TV Guide Tuesday 28 September 2021 tonight’s programs on TV today

TV Guide Tuesday 28 September 2021

What’s on TV tonight? There TV Guide Tuesday of 28 September 2021, starting from the first 9 channels with the new appointment with Morgane – Brilliant Detective and the Champions League on Canale 5 with Milan – Atletico Madrid, on Rai 2 I want to be a magician!

Rai 1

18:45 The legacy

8:00 pm Tg1

20:30 Usual Unknowns

21:30 Morgane – Brilliant Detective 1 × 05-06 1st Tv

23:20 Door to door

23:35 Tg1

23:40 Door to door

Rai 2

18:50 A million little things 2 × 04 1st tv

19:40 NCIS new Orleans 4 × 10

20:30 Tg2

21:00 Tg2 Post

21:20 I want to be a magician

00:05 I hear you

Rai3

19:30 Tg R

8:00 pm Blob

20:15 What happens?

20:45 A Place in the Sun

21:25 White paper

00:00 Night Line



Channel 5

18:45 Free fall

8:00 pm TG5

20:35 Striscina the news

21:00 Milan – Atletico Madrid

23:00 Post Game

00:35 hours X Style

Italy 1

19:25 CSI 112

20:30 NCIS 3

21:25 Good or Bad

Information

1:00 Maradonapoli

June 30, 1984, a date that will remain forever in the hearts of the Neapolitans: the arrival of the great Maradona, seen from the eyes of the city that loved him.

Network 4

19:40 Love storm 1st Tv

20:30 Italy tonight

21:30 Out of the core

00:55 A woman’s revenge

The life of Laura, auctioneer, is turned upside down when a well-known gallery owner abuses her. But in the moment of the attack, the man’s wife is killed

La7

18:00 Ghost Whisperer

8:00 pm TgLa7

20:30 On air

21:15 On Tuesday

Talk

00:45 hours Tg La7

Tv8 (ch. 125 Sky)

19:25 Rich Dish 1st Tv

20:30 Guess My Age 1st Tv

21:30 tomb Raider

The legendary adventurer is on the trail of her archaeologist father, who disappeared under suspicious circumstances off the coast of Japan.

23:50 Credd Born to fight

The spin-off of ‘Rocky’ is the story of Adonis Creed, the illegitimate son of the great Apollo who he never knew. Determined to become a boxer, Adonis will turn to Rocky Balboa.

Nine (ch. 149 Sky)

19:30 Nightmare restaurants

20:30 Deal with It 1atv

21:35 Signals from the future

The son of an astrophysicist finds a letter written 50 years earlier: there are the numbers of victims of present and future disasters ..



Series and Movies on TV TV Guide Tuesday 28 September

The TV series in the clear

Yellow (ch. 38 dtt and Tivùsat 167 Sky) at 21:10 Elementary 04 × 21-22

(ch. 38 dtt and Tivùsat 167 Sky) at 21:10 04 × 21-22 Top Crime (ch. 39 dtt and TivùSat 168 Sky) at 9.15 pm The Mentalist 2 × 20-21

(ch. 39 dtt and TivùSat 168 Sky) at 9.15 pm 2 × 20-21 Spike (ch. 49 dtt 26 Tivusat 169 Sky) at 21:30 True Justice 2 × 01

The Sky / Premium TV series

Sky Atlantic (ch. 109 sat and 455 dtt pay) at 9.15 pm Billions 5 × 11 1st Tv + Black Monday 3 × 07-08



(ch. 109 sat and 455 dtt pay) at 9.15 pm 1st Tv + 3 × 07-08 Sky Series (ch. 112) 9.15 pm Reign 2 × 03-04

(ch. 112) 9.15 pm 2 × 03-04 Sky Investigation (ch. 114) 9.15 pm Carter 1 × 03-04

(ch. 114) 9.15 pm 1 × 03-04 Fox (ch. 116) at 21:00 They Were Ten 1 × 05

(ch. 116) at 21:00 1 × 05 PremiumCrime (ch. 118 sat 460 dtt pay) at 9.15 pm Shades of Blue 2 × 12-13

(ch. 118 sat 460 dtt pay) at 9.15 pm 2 × 12-13 Premium Stories (ch 126 sat 462 dtt pay) at 9.15 pm Suits 8 × 07-08

(ch 126 sat 462 dtt pay) at 9.15 pm 8 × 07-08 Premium Action (ch 128 sat 459 dtt pay) at 9.15 pm Gotham 4 × 03-04

(ch 128 sat 459 dtt pay) at 9.15 pm 4 × 03-04 The F (ch. 135 Sky) at 21:10 La Tamburina 1 × 01-02 1st tv

Free-to-air movies

20 (ch. 20 dtt and TivùSat 151 Sky) at 9.15 pm Taken Revenge

Sequel to “I Will Find You”, with Liam Neeson. For Bryan, what was supposed to be a vacation in Istanbul turns into a struggle to save his family.

Rai 4 (ch. 21 dtt – 10 TivùSat) at 21:20 Artemis hotel

Los Angeles is in riot, so Sherman and Lev take advantage of the chaos to rob a bank, but Lev is injured and his friend takes him to the Artemis Hotel, a secret clinic for outlaws.

Iris (ch. 22 dtt, 11 Tivùsat 325 Sky) at 21:10 Red crow you won’t have my scalp

A man lives in isolation in the Colorado mountains. To accompany a rescue expedition, violate the sacred cemetery of the Ravens Indians.

Rai 5 (ch. 23 dtt 13 TivùSat) 9.15 pm Meet my girlfriend – Windstruck

Seoul, third millennium. Love is born between a policewoman and a professor, despite the tragedy. Laughter, sentiment and action in a big hit from the young Korean romantic comedy.

Rai Movie (call 24 dtt 14 TivùSat) at 21:10 The Favorite

The fragile Anna Stuart sits on the throne of England in the early 1700s. The power is in fact in the hands of Lady Sarah Marlborough, who takes advantage of her position to further her personal interests. The balance is upset, however, when Sarah’s cousin, Abigail Masham, arrives at court and tries to contend with her for the Queen’s favors.

Rai Premium (ch. 25 dtt 15 TivùSat) at 21:20 Fall in love in Amsterdam

German business attorney Max takes a job at an Amsterdam real estate company, giving up joining his father’s construction company to escape the constant pressure of the family. In the Dutch city, despite the initial difficulties of settling in, he meets the Dutch owner of a snack-bar, Sophie. The spark is triggered between the two, but fate is lurking

Sky (ch. 26 dtt 19 Tivùsat 156 Sky) at 21:10 The ghost bride

One year after his girlfriend Kate’s death, Henry is about to marry a psychic. Kate’s spirit is decidedly contrary.

Paramount Network (ch. 27 dtt and Tivùsat 158 ​​Sky) at 21:10 The snake in the shadow of the eagle

Two martial arts schools remain in China: while the master of one is ready to do anything to eliminate the members of his rival, the other trains a promising young man for the final battle.

Tv2000 (ch 28 dtt 157 Sky) at 20:50 Greencard marriage of convenience

To get the Green Card, the big and rough French-born protagonist convinces an American to marry him

Cine 34 (ch. 34 dtt and Tivùsat 327 Sky) at 21:10 The Legend of the Pianist on the Ocean

Inspired by Baricco’s “Novecento”. Golden Globe to Ennio Morricone for the soundtrack. Story of the greatest pianist who has ever played on the ocean.

Italy 2 (ch. 66 dtt 16 TivùSat 175 Sky) at 21:25 The Final Destination

The fourth installment of the saga. Death is always lurking for some guys who survived yet another tragedy, this time in the world of racing cars.

Pay Sky / Premium movies

Sky Cinema One (ch. 301) 9.15 pm Journey to the Center of the Earth

Brendan Fraser in the remake of a classic from the 1950s. Three explorers venture beneath the earth’s surface to discover an unknown kingdom inhabited by menacing creatures



Cinema Two (ch. 302) 9.15 pm Me he she and the donkey

Unusual sentimental comedy with Laure Calamy. In the company of a donkey, the headstrong Antoinette chases her lover, on vacation with his wife and daughter in the Cevennes National Park (FRA 2021)

Cinema Collection (ch. 303) 9.15 pm Terminator Salvation

Christian Bale and Sam Worthington in the fourth installment of the science fiction saga. After a nuclear catastrophe, John Connor leads a group of survivors against Skynet (GER / GBR / USA 2009)

Cinema Family (ch. 304) at 21:00 Parents vs Influencers

Fabio Volo, Ginevra Francesconi and Giulia De Lellis in Michela Andreozzi’s comedy Sky Original. A teacher clashes with his teen daughter because of social media … but becomes an influencer (ITA 2021)

Cinema Action (ch. 305) at 21:00 Max Payne

From the video game of the same name, action with Mark Wahlberg, Mila Kunis and Olga Kurylenko. New York: a policeman investigates the massacre of his family, ending up being accused of murder (CAN / USA 2008)

Sky Cinema Suspense (ch. 306) at 21:00 One Hour Photo

Robin Williams in a vouyeuristic thriller. A man, employed in the development and printing of photos, spies on the lives of customers, ending up being obsessed with the events of a family (USA 2002)

Romance cinema (ch. 307) at 21:00 A 5-star love

Romantic comedy with Jennifer Lopez and Ralph Fiennes. A Senate candidate falls in love with a waitress, but fears that the love story could compromise his political career (USA 2002)

Sky Cinema Drama (ch. 308) at 21:00 Mississippi Grind

Ryan Reynolds, Sienna Miller and Ben Mendelsohn in a road movie about gambling. An indebted poker player convinces a talented player to follow him on a journey along the Mississippi (USA 2016)

Sky Cinema Comedy (ch. 309) at 21:00 A poor rich man

Funny comedy with Renato Pozzetto and Ornella Muti. A paranoid billionaire, anguished by the fear of losing all his possessions, decides to experience the life of the homeless (ITA 1983)

Premium Cinema 1 (ch. 313 sat 463 dtt pay) at 9.15 pm Firewall – Access Denied

Jack Stanfield is a specialist in bank IT security systems under blackmail, because he is forced to steal from the bank where he works.

Premium Cinema 2 (ch. 315 sat 464 dtt pay) at 9.15 pm Cafè Society

Directed by Woody Allen. 1930s: Young Bobby leaves the Bronx and moves to Hollywood to try to enter the world of cinema

Premium Cinema 3 (ch. 316 sat 465 dtt pay) at 9.15 pm Nobody like us

Passion breaks out between Alessandro Preziosi, a university teacher, and Sarah Felberbaum, a nonconformist high school teacher in Turin in the 1980s.



TV Guide Tuesday 28 September 2021 Shows, Sports and documentaries on TV

The 5 (ch. 30 dtt, 19 TivùSat and 159 Sky) at 21:00 Gf Vip

(ch. 30 dtt, 19 TivùSat and 159 Sky) at 21:00 Gf Vip Focus (ch 35 dtt 60 Tivùsat 414 Sky) 9.15 pm Zambia Unamed 1a Tv

(ch 35 dtt 60 Tivùsat 414 Sky) 9.15 pm Zambia Unamed 1a Tv Real Time (ch. 31 dtt and TivùSat 160 Sky) at 21:20 First appointment 1st TV

(ch. 31 dtt and TivùSat 160 Sky) at 21:20 First appointment 1st TV DMAX (ch. 52 dtt, 28 TivùSat 170 Sky) 9.15 pm Naked and Raw

(ch. 52 dtt, 28 TivùSat 170 Sky) 9.15 pm Naked and Raw Mediaset Extra (ch. 55 dtt 17 Tivùsat 163 Sky) Direct from the House of GF Vip

(ch. 55 dtt 17 Tivùsat 163 Sky) Direct from the House of GF Vip Sky One (ch. 108 Sat and 455 dtt pay) 9.15 pm Antonino Chef Academy

(ch. 108 Sat and 455 dtt pay) 9.15 pm Antonino Chef Academy Art (ch. 120/400 Sky) 9.15 pm Dreams Of Glory 1st tv

(ch. 120/400 Sky) 9.15 pm Dreams Of Glory 1st tv Sky Documentaries (ch. 122/402) 9.15 pm I Murdoch History of a 1st dynasty tv

(ch. 122/402) 9.15 pm I Murdoch History of a 1st dynasty tv Sky Nature (ch. 124/404) 9.15 pm Back to nature

(ch. 124/404) 9.15 pm Back to nature Blaze (ch. 127 Sky) 9.10 pm Extreme Unboxing

(ch. 127 Sky) 9.10 pm Extreme Unboxing Comedy Central (ch. 129 Sky) 9.00 pm Zelig C-Lab

(ch. 129 Sky) 9.00 pm Zelig C-Lab Red shrimp (ch. 133 Sky) at 20:30 This land is my land + 21:00 The apartment + 21:30 L’erba del Barone 1a Tv

(ch. 133 Sky) at 20:30 This land is my land + 21:00 The apartment + 21:30 L’erba del Barone 1a Tv Sky Sport One 21:00 Milan – Atletico

21:00 Milan – Atletico Sky Sport Soccer 21:00 PSG – Manchester City

