limitless

A writer takes on a new drug that turns him into a genius. A big shot of wall street involves him in a strange operation….

Nine (ch. 149 Sky)

19:30 Cash or trash 1a tv

20:30 Deal with

21:35 Shooter

Three years after a mission that cost his partner his life, former marksman Swagger is contacted by the military. Convinced to return to service by the news of a plot against the president, the patriot falls into a trap.

Series and Movies on TV TV Guide Tuesday 14 December

The TV series in the clear

Yellow (ch. 38 dtt and Tivùsat 167 Sky) at 21:10 Elementary 05 × 17-18

(ch. 38 dtt and Tivùsat 167 Sky) at 21:10 05 × 17-18 Top Crime (ch. 39 dtt and TivùSat 168 Sky) at 9.15 pm Harrow 2 × 01-02

(ch. 39 dtt and TivùSat 168 Sky) at 9.15 pm 2 × 01-02 Spike (ch. 49 dtt 26 Tivusat 169 Sky) at 21:30 True Justice 1 × 07

The Sky / Premium TV series

Sky Atlantic (ch. 109 sat and 455 dtt pay) at 9.15 pm Yellowstone 3 × 09-10



(ch. 109 sat and 455 dtt pay) at 9.15 pm 3 × 09-10 Sky Series (ch. 112) 9.15 pm Chicago Med 7 × 04 1st Tv + Chicago Fire 10 × 04 1st Tv + Chicago PD 9 × 04 1st Tv

(ch. 112) 9.15 pm 7 × 04 1st Tv 10 × 04 1st Tv 9 × 04 1st Tv Sky Investigation (ch. 114) 9.15 pm The mysteries of Whistable Pearls 1 × 03-04 1st Tv

(ch. 114) 9.15 pm 1 × 03-04 1st Tv Fox (ch. 116) at 21:00 Impeachment American Crime Story 3 × 09 1st Tv

(ch. 116) at 21:00 3 × 09 1st Tv PremiumCrime (call 118 sat 460 dtt pay) at 9.15 pm Rush Hour 1 × 11 – 12

(call 118 sat 460 dtt pay) at 9.15 pm Premium Stories (ch 126 sat 462 dtt pay) at 9.15 pm Famous in Love 2 × 03-04

(ch 126 sat 462 dtt pay) at 9.15 pm 2 × 03-04 Premium Action (ch 128 sat 459 dtt pay) at 9.15 pm Gotham 5 × 03-04

(ch 128 sat 459 dtt pay) at 9.15 pm 5 × 03-04 The F (ch. 135 Sky) at 21:10 Hammarvik – Love and other murders 1 × 07-08

Free-to-air movies

20 (ch. 20 dtt and TivùSat 151 Sky) at 9.15 pm Guardians The awakening of the guardians

Cold War: the secret organization Patriot hires some superheroes to defend Russia from supernatural forces

Rai 4 (ch. 21 dtt – 10 TivùSat) at 21:20 Pelham 123 Hostages on the subway

A New York subway train is hijacked by a gang of kidnappers led by a criminal who goes by the name of Ryder. 18 passengers are taken hostage and $ 10 million is charged for their release. Time is running out and subway clerk Walter Garber will find himself acting as a negotiator in spite of himself.

Iris (ch. 22 dtt, 11 Tivùsat 325 Sky) at 21:10 This is dirty business, Lieutenant Parker!

J. Wayne plays a Seattle police lieutenant who, after resigning, investigates the murder of a former colleague.

Rai 5 (ch. 23 dtt 13 TivùSat) 9.15 pm The Meddler An incurable optimist

Los Angeles, third millennium. Widow Marnie leaves New York City and moves in with her newly separated daughter Lori. Around the corner there are surprises, and perhaps new loves.

Rai Movie (call 24 dtt 14 TivùSat) at 21:10 The best youth

Rome, 1966. Matteo has to take care of a psychotic teenager, Giorgia. When he discovers the devastating effects caused by the electric shocks, he decides to bring her back to her father, in Abruzzo. He convinces his brother Nicola to accompany him; the journey becomes their opportunity to measure themselves with life for the first time.

Rai Premium (ch. 25 dtt 15 TivùSat) at 21:20 Consgil essays

Despite her medical degree, Jule works as a receptionist for a major cosmetics company. After saving the secretary of the president of the company from a heart attack, she finds herself carrying out her duties. After the first difficulties, Jule proves to be an extraordinary help for her boss, Phillip, who despite his unfriendly ways with employees, cannot help but recognize his qualities.

Sky (ch. 26 dtt 19 Tivùsat 156 Sky) at 21:10 Butter

The young Destiny has a curious and extraordinary talent: making butter statues. Helped by her mother, who has supported her from the beginning, she decides to enter a competition for butter sculptors. Right here he will meet Laura Pickler, abbitious and hostile girl of her own talent, who is determined to win.

Paramount Network (ch. 27 dtt and Tivùsat 158 ​​Sky) at 21:10 Look who’s talking now

Mikey and Lulie are all grown up and grappling with life’s first discoveries. Two cheerful dogs arrive in the house: Scag and Dalila.

Tv2000 (ch 28 dtt 157 Sky) at 20:50 The strange couple

Felix, devastated after breaking up with his wife, moves in with his friend Oscar after an attempted suicide. Their incompatibility, however, creates problems of coexistence.

Cine 34 (ch. 34 dtt and Tivùsat 327 Sky) at 21:10 Vip

At the most important social party of the year, everyone lies in search of love, but the return to reality is inevitable

Italy 2 (ch. 66 dtt 16 TivùSat 175 Sky) at 21:25 Tremors

Sci-fi horror with Kevin Bacon. Gigantic creatures emerge from the sand terrorizing a remote village in the Nevada desert

Pay Sky / Premium movies

Comedy Central (ch. 129 Sky) at 21:00 Former Friends as before

Antonio, a member of the European Parliament, begins a relationship with Olga, a woman he met in a Munich hotel, only to discover that the young woman is the prime minister of Lithuania. Max, a Roman architect, falls in love with Sandra, unaware that she is the lawyer who is handling the divorce from his ex-wife.

Sky Cinema One (ch. 301) 9.15 pm Operation Valkyrie

German Colonel Claus von Stauffenberg loves his country and has always been a loyal officer, proud of the uniform he wears. However, he is forced to witness in horror the rise of Hitler and the war.

Cinema Two (ch. 302) 9.15 pm Cursed Spring 1st Tv

Partly autobiographical story of the director’s adolescence in Rome, when she formed a special friendship with a quarrelsome classmate, who somehow compensated for the problems with her maladjusted parents.

Cinema Collection (ch. 303) 9.15 pm All together inevitably

A couple must survive four family reunions during the Christmas holidays. The parents of both are divorced and, unfortunately, the long-awaited vacation in the tropics is canceled due to an unexpected event.

Cinema Family (ch. 304) at 21:00 Inkeheart the legend of Heart of Ink

A man who has the power to make characters from books he reads aloud real, inadvertently brings an evil lord to life.

Cinema Action (ch. 305) at 21:00 Rogue

A mercenary leads a squad of soldiers to carry out an important mission: to rescue hostages who are in a rather remote area of ​​Africa.

Sky Cinema Suspense (ch. 306) at 21:00 Fargo

Jerry Lundegaard is a salesman with a passion for business but always broke. To improve his financial situation he decides to stage the kidnapping of his wife Jean to ask for a ransom from her father.

Romance cinema (ch. 307) at 21:00 What happened to the Morgans

A couple in crisis have a chance to recover the relationship after they are forced to move undercover as a witness to a murder.

Sky Cinema Drama (ch. 308) at 21:00 Journey to the ends of the Earth

The film follows the life of legendary Norwegian explorer Roald Amundsen, a man obsessed with reaching the polar peaks. He had a complicated love life and a turbulent relationship with his brother.

Sky Cinema Comedy (ch. 309) at 21:00 A fairytale wedding

In order to advance his career, the young Daniele decides to marry Barbara, the boss’s daughter. The man takes advantage of the opportunity to see old friends from high school again and invites the whole group to the wedding. Among the guests stands Giovanni, Paola’s husband and divorce lawyer and secretly involved in a clandestine relationship with the charming Sara.

Premium Cinema 1 (ch. 313 sat 463 dtt pay) 9.15 pm Green Zone

Action movie with Matt Damon. Baghdad 2003. In charge of finding weapons of mass destruction in Baghdad, Officer Miller uncovers a stark truth.

Premium Cinema 2 (ch. 315 sat 464 dtt pay) 9.15 pm Nocturnal Animals

Award-winning film written and directed by Tom Ford, starring Jake Gyllenhaal and Amy Adams. An established gallery owner is forced to confront the ghosts of the past.

Premium Cinema 3 (ch. 316 sat 465 dtt pay) at 9.15 pm Forever Young

A bittersweet comedy, dedicated to the assiduous Peter Pan who, dreaming of eternal youth, imitate the style of young people.



TV Guide Tuesday 14 December 2021 Shows, Sports and documentaries on TV

The 5 (ch. 30 dtt, 19 TivùSat and 159 Sky) at 21:00 Gf Vip

(ch. 30 dtt, 19 TivùSat and 159 Sky) at 21:00 Gf Vip Focus (ch 35 dtt 60 Tivùsat 414 Sky) 9.15 pm The circle of life – wonderful nature 1a Tv

(ch 35 dtt 60 Tivùsat 414 Sky) 9.15 pm The circle of life – wonderful nature 1a Tv Real Time (ch. 31 dtt and TivùSat 160 Sky) at 21:20 Once upon a time there was love 1st TV

(ch. 31 dtt and TivùSat 160 Sky) at 21:20 Once upon a time there was love 1st TV DMAX (ch. 52 dtt, 28 TivùSat 170 Sky) 9.15 pm The boss of Paranormal 1st Tv

(ch. 52 dtt, 28 TivùSat 170 Sky) 9.15 pm The boss of Paranormal 1st Tv Mediaset Extra (ch. 55 dtt 17 Tivùsat 163 Sky) Direct from the House of GF Vip

(ch. 55 dtt 17 Tivùsat 163 Sky) Direct from the House of GF Vip Sky One (ch. 108 Sat and 455 dtt pay) 9.15 pm 4 Restaurants

(ch. 108 Sat and 455 dtt pay) 9.15 pm 4 Restaurants Art (ch. 120/400 Sky) 9.15 pm My name is legend 1 × 03-04 1a Tv

(ch. 120/400 Sky) 9.15 pm My name is legend 1 × 03-04 1a Tv Sky Documentaries (ch. 122/402) 9.15 pm Sarah The girl from Avetrana 1st tv

(ch. 122/402) 9.15 pm Sarah The girl from Avetrana 1st tv Sky Nature (ch. 124/404) 9.15 pm Urban Nature to be Saved 1st Tv

(ch. 124/404) 9.15 pm Urban Nature to be Saved 1st Tv Blaze (ch. 127 Sky) 9.00 pm Cleaning district 1st tv

(ch. 127 Sky) 9.00 pm Cleaning district 1st tv Red shrimp (ch. 133 Sky) 21:00 Ciro to mamma Natale

