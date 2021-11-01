TV Guide Tuesday 2 November 2021 tonight’s programs on TV today





– Commercial break –

TV Guide Tuesday 2 November 2021

What’s on TV tonight? There TV Guide Tuesday 2 November 2021, starting with the first 9 channels and then continuing with free-to-air and pay TV series, films and entertainment. On Rai 1 the second season of Imma Tataranni continues and on Rai 2 the sixth of Il Collegio. Classic Tuesday challenge between talks on Rai 3, Rete 4 and La7.

Rai 1

18:45 The legacy

8:00 pm Tg1

20:30 Usual Unknowns

21:30 Imma Tataranni 2 × 02 1st Tv

23:45 Door to Door (with Tg1 5 min)

Rai 2

19:40 NCIS Los Angeles 9 × 16

20:30 Tg2

21:00 Tg2 Post

21:20 The College 6 1a Tv

00:10 I hear you

Rai3

19:30 Tg R

8:00 pm Blob

20:15 What happens?

20:45 A Place in the Sun

21:25 White paper

00:00 Night Line



Channel 5

18:45 Free fall

8:00 pm TG5

20:35 Strip the news

20:45 Juventus – Zenit

23:00 Post Game

Italy 1

19:25 CSI 12

20:30 NCIS 4

21:25 Le Iene Show

1:10 Marty is dead 1st tv 1 × 07-08

Network 4

19:40 Love storm 1st Tv

20:30 Italy tonight

21:30 Out of the core

00:55 Secrets in the family

A poignant family drama. Eric is ten years old and lives with his mother Briana, an alcohol addict, and stepbrother Max.

La7

18:00 Ghost Whisperer

8:00 pm TgLa7

20:30 On air

21:15 On Tuesday

Talk

00:45 Tg La7

Tv8 (ch. 125 Sky)

19:25 Rich Dish 1st Tv

20:30 Guess My Age 1st Tv

21:30 Game of Talent 1st Tv

23:40 X Factor

Nine (ch. 149 Sky)

19:30 Cash or trash 1a tv

20:30 Deal with It 1atv

21:35 Chaos

Seattle: Five men break into a bank and take customers and employees hostage. Lorenz, the gang leader, only wants to deal with Inspector Conners.

23:35 hours Rocky 3

Rocky Balboa returns to training, followed by old rival Apollo Creed, ahead of a meeting with the brutal Clubber Lang.

TV Series and Movies TV Guide Tuesday 2nd November

The TV series in the clear

Yellow (ch. 38 dtt and Tivùsat 167 Sky) at 21:10 Elementary 05 × 05-06

(ch. 38 dtt and Tivùsat 167 Sky) at 21:10 05 × 05-06 Spike (ch. 49 dtt 26 Tivusat 169 Sky) at 21:30 True Justice 2 × 04

The Sky / Premium TV series

Sky Atlantic (ch. 109 sat and 455 dtt pay) at 9.15 pm Cobra Cyberwar 2 × 05-06 1st Tv



(ch. 109 sat and 455 dtt pay) at 9.15 pm 2 × 05-06 1st Tv Sky Series (ch. 112) 9.15 pm Chicago Med 6 × 15 1st Tv + Chicago Fire 9 × 15 1st Tv + Chicago PD 8 × 15 1st Tv

(ch. 112) 9.15 pm 6 × 15 1st Tv 9 × 15 1st Tv 8 × 15 1st Tv Sky Investigation (ch. 114) 9.15 pm McDonald & Dodds 1 × 02

(ch. 114) 9.15 pm 1 × 02 Fox (ch. 116) at 21:00 Impeachment American Crime Story 3 × 04 1st Tv

(ch. 116) at 21:00 3 × 04 1st Tv PremiumCrime (ch. 118 sat 460 dtt pay) at 9.15 pm Shades of Blue 3 × 09-10

(ch. 118 sat 460 dtt pay) at 9.15 pm 3 × 09-10 Premium Stories (ch 126 sat 462 dtt pay) at 9.15 pm Suits 9 × 01-02

(ch 126 sat 462 dtt pay) at 9.15 pm 9 × 01-02 Premium Action (ch 128 sat 459 dtt pay) at 9.15 pm Gotham 4 × 13-14

(ch 128 sat 459 dtt pay) at 9.15 pm 4 × 13-14 The F (ch. 135 Sky) at 21:10 Hammarvik – Love and other murders 1 × 02-03

If you are looking for streaming TV series, here you will find our catalogs by platform:

Click here for the Netflix catalog; Here for the Prime Video catalog Click here for the StarzPlay catalog Here for the Apple Tv + catalog Click here for the Infinity catalog Here for the TIMVISION catalog Here for the Sky Box Sets and NowTV catalog Click here for the Disney + catalog

Free-to-air movies

20 (ch. 20 dtt and TivùSat 151 Sky) at 9.15 pm The Losters

Film adaptation of the comic of the same name, with Zoe Saldana. A group of soldiers from the Special Forces is looking for revenge.

Rai 4 (ch. 21 dtt – 10 TivùSat) at 21:20 Kingsman – Secret Service

Agent Lancelot loses his life in the war and his boss, Galahad, offers his son a medal and a telephone number. Seventeen years later, that child is a boy, he is in trouble and dials that number and thus enters a super secret organization. Film adaptation of the comic by Mark Millar.

Iris (ch. 22 dtt, 11 Tivùsat 325 Sky) at 21:10 Fire caravan

After three years in prison, a man returns home to take revenge on a dishonest landowner who has taken over his ranch.

Rai 5 (ch. 23 dtt 13 TivùSat) 9.15 pm The way to Santiago

An American doctor, who has left to recover the body of his deceased son at the beginning of the “journey to Santiago”, himself sets out on a pilgrimage. From the book “Off the Road” by Jack Hitt.

Rai Movie (ch. 24 dtt 14 TivùSat) 9.10 pm Horse fever

Bruno Fioretti known as “Mandrake”, a model who died of hunger, Armando Pellicci, known as “Er Pomata”, unemployed, rich only in large fraudulent resources, and Felice Roversi, an abusive valet, are three friends grappling with the habit of horse racing. The three spend most of their time trying to put together the money to bet.

Rai Premium (ch. 25 dtt 15 TivùSat) at 21:20 A summer in Florida

Henriette with her two children, Nils and Mara, go to Florida to free a water turtle. During the stay, however, things do not go exactly as Henriette had imagined …

Sky (ch. 26 dtt 19 Tivùsat 156 Sky) at 21:10 Heartbreakers – Family vice

The charming Max has a well-established evil plan. In fact, the woman marries naive rich people and her daughter Page, shortly afterwards, seduces them by forcing them to divorce, but not without a millionaire compensation. But things do not always go the right way, especially when an ex-husband, reduced to the pavement because of the two women, sets out on their trail determined to take revenge. As if that weren’t enough, the love of the young Page for a boy on the down payment door is also put to spoil the plans!

Paramount Network (ch. 27 dtt and Tivùsat 158 ​​Sky) at 21:10 Ghostbusters

Three extravagant scientists from New York set up a rather particular pest control agency: they have in fact invented a method to capture ghosts and presences

Tv2000 (ch 28 dtt 157 Sky) at 20:50 Departures

After the orchestra he played in disbanded, a Japanese cellist finds his true calling by dressing the dead for their final resting place.

Cine 34 (ch. 34 dtt and Tivùsat 327 Sky) at 21:10 Ace

A formidable poker player is killed on his wedding night. He will return to find a husband for his widow. With Adriano Celentano, Edwige Fenech

Top Crime (ch. 39 dtt and TivùSat 168 Sky) at 9.15 pm Crime in Saint Malo

A body showing signs of a torture inflicted by 17th-century pirates surfaces on the beach of Saint-Malo. Captain Garrec is in charge of the investigation.

Italy 2 (ch. 66 dtt 16 TivùSat 175 Sky) at 21:25 Deep Blue 2

Researchers are summoned to an underwater base where a new drug is being tested on bull sharks. The situation worsened quickly.

Pay Sky / Premium movies

Sky Cinema One (ch. 301) 9.15 pm The Female Brain – Women vs Men 1st Tv

By and with Whitney Cummings a comedy about a biologist who investigates the mechanisms that differentiate men and women

Cinema Two (ch. 302) 9.15 pm Burn after Reading – Spy proof

Osbourne Cox is a CIA agent. His life goes through a very critical phase: abandoned by his wife and fired, he decides to reveal some shady background of his former job, but the disk containing the hot data is lost.

Cinema Collection (ch. 303) 9.15 pm Mister Happiness

Martino is a listless and depressed young man. However, when his sister has an accident that prevents her from walking, he must shake himself from his apathy and replace her in the housework.

Cinema Family (ch. 304) at 21:00 Stuart Little – A good mouse

Have fun with the Little family, who have adopted an adorable cheeky little boy named Stuart, who looks a lot like a mouse. Their eldest son, George, has some doubts, while the family cat, Snowflake joins a sinister gang of felines who come up with a sinister plan to hunt the little one out of the house.

Cinema Action (ch. 305) at 21:00 Fast & Furious Only original parts

Vin Diesel and Paul Walker return to star together in the fourth installment of the saga: Brian must work with the FBI to frame a trafficker with a passion for racing.

Sky Cinema Suspense (ch. 306) at 21:00 In bed with the enemy

1991 thriller with Julia Roberts. Tired of her husband, a woman takes advantage of a hurricane on a boat trip to fake her own death and escape.

Romance cinema (ch. 307) at 21:00 The taste of success

To have a restaurant of his own and the coveted third Michelin star, a chef must abandon bad habits and make the most of what is available, including the help of the beautiful Helen.

Sky Cinema Drama (ch. 308) at 21:00 All the money in the world

A group of thugs kidnap the grandson of oil tycoon J. Paul Getty and demand $ 17 million in exchange for his life. When the man refuses to pay, the boy’s mother starts a race against time to save him.

Sky Cinema Comedy (ch. 309) at 21:00 Horse fever (restored version) + La Mandrakata horse fever

Premium Cinema 1 (ch. 313 sat 463 dtt pay) at 9.15 pm Blood Diamond – Blood diamonds

Drama film with Leonardo DiCaprio. Against the backdrop of the civil war in Sierra Leone, the lives of 2 men cross in the quest to find a rare pink diamond.

Premium Cinema 2 (ch. 315 sat 464 dtt pay) at 9.15 pm Honor your father and mother

Directed by Academy Award-winning director S. Lumet, with E. Hawke and P. Hoffman. Two brothers with financial difficulties organize a robbery, but something goes wrong.

Premium Cinema 3 (ch. 316 sat 465 dtt pay) at 9.15 pm Made in Italy

Winner of a Silver Ribbon is Ligabue’s third film, with S. Accorsi and K. Smutniak. A man reflects on his past and decides to change his life.



TV Guide Tuesday 2 November 2021 Shows, Sports and documentaries on TV

The 5 (ch. 30 dtt, 19 TivùSat and 159 Sky) at 21:00 Gf Vip

(ch. 30 dtt, 19 TivùSat and 159 Sky) at 21:00 Gf Vip Focus (ch 35 dtt 60 Tivùsat 414 Sky) 9.15 pm The wild side of Latin America 1st Tv

(ch 35 dtt 60 Tivùsat 414 Sky) 9.15 pm The wild side of Latin America 1st Tv Real Time (ch. 31 dtt and TivùSat 160 Sky) 9.20 pm Wedding at Prima Vista Italia 1a Tv

(ch. 31 dtt and TivùSat 160 Sky) 9.20 pm Wedding at Prima Vista Italia 1a Tv DMAX (ch. 52 dtt, 28 TivùSat 170 Sky) 9.15 pm Nudes and Raw 1st Tv

(ch. 52 dtt, 28 TivùSat 170 Sky) 9.15 pm Nudes and Raw 1st Tv Mediaset Extra (ch. 55 dtt 17 Tivùsat 163 Sky) Direct from the House of GF Vip

(ch. 55 dtt 17 Tivùsat 163 Sky) Direct from the House of GF Vip Sky One (ch. 108 Sat and 455 dtt pay) 9.15 pm Quattro Matrimoni 5 × 04

(ch. 108 Sat and 455 dtt pay) 9.15 pm Quattro Matrimoni 5 × 04 Art (ch. 120/400 Sky) 9.15 pm Art Raiders Hunt for grave robbers

(ch. 120/400 Sky) 9.15 pm Art Raiders Hunt for grave robbers Sky Documentaries (ch. 122/402) 9.15 pm Onde Radicali 1st tv

(ch. 122/402) 9.15 pm Onde Radicali 1st tv Sky Nature (ch. 124/404) 9.15 pm Let’s save nature: Malawi

(ch. 124/404) 9.15 pm Let’s save nature: Malawi Blaze (ch. 127 Sky) 9.00 pm Hunting for treasures + Lobster Wars Hunting for claws

(ch. 127 Sky) 9.00 pm Hunting for treasures + Lobster Wars Hunting for claws Comedy Central (ch. 129 Sky) 9.00 pm Zelig C-Lab

(ch. 129 Sky) 9.00 pm Zelig C-Lab Red shrimp (ch. 133 Sky) 21:00 The apartment + 21:30 L’erba del Barone 1a Tv

(ch. 133 Sky) 21:00 The apartment + 21:30 L’erba del Barone 1a Tv Sky Sport One 21:00 Juventus – Zenit

21:00 Juventus – Zenit Sky Sport Football 21:00 Bayern Munich – Benfica

21:00 Bayern Munich – Benfica Sky Sport Action 9:00 pm Atalanta – Manchester Utd

Complete programming Rai, Mediaset, Sky, Discovery

Movies, TV series, Documentaries always available in streaming on Netflix, Amazon, TIMVISION, NowTV / SkyOnDemand, Infinity:

– Commercial break –