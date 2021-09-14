TV Guide Tuesday 14 September 2021 tonight’s programs on TV today





TV Guide Tuesday 14 September 2021

What’s on TV tonight? There TV Guide Tuesday of September 14, 2021, starting with the first 9 channels with the arrival of Morgane Detective Brilliant on Rai 1 and the start of the Champions League with the group stage on Mediaset Infinity + and Sky with Juventus in the clear on Canale 5.

Rai 1

6:45 pm Chain reaction

20:00 Tg1

20:30 Usual Unknowns

9.30 pm Morgane – Brilliant Detective 1 × 01-02 1st Tv

11:30 pm Door to door

11:45 pm Tg1

23:50 hours Door to door

Rai 2

18:50 hours A Million Little Things 1 × 14 1st Tv

19:40 hours NCIS Los Angeles 9 × 06

20:30 Tg2

21:00 Tg2 Post

21:20 hours Stay with Me

Tami and Richard are young, in love and dream of a life of adventures together. Set sail from Tahiti in good weather, after a few days, in the middle of the Pacific Ocean, they encounter a terrifying hurricane.

11:05 pm I hear you

Rai3

19:30 Tg R

20:00 Blob

8:15 pm Via dei Matti n. 0

8.45 pm A Place in the Sun

21:25 hours White paper

00:00 Night Line



Channel 5

6:45 pm Free fall

20:35 hours Paperissima Sprint

20:50 hours Malmoe – Juventus

11.10 pm Post-match Champions League

Italy 1

19:25 hours CSI 11

20:30 NCIS 2

21:25 hours Good or Bad

00:20 hours Bordertown

Jennifer Lopez and Antonio Banderas in a film of denunciation: a journalist investigates a series of murders of young women in Juarez, on the border between the USA and Mexico

Network 4

19:40 hours Love storm 1st Tv

20:30 Italy tonight

9.30 pm Out of the core

00:55 hours The Last Vegas Job

Thriller with Eric Roberts. When a casino owner runs away with employee money, the staff sets out to plan a sensational heist.

La7

18:00 The Good Wife

20:00 TgLa7

20:30 On air

9.15 pm On Tuesday

00:45 hours Tg La7

Tv8 (ch. 125 Sky)

19:25 hours Rich Dish 1st Tv

20:30 Guess My Age 1st Tv

9.30 pm The Undoing 1 × 03-041a Tv Free

11:30 pm 40 carats

A former policeman, escaped from prison, attempts suicide from the cornice of a hotel. What if, after attracting media attention, it had another plan instead?

Nine (ch. 149 Sky)

19:30 Nightmare restaurants

20:30 Deal with It 1atv

21:35 hours Public enemy

The secret services have killed an inconvenient politician and Bob Dean, a lawyer, has a floppy disk in his pocket that can prove everything.

Series and Movies on TV TV Guide Tuesday 14 September

The TV series in the clear

Yellow (ch. 38 dtt and Tivùsat 167 Sky) at 21:10 Elementary 04 × 19-20

(ch. 38 dtt and Tivùsat 167 Sky) at 21:10 04 × 19-20 Top Crime (ch. 39 dtt and TivùSat 168 Sky) at 9.15 pm The Mentalist 2 × 16-17

(ch. 39 dtt and TivùSat 168 Sky) at 9.15 pm 2 × 16-17 Spike (ch. 49 dtt 26 Tivusat 169 Sky) at 21:30 True Justice 2 × 01

The Sky / Premium TV series

Sky Atlantic (ch. 109 sat and 455 dtt pay) at 9.15 pm Billions 5 × 09 1st Tv + Black Monday 3 × 03-04



(ch. 109 sat and 455 dtt pay) at 9.15 pm 1st Tv + 3 × 03-04 Sky Series (ch. 112) 9.15 pm Reign 1 × 21-22

(ch. 112) 9.15 pm 1 × 21-22 Sky Investigation (ch. 114) 9.15 pm A Horse for the Witch (miniseries)

(ch. 114) 9.15 pm Fox (ch. 116) at 21:00 They Were Ten 1 × 03

(ch. 116) at 21:00 1 × 03 PremiumCrime (ch. 118 sat 460 dtt pay) at 9.15 pm Shades of Blue 2 × 08-09

(ch. 118 sat 460 dtt pay) at 9.15 pm 2 × 08-09 Premium Stories (ch 126 sat 462 dtt pay) at 9.15 pm Suits 8 × 03-04

(ch 126 sat 462 dtt pay) at 9.15 pm 8 × 03-04 Premium Action (ch 128 sat 459 dtt pay) at 9.15 pm Legends of tomorrow 5 × 15-16

(ch 128 sat 459 dtt pay) at 9.15 pm 5 × 15-16 The F (ch. 135 Sky) at 21:10 Cardinal 4 × 04-05

Free-to-air movies

20 (ch. 20 dtt and TivùSat 151 Sky) at 9.15 pm Joker Wild Card

Remake of the homonymous film with B. Reynolds. Jason Statham as a former marine who wants to avenge Holly, his ex mercilessly massacred by boss Danny DeMarco.

Rai 4 (ch. 21 dtt – 10 TivùSat) at 21:20 Better Watch Out

Ashley has been called to babysit Luke, an overgrown boy who is secretly in love with her. But the night that awaits them will see some strangers breaking into the house who will put a strain on the girl’s spirit of survival.

Iris (ch. 22 dtt, 11 Tivùsat 325 Sky) at 21:10 The night of the ambush

New Mexico. Sam takes Sarah and her half-blood son with him without dealing with the boy’s father, a fearsome Apache warrior

Rai 5 (ch. 23 dtt 13 TivùSat) 9.15 pm The Idol

Supported by his sister Nour, Mohammed grows up with the dream of becoming a singer and contributing to the cause of his people. A film about the popular Palestinian singer Mohammed Assaf, from childhood in Gaza to adulthood and the victory of the talent Arab Idol.

Rai Movie (call 24 dtt 14 TivùSat) at 21:10 Work without an author

Inspired by real events, the film tells three eras of German history through the intense life of the artist Kurt Barnert, from his passionate love for Elisabeth, to the complicated relationship with his father-in-law, the ambiguous Professor Seeband who, disapproving of the choice of daughter, tries to end the relationship between Kurt and Elisabeth. What no one knows is that their lives are already linked by a terrible crime Seeband committed decades ago.

Rai Premium (ch. 25 dtt 15 TivùSat) at 21:20 Cecilia Ahern – Me, Cosmo and love

Lucy, the lost bride of a man who has preferred her career, meets the mysterious Cosmo, who seems to know everything about her and her past.

Sky (ch. 26 dtt 19 Tivùsat 156 Sky) at 21:10 The family murders

The vicar of an English province is unaware that his family is full of bizarre problems. Will a nanny save them?

Paramount Network (ch. 27 dtt and Tivùsat 158 ​​Sky) at 21:10 Thunderbolt Deadly Challenge

Alfred is a mechanic of a car racing team who ends up in a bad business with criminals, who kidnap his little sister.

Tv2000 (ch 28 dtt 157 Sky) at 20:50 Roman holidays

In Rome, a journalist would like to take a scoop from his chance encounter with a princess on an unknown vacation.

Cine 34 (ch. 34 dtt and Tivùsat 327 Sky) at 21:10 Are all well

Soundtrack by Ennio Morricone. An elderly Sicilian widower, Marcello Mastroianni, visits his five children in five different cities

Italy 2 (ch. 66 dtt 16 TivùSat 175 Sky) at 21:25 Final Destination

We must not challenge death: this is the teaching for Alex, leaving for Paris with the school after having had a terrible omen of a plane crash

Pay Sky / Premium movies

Sky Cinema One (ch. 301) 9.15 pm Hellboy The Golde Army

Guillermo Del Toro directs Ron Perlman and Selma Blair in the sequel to ‘Hellboy’. The detective demon of the paranormal must stem the diabolical Nuada and his army of killing machines (USA 2008)

Cinema Two (ch. 302) 9.15 pm Tides

Produced by Roland Emmerich, a post-apocalyptic science fiction film. In the distant future, with the Earth decimated, a female astronaut finds the fate of the survivors in her hands (GER 2021)

Cinema Collection (ch. 303) 9.15 pm Fire with Fire

Action ‘on fire’ with Bruce Willis, Josh Duhamel and Rosario Dawson. Witness to a murder, a firefighter enters the witness protection program. But the killer is still lurking (USA 2012)

Cinema Family (ch. 304) at 21:00 Crawl a zebra to the rescue

Unmissable comedy set on a ranch. Striscia, a cute zebra cub, finds himself living on a farm, where he can fulfill his dream of running like a thoroughbred (USA / ZAF 2005)

Cinema Action (ch. 305) at 21:00 Behind Enemy Lines

Owen Wilson and Gene Hackman in a war action. During the war in Bosnia, an American officer disobeys orders to rescue a pilot who crashed in enemy territory (USA 2001)

Suspenseful cinema (ch. 306) at 21:00 The exorcist

Two Oscars and four Golden Globes for the most famous horror in the history of cinema. A priest wages a desperate battle against the devil who has taken possession of a little girl (USA 1973)

Romance cinema (ch. 307) at 21:00 Emma

From the novel by Jane Austen, a story of love affairs with Gwyneth Paltrow. 1800: a young English aristocrat helps a shy girl find the right man. Music Oscar (GBR 1996)

Cinema Drama (ch. 308) at 21:00 You Don’t Know Jack Doctor Death

Al Pacino in the HBO biopic directed by Barry Levinson. The shocking story of Jack Kevorkian, the American doctor who practices assisted suicide on dozens of terminally ill patients (USA 2010)

Comedy cinema (ch. 309) at 21:00 A night with Beth Cooper

Chris Columbus directs a teen comedy with Hayden Panettiere. During the graduation, the shy Denis publicly declares himself to the most beautiful cheerleader in the school (CAN / USA 2009)

Premium Cinema 1 (ch. 313 sat 463 dtt pay) at 9.15 pm Bait – The bait

Thriller with Oscar winner Jamie Foxx. A petty criminal, unbeknownst to him, will become the bait to find the author of the theft at the Federal Reserve

Premium Cinema 2 (ch. 315 sat 464 dtt pay) at 9.15 pm Magic in the Moonlight

Woody Allen’s romantic comedy, which directs the couple Colin Firth and Emma Stone as a rational magician and a mysterious medium

Premium Cinema 3 (ch. 316 sat 465 dtt pay) at 9.15 pm Sorry but I call you love

With Raoul Bova and M. Quattrociocche. Alex is in crisis due to the breakup with his girlfriend. Niki is in the last year of high school. Their paths will cross



TV Guide Tuesday 14 September 2021 Shows, Sports and documentaries on TV

The 5 (ch. 30 dtt, 19 TivùSat and 159 Sky) at 21:00 Gf Vip

(ch. 30 dtt, 19 TivùSat and 159 Sky) at 21:00 Gf Vip Focus (ch 35 dtt 60 Tivùsat 414 Sky) 9.15 pm Brazil Emerald nature

(ch 35 dtt 60 Tivùsat 414 Sky) 9.15 pm Brazil Emerald nature Real Time (ch. 31 dtt and TivùSat 160 Sky) at 21:20 First appointment 1st TV

(ch. 31 dtt and TivùSat 160 Sky) at 21:20 First appointment 1st TV DMAX (ch. 52 dtt, 28 TivùSat 170 Sky) 9.20 pm The boss of the paranormal

(ch. 52 dtt, 28 TivùSat 170 Sky) 9.20 pm The boss of the paranormal Mediaset Extra (ch. 55 dtt 17 Tivùsat 163 Sky) Direct from the House of GF Vip

(ch. 55 dtt 17 Tivùsat 163 Sky) Direct from the House of GF Vip Sky One (ch. 108 Sat and 455 dtt pay) 9.15 pm Antonino Chef Academy

(ch. 108 Sat and 455 dtt pay) 9.15 pm Antonino Chef Academy Sky Art (ch. 120/400 Sky) 9.15 pm Dreams Of Glory 1st tv

(ch. 120/400 Sky) 9.15 pm Dreams Of Glory 1st tv Sky Documentaries (ch. 122/402) 9.15 pm I Love You Now Die 1st tv

(ch. 122/402) 9.15 pm I Love You Now Die 1st tv Sky Nature (ch. 124/404) 9.15 pm Back to nature 1st TV

(ch. 124/404) 9.15 pm Back to nature 1st TV Blaze (ch. 127 Sky) 9.10 pm Extreme Unboxing + The wizard of Hollywood

(ch. 127 Sky) 9.10 pm Extreme Unboxing + The wizard of Hollywood Comedy Central (ch. 129 Sky) 9.00 pm Zelig C-Lab

(ch. 129 Sky) 9.00 pm Zelig C-Lab Red shrimp (ch. 133 Sky) at 20:30 This land is my land 1st Tv + 21:30 The grass of the Baron 1st Tv

(ch. 133 Sky) at 20:30 This land is my land 1st Tv + 21:30 The grass of the Baron 1st Tv Sky Sport One 21:00 Malmoe – Juventus

21:00 Malmoe – Juventus Sky Sport Football 21:00 Barcelona – Bayern Munich

21:00 Barcelona – Bayern Munich Sky Sport Arena 9:00 pm Villareal – Atalanta

Complete programming Rai, Mediaset, Sky, Discovery

