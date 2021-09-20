TV Guide Tuesday 21 September 2021 tonight’s programs on TV today

– Commercial break –
TV Guide Tuesday 21 September 2021
What’s on TV tonight? There TV Guide Tuesday of 21 September 2021, starting from the first 9 channels with the new appointment with Morgane – Brilliant Detective and the debut on Rai 2 of I want to be a magician! the talent among young wizards, on Canale 5 the Netflix movie Under the sun of Riccione.
Rai 1
6:45 pm Chain reaction
20:00 Tg1
20:30 Usual Unknowns
9.30 pm Morgane – Brilliant Detective 1 × 03-04 1st Tv
23:20 hours Door to door
23:35 hours Tg1
23:40 hours Door to door
Rai 2
5.15 pm Croatia – Italy (women’s world cup qualification)
19:40 hours NCIS 15 × 08
20:30 Tg2
21:00 Tg2 Post
21:20 hours I want to be a magician
00:05 hours I hear you
Rai3
19:30 Tg R
20:00 Blob
8:15 pm Via dei Matti n. 0
8.45 pm A Place in the Sun
21:25 hours White paper
00:00 Night Line
Channel 5
6:45 pm Free fall
20:35 hours Paperissima Sprint
9.30 pm Under the sun of Riccione 1st Tv
Summer comedy about the loves of a group of seventeen-year-olds on holiday in Riccione. With Luca Ward, Andrea Roncato and Isabella Ferrari.
11:45 pm X Style
Italy 1
19:25 hours CSI 11
20:30 NCIS 2
21:25 hours Good or Bad
Information
23:50 hours The Immortal
Marco D’Amore makes his debut as a film director with the spin-off of the TV series “Gomorra”, still playing the role of the criminal Ciro Di Marzio
Network 4
19:40 hours Love storm 1st Tv
20:30 Italy tonight
9.30 pm Out of the core
00:55 hours My father’s secret
Carrie, a young lawyer, while working on the case that would allow her to turn, discovers burning secrets about her father and his partner, a candidate for senator.
La7
18:00 The Good Wife
20:00 TgLa7
20:30 On air
9.15 pm On Tuesday
Talk
00:45 hours Tg La7
Tv8 (ch. 125 Sky)
19:25 hours Rich Dish 1st Tv
20:30 Guess My Age 1st Tv
9.30 pm The Undoing 1 × 05-06 1st Tv Free
23:50 hours Gone – Disappeared
After the mysterious disappearance of her sister, Jill, suspecting a serial killer, decides to start a dangerous hunt for the killer.
Nine (ch. 149 Sky)
19:30 Nightmare restaurants
20:30 Deal with It 1atv
21:35 hours Riddick
Stuck on a planet dominated by wild beasts and bounty hunters, Richard Riddick must return to the planet Furya.
23:50 hours Ultimatum to the earth
Keanu Reeves as an alien, the bearer of a message of peace on Earth. He will involve Jennifer Connelly in his mission.
Series and Movies on TV TV Guide Tuesday 21 September
The TV series in the clear
- Yellow (ch. 38 dtt and Tivùsat 167 Sky) at 21:10 Elementary 04 × 19-20
- Top Crime (ch. 39 dtt and TivùSat 168 Sky) at 9.15 pm The Mentalist 2 × 18-19
- Spike (ch. 49 dtt 26 Tivusat 169 Sky) at 21:30 True Justice 2 × 01
The Sky / Premium TV series
- Sky Atlantic (ch. 109 sat and 455 dtt pay) at 9.15 pm Billions 5 × 10 1st Tv + Black Monday 3 × 05-06
- Sky Series (ch. 112) 9.15 pm Reign 2 × 01-02
- Sky Investigation (ch. 114) 9.15 pm Carter 1 × 01-02
- Fox (ch. 116) at 21:00 They Were Ten 1 × 04
- PremiumCrime (ch. 118 sat 460 dtt pay) at 9.15 pm Shades of Blue 2 × 10-11
- Premium Stories (ch 126 sat 462 dtt pay) at 9.15 pm Suits 8 × 05-06
- Premium Action (ch 128 sat 459 dtt pay) at 9.15 pm Gotham 4 × 01-02
- The F (ch. 135 Sky) at 21:10 Cardinal
If you are looking for streaming TV series, here you will find our catalogs by platform:
- Click here for the Netflix catalog;
- Here for the Prime Video catalog
- Click here for the StarzPlay catalog
- Click here for the Apple Tv + catalog
- Click here for the Infinity catalog
- Click here for the TIMVISION catalog
- Here for the Sky Box Sets and NowTV catalog
- Click here for the Disney + catalog
Free-to-air movies
20 (ch. 20 dtt and TivùSat 151 Sky) at 9.15 pm Joker Wild Card
Remake of the homonymous film with B. Reynolds. Jason Statham as a former marine who wants to avenge Holly, his ex mercilessly massacred by boss Danny DeMarco.
Rai 4 (ch. 21 dtt – 10 TivùSat) at 21:20 Parker
After a millionaire heist, the robber Parker is betrayed by his accomplices, who try to kill him. But he manages to survive and meditates revenge, finding the help of a beautiful real estate agent.
Iris (ch. 22 dtt, 11 Tivùsat 325 Sky) at 21:10 The siege of fire
Bandits storm Deepwater’s stagecoach, leaving the man who escorted it in the desert. Once in the village, he is believed to be their accomplice
Rai 5 (ch. 23 dtt 13 TivùSat) 9.15 pm The disappearance of Alice Creed
Daughter of a wealthy businessman, Alice Creed is kidnapped for ransom and locked up in a room by forty-year-old Vic and young Danny.
Rai Movie (call 24 dtt 14 TivùSat) at 21:10 Santa maradona
Andrea has just graduated and is looking for a job. She shares the apartment with the lazy Bart who spends most of his free time with Lucia, an Indo-Neapolitan girl with a very troubled love life. When Andrea meets Dolores it is love at first sight. Andrea and Bart do not yet know what they want from life, but perhaps love will help them find out.
Rai Premium (ch. 25 dtt 15 TivùSat) at 21:20 A starry love – Surprise holiday
The cook Toni and the former star chef Rufus are not having a good time, due to the stress caused by the management of their restaurant. So when Heidi, Toni’s mother, wins a holiday on the Baltic Sea, she invites her daughter to accompany her. In the splendid hotel that hosts them, Heidi meets Ivo, an old flame of hers.
Sky (ch. 26 dtt 19 Tivùsat 156 Sky) at 21:10 The English Teacher
An English teacher lives immersed in literature, escaping interpersonal relationships. The arrival of a former student will change everything.
Paramount Network (ch. 27 dtt and Tivùsat 158 Sky) at 21:10 Spy by chance
Jackie, the unsuccessful rep, one day becomes a hero by foiling a bank robbery. But this sudden fame hides an even bigger surprise …
Tv2000 (ch 28 dtt 157 Sky) at 20:50 Licensed to Paris
An American corporal on award license in Paris and fought over by two women
Cine 34 (ch. 34 dtt and Tivùsat 327 Sky) at 21:10 A pure formality
Drama film directed by G. Tornatore, with Gerard Depardieu and Roman Polanski. A writer is questioned by a police commissioner
Italy 2 (ch. 66 dtt 16 TivùSat 175 Sky) at 21:25 Final Destination 3
Death returns in the third installment of the saga. Wendi at the carnival, has a terrible feeling about a merry-go-round.
Pay Sky / Premium movies
Sky Cinema One (ch. 301) 9.15 pm The Next Three Days
Cinema Two (ch. 302) 9.15 pm An unforgettable journey
Nick Nolte and Matt Dillon in a poignant family drama. Little Tilde accompanies her grandfather with Alzheimer’s to Venice where the man lived the best moments with his wife (USA / GER 2018)
Cinema Collection (ch. 303) 9.15 pm Contact
Robert Zemeckis directs Jodie Foster and Matthew McConaughey in a science fiction film. A scientist picks up mysterious signals from Vega and travels to space in search of alien life (USA 1997)
Cinema Family (ch. 304) at 21:00 Yours, mine, ours
Dennis Quaid and Rene ‘Russo in the remake of’ Appointment under the bed ‘. Helen and Frank, eighteen children in two and both widowers, fall in love but their children are against marriage (USA 2005)
Cinema Action (ch. 305) at 21:00 Charlie’s Angels
Cameron Diaz, Lucy Liu, Drew Barrymore and Bill Murray in the action inspired by the 70s series. The three detectives must free the creator of a revolutionary software (USA / GER 2000)
Suspenseful cinema (ch. 306) at 21:00 The Freddy Heineken case
A famous news case for Anthony Hopkins, Jim Sturgess and Sam Worthington. 1983: A gang of criminals devises a plan to kidnap beer mogul Freddy Heineken (GBR / USA / BEL 2015)
Romance cinema (ch. 307) at 21:00 The scent of wild must
Love story with Keanu Reeves and Aitana Sanchez-Gijon. A stranger pretends to be the husband of a pregnant girl. The magic of the harvest will ignite the spark between the two (MEX / USA 1995)
Cinema Drama (ch. 308) at 21:00 Lansky a brain in the service of magic
Richard Dreyfuss in the story of the gangster Meyer Lansky. In the America of Prohibition, the famous boss’s climb to crime and his partnership with Lucky Luciano and Bugsy Siegel (USA 1999)
Comedy cinema (ch. 309) at 21:00 A night in yellow
Unbridled comedy with Elizabeth Banks. After a ‘hangover’, a journalist finds herself without memory or money in the bed of a stranger, a few hours after an important interview (USA 2014)
Premium Cinema 1 (ch. 313 sat 463 dtt pay) at 9.15 pm Swordfish code
Action movie with Hugh Jackman and John Travolta. A skilled hacker and a terrorist team up to steal billions of dollars from a government fund
Premium Cinema 2 (ch. 315 sat 464 dtt pay) at 9.15 pm Irrational Man
Written and directed by Woody Allen. Emma Stone is a student victim of the charm of Joaquin Phoenix, a professor in the middle of an existential crisis.
Premium Cinema 3 (ch. 316 sat 465 dtt pay) at 9.15 pm Sorry but I call you love
With R. Bova and M. Quattrociocche. Alex and Niki have decided to get married, but after the initial enthusiasm for the marriage proposal, Niki begins to doubt.
TV Guide Tuesday 21 September 2021 Shows, Sports and documentaries on TV
- The 5 (ch. 30 dtt, 19 TivùSat and 159 Sky) at 21:00 Gf Vip
- Focus (ch 35 dtt 60 Tivùsat 414 Sky) 9.15 pm Zambia Unamed 1a Tv
- Real Time (ch. 31 dtt and TivùSat 160 Sky) at 21:20 First appointment 1st TV
- DMAX (ch. 52 dtt, 28 TivùSat 170 Sky) at 20:50 Supercoppa
- Mediaset Extra (ch. 55 dtt 17 Tivùsat 163 Sky) Direct from the House of GF Vip
- Sky One (ch. 108 Sat and 455 dtt pay) 9.15 pm Antonino Chef Academy
- Sky Art (ch. 120/400 Sky) 9.15 pm Dreams Of Glory 1st tv
- Sky Documentaries (ch. 122/402) 9.15 pm I Murdoch History of a 1st dynasty tv
- Sky Nature (ch. 124/404) 9.15 pm The land of primates 1st Tv
- Blaze (ch. 127 Sky) 9.10 pm Extreme Unboxing
- Comedy Central (ch. 129 Sky) 9.00 pm Zelig C-Lab
- Red shrimp (ch. 133 Sky) at 20:30 This land is my land 1st Tv + 21:30 The grass of the Baron 1st Tv
- Sky Sport One 20:30 Crotone – Lecce
- Sky Sport Soccer 21:00 Atalanta – Sassuolo
Complete programming Rai, Mediaset, Sky, Discovery
Movies, TV series, Documentaries always available in streaming on Netflix, Amazon, TIMVISION, NowTV / SkyOnDemand, Infinity:
– Commercial break –