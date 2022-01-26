TV Guide Tuesday 25 January 2022 tonight’s programs on TV today





TV Guide Tuesday 25 January 2022

What’s on TV tonight? There TV Guide Tuesday 25 January 2022, starting with the first 9 channels and then continuing with free-to-air and pay TV series, films and entertainment. On Rai 1 a special episode of Ulysses by Albero Angela, an evening of entertainment on Rai 2 with A single hour there by Enrico Brignano and Bar Stella with Stefano De Martino, on Canale 5. (Attention to the election of the President of Repubblica Rai programming could suddenly change).

Rai 1

18:45 The legacy

8:00 pm Tg1

20:35 Usual Unknowns

21:30 Ulysses – Journey with no return

23:45 Door to door

Rai 2

18:15 Tg2 Special Election of the President of the Republic

20:30 Tg2

21:00 Tg2 Special Election of the President of the Republic

21:30 I would like you only one hour

22:50 Stella Bar

Rai3

19:30 Tg R

8:00 pm Blob

20:15 Beauty generation

20:45 A Place in the Sun

21:25 White paper

00:00 Night Line

Channel 5

18:45 Come on another one

8:00 pm TG5

20:35 Strip the news

20:45 Through my Eyes 1st Tv

Film with Amanda Seyfried based on a bestseller by Garth Stein. A golden retriever tells the life of his owner, a racing car driver

23:45 X-Style

Italy 1

17:30 Lazio – Udinese

20:30 NCIS 8

21:20 Back To School

00:20 University students – Much more than friends

Film directed by Federico Moccia (“Sorry but I want to marry you”). The difficult coexistence of three off-site students in Rome.

Network 4

19:40 Love storm 1st Tv

20:30 Italy tonight

21:30 Out of the core

00:50 Colette A love stronger than anything

Based on a novel by Arnost Lustig. At the time of Nazism, the love story between two young people determined to escape a life without hope.

La7

18:00 Downton Abbey

8:00 pm TgLa7

20:30 Half past eight

21:15 on Tuesday

1:00 Tg La7

Tv8 (ch. 125 Sky)

7:00 pm 4 hotels

20:20 Guess My Age 1st Tv

21:30 Italia’s Got Talent 7 × 01 1st Tv Free

(Replied at 23:50)

Nine (ch. 149 Sky)

19:30 Cash or trash

20:30 Deal with

21:35 Hitman Agent 47

Agent 47 is a genetically modified killer: it has unprecedented strength and characteristics. A big company wants to find out the secret of creating an army of assassins.

23:25 Wild Teens



TV Series and Movies TV Guide Tuesday 25 January 2022

The TV series in the clear

Yellow (ch. 38 dtt and Tivùsat 167 Sky) at 21:10 Tandem 4 × 07-08

(ch. 38 dtt and Tivùsat 167 Sky) at 21:10 4 × 07-08 Top Crime (ch. 39 dtt and TivùSat 168 Sky) at 9.15 pm CSI 10 × 03-04

The Sky / Premium TV series

Sky Atlantic (ch. 109 sat and 455 dtt pay) at 9.15 pm game of Thrones 1 × 03-04



(ch. 109 sat and 455 dtt pay) at 9.15 pm 1 × 03-04 Sky Series (ch. 112) 9.15 pm Chicago Med 7 × 11 1st Tv + Chicago Fire 10 × 11 1st Tv + Chicago PD 9 × 11 1st Tv

(ch. 112) 9.15 pm 7 × 11 1st Tv 10 × 11 1st Tv 9 × 11 1st Tv Sky Investigation (ch. 114) 9.15 pm Carter 2 × 01-02 1st Tv

(ch. 114) 9.15 pm 2 × 01-02 1st Tv Fox (ch. 116) at 21:00 The Good Doctor 2 × 11-12

(ch. 116) at 21:00 2 × 11-12 The F (ch. 135 Sky) at 21:10 La Tamburina 1 × 07-08

If you are looking for streaming TV series, here you will find our catalogs by platform:

Free-to-air movies

20 (ch. 20 dtt and TivùSat 151 Sky) at 9.15 pm Final Score

High-voltage action thriller. A group of terrorists storms a stadium occupied by 35,000 people. Former soldier Michael Knox will have to foil the attack.

Rai 4 (ch. 21 dtt – 10 TivùSat) at 21:20 Captain America: Civil War

At the request of the United Nations to control the activity of superhumans, the Avengers split: an attack on the king of Wakanda forces the group to return to action.

Iris (ch. 22 dtt, 11 Tivùsat 325 Sky) at 21:10 The hills burn

Trace Jordan believes Joe Sutton is responsible for killing his brother. Threatened, he kills him, and escapes with a mestizo girl

Rai 5 (ch. 23 dtt 13 TivùSat) 9.15 pm The labyrinth of silence

Frankfurt 1958: Johann Radmann, a young prosecutor of the Federal Republic of Germany, investigates a mass conspiracy to cover up the dark pasts and connivance of important public figures with the Nazi regime.

Rai Movie (call 24 dtt 14 TivùSat) at 21:10 The house of books

Florence Green, a young free-spirited widow, decides to leave the grief of the loss of her husband behind and open the first bookshop in the sleepy coastal town of Hardborough, England. Her initiative causes the cultural awakening of the place and gives it allies, but also a strenuous and insidious enemy.

Rai Premium (ch. 25 dtt 15 TivùSat) at 21:20 As long as it ends well – the storm

Aldo Del Serio has disappeared. He was on vacation in the tropics with his wife and there was a tsunami. Nobody manages to get in touch with him, and the situation is serious: his company has been left without a guide and has a newly adopted Belarusian child to welcome at the airport. You have to find someone to replace him, and you immediately think of a family member… Which makes things even more difficult.

Sky (ch. 26 dtt 19 Tivùsat 156 Sky) at 21:10 Never been better

Isabel is going through a bad period, in fact the dreaded menopause is coming and with it the fear of no longer being attractive and no longer pleasing men. Her gynecologist prescribes hormonal treatments and above all advises her to stay very active from the point of view of sexual life. Her husband goes through her crisis by dating a girl much younger than him so she Isabel decides to start having fun with her seriously and to seize the various opportunities that her destiny offers her.

Twentyseven (ch. 27 dtt and Tivùsat 158 ​​Sky) at 21:10 Happy Feet

An Academy Award for this 3D animated film. Little Mambo, unlike other emperor penguins, can’t sing, but tap dances.

Tv2000 (ch 28 dtt 157 Sky) at 20:50 The misunderstood The last summer sun

The death of his wife leaves Ned Rawley, a wealthy businessman who lives and works in Tunisia, a widower. He has his children left: Andrew, 10, and little Miles. Unprepared for tasks new to him, the man is instinctively more inclined to cuddle Miles, and neglects Andrew, a very sensitive boy. Will, the children’s uncle, tries in vain to get Ned to look after his eldest son as well.

Cine 34 (ch. 34 dtt and Tivùsat 327 Sky) at 21:10 Talcum powder

Version restored by Infinity. A series of misunderstandings overwhelms a modest encyclopedias salesman who falls in love with a fan of Lucio Dalla.

Italy 2 (ch. 49 dtt 16 TivùSat 175 Sky) at 21:25 2001 A spaceship popped into space

reverent comedy with Leslie Nielsen and Ezio Greggio. A clumsy investigator will have to rescue President Clinton, who has been taken prisoner by aliens.

Pay Sky / Premium movies

Sky Cinema One (ch. 301) 9.15 pm Antigang In the shadow of crime

Serge Buren and his team use unconventional methods to maintain public order. When a group of ruthless robbers rob banks and jewelers too easily, the unit faces a difficult situation.

Cinema Two (ch. 302) 9.15 pm Tigers 1st Tv

The story of Martin Bengtsson, a Swedish football talent, who started playing for Inter at the age of 18. Alone in a new country and surrounded by fierce competition, his story touches a world where everything and everyone has a price.

Cinema Collection (ch. 303) 9.15 pm The curious case of Benjamin Button

Benjamin was born at the end of the First World War. As soon as he is born he reveals all the characteristics of an eighty-year-old man. He seems to have to die immediately, but his existence will turn out to be the opposite of what the life of a normal man is.

Cinema Family (ch. 304) at 21:00 Jumanji

Two children discover a magical board game in their attic. As they play, they conjure up ferocious animals and a mad man, Alan, who disappeared twenty-six years earlier in a game.

Cinema Action (ch. 305) at 21:00 Kill Bill Vol 1

Awakened from a coma, a killer goes in search of her former boss and the gang responsible for the ambush she fell into four years earlier.

Sky Cinema Suspense (ch. 306) at 21:00 Mine

Trapped in the desert, after being hit by a mine, a marine sniper must fight the enemy alone during a wait, lasting more than two days, for a convoy to come to rescue him.

Romance cinema (ch. 307) at 21:00 The perfect lovers

The new press secretary of a couple of famous actors must do everything to prevent the public from discovering that the two hate each other and are about to divorce shortly before the launch of the new film.

Sky Cinema Drama (ch. 308) at 21:00 DNA The roots of love

Neige, a divorced mother of three, is going through a profound identity crisis. Emir, the Algerian grandfather, a true pillar of the family she loved and admired so much, has disappeared.

Sky Cinema Comedy (ch. 309) at 21:00 A Christmas in the south

Peppino and Ambrogio decide to celebrate Christmas together. When they find out that their teens have started a relationship with girls they met online, they decide to help them meet them in person.

TV Guide Tuesday 25 January 2022 Shows, Sports and documentaries on TV

The 5 (ch. 30 dtt, 19 TivùSat and 159 Sky) at 21:00 Gf Vip

(ch. 30 dtt, 19 TivùSat and 159 Sky) at 21:00 Gf Vip Focus (ch 35 dtt 60 Tivùsat 414 Sky) 9.15 pm The wild side of Latin America

(ch 35 dtt 60 Tivùsat 414 Sky) 9.15 pm The wild side of Latin America Real Time (ch. 31 dtt and TivùSat 160 Sky) at 21:20 First Appointment 1st Tv

(ch. 31 dtt and TivùSat 160 Sky) at 21:20 First Appointment 1st Tv DMAX (ch. 52 dtt, 28 TivùSat 170 Sky) 9.15 pm The boss of Paranormal 1st Tv

(ch. 52 dtt, 28 TivùSat 170 Sky) 9.15 pm The boss of Paranormal 1st Tv Mediaset Extra (ch. 55 dtt 17 Tivùsat 163 Sky) Direct from the House of GF Vip

(ch. 55 dtt 17 Tivùsat 163 Sky) Direct from the House of GF Vip Sky One (ch. 108 Sat and 455 dtt pay) 9.15 pm Four Weddings

(ch. 108 Sat and 455 dtt pay) 9.15 pm Four Weddings Art (ch. 120/400 Sky) 9.15 pm Ghost Hotel 1a Tv

(ch. 120/400 Sky) 9.15 pm Ghost Hotel 1a Tv Sky Documentaries (ch. 122/402) 9.15 pm Until the last detached

(ch. 122/402) 9.15 pm Until the last detached Sky Nature (ch. 124/404) 9.15 pm The wild coast of Colombia 1st Tv

(ch. 124/404) 9.15 pm The wild coast of Colombia 1st Tv Blaze (ch. 127 Sky) 9.00 pm Snack Wars + Family business

(ch. 127 Sky) 9.00 pm Snack Wars + Family business Red shrimp (ch. 133 Sky) 21:00 Peppe Guide to cured meats

Complete programming Rai, Mediaset, Sky, Discovery

Movies, TV series, Documentaries always available in streaming on Netflix, Amazon, TIMVISION, NowTV / SkyOnDemand, Infinity:

