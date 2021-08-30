TV guide Tuesday 31 August 2021 tonight’s programs on TV today





– Commercial break –

TV Guide Tuesday 31st August 2021

What’s on TV tonight on the top 9 channels? The TV Guide Tuesday 31 August 2021, here’s what will air tonight.

Rai 1

6:45 pm Chain reaction

20:00 Tg1

20:30 Techetechetè

21:25 hours D Time Lady D’s time

Documentary

11:45 pm Tg1

23:50 hours The letters of Mother Teresa

Father Praagh, a Catholic priest, studies the extraordinary life of Mother Teresa of Calcutta while researching for the canonization process. He confronts Father Celeste Van Exem, mother Teresa’s spiritual advisor, who shows him the letters received from the woman in forty years of friendship: the two religious thus relive her struggles against poverty, the lack of support of the sisters of the convent, his depressive crisis, his sufferings always lived with a profound Christian spirit.

Rai 2

18:50 hours A Million Little Things 1 × 06 1st Tv

19:40 hours NCIS 15 × 03

20:30 Tg2

21:00 Tg2 Post

21:20 hours Hawaii Five-0 10 × 20-21-22 Final 1st Tv

23:40 hours Marettimo Italian Film Fest

Rai3

19:30 Tg R

20:00 Blob

20:20 hours Via dei matti n. 0

8.45 pm A Place in the Sun

21:25 hours Double Blame

A happy husband and loving father, Evan Birch teaches philosophy at a renowned college. When Joyce, a 17-year-old student mysteriously disappears, suspicions fall upon him, with evidence that seems irrefutable. Even his wife struggles to believe his innocence and Detective Malloy becomes even more suspicious following the professor’s less than exemplary past.

11:15 pm Visionaries



Channel 5

6:45 pm Free fall

20:35 hours Paperissima Sprint

21:20 hours Mom or Dad?

Remake of a successful French comedy. Paradoxical dispute between two former spouses, P. Cortellesi and A. Albanese, to avoid custody of their children.

23:50 hours Dad’s beautiful

A wealthy manager, exasperated by his three slack and spoiled children, decides to teach them a memorable lesson

Italy 1

19:25 hours CSI 10

20:30 NCIS 2

21:25 hours Terminator Genisys

Fifth chapter of the saga with Arnold Schwarzenegger. 2029: John Connor is about to triumph, but Skynet sends a cyborg into the past to kill Connor’s mother.

23:50 hours Terminator 2 Judgment day

Second chapter of the saga and winner of 4 Oscars. Sarah and her son are threatened by a new Terminator, but someone comes to their aid

Network 4

19:40 hours Love storm 1st Tv

20:30 Italy tonight

9.30 pm Men of Honor

With Oscar winner Robert De Niro, the true story of the first African American sailor to become the diver chief of the US Navy.

00:15 hours The Law of the night

Directed and starring Ben Affleck. Joe, the son of the Boston police chief, becomes a gangster in the era of prohibition.

La7

18:00 The Good Wife

20:00 TgLa7

20:30 On air

11:30 pm Coco Chanel & Igor (Film)

01:00 am Tg La7

Tv8 (ch. 125 Sky)

7.15 pm 4 restaurants

20:30 Power Hits Summer 2021 RTL

00:30 I come every day

Struggling with college entrance and a sexual problem, Rob is forced to relive the same day over and over again

Nine (ch. 149 Sky)

19:30 Nightmare restaurants

20:30 Deal with It

21:35 hours Innocent Lies

Fascinated by a man who is actually an infallible secret agent, June becomes embroiled in an intricate international conspiracy.

11:45 pm Dragonfly

A Chicago doctor, distraught by the loss of his wife, continues to work on his humanitarian mission convinced that she is contacting him from the afterlife.

TV Series and Movies TV Guide Tuesday 31st August

The TV series in the clear

Yellow (ch. 38 dtt and Tivùsat 167 Sky) at 21:10 Elementary 04 × 15-16

(ch. 38 dtt and Tivùsat 167 Sky) at 21:10 04 × 15-16 Top Crime (ch. 39 dtt and TivùSat 168 Sky) at 9.15 pm The Mentalist 2 × 12-13

(ch. 39 dtt and TivùSat 168 Sky) at 9.15 pm 2 × 12-13 Spike (ch. 49 dtt 26 Tivusat 169 Sky) at 21:30 True Justice 1 × 05

The Sky / Premium TV series

Sky Atlantic (ch. 109 sat and 455 dtt pay) at 9.15 pm In Treatment 4 × 21-22-23-24 1st Tv



(ch. 109 sat and 455 dtt pay) at 9.15 pm 4 × 21-22-23-24 1st Tv Sky Series (ch. 112) 9.15 pm Reign 1 × 17-18

(ch. 112) 9.15 pm 1 × 17-18 Sky Investigation (ch. 114) 9.15 pm Gourmet Detective 1 × 04

(ch. 114) 9.15 pm Fox (ch. 116) at 21:00 They Were Ten 1 × 01

(ch. 116) at 21:00 1 × 01 PremiumCrime (ch. 118 sat 460 dtt pay) at 9.15 pm Shades of Blue 2 × 04-05

(ch. 118 sat 460 dtt pay) at 9.15 pm 2 × 04-05 Premium Stories (ch 126 sat 462 dtt pay) at 9.15 pm He laughed 1 × 09-10

(ch 126 sat 462 dtt pay) at 9.15 pm 1 × 09-10 Premium Action (ch 128 sat 459 dtt pay) at 9.15 pm Legends of tomorrow 5 × 11

(ch 128 sat 459 dtt pay) at 9.15 pm 5 × 11 The F (ch. 135 Sky) at 21:10 Cardinal 4 × 03-04

If you are looking for streaming TV series, here you will find our catalogs by platform:

Click here for the Netflix catalog; Here for the Prime Video catalog Click here for the StarzPlay catalog Click here for the Apple Tv + catalog Click here for the Infinity catalog Click here for the TIMVISION catalog Here for the Sky Box Sets and NowTV catalog Click here for the Disney + catalog

Free-to-air movies

20 (ch. 20 dtt and TivùSat 151 Sky) at 9.15 pm Frozen

A trip to the mountains with friends turns into a nightmare. They get stuck on a chairlift after the lifts close.

Rai 4 (ch. 21 dtt – 10 TivùSat) at 21:20 Alien vs Predator

A scientific expedition goes to Antarctica to investigate the discovery of an unknown building. Scientists will find themselves at the center of an initiation practice of the extraterrestrial species of Predators.

Iris (ch. 22 dtt, 11 Tivùsat 325 Sky) at 21:10 Drumroll

1872, on behalf of the President of the United States, Johnny MacKay, a former soldier, finds himself negotiating a peace treaty between settlers and Indians

Rai 5 (ch. 23 dtt 13 TivùSat) 9.15 pm In war

After promising 1100 workers that their jobs would be saved in exchange for financial sacrifices, factory managers suddenly decide to close their doors. Laurent, one of the workers, is fighting in the front row against this decision, waging a no holds barred trade union struggle to reclaim the rights and dignity of the workers.

Rai Movie (call 24 dtt 14 TivùSat) at 21:10 Borg McEnroe

Set between the seventies and eighties, it tells of one of the greatest rivalries in the history of sport, that between the Swedish Björn Borg and the American John McErnoe, two athletes who have made the history of world tennis. Two very different men, who fought on and off the pitch.

Rai Premium (ch. 25 dtt 15 TivùSat) at 21:20 Mister Ignis

The life of Giovanni Borghi the man who founded Ignis after the war

Sky (ch. 26 dtt 19 Tivùsat 156 Sky) at 21:10 A love by chance

London: Nancy runs into Jack who mistakes her for the girl he had set up a blind date with. She decides to play along.

Paramount Network (ch. 27 dtt and Tivùsat 158 ​​Sky) at 21:10 Delta Force

A Palestinian terrorist commando hijacks an airplane. The lives of the passengers depend on the skill of the Delta Force, a special team of tough men

Loading... Advertisements

Tv2000 (ch 28 dtt 157 Sky) at 20:50 From here to eternity

1941 in a barracks in Hawaii: abuse, love and patriotism before the attack on Pearl Harbor.

The 5 (ch. 30 dtt, 19 TivùSat and 159 Sky) at 21:00 A husband’s confession

Pastor Evan Tanner’s career is at the height of success, but things will soon turn for the worse for him and his family.

Cine 34 (ch. 34 dtt and Tivùsat 327 Sky) at 21:10 The Dreamers – The dreamers

Against the backdrop of the student riots in Paris in 1968, an engaging love and cerebral triangle.

Italy 2 (ch. 66 dtt 16 TivùSat 175 Sky) at 21:25 Your Highness

Fantasy set in the Renaissance with James Franco. When Prince Fabious kidnaps his betrothed, he and his brother will do everything to save her.

Pay Sky / Premium movies

Comedy Central (ch. 129 Sky) at 21:00 No one can judge me

After her husband’s death, Alice discovers that the man left her broke. At 35 she finds herself having to give up her golden life and makes a decision: to become an escort to pay off her debts.

Sky Cinema One (ch. 301) 9.15 pm Hell on the Border – Cowboy from legend

Western with David Gyasi, Frank Grillo and Ron Perlman. Having escaped slavery, Bass Reeves seeks a job in the world of law to become the first black marshal in the Far West (USA 2019)

Cinema Two (ch. 302) 9.15 pm Let’s start over with us

Imelda Staunton and Timothy Spall in a comedy about rebirth and redemption. After discovering her husband’s betrayal, a woman finds her way to happiness through dance (GBR 2017)

Cinema Collection (ch. 303) 9.15 pm The Croods

DreamWorks Adventure in Prehistory. In search of refuge after an earthquake, caveman Grug and his family discover a world populated by fantastic creatures (USA 2012)

Cinema Family (ch. 304) at 21:00 Return to the island of Nim

Bindi Irwin in an adventurous fantasy. Fourteen-year-old Nim decides to fight to save her island from ruthless and greedy poachers. To do this he will have to ally himself with the fugitive Edmund (AUS 2013)

Cinema Action (ch. 305) at 21:00 Underworld Blood Wars

Kate Beckinsale returns as the outcast vampire in the fifth installment of the fanta-action saga. Hunted by her peers and the Lycans, Selene takes refuge in a mysterious coven (USA 2016)

Suspenseful cinema (ch. 306) at 21:00 Rendition Illegal detention

Spy-thriller with Jake Gyllenhaal, Reese Witherspoon and Peter Sarsgaard. An Egyptian-born engineer, accused of terrorism, mysteriously disappears upon his return to the United States (USA 2007)

Romance cinema (ch. 307) at 21:00 Nine and a half moons

Michela Andreozzi directs and plays a comedy with Claudia Gerini and Giorgio Pasotti. Livia agrees to act as a surrogate mother for her sister, unbeknownst to their respective boyfriends (ITA 2017)

Cinema Drama (ch. 308) at 21:00 All the money in the world

Ridley Scott directs Michelle Williams, Christopher Plummer and Mark Wahlberg to tell the kidnapping of the nephew of the magnate John Paul Getty, which took place in Rome in 1973 (USA / ITA / GBR 2017)

Comedy cinema (ch. 309) at 21:00 Tolo Tolo

Checco Zalone directs and plays the blockbuster comedy written with Paolo Virzi ‘. Pursued by creditors, Checco flees to Africa, but a war forces him to revise his plans (ITA 2019)

Premium Cinema 1 (ch. 313 sat 463 dtt pay) at 9.15 pm Ballistic

In this thriller, two FBI agents, Antonio Banderas and Lucy Liu, historical enemies, team up to fight a common rival, Agent Robert Gant.

Premium Cinema 2 (ch. 315 sat 464 dtt pay) at 9.15 pm Midnight in Paris

Comedy with a great cast, Academy Award winner. A writer on vacation in Paris finds himself transported one evening to the cultural fervor of 1920s Paris

Premium Cinema 3 (ch. 316 sat 465 dtt pay) at 9.15 pm The heart is commanded

Lorenza, 30 years old and single, decides to take a “rented” boyfriend, Riccardo, who, being in an economic crisis, accepts.



TV Guide Tuesday 31 August 2021 Shows, Sports and documentaries on TV

Focus (ch 35 dtt 60 Tivùsat 414 Sky) 9.15 pm Mysteries of the Mekong

(ch 35 dtt 60 Tivùsat 414 Sky) 9.15 pm Mysteries of the Mekong Real Time (ch. 31 dtt and TivùSat 160 Sky) at 21:20 First appointment 1st TV

(ch. 31 dtt and TivùSat 160 Sky) at 21:20 First appointment 1st TV DMAX (ch. 52 dtt, 28 TivùSat 170 Sky) 9.20 pm The boss of the paranormal

(ch. 52 dtt, 28 TivùSat 170 Sky) 9.20 pm The boss of the paranormal Mediaset Extra (ch. 55 dtt 17 Tivùsat 163 Sky) 9:05 pm Hello Darwin

(ch. 55 dtt 17 Tivùsat 163 Sky) 9:05 pm Hello Darwin Sky One (ch. 108 Sat and 455 dtt pay) at 20:30 RTL 102.5 Power Hits Summer 2021

(ch. 108 Sat and 455 dtt pay) at 20:30 RTL 102.5 Power Hits Summer 2021 Sky Art (ch. 120/400 Sky) 9.15 pm The Art of France

(ch. 120/400 Sky) 9.15 pm The Art of France Sky Documentaries (ch. 122/402) 9.15 pm Empires of New York 1st tv

(ch. 122/402) 9.15 pm Empires of New York 1st tv Sky Nature (ch. 124/404) 9.15 pm The land of the big cats

(ch. 124/404) 9.15 pm The land of the big cats Blaze (ch. 127 Sky) 21:00 WWE: hunt for the treasures of wrestling

(ch. 127 Sky) 21:00 WWE: hunt for the treasures of wrestling Red shrimp (ch. 133 Sky) at 20:30 This land is my land 1st Tv + 21:30 The grass of the Baron 1st Tv

Complete programming Rai, Mediaset, Sky, Discovery

Movies, TV series, Documentaries always available in streaming on Netflix, Amazon, TIMVISION, NowTV / SkyOnDemand, Infinity:

– Commercial break –