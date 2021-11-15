TV Guide Tuesday 16 November 2021 tonight’s programs on TV today





TV Guide Tuesday 16 November 2021

What’s on TV tonight? There TV Guide Tuesday 16 November 2021, starting with the first 9 channels and then continuing with free-to-air and pay TV series, films and entertainment. On Rai 1 new double appointment with Hearts and on Rai 2 the sixth of Il Collegio continues. Classic Tuesday challenge between talks on Rai 3, Rete 4 and La7.

Rai 1

18:45 The legacy

8:00 pm Tg1

20:30 Usual Unknowns

21:30 Hearts 1 × 11-12 1st Tv

23:35 Door to Door (with Tg1 5 min)

Rai 2

17:15 Under 21 Italy – Romania

19:40 NCIS 15 × 22

20:30 Tg2

21:00 ATP finals

23:55 Data Comedy Show

Rai3

19:30 Tg R

8:00 pm Blob

20:15 What happens?

20:45 A Place in the Sun

21:25 White paper

00:00 Night Line



Channel 5

18:45 Free fall

8:00 pm TG5

20:35 Strip the news

21:45 Joker 1st Tv

The origin story of Batman’s antagonist: from failed comedian to feared killer clown. Leone d’Oro in Venice and Oscar winner to Joaquin Phoenix.

00:10 X Style

Italy 1

19:25 CSI 12

20:30 NCIS 4

21:25 The Hyenas Show

1:10 Interceptor – The warrior of the road 1st tv

Sequel to Mad Max – Beyond the Thunder Ball. In a future Middle Ages, men struggle for fuel, which is about to disappear.

Network 4

19:40 Love storm 1st Tv

20:30 Italy tonight

21:30 Out of the core

00:55 Amber Not to forget

Biographical drama in which a mother who has suffered the murder of her daughter, wants to devise a system that alerts the entire nation in the event of the kidnapping of a minor.

La7

18:00 Ghost Whisperer

8:00 pm TgLa7

20:30 On air

21:15 On Tuesday

Talk

00:45 Tg La7

Tv8 (ch. 125 Sky)

19:25 Rich Dish 1st Tv

20:30 Guess My Age 1st Tv

21:30 Game of Talent 1st Tv

23:40 The Road to X Factor

Nine (ch. 149 Sky)

19:30 Cash or trash 1a tv

20:30 Deal with It

21:35 Rocky 5

Rocky Balboa, recently retired from the boxing scene, is in financial trouble. To overcome the difficult moment, he begins to train a young promise.

23:35 hours Rocky Balboa

Retired from the scene following Adriana’s death, Rocky returns to the ring for some fights until the final bout with the reigning heavyweight champion.



Series and Movies on TV TV Guide Tuesday 16 November

The TV series in the clear

Yellow (ch. 38 dtt and Tivùsat 167 Sky) at 21:10 Elementary 05 × 05-06

(ch. 38 dtt and Tivùsat 167 Sky) at 21:10 05 × 05-06 Top Crime (ch. 39 dtt and TivùSat 168 Sky) at 9.15 pm Harrow 1 × 03-04

(ch. 39 dtt and TivùSat 168 Sky) at 9.15 pm 1 × 03-04 Spike (ch. 49 dtt 26 Tivusat 169 Sky) at 21:30 True Justice 1 × 04

The Sky / Premium TV series

Sky Atlantic (ch. 109 sat and 455 dtt pay) at 9.15 pm Yellowstone 3 × 01-02



(ch. 109 sat and 455 dtt pay) at 9.15 pm 3 × 01-02 Sky Series (ch. 112) 9.15 pm Chicago Med 6 × 16 1st Tv + Chicago Fire 9x161a Tv + Chicago PD 8 × 16 1st Tv

(ch. 112) 9.15 pm 6 × 16 1st Tv 9x161a Tv 8 × 16 1st Tv Sky Investigation (ch. 114) 9.15 pm McDonald & Dodds 2 × 01 1st Tv

(ch. 114) 9.15 pm 2 × 01 1st Tv Fox (ch. 116) at 21:00 Impeachment American Crime Story 3 × 05 1st Tv

(ch. 116) at 21:00 3 × 05 1st Tv PremiumCrime (call 118 sat 460 dtt pay) at 9.15 pm Rush Hour 1 × 03-04

(call 118 sat 460 dtt pay) at 9.15 pm Premium Stories (ch 126 sat 462 dtt pay) at 9.15 pm Suits 9 × 05-06

(ch 126 sat 462 dtt pay) at 9.15 pm 9 × 05-06 Premium Action (ch 128 sat 459 dtt pay) at 9.15 pm Gotham 4 × 17-18

(ch 128 sat 459 dtt pay) at 9.15 pm 4 × 17-18 The F (ch. 135 Sky) at 21:10 Hammarvik – Love and other murders 1 × 0-05

If you are looking for streaming TV series, here you will find our catalogs by platform:

Free-to-air movies

Rai 4 (ch. 21 dtt – 10 TivùSat) at 21:20 Dawn of the Planet of the Apes

Researcher Will Rodman experiments, in the laboratories of a pharmaceutical company in San Francisco, the effects of a virus on some chimpanzees. Caesar, one of the tested monkeys, develops excellent intellectual abilities and sets off a rebellion

Iris (ch. 22 dtt, 11 Tivùsat 325 Sky) at 21:10 The gunslinger

J. Wayne’s latest film, with L. Bacall. A famous gunslinger, now old and sick, decides to face three of his bitter enemies for the last time

Rai 5 (ch. 23 dtt 13 TivùSat) 9.15 pm The mechanics of shadows

Duval is a middle-aged, long-unemployed former alcoholic accountant who was contacted by a mysterious organization to record some wiretaps. Without asking questions, and on the edge of the pavement, the man accepts the assignment in search of a balance in life.

Rai Movie (call 24 dtt 14 TivùSat) at 21:10 Detroit

The story is inspired by the bloody riots that shook Detroit in 1967. A real massacre by the police took place on the streets of the city, in which three African Americans lost their lives and hundreds of people were seriously injured. The subsequent uprising led to unprecedented unrest.

Rai Premium (ch. 25 dtt 15 TivùSat) at 21:20 A summer in Poland

Remained unemployed due to her illness, Asperger’s syndrome, Sabine discovers that her father, dying, bequeathed her some land in Poland.

Sky (ch. 26 dtt 19 Tivùsat 156 Sky) at 21:10 Three broke women

Three very different women share a plan that will change their lives forever. After discovering that a large amount of money is about to be destroyed in an incinerator, they team up to organize a heist that will turn them into a millionaire.

Paramount Network (ch. 27 dtt and Tivùsat 158 ​​Sky) at 21:10 The Neverending Story

Bastian hides in the attic of the school reading an old book. He will thus enter history and defend the world of Fantasy from Nothing with the help of a flying dragon and the young Atreyu

Tv2000 (ch 28 dtt 157 Sky) at 20:50 Sunset avenue

A young and unemployed Hollywood screenwriter goes to live with a rich and elderly actress, former silent film star, delusional prisoner of his past, allowing himself to be supported.

Cine 34 (ch. 34 dtt and Tivùsat 327 Sky) at 21:10 Madly in love

A princess traveling to Rome, Ornella Muti, meets a bus driver, Adriano Celentano. A love story is born that seems impossible.

Italy 2 (ch. 66 dtt 16 TivùSat 175 Sky) at 21:25 Shark

Fanta-horror in which after a tsunami, a group of survivors will have to contend with some bloodthirsty white sharks.

Pay Sky / Premium movies

Comedy Central (ch. 129 Sky) at 21:00 Never United States

Five people who have never met before meet at the notary on the same day and discover they all share the same father. He left each of them a part of the inheritance but, in order to collect it, the summoned must make a trip to the United States of America and scatter the ashes of the deceased in Lake Powell in Arizona.

Sky Cinema One (ch. 301) 9.15 pm Night Hunter

Inspector Marshall is on the hunt for a dangerous kidnapper and murderer who targets girls and young women. Evidence leads him to Sam, a psychologically disturbed man, but his arrest does not prevent other crimes from occurring

Cinema Two (ch. 302) 9.15 pm The Perfumes of Madame Walberg 1st Tv

Guillaume Favre is a separate driver and is missing a few points to lose his license. As a challenge, his boss entrusts him to Madame Walberga, a customer of the world of perfumes with a prodigious sense of smell.

Cinema Collection (ch. 303) 9.15 pm Tolo Tolo

After his sushi restaurant goes bankrupt miserably, Checco has to run away from his creditors and decides to take refuge in Africa, where he improvises as a waiter in a hotel.

Cinema Family (ch. 304) at 21:00 Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone

At 11, Harry Potter discovers he is the orphaned son of two powerful wizards. He attends Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry where he learns the truth about himself and his parents’ deaths.

Cinema Action (ch. 305) at 21:00 Transformers

Robots belonging to two different races start a war on Earth. The fate of humanity remains in the hands of a boy.

Sky Cinema Suspense (ch. 306) at 21:00 The fly

A scientist manages to build a futuristic device capable of teleporting matter, but makes a mistake during an experiment and slowly turns into a disgusting hybrid between a human and a fly.

Romance cinema (ch. 307) at 21:00 The assistant to the stars

Maggie wants to be a music producer, but for now she is the assistant to the famous singer Grace Davis, and she is overworked. Faced with an opportunity that could change both of their lives, Maggie and Grace end up cooperating together.

Sky Cinema Drama (ch. 308) at 21:00 The vice of hope

A woman who works for a group of child traffickers faces a crisis of conscience when she suddenly and unexpectedly finds herself pregnant.

Sky Cinema Comedy (ch. 309) at 21:00 Austin Powers The spy who tried

During their honeymoon, secret agent Austin Powers discovers that Dr. Male has embarked on a journey back in time to retrieve mojo, an aphrodisiac herbal potion. With Felicity’s help, the man returns to the 1960s.

Premium Cinema 1 (ch. 313 sat 463 dtt pay) 9.15 pm Act of Valor

Fictionalized chronicle of an authentic operation carried out by the Navy Seals: the discovery of a terrorist plot against the United States.

Premium Cinema 2 (ch. 315 sat 464 dtt pay) 9.15 pm The Departed

Four Oscars for Martin Scorsese’s masterpiece, with Leonardo DiCaprio, Jack Nicholson, Matt Damon. In Boston, a mole infiltrates boss Costello’s gang.

Premium Cinema 3 (ch. 316 sat 465 dtt pay) at 9.15 pm As you want me

Sentimental comedy with Nicolas Vaporidis and Cristiana Capotondi (“Night before exams”). Giada, for love, will be willing to make a radical change.



TV Guide Tuesday 16 November 2021 Shows, Sports and documentaries on TV

20 (ch. 20 dtt and TivùSat 151 Sky) 8.45 pm Holland – Norway

(ch. 20 dtt and TivùSat 151 Sky) 8.45 pm Holland – Norway The 5 (ch. 30 dtt, 19 TivùSat and 159 Sky) at 21:00 Gf Vip

(ch. 30 dtt, 19 TivùSat and 159 Sky) at 21:00 Gf Vip Focus (ch 35 dtt 60 Tivùsat 414 Sky) 9.15 pm The wild side of Latin America 1st Tv

(ch 35 dtt 60 Tivùsat 414 Sky) 9.15 pm The wild side of Latin America 1st Tv Real Time (ch. 31 dtt and TivùSat 160 Sky) 9.20 pm Wedding at Prima Vista Italia 1a Tv

(ch. 31 dtt and TivùSat 160 Sky) 9.20 pm Wedding at Prima Vista Italia 1a Tv DMAX (ch. 52 dtt, 28 TivùSat 170 Sky) 9.15 pm Extreme Adventures with Danilo Callegari 1st Tv

(ch. 52 dtt, 28 TivùSat 170 Sky) 9.15 pm Extreme Adventures with Danilo Callegari 1st Tv Mediaset Extra (ch. 55 dtt 17 Tivùsat 163 Sky) Direct from the House of GF Vip

(ch. 55 dtt 17 Tivùsat 163 Sky) Direct from the House of GF Vip Sky One (ch. 108 Sat and 455 dtt pay) 9.15 pm Quattro Matrimoni 5 × 06

(ch. 108 Sat and 455 dtt pay) 9.15 pm Quattro Matrimoni 5 × 06 Art (ch. 120/400 Sky) 9.15 pm The treasures of the Vatican

(ch. 120/400 Sky) 9.15 pm The treasures of the Vatican Sky Documentaries (ch. 122/402) 9.15 pm The Red Army

(ch. 122/402) 9.15 pm The Red Army Sky Nature (ch. 124/404) 9.15 pm Urban Nature to be Saved

(ch. 124/404) 9.15 pm Urban Nature to be Saved Blaze (ch. 127 Sky) 9.00 pm Cleaning district 1st tv

(ch. 127 Sky) 9.00 pm Cleaning district 1st tv Red shrimp (ch. 133 Sky) 21:00 Flour lessons

Complete programming Rai, Mediaset, Sky, Discovery

Movies, TV Series, Documentaries always available in streaming on Netflix, Amazon, TIMVISION, NowTV / SkyOnDemand, Infinity:

