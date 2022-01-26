TV Guide Tuesday 25 January 2022 tonight’s programs on TV today

– Advertising –
TV Guide Tuesday 25 January 2022
What’s on TV tonight? There TV Guide Tuesday 25 January 2022, starting with the first 9 channels and then continuing with free-to-air and pay TV series, films and entertainment. On Rai 1 a special episode of Ulysses by Albero Angela, an evening of entertainment on Rai 2 with A single hour there by Enrico Brignano and Bar Stella with Stefano De Martino, on Canale 5. (Attention to the election of the President of Repubblica Rai programming could suddenly change).
Rai 1
18:45 The legacy
8:00 pm Tg1
20:35 Usual Unknowns
21:30 Ulysses – Journey with no return
23:45 Door to door
Rai 2
18:15 Tg2 Special Election of the President of the Republic
20:30 Tg2
21:00 Tg2 Special Election of the President of the Republic
21:30 I would like you only one hour
22:50 Stella Bar
Rai3
19:30 Tg R
8:00 pm Blob
20:15 Beauty generation
20:45 A Place in the Sun
21:25 White paper
00:00 Night Line
Channel 5
18:45 Come on another one
8:00 pm TG5
20:35 Strip the news
20:45 Through my Eyes 1st Tv
Film with Amanda Seyfried based on a bestseller by Garth Stein. A golden retriever tells the life of his owner, a racing car driver
23:45 X-Style
Italy 1
17:30 Lazio – Udinese
20:30 NCIS 8
21:20 Back To School
00:20 University students – Much more than friends
Film directed by Federico Moccia (“Sorry but I want to marry you”). The difficult coexistence of three off-site students in Rome.
Network 4
19:40 Love storm 1st Tv
20:30 Italy tonight
21:30 Out of the core
00:50 Colette A love stronger than anything
Based on a novel by Arnost Lustig. At the time of Nazism, the love story between two young people determined to escape a life without hope.
La7
18:00 Downton Abbey
8:00 pm TgLa7
20:30 Half past eight
21:15 on Tuesday
1:00 Tg La7
Tv8 (ch. 125 Sky)
7:00 pm 4 hotels
20:20 Guess My Age 1st Tv
21:30 Italia’s Got Talent 7 × 01 1st Tv Free
(Replied at 23:50)
Nine (ch. 149 Sky)
19:30 Cash or trash
20:30 Deal with
21:35 Hitman Agent 47
Agent 47 is a genetically modified killer: it has unprecedented strength and characteristics. A big company wants to find out the secret of creating an army of assassins.
23:25 Wild Teens
TV Series and Movies TV Guide Tuesday 25 January 2022
The TV series in the clear
- Yellow (ch. 38 dtt and Tivùsat 167 Sky) at 21:10 Tandem 4 × 07-08
- Top Crime (ch. 39 dtt and TivùSat 168 Sky) at 9.15 pm CSI 10 × 03-04
The Sky / Premium TV series
- Sky Atlantic (ch. 109 sat and 455 dtt pay) at 9.15 pm game of Thrones 1 × 03-04
- Sky Series (ch. 112) 9.15 pm Chicago Med 7 × 11 1st Tv + Chicago Fire 10 × 11 1st Tv + Chicago PD 9 × 11 1st Tv
- Sky Investigation (ch. 114) 9.15 pm Carter 2 × 01-02 1st Tv
- Fox (ch. 116) at 21:00 The Good Doctor 2 × 11-12
- The F (ch. 135 Sky) at 21:10 La Tamburina 1 × 07-08
If you are looking for streaming TV series, here you will find our catalogs by platform:
- Click here for the Netflix catalog;
- Here for the Prime Video catalog
- Click here for the StarzPlay catalog
- Here for the Apple Tv + catalog
- Click here for the Infinity catalog
- Here for the TIMVISION catalog
- Here for the Sky Box Sets and NowTV catalog
- Click here for the Disney + catalog
Free-to-air movies
20 (ch. 20 dtt and TivùSat 151 Sky) at 9.15 pm Final Score
High-voltage action thriller. A group of terrorists storms a stadium occupied by 35,000 people. Former soldier Michael Knox will have to foil the attack.
Rai 4 (ch. 21 dtt – 10 TivùSat) at 21:20 Captain America: Civil War
At the request of the United Nations to control the activity of superhumans, the Avengers split: an attack on the king of Wakanda forces the group to return to action.
Iris (ch. 22 dtt, 11 Tivùsat 325 Sky) at 21:10 The hills burn
Trace Jordan believes Joe Sutton is responsible for killing his brother. Threatened, he kills him, and escapes with a mestizo girl
Rai 5 (ch. 23 dtt 13 TivùSat) 9.15 pm The labyrinth of silence
Frankfurt 1958: Johann Radmann, a young prosecutor of the Federal Republic of Germany, investigates a mass conspiracy to cover up the dark pasts and connivance of important public figures with the Nazi regime.
Rai Movie (call 24 dtt 14 TivùSat) at 21:10 The house of books
Florence Green, a young free-spirited widow, decides to leave the grief of the loss of her husband behind and open the first bookshop in the sleepy coastal town of Hardborough, England. Her initiative causes the cultural awakening of the place and gives it allies, but also a strenuous and insidious enemy.
Rai Premium (ch. 25 dtt 15 TivùSat) at 21:20 As long as it ends well – the storm
Aldo Del Serio has disappeared. He was on vacation in the tropics with his wife and there was a tsunami. Nobody manages to get in touch with him, and the situation is serious: his company has been left without a guide and has a newly adopted Belarusian child to welcome at the airport. You have to find someone to replace him, and you immediately think of a family member… Which makes things even more difficult.
Sky (ch. 26 dtt 19 Tivùsat 156 Sky) at 21:10 Never been better
Isabel is going through a bad period, in fact the dreaded menopause is coming and with it the fear of no longer being attractive and no longer pleasing men. Her gynecologist prescribes hormonal treatments and above all advises her to stay very active from the point of view of sexual life. Her husband goes through her crisis by dating a girl much younger than him so she Isabel decides to start having fun with her seriously and to seize the various opportunities that her destiny offers her.
Twentyseven (ch. 27 dtt and Tivùsat 158 Sky) at 21:10 Happy Feet
An Academy Award for this 3D animated film. Little Mambo, unlike other emperor penguins, can’t sing, but tap dances.
Tv2000 (ch 28 dtt 157 Sky) at 20:50 The misunderstood The last summer sun
The death of his wife leaves Ned Rawley, a wealthy businessman who lives and works in Tunisia, a widower. He has his children left: Andrew, 10, and little Miles. Unprepared for tasks new to him, the man is instinctively more inclined to cuddle Miles, and neglects Andrew, a very sensitive boy. Will, the children’s uncle, tries in vain to get Ned to look after his eldest son as well.
Cine 34 (ch. 34 dtt and Tivùsat 327 Sky) at 21:10 Talcum powder
Version restored by Infinity. A series of misunderstandings overwhelms a modest encyclopedias salesman who falls in love with a fan of Lucio Dalla.
Italy 2 (ch. 49 dtt 16 TivùSat 175 Sky) at 21:25 2001 A spaceship popped into space
reverent comedy with Leslie Nielsen and Ezio Greggio. A clumsy investigator will have to rescue President Clinton, who has been taken prisoner by aliens.
Pay Sky / Premium movies
Sky Cinema One (ch. 301) 9.15 pm Antigang In the shadow of crime
Serge Buren and his team use unconventional methods to maintain public order. When a group of ruthless robbers rob banks and jewelers too easily, the unit faces a difficult situation.
Cinema Two (ch. 302) 9.15 pm Tigers 1st Tv
The story of Martin Bengtsson, a Swedish football talent, who started playing for Inter at the age of 18. Alone in a new country and surrounded by fierce competition, his story touches a world where everything and everyone has a price.
Cinema Collection (ch. 303) 9.15 pm The curious case of Benjamin Button
Benjamin was born at the end of the First World War. As soon as he is born he reveals all the characteristics of an eighty-year-old man. He seems to have to die immediately, but his existence will turn out to be the opposite of what the life of a normal man is.
Cinema Family (ch. 304) at 21:00 Jumanji
Two children discover a magical board game in their attic. As they play, they conjure up ferocious animals and a mad man, Alan, who disappeared twenty-six years earlier in a game.
Cinema Action (ch. 305) at 21:00 Kill Bill Vol 1
Awakened from a coma, a killer goes in search of her former boss and the gang responsible for the ambush she fell into four years earlier.
Sky Cinema Suspense (ch. 306) at 21:00 Mine
Trapped in the desert, after being hit by a mine, a marine sniper must fight the enemy alone during a wait, lasting more than two days, for a convoy to come to rescue him.
Romance cinema (ch. 307) at 21:00 The perfect lovers
The new press secretary of a couple of famous actors must do everything to prevent the public from discovering that the two hate each other and are about to divorce shortly before the launch of the new film.
Sky Cinema Drama (ch. 308) at 21:00 DNA The roots of love
Neige, a divorced mother of three, is going through a profound identity crisis. Emir, the Algerian grandfather, a true pillar of the family she loved and admired so much, has disappeared.
Sky Cinema Comedy (ch. 309) at 21:00 A Christmas in the south
Peppino and Ambrogio decide to celebrate Christmas together. When they find out that their teens have started a relationship with girls they met online, they decide to help them meet them in person.
TV Guide Tuesday 25 January 2022 Shows, Sports and documentaries on TV
- The 5 (ch. 30 dtt, 19 TivùSat and 159 Sky) at 21:00 Gf Vip
- Focus (ch 35 dtt 60 Tivùsat 414 Sky) 9.15 pm The wild side of Latin America
- Real Time (ch. 31 dtt and TivùSat 160 Sky) at 21:20 First Appointment 1st Tv
- DMAX (ch. 52 dtt, 28 TivùSat 170 Sky) 9.15 pm The boss of Paranormal 1st Tv
- Mediaset Extra (ch. 55 dtt 17 Tivùsat 163 Sky) Direct from the House of GF Vip
- Sky One (ch. 108 Sat and 455 dtt pay) 9.15 pm Four Weddings
- Art (ch. 120/400 Sky) 9.15 pm Ghost Hotel 1a Tv
- Sky Documentaries (ch. 122/402) 9.15 pm Until the last detached
- Sky Nature (ch. 124/404) 9.15 pm The wild coast of Colombia 1st Tv
- Blaze (ch. 127 Sky) 9.00 pm Snack Wars + Family business
- Red shrimp (ch. 133 Sky) 21:00 Peppe Guide to cured meats
Complete programming Rai, Mediaset, Sky, Discovery
Movies, TV series, Documentaries always available in streaming on Netflix, Amazon, TIMVISION, NowTV / SkyOnDemand, Infinity:
