TV Guide Tuesday 21 September 2021 tonight’s programs on TV today

TV Guide Tuesday 21 September 2021

What’s on TV tonight? There TV Guide Tuesday of 21 September 2021, starting from the first 9 channels with the new appointment with Morgane – Brilliant Detective and the debut on Rai 2 of I want to be a magician! the talent among young wizards, on Canale 5 the Netflix movie Under the sun of Riccione.

Rai 1

6:45 pm Chain reaction

20:00 Tg1

20:30 Usual Unknowns

9.30 pm Morgane – Brilliant Detective 1 × 03-04 1st Tv

23:20 hours Door to door

23:35 hours Tg1

23:40 hours Door to door

Rai 2

5.15 pm Croatia – Italy (women’s world cup qualification)

19:40 hours NCIS 15 × 08

20:30 Tg2

21:00 Tg2 Post

21:20 hours I want to be a magician

00:05 hours I hear you

Rai3

19:30 Tg R

20:00 Blob

8:15 pm Via dei Matti n. 0

8.45 pm A Place in the Sun

21:25 hours White paper

00:00 Night Line



Channel 5

6:45 pm Free fall

20:35 hours Paperissima Sprint

9.30 pm Under the sun of Riccione 1st Tv

Summer comedy about the loves of a group of seventeen-year-olds on holiday in Riccione. With Luca Ward, Andrea Roncato and Isabella Ferrari.

11:45 pm X Style

Italy 1

19:25 hours CSI 11

20:30 NCIS 2

21:25 hours Good or Bad

Information

23:50 hours The Immortal

Marco D’Amore makes his debut as a film director with the spin-off of the TV series “Gomorra”, still playing the role of the criminal Ciro Di Marzio

Network 4

19:40 hours Love storm 1st Tv

20:30 Italy tonight

9.30 pm Out of the core

00:55 hours My father’s secret

Carrie, a young lawyer, while working on the case that would allow her to turn, discovers burning secrets about her father and his partner, a candidate for senator.

La7

18:00 The Good Wife

20:00 TgLa7

20:30 On air

9.15 pm On Tuesday

Talk

00:45 hours Tg La7

Tv8 (ch. 125 Sky)

19:25 hours Rich Dish 1st Tv

20:30 Guess My Age 1st Tv

9.30 pm The Undoing 1 × 05-06 1st Tv Free

23:50 hours Gone – Disappeared

After the mysterious disappearance of her sister, Jill, suspecting a serial killer, decides to start a dangerous hunt for the killer.

Nine (ch. 149 Sky)

19:30 Nightmare restaurants

20:30 Deal with It 1atv

21:35 hours Riddick

Stuck on a planet dominated by wild beasts and bounty hunters, Richard Riddick must return to the planet Furya.

23:50 hours Ultimatum to the earth

Keanu Reeves as an alien, the bearer of a message of peace on Earth. He will involve Jennifer Connelly in his mission.



The TV series in the clear

Yellow (ch. 38 dtt and Tivùsat 167 Sky) at 21:10 Elementary 04 × 19-20

(ch. 38 dtt and Tivùsat 167 Sky) at 21:10 04 × 19-20 Top Crime (ch. 39 dtt and TivùSat 168 Sky) at 9.15 pm The Mentalist 2 × 18-19

(ch. 39 dtt and TivùSat 168 Sky) at 9.15 pm 2 × 18-19 Spike (ch. 49 dtt 26 Tivusat 169 Sky) at 21:30 True Justice 2 × 01

The Sky / Premium TV series

Sky Atlantic (ch. 109 sat and 455 dtt pay) at 9.15 pm Billions 5 × 10 1st Tv + Black Monday 3 × 05-06



(ch. 109 sat and 455 dtt pay) at 9.15 pm 1st Tv + 3 × 05-06 Sky Series (ch. 112) 9.15 pm Reign 2 × 01-02

(ch. 112) 9.15 pm 2 × 01-02 Sky Investigation (ch. 114) 9.15 pm Carter 1 × 01-02

(ch. 114) 9.15 pm 1 × 01-02 Fox (ch. 116) at 21:00 They Were Ten 1 × 04

(ch. 116) at 21:00 1 × 04 PremiumCrime (ch. 118 sat 460 dtt pay) at 9.15 pm Shades of Blue 2 × 10-11

(ch. 118 sat 460 dtt pay) at 9.15 pm 2 × 10-11 Premium Stories (ch 126 sat 462 dtt pay) at 9.15 pm Suits 8 × 05-06

(ch 126 sat 462 dtt pay) at 9.15 pm 8 × 05-06 Premium Action (ch 128 sat 459 dtt pay) at 9.15 pm Gotham 4 × 01-02

(ch 128 sat 459 dtt pay) at 9.15 pm 4 × 01-02 The F (ch. 135 Sky) at 21:10 Cardinal

If you are looking for streaming TV series, here you will find our catalogs by platform:



Free-to-air movies

20 (ch. 20 dtt and TivùSat 151 Sky) at 9.15 pm Joker Wild Card

Remake of the homonymous film with B. Reynolds. Jason Statham as a former marine who wants to avenge Holly, his ex mercilessly massacred by boss Danny DeMarco.

Rai 4 (ch. 21 dtt – 10 TivùSat) at 21:20 Parker

After a millionaire heist, the robber Parker is betrayed by his accomplices, who try to kill him. But he manages to survive and meditates revenge, finding the help of a beautiful real estate agent.

Iris (ch. 22 dtt, 11 Tivùsat 325 Sky) at 21:10 The siege of fire

Bandits storm Deepwater’s stagecoach, leaving the man who escorted it in the desert. Once in the village, he is believed to be their accomplice

Rai 5 (ch. 23 dtt 13 TivùSat) 9.15 pm The disappearance of Alice Creed

Daughter of a wealthy businessman, Alice Creed is kidnapped for ransom and locked up in a room by forty-year-old Vic and young Danny.

Rai Movie (call 24 dtt 14 TivùSat) at 21:10 Santa maradona

Andrea has just graduated and is looking for a job. She shares the apartment with the lazy Bart who spends most of his free time with Lucia, an Indo-Neapolitan girl with a very troubled love life. When Andrea meets Dolores it is love at first sight. Andrea and Bart do not yet know what they want from life, but perhaps love will help them find out.

Rai Premium (ch. 25 dtt 15 TivùSat) at 21:20 A starry love – Surprise holiday

The cook Toni and the former star chef Rufus are not having a good time, due to the stress caused by the management of their restaurant. So when Heidi, Toni’s mother, wins a holiday on the Baltic Sea, she invites her daughter to accompany her. In the splendid hotel that hosts them, Heidi meets Ivo, an old flame of hers.

Sky (ch. 26 dtt 19 Tivùsat 156 Sky) at 21:10 The English Teacher

An English teacher lives immersed in literature, escaping interpersonal relationships. The arrival of a former student will change everything.

Paramount Network (ch. 27 dtt and Tivùsat 158 ​​Sky) at 21:10 Spy by chance

Jackie, the unsuccessful rep, one day becomes a hero by foiling a bank robbery. But this sudden fame hides an even bigger surprise …

Tv2000 (ch 28 dtt 157 Sky) at 20:50 Licensed to Paris

An American corporal on award license in Paris and fought over by two women

Cine 34 (ch. 34 dtt and Tivùsat 327 Sky) at 21:10 A pure formality

Drama film directed by G. Tornatore, with Gerard Depardieu and Roman Polanski. A writer is questioned by a police commissioner

Italy 2 (ch. 66 dtt 16 TivùSat 175 Sky) at 21:25 Final Destination 3

Death returns in the third installment of the saga. Wendi at the carnival, has a terrible feeling about a merry-go-round.

Pay Sky / Premium movies

Sky Cinema One (ch. 301) 9.15 pm The Next Three Days

Cinema Two (ch. 302) 9.15 pm An unforgettable journey

Nick Nolte and Matt Dillon in a poignant family drama. Little Tilde accompanies her grandfather with Alzheimer’s to Venice where the man lived the best moments with his wife (USA / GER 2018)

Cinema Collection (ch. 303) 9.15 pm Contact

Robert Zemeckis directs Jodie Foster and Matthew McConaughey in a science fiction film. A scientist picks up mysterious signals from Vega and travels to space in search of alien life (USA 1997)

Cinema Family (ch. 304) at 21:00 Yours, mine, ours

Dennis Quaid and Rene ‘Russo in the remake of’ Appointment under the bed ‘. Helen and Frank, eighteen children in two and both widowers, fall in love but their children are against marriage (USA 2005)

Cinema Action (ch. 305) at 21:00 Charlie’s Angels

Cameron Diaz, Lucy Liu, Drew Barrymore and Bill Murray in the action inspired by the 70s series. The three detectives must free the creator of a revolutionary software (USA / GER 2000)

Suspenseful cinema (ch. 306) at 21:00 The Freddy Heineken case

A famous news case for Anthony Hopkins, Jim Sturgess and Sam Worthington. 1983: A gang of criminals devises a plan to kidnap beer mogul Freddy Heineken (GBR / USA / BEL 2015)

Romance cinema (ch. 307) at 21:00 The scent of wild must

Love story with Keanu Reeves and Aitana Sanchez-Gijon. A stranger pretends to be the husband of a pregnant girl. The magic of the harvest will ignite the spark between the two (MEX / USA 1995)

Cinema Drama (ch. 308) at 21:00 Lansky a brain in the service of magic

Richard Dreyfuss in the story of the gangster Meyer Lansky. In the America of Prohibition, the famous boss’s climb to crime and his partnership with Lucky Luciano and Bugsy Siegel (USA 1999)

Comedy cinema (ch. 309) at 21:00 A night in yellow

Unbridled comedy with Elizabeth Banks. After a ‘hangover’, a journalist finds herself without memory or money in the bed of a stranger, a few hours after an important interview (USA 2014)

Premium Cinema 1 (ch. 313 sat 463 dtt pay) at 9.15 pm Swordfish code

Action movie with Hugh Jackman and John Travolta. A skilled hacker and a terrorist team up to steal billions of dollars from a government fund

Premium Cinema 2 (ch. 315 sat 464 dtt pay) at 9.15 pm Irrational Man

Written and directed by Woody Allen. Emma Stone is a student victim of the charm of Joaquin Phoenix, a professor in the middle of an existential crisis.

Premium Cinema 3 (ch. 316 sat 465 dtt pay) at 9.15 pm Sorry but I call you love

With R. Bova and M. Quattrociocche. Alex and Niki have decided to get married, but after the initial enthusiasm for the marriage proposal, Niki begins to doubt.



The 5 (ch. 30 dtt, 19 TivùSat and 159 Sky) at 21:00 Gf Vip

(ch. 30 dtt, 19 TivùSat and 159 Sky) at 21:00 Gf Vip Focus (ch 35 dtt 60 Tivùsat 414 Sky) 9.15 pm Zambia Unamed 1a Tv

(ch 35 dtt 60 Tivùsat 414 Sky) 9.15 pm Zambia Unamed 1a Tv Real Time (ch. 31 dtt and TivùSat 160 Sky) at 21:20 First appointment 1st TV

(ch. 31 dtt and TivùSat 160 Sky) at 21:20 First appointment 1st TV DMAX (ch. 52 dtt, 28 TivùSat 170 Sky) at 20:50 Supercoppa

(ch. 52 dtt, 28 TivùSat 170 Sky) at 20:50 Supercoppa Mediaset Extra (ch. 55 dtt 17 Tivùsat 163 Sky) Direct from the House of GF Vip

(ch. 55 dtt 17 Tivùsat 163 Sky) Direct from the House of GF Vip Sky One (ch. 108 Sat and 455 dtt pay) 9.15 pm Antonino Chef Academy

(ch. 108 Sat and 455 dtt pay) 9.15 pm Antonino Chef Academy Sky Art (ch. 120/400 Sky) 9.15 pm Dreams Of Glory 1st tv

(ch. 120/400 Sky) 9.15 pm Dreams Of Glory 1st tv Sky Documentaries (ch. 122/402) 9.15 pm I Murdoch History of a 1st dynasty tv

(ch. 122/402) 9.15 pm I Murdoch History of a 1st dynasty tv Sky Nature (ch. 124/404) 9.15 pm The land of primates 1st Tv

(ch. 124/404) 9.15 pm The land of primates 1st Tv Blaze (ch. 127 Sky) 9.10 pm Extreme Unboxing

(ch. 127 Sky) 9.10 pm Extreme Unboxing Comedy Central (ch. 129 Sky) 9.00 pm Zelig C-Lab

(ch. 129 Sky) 9.00 pm Zelig C-Lab Red shrimp (ch. 133 Sky) at 20:30 This land is my land 1st Tv + 21:30 The grass of the Baron 1st Tv

(ch. 133 Sky) at 20:30 This land is my land 1st Tv + 21:30 The grass of the Baron 1st Tv Sky Sport One 20:30 Crotone – Lecce

20:30 Crotone – Lecce Sky Sport Soccer 21:00 Atalanta – Sassuolo

Complete programming Rai, Mediaset, Sky, Discovery



