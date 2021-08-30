TV guide Tuesday 31 August 2021 tonight’s programs on TV today

– Commercial break –
TV Guide Tuesday 31st August 2021
What’s on TV tonight on the top 9 channels? The TV Guide Tuesday 31 August 2021, here’s what will air tonight.
Rai 1
6:45 pm Chain reaction
20:00 Tg1
20:30 Techetechetè
21:25 hours D Time Lady D’s time
Documentary
11:45 pm Tg1
23:50 hours The letters of Mother Teresa
Father Praagh, a Catholic priest, studies the extraordinary life of Mother Teresa of Calcutta while researching for the canonization process. He confronts Father Celeste Van Exem, mother Teresa’s spiritual advisor, who shows him the letters received from the woman in forty years of friendship: the two religious thus relive her struggles against poverty, the lack of support of the sisters of the convent, his depressive crisis, his sufferings always lived with a profound Christian spirit.
Rai 2
18:50 hours A Million Little Things 1 × 06 1st Tv
19:40 hours NCIS 15 × 03
20:30 Tg2
21:00 Tg2 Post
21:20 hours Hawaii Five-0 10 × 20-21-22 Final 1st Tv
23:40 hours Marettimo Italian Film Fest
Rai3
19:30 Tg R
20:00 Blob
20:20 hours Via dei matti n. 0
8.45 pm A Place in the Sun
21:25 hours Double Blame
A happy husband and loving father, Evan Birch teaches philosophy at a renowned college. When Joyce, a 17-year-old student mysteriously disappears, suspicions fall upon him, with evidence that seems irrefutable. Even his wife struggles to believe his innocence and Detective Malloy becomes even more suspicious following the professor’s less than exemplary past.
11:15 pm Visionaries
Channel 5
6:45 pm Free fall
20:35 hours Paperissima Sprint
21:20 hours Mom or Dad?
Remake of a successful French comedy. Paradoxical dispute between two former spouses, P. Cortellesi and A. Albanese, to avoid custody of their children.
23:50 hours Dad’s beautiful
A wealthy manager, exasperated by his three slack and spoiled children, decides to teach them a memorable lesson
Italy 1
19:25 hours CSI 10
20:30 NCIS 2
21:25 hours Terminator Genisys
Fifth chapter of the saga with Arnold Schwarzenegger. 2029: John Connor is about to triumph, but Skynet sends a cyborg into the past to kill Connor’s mother.
23:50 hours Terminator 2 Judgment day
Second chapter of the saga and winner of 4 Oscars. Sarah and her son are threatened by a new Terminator, but someone comes to their aid
Network 4
19:40 hours Love storm 1st Tv
20:30 Italy tonight
9.30 pm Men of Honor
With Oscar winner Robert De Niro, the true story of the first African American sailor to become the diver chief of the US Navy.
00:15 hours The Law of the night
Directed and starring Ben Affleck. Joe, the son of the Boston police chief, becomes a gangster in the era of prohibition.
La7
18:00 The Good Wife
20:00 TgLa7
20:30 On air
11:30 pm Coco Chanel & Igor (Film)
01:00 am Tg La7
Tv8 (ch. 125 Sky)
7.15 pm 4 restaurants
20:30 Power Hits Summer 2021 RTL
00:30 I come every day
Struggling with college entrance and a sexual problem, Rob is forced to relive the same day over and over again
Nine (ch. 149 Sky)
19:30 Nightmare restaurants
20:30 Deal with It
21:35 hours Innocent Lies
Fascinated by a man who is actually an infallible secret agent, June becomes embroiled in an intricate international conspiracy.
11:45 pm Dragonfly
A Chicago doctor, distraught by the loss of his wife, continues to work on his humanitarian mission convinced that she is contacting him from the afterlife.
TV Series and Movies TV Guide Tuesday 31st August
The TV series in the clear
- Yellow (ch. 38 dtt and Tivùsat 167 Sky) at 21:10 Elementary 04 × 15-16
- Top Crime (ch. 39 dtt and TivùSat 168 Sky) at 9.15 pm The Mentalist 2 × 12-13
- Spike (ch. 49 dtt 26 Tivusat 169 Sky) at 21:30 True Justice 1 × 05
The Sky / Premium TV series
- Sky Atlantic (ch. 109 sat and 455 dtt pay) at 9.15 pm In Treatment 4 × 21-22-23-24 1st Tv
- Sky Series (ch. 112) 9.15 pm Reign 1 × 17-18
- Sky Investigation (ch. 114) 9.15 pm Gourmet Detective 1 × 04
- Fox (ch. 116) at 21:00 They Were Ten 1 × 01
- PremiumCrime (ch. 118 sat 460 dtt pay) at 9.15 pm Shades of Blue 2 × 04-05
- Premium Stories (ch 126 sat 462 dtt pay) at 9.15 pm He laughed 1 × 09-10
- Premium Action (ch 128 sat 459 dtt pay) at 9.15 pm Legends of tomorrow 5 × 11
- The F (ch. 135 Sky) at 21:10 Cardinal 4 × 03-04
Free-to-air movies
20 (ch. 20 dtt and TivùSat 151 Sky) at 9.15 pm Frozen
A trip to the mountains with friends turns into a nightmare. They get stuck on a chairlift after the lifts close.
Rai 4 (ch. 21 dtt – 10 TivùSat) at 21:20 Alien vs Predator
A scientific expedition goes to Antarctica to investigate the discovery of an unknown building. Scientists will find themselves at the center of an initiation practice of the extraterrestrial species of Predators.
Iris (ch. 22 dtt, 11 Tivùsat 325 Sky) at 21:10 Drumroll
1872, on behalf of the President of the United States, Johnny MacKay, a former soldier, finds himself negotiating a peace treaty between settlers and Indians
Rai 5 (ch. 23 dtt 13 TivùSat) 9.15 pm In war
After promising 1100 workers that their jobs would be saved in exchange for financial sacrifices, factory managers suddenly decide to close their doors. Laurent, one of the workers, is fighting in the front row against this decision, waging a no holds barred trade union struggle to reclaim the rights and dignity of the workers.
Rai Movie (call 24 dtt 14 TivùSat) at 21:10 Borg McEnroe
Set between the seventies and eighties, it tells of one of the greatest rivalries in the history of sport, that between the Swedish Björn Borg and the American John McErnoe, two athletes who have made the history of world tennis. Two very different men, who fought on and off the pitch.
Rai Premium (ch. 25 dtt 15 TivùSat) at 21:20 Mister Ignis
The life of Giovanni Borghi the man who founded Ignis after the war
Sky (ch. 26 dtt 19 Tivùsat 156 Sky) at 21:10 A love by chance
London: Nancy runs into Jack who mistakes her for the girl he had set up a blind date with. She decides to play along.
Paramount Network (ch. 27 dtt and Tivùsat 158 Sky) at 21:10 Delta Force
A Palestinian terrorist commando hijacks an airplane. The lives of the passengers depend on the skill of the Delta Force, a special team of tough men
Tv2000 (ch 28 dtt 157 Sky) at 20:50 From here to eternity
1941 in a barracks in Hawaii: abuse, love and patriotism before the attack on Pearl Harbor.
The 5 (ch. 30 dtt, 19 TivùSat and 159 Sky) at 21:00 A husband’s confession
Pastor Evan Tanner’s career is at the height of success, but things will soon turn for the worse for him and his family.
Cine 34 (ch. 34 dtt and Tivùsat 327 Sky) at 21:10 The Dreamers – The dreamers
Against the backdrop of the student riots in Paris in 1968, an engaging love and cerebral triangle.
Italy 2 (ch. 66 dtt 16 TivùSat 175 Sky) at 21:25 Your Highness
Fantasy set in the Renaissance with James Franco. When Prince Fabious kidnaps his betrothed, he and his brother will do everything to save her.
Pay Sky / Premium movies
Comedy Central (ch. 129 Sky) at 21:00 No one can judge me
After her husband’s death, Alice discovers that the man left her broke. At 35 she finds herself having to give up her golden life and makes a decision: to become an escort to pay off her debts.
Sky Cinema One (ch. 301) 9.15 pm Hell on the Border – Cowboy from legend
Western with David Gyasi, Frank Grillo and Ron Perlman. Having escaped slavery, Bass Reeves seeks a job in the world of law to become the first black marshal in the Far West (USA 2019)
Cinema Two (ch. 302) 9.15 pm Let’s start over with us
Imelda Staunton and Timothy Spall in a comedy about rebirth and redemption. After discovering her husband’s betrayal, a woman finds her way to happiness through dance (GBR 2017)
Cinema Collection (ch. 303) 9.15 pm The Croods
DreamWorks Adventure in Prehistory. In search of refuge after an earthquake, caveman Grug and his family discover a world populated by fantastic creatures (USA 2012)
Cinema Family (ch. 304) at 21:00 Return to the island of Nim
Bindi Irwin in an adventurous fantasy. Fourteen-year-old Nim decides to fight to save her island from ruthless and greedy poachers. To do this he will have to ally himself with the fugitive Edmund (AUS 2013)
Cinema Action (ch. 305) at 21:00 Underworld Blood Wars
Kate Beckinsale returns as the outcast vampire in the fifth installment of the fanta-action saga. Hunted by her peers and the Lycans, Selene takes refuge in a mysterious coven (USA 2016)
Suspenseful cinema (ch. 306) at 21:00 Rendition Illegal detention
Spy-thriller with Jake Gyllenhaal, Reese Witherspoon and Peter Sarsgaard. An Egyptian-born engineer, accused of terrorism, mysteriously disappears upon his return to the United States (USA 2007)
Romance cinema (ch. 307) at 21:00 Nine and a half moons
Michela Andreozzi directs and plays a comedy with Claudia Gerini and Giorgio Pasotti. Livia agrees to act as a surrogate mother for her sister, unbeknownst to their respective boyfriends (ITA 2017)
Cinema Drama (ch. 308) at 21:00 All the money in the world
Ridley Scott directs Michelle Williams, Christopher Plummer and Mark Wahlberg to tell the kidnapping of the nephew of the magnate John Paul Getty, which took place in Rome in 1973 (USA / ITA / GBR 2017)
Comedy cinema (ch. 309) at 21:00 Tolo Tolo
Checco Zalone directs and plays the blockbuster comedy written with Paolo Virzi ‘. Pursued by creditors, Checco flees to Africa, but a war forces him to revise his plans (ITA 2019)
Premium Cinema 1 (ch. 313 sat 463 dtt pay) at 9.15 pm Ballistic
In this thriller, two FBI agents, Antonio Banderas and Lucy Liu, historical enemies, team up to fight a common rival, Agent Robert Gant.
Premium Cinema 2 (ch. 315 sat 464 dtt pay) at 9.15 pm Midnight in Paris
Comedy with a great cast, Academy Award winner. A writer on vacation in Paris finds himself transported one evening to the cultural fervor of 1920s Paris
Premium Cinema 3 (ch. 316 sat 465 dtt pay) at 9.15 pm The heart is commanded
Lorenza, 30 years old and single, decides to take a “rented” boyfriend, Riccardo, who, being in an economic crisis, accepts.
TV Guide Tuesday 31 August 2021 Shows, Sports and documentaries on TV
- Focus (ch 35 dtt 60 Tivùsat 414 Sky) 9.15 pm Mysteries of the Mekong
- Real Time (ch. 31 dtt and TivùSat 160 Sky) at 21:20 First appointment 1st TV
- DMAX (ch. 52 dtt, 28 TivùSat 170 Sky) 9.20 pm The boss of the paranormal
- Mediaset Extra (ch. 55 dtt 17 Tivùsat 163 Sky) 9:05 pm Hello Darwin
- Sky One (ch. 108 Sat and 455 dtt pay) at 20:30 RTL 102.5 Power Hits Summer 2021
- Sky Art (ch. 120/400 Sky) 9.15 pm The Art of France
- Sky Documentaries (ch. 122/402) 9.15 pm Empires of New York 1st tv
- Sky Nature (ch. 124/404) 9.15 pm The land of the big cats
- Blaze (ch. 127 Sky) 21:00 WWE: hunt for the treasures of wrestling
- Red shrimp (ch. 133 Sky) at 20:30 This land is my land 1st Tv + 21:30 The grass of the Baron 1st Tv
