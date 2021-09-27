TV Guide Tuesday 28 September 2021 tonight’s programs on TV today

– Commercial break –
TV Guide Tuesday 28 September 2021
What’s on TV tonight? There TV Guide Tuesday of 28 September 2021, starting from the first 9 channels with the new appointment with Morgane – Brilliant Detective and the Champions League on Canale 5 with Milan – Atletico Madrid, on Rai 2 I want to be a magician!
Rai 1
18:45 The legacy
8:00 pm Tg1
20:30 Usual Unknowns
21:30 Morgane – Brilliant Detective 1 × 05-06 1st Tv
23:20 Door to door
23:35 Tg1
23:40 Door to door
Rai 2
18:50 A million little things 2 × 04 1st tv
19:40 NCIS new Orleans 4 × 10
20:30 Tg2
21:00 Tg2 Post
21:20 I want to be a magician
00:05 I hear you
Rai3
19:30 Tg R
8:00 pm Blob
20:15 What happens?
20:45 A Place in the Sun
21:25 White paper
00:00 Night Line
Channel 5
18:45 Free fall
8:00 pm TG5
20:35 Striscina the news
21:00 Milan – Atletico Madrid
23:00 Post Game
00:35 hours X Style
Italy 1
19:25 CSI 112
20:30 NCIS 3
21:25 Good or Bad
Information
1:00 Maradonapoli
June 30, 1984, a date that will remain forever in the hearts of the Neapolitans: the arrival of the great Maradona, seen from the eyes of the city that loved him.
Network 4
19:40 Love storm 1st Tv
20:30 Italy tonight
21:30 Out of the core
00:55 A woman’s revenge
The life of Laura, auctioneer, is turned upside down when a well-known gallery owner abuses her. But in the moment of the attack, the man’s wife is killed
La7
18:00 Ghost Whisperer
8:00 pm TgLa7
20:30 On air
21:15 On Tuesday
Talk
00:45 hours Tg La7
Tv8 (ch. 125 Sky)
19:25 Rich Dish 1st Tv
20:30 Guess My Age 1st Tv
21:30 tomb Raider
The legendary adventurer is on the trail of her archaeologist father, who disappeared under suspicious circumstances off the coast of Japan.
23:50 Credd Born to fight
The spin-off of ‘Rocky’ is the story of Adonis Creed, the illegitimate son of the great Apollo who he never knew. Determined to become a boxer, Adonis will turn to Rocky Balboa.
Nine (ch. 149 Sky)
19:30 Nightmare restaurants
20:30 Deal with It 1atv
21:35 Signals from the future
The son of an astrophysicist finds a letter written 50 years earlier: there are the numbers of victims of present and future disasters ..
Series and Movies on TV TV Guide Tuesday 28 September
The TV series in the clear
- Yellow (ch. 38 dtt and Tivùsat 167 Sky) at 21:10 Elementary 04 × 21-22
- Top Crime (ch. 39 dtt and TivùSat 168 Sky) at 9.15 pm The Mentalist 2 × 20-21
- Spike (ch. 49 dtt 26 Tivusat 169 Sky) at 21:30 True Justice 2 × 01
The Sky / Premium TV series
- Sky Atlantic (ch. 109 sat and 455 dtt pay) at 9.15 pm Billions 5 × 11 1st Tv + Black Monday 3 × 07-08
- Sky Series (ch. 112) 9.15 pm Reign 2 × 03-04
- Sky Investigation (ch. 114) 9.15 pm Carter 1 × 03-04
- Fox (ch. 116) at 21:00 They Were Ten 1 × 05
- PremiumCrime (ch. 118 sat 460 dtt pay) at 9.15 pm Shades of Blue 2 × 12-13
- Premium Stories (ch 126 sat 462 dtt pay) at 9.15 pm Suits 8 × 07-08
- Premium Action (ch 128 sat 459 dtt pay) at 9.15 pm Gotham 4 × 03-04
- The F (ch. 135 Sky) at 21:10 La Tamburina 1 × 01-02 1st tv
Free-to-air movies
20 (ch. 20 dtt and TivùSat 151 Sky) at 9.15 pm Taken Revenge
Sequel to “I Will Find You”, with Liam Neeson. For Bryan, what was supposed to be a vacation in Istanbul turns into a struggle to save his family.
Rai 4 (ch. 21 dtt – 10 TivùSat) at 21:20 Artemis hotel
Los Angeles is in riot, so Sherman and Lev take advantage of the chaos to rob a bank, but Lev is injured and his friend takes him to the Artemis Hotel, a secret clinic for outlaws.
Iris (ch. 22 dtt, 11 Tivùsat 325 Sky) at 21:10 Red crow you won’t have my scalp
A man lives in isolation in the Colorado mountains. To accompany a rescue expedition, violate the sacred cemetery of the Ravens Indians.
Rai 5 (ch. 23 dtt 13 TivùSat) 9.15 pm Meet my girlfriend – Windstruck
Seoul, third millennium. Love is born between a policewoman and a professor, despite the tragedy. Laughter, sentiment and action in a big hit from the young Korean romantic comedy.
Rai Movie (call 24 dtt 14 TivùSat) at 21:10 The Favorite
The fragile Anna Stuart sits on the throne of England in the early 1700s. The power is in fact in the hands of Lady Sarah Marlborough, who takes advantage of her position to further her personal interests. The balance is upset, however, when Sarah’s cousin, Abigail Masham, arrives at court and tries to contend with her for the Queen’s favors.
Rai Premium (ch. 25 dtt 15 TivùSat) at 21:20 Fall in love in Amsterdam
German business attorney Max takes a job at an Amsterdam real estate company, giving up joining his father’s construction company to escape the constant pressure of the family. In the Dutch city, despite the initial difficulties of settling in, he meets the Dutch owner of a snack-bar, Sophie. The spark is triggered between the two, but fate is lurking
Sky (ch. 26 dtt 19 Tivùsat 156 Sky) at 21:10 The ghost bride
One year after his girlfriend Kate’s death, Henry is about to marry a psychic. Kate’s spirit is decidedly contrary.
Paramount Network (ch. 27 dtt and Tivùsat 158 Sky) at 21:10 The snake in the shadow of the eagle
Two martial arts schools remain in China: while the master of one is ready to do anything to eliminate the members of his rival, the other trains a promising young man for the final battle.
Tv2000 (ch 28 dtt 157 Sky) at 20:50 Greencard marriage of convenience
To get the Green Card, the big and rough French-born protagonist convinces an American to marry him
Cine 34 (ch. 34 dtt and Tivùsat 327 Sky) at 21:10 The Legend of the Pianist on the Ocean
Inspired by Baricco’s “Novecento”. Golden Globe to Ennio Morricone for the soundtrack. Story of the greatest pianist who has ever played on the ocean.
Italy 2 (ch. 66 dtt 16 TivùSat 175 Sky) at 21:25 The Final Destination
The fourth installment of the saga. Death is always lurking for some guys who survived yet another tragedy, this time in the world of racing cars.
Pay Sky / Premium movies
Sky Cinema One (ch. 301) 9.15 pm Journey to the Center of the Earth
Brendan Fraser in the remake of a classic from the 1950s. Three explorers venture beneath the earth’s surface to discover an unknown kingdom inhabited by menacing creatures
Cinema Two (ch. 302) 9.15 pm Me he she and the donkey
Unusual sentimental comedy with Laure Calamy. In the company of a donkey, the headstrong Antoinette chases her lover, on vacation with his wife and daughter in the Cevennes National Park (FRA 2021)
Cinema Collection (ch. 303) 9.15 pm Terminator Salvation
Christian Bale and Sam Worthington in the fourth installment of the science fiction saga. After a nuclear catastrophe, John Connor leads a group of survivors against Skynet (GER / GBR / USA 2009)
Cinema Family (ch. 304) at 21:00 Parents vs Influencers
Fabio Volo, Ginevra Francesconi and Giulia De Lellis in Michela Andreozzi’s comedy Sky Original. A teacher clashes with his teen daughter because of social media … but becomes an influencer (ITA 2021)
Cinema Action (ch. 305) at 21:00 Max Payne
From the video game of the same name, action with Mark Wahlberg, Mila Kunis and Olga Kurylenko. New York: a policeman investigates the massacre of his family, ending up being accused of murder (CAN / USA 2008)
Sky Cinema Suspense (ch. 306) at 21:00 One Hour Photo
Robin Williams in a vouyeuristic thriller. A man, employed in the development and printing of photos, spies on the lives of customers, ending up being obsessed with the events of a family (USA 2002)
Romance cinema (ch. 307) at 21:00 A 5-star love
Romantic comedy with Jennifer Lopez and Ralph Fiennes. A Senate candidate falls in love with a waitress, but fears that the love story could compromise his political career (USA 2002)
Sky Cinema Drama (ch. 308) at 21:00 Mississippi Grind
Ryan Reynolds, Sienna Miller and Ben Mendelsohn in a road movie about gambling. An indebted poker player convinces a talented player to follow him on a journey along the Mississippi (USA 2016)
Sky Cinema Comedy (ch. 309) at 21:00 A poor rich man
Funny comedy with Renato Pozzetto and Ornella Muti. A paranoid billionaire, anguished by the fear of losing all his possessions, decides to experience the life of the homeless (ITA 1983)
Premium Cinema 1 (ch. 313 sat 463 dtt pay) at 9.15 pm Firewall – Access Denied
Jack Stanfield is a specialist in bank IT security systems under blackmail, because he is forced to steal from the bank where he works.
Premium Cinema 2 (ch. 315 sat 464 dtt pay) at 9.15 pm Cafè Society
Directed by Woody Allen. 1930s: Young Bobby leaves the Bronx and moves to Hollywood to try to enter the world of cinema
Premium Cinema 3 (ch. 316 sat 465 dtt pay) at 9.15 pm Nobody like us
Passion breaks out between Alessandro Preziosi, a university teacher, and Sarah Felberbaum, a nonconformist high school teacher in Turin in the 1980s.
TV Guide Tuesday 28 September 2021 Shows, Sports and documentaries on TV
- The 5 (ch. 30 dtt, 19 TivùSat and 159 Sky) at 21:00 Gf Vip
- Focus (ch 35 dtt 60 Tivùsat 414 Sky) 9.15 pm Zambia Unamed 1a Tv
- Real Time (ch. 31 dtt and TivùSat 160 Sky) at 21:20 First appointment 1st TV
- DMAX (ch. 52 dtt, 28 TivùSat 170 Sky) 9.15 pm Naked and Raw
- Mediaset Extra (ch. 55 dtt 17 Tivùsat 163 Sky) Direct from the House of GF Vip
- Sky One (ch. 108 Sat and 455 dtt pay) 9.15 pm Antonino Chef Academy
- Art (ch. 120/400 Sky) 9.15 pm Dreams Of Glory 1st tv
- Sky Documentaries (ch. 122/402) 9.15 pm I Murdoch History of a 1st dynasty tv
- Sky Nature (ch. 124/404) 9.15 pm Back to nature
- Blaze (ch. 127 Sky) 9.10 pm Extreme Unboxing
- Comedy Central (ch. 129 Sky) 9.00 pm Zelig C-Lab
- Red shrimp (ch. 133 Sky) at 20:30 This land is my land + 21:00 The apartment + 21:30 L’erba del Barone 1a Tv
- Sky Sport One 21:00 Milan – Atletico
- Sky Sport Soccer 21:00 PSG – Manchester City
