TV Guide Tuesday 5 October 2021 tonight’s programs on TV today

– Commercial break –
TV Guide Tuesday 5th October 2021
What’s on TV tonight? There TV Guide Tuesday 5th October 2021, starting with the first 9 channels and then continuing with free-to-air and pay TV series, films and entertainment. On Rai 1 last appointment with Morgane – Brilliant Detective who finds himself colliding with a light of your eyes moved to a national cause, on Rai 2 I want to be a magician! continues.
Rai 1
18:45 The legacy
8:00 pm Tg1
20:30 Usual Unknowns
21:30 Morgane – Brilliant Detective 1 × 07-08 1st Tv
23:20 Door to door
23:35 Tg1
23:40 Door to door
Rai 2
18:50 A million little things 2 × 09 1st tv
19:40 NCIS Los Angeles 9 × 11
20:30 Tg2
21:00 Tg2 Post
21:20 I want to be a magician
00:05 I hear you
Rai3
19:30 Tg R
8:00 pm Blob
20:15 What happens?
20:45 A Place in the Sun
21:25 White paper
00:00 Night Line
Channel 5
18:45 Free fall
8:00 pm TG5
20:35 Strip the news
21:30 Light of your eyes 1 × 03 1st Tv
23:55 X Style
Italy 1
19:25 CSI 12
20:30 NCIS 3
21:25 Le Iene Show
1:10 Grindhouse – Death Proof
Written and directed by Quentin Tarantino. A psychopathic killer, he enjoys killing his victims in a Chevrolet Nova.
Network 4
19:40 Love storm 1st Tv
20:30 Italy tonight
21:30 Out of the core
00:55 Unknown in the intimate
Karen has never had any luck with men, until she meets Denis, apparently very different from the others. He soon discovers appearances can be deceiving.
La7
18:00 Ghost Whisperer
8:00 pm TgLa7
20:30 On air
21:15 On Tuesday
Talk
00:45 hours Tg La7
Tv8 (ch. 125 Sky)
19:25 Rich Dish 1st Tv
20:30 Guess My Age 1st Tv
21:30 Under Siege White House Down
An aspiring security officer visiting the White House must spring into action after an attack by a paramilitary group.
23:55 Hancock
Will Smith as Hancock, a misunderstood and irascible superhero. Charlize Theron, as her charming former partner.
Nine (ch. 149 Sky)
19:30 Cash or trash 1a tv
20:30 Deal with It 1atv
21:35 All against him
Carly discovers that her partner is married. So he decides to get in touch with his wife, but the surprises are not over.
Series and Movies on TV TV Guide Tuesday 5th October
The TV series in the clear
- Yellow (ch. 38 dtt and Tivùsat 167 Sky) at 21:10 Elementary 05 × 01-02
- Spike (ch. 49 dtt 26 Tivusat 169 Sky) at 21:30 True Justice 2 × 02
The Sky / Premium TV series
- Sky Atlantic (ch. 109 sat and 455 dtt pay) at 9.15 pm Billions 5 × 12 Season finale 1st Tv + Black Monday 3 × 09-10 Season finale 1st Tv
- Sky Series (ch. 112) 9.15 pm Reign 2 × 05-06
- Sky Investigation (ch. 114) 9.15 pm Carter 1 × 05-06
- Fox (ch. 116) at 21:00 They Were Ten 1 × 06
- PremiumCrime (ch. 118 sat 460 dtt pay) at 9.15 pm Shades of Blue 3 × 01-02
- Premium Stories (ch 126 sat 462 dtt pay) at 9.15 pm Suits 8 × 09-10
- Premium Action (ch 128 sat 459 dtt pay) at 9.15 pm Gotham 4 × 05-06
- The F (ch. 135 Sky) at 21:10 La Tamburina 1 × 01-02 1st tv
If you are looking for streaming TV series, here you will find our catalogs by platform:
- Click here for the Netflix catalog;
- Here for the Prime Video catalog
- Click here for the StarzPlay catalog
- Here for the Apple Tv + catalog
- Click here for the Infinity catalog
- Here for the TIMVISION catalog
- Here for the Sky Box Sets and NowTV catalog
- Click here for the Disney + catalog
Free-to-air movies
20 (ch. 20 dtt and TivùSat 151 Sky) at 9.15 pm Transformers
First film in the series based on the famous Transformers. The future of humanity is threatened by the clash between two alien species.
Rai 4 (ch. 21 dtt – 10 TivùSat) at 21:20 John Wick 3 Parabellum
The Grand Table of the assassins has sentenced him to death and a price of 14 million dollars hangs on his head. Ex-hitman John Wick, hunted by killers, just has to flee and go to Casablanca to meet the Regent and ask for an amnesty. But to succeed in the enterprise he will have to go to the desert and promise that he will return to kill.
Iris (ch. 22 dtt, 11 Tivùsat 325 Sky) at 21:10 Pat Garrett and Billy Kid
Western
Rai 5 (ch. 23 dtt 13 TivùSat) 9.15 pm He was my father
Chicago, 1930s: Michael Sullivan is a caring husband and loving father of two children. However, he is also the ruthless killer of an Irish gang, nicknamed the Angel of Death …
Rai Movie (call 24 dtt 14 TivùSat) at 21:10 The Thin Red Line
Guadalcanal, Second conflict. Taking Hill 210 tests a platoon. From the autobiographical novel by James Jones. Golden Bear and Seven 1999 Oscar nominations.
Rai Premium (ch. 25 dtt 15 TivùSat) at 21:20 A summer in Capri
Elli is a widow, her husband almost left her bankrupt when a letter arrives from Italy. There is talk of an inheritance in Capri, where, as a child, she spent her holidays. Without hesitation Elli leaves for Italy.
Sky (ch. 26 dtt 19 Tivùsat 156 Sky) at 21:10 Bright side
Released from a psychiatric hospital, Pat is determined to win back his wife Nikki, but the unexpected encounter with the rowdy Tiffany and a dance contest will turn his life upside down.
Paramount Network (ch. 27 dtt and Tivùsat 158 Sky) at 21:10 The Medallion
Thanks to a medallion obtained by accident, a Hong Kong inspector finds himself possessing supernatural abilities.
Tv2000 (ch 28 dtt 157 Sky) at 20:50 The Bay of Naples
An American in Naples for the inheritance of an orphaned nephew falls in love with the aunt who looks after the boy.
Cine 34 (ch. 34 dtt and Tivùsat 327 Sky) at 21:10 The Unknown
ornatore directs exceptional confirmations such as Placido and Favino, and surprises, Rappoport. Irina has lived through the pain of prostitution and is looking for what has been taken from her.
Top Crime (ch. 39 dtt and TivùSat 168 Sky) at 9.15 pm The Mysteries of Belle Ile 1st Tv
A man’s body is found tied to the foot of a menhir which symbolizes a cursed lover of a legend. What mystery is hiding?
Italy 2 (ch. 66 dtt 16 TivùSat 175 Sky) at 21:25 Final Destination 5
Last chapter of the series, prequel to the first. A group of people escape death. Destiny, however, must carry out its mission.
Pay Sky / Premium movies
Sky Cinema One (ch. 301) 9.15 pm Divine – The girlfriend of the other
Romantic comedy with a surreal touch with Matilda De Angelis and Callum Turner. An English journalist, in Rome for the papal elections, becomes infatuated with a girl who is about to become a nun (GER 2020)
Cinema Two (ch. 302) 9.15 pm Waiting for the king
Tom Hanks in a Tom Tykwer film. An American businessman reacts to the economic crisis by trying to sell a futuristic teleconferencing system to the Saudi government (USA 2016)
Cinema Collection (ch. 303) 9.15 pm Hell on the Border- Legendary cowboy
Western with David Gyasi, Frank Grillo and Ron Perlman. Having escaped slavery, Bass Reeves seeks a job in the world of law to become the first black marshal in the Far West (USA 2019)
Cinema Family (ch. 304) at 21:00 Parental Guidance
Billy Crystal, Bette Midler and Marisa Tomei in a comedy for the whole family. Two grandparents have to look after three pestiferous grandchildren, very spoiled and ultra-technological (USA 2012)
Cinema Action (ch. 305) at 21:00 Don’t stop
Action with Liam Neeson and Julianne Moore. The life of an airplane passenger is in the hands of an agent: an anonymous message threatens a massacre if the government does not pay the ransom (USA 2014)
Sky Cinema Suspense (ch. 306) at 21:00 The true story of Jack the Ripper
Johnny Depp, Heather Graham and Ian Holm in the story of the famous serial killer based on a comic by Alan Moore. 1880: an inspector investigates the killings plaguing London (USA / GBR 2001)
Romance cinema (ch. 307) at 21:00 Brokeback Mountain Secrets
3 Oscars, 4 Golden Globes and Golden Lion in Venice for the melodrama directed by Ang Lee, with Heath Ledger and Jake Gyllenhaal. The scandalous love between two cowboys in Wyoming in the 60s (USA 2005)
Sky Cinema Drama (ch. 308) at 21:00 Louis Van Beethoven
Tobias Moretti in the biopic on the great composer. Talented from an early age, Louis is then attracted by the genius of Mozart, but some personal events risk compromising him (GER / CZE 2020)
Sky Cinema Comedy (ch. 309) at 21:00 pick me up
Ed Helms and Jeremy Renner in a goliardic comedy. Five friends challenge each other to a child’s game every year. A tradition they don’t want to interrupt even on a special day (USA 2018)
Premium Cinema 1 (ch. 313 sat 463 dtt pay) at 9.15 pm Tower Heist High level shot
A group of maintenance workers, to punish the man who cheated them of their investments, organize a theft in a big way.
Premium Cinema 2 (ch. 315 sat 464 dtt pay) at 9.15 pm Born on July 4th
Winning film of two Academy Awards. Oliver Stone brings to the screen the biography of Ron Kovic, a veteran from Vietnam, played by Tom Cruise.
Premium Cinema 3 (ch. 316 sat 465 dtt pay) at 9.15 pm Couples therapy for lovers
From the novel by Diego De Silva. The relationship between two lovers is tormented; so they decide to undergo a couple therapy
TV Guide Tuesday 5 October 2021 Shows, Sports and documentaries on TV
- The 5 (ch. 30 dtt, 19 TivùSat and 159 Sky) at 21:00 Gf Vip
- Focus (ch 35 dtt 60 Tivùsat 414 Sky) 9.15 pm Zambia Unamed 1a Tv
- Real Time (ch. 31 dtt and TivùSat 160 Sky) 9.20 pm Wedding at Prima Vista Italia 1a Tv
- DMAX (ch. 52 dtt, 28 TivùSat 170 Sky) 9.15 pm Naked and Raw
- Mediaset Extra (ch. 55 dtt 17 Tivùsat 163 Sky) Direct from the House of GF Vip
- Sky One (ch. 108 Sat and 455 dtt pay) 9.15 pm Antonino Chef Academy
- Art (ch. 120/400 Sky) 9.15 pm Dreams Of Glory 1st tv
- Sky Documentaries (ch. 122/402) 9.15 pm I Murdoch History of a 1st dynasty tv
- Sky Nature (ch. 124/404) 9.15 pm Let’s save nature
- Blaze (ch. 127 Sky) 9.10 pm Extreme Unboxing
- Comedy Central (ch. 129 Sky) 9.00 pm Zelig C-Lab
- Red shrimp (ch. 133 Sky) 21:00 The apartment + 21:30 L’erba del Barone 1a Tv
Complete programming Rai, Mediaset, Sky, Discovery
Movies, TV series, Documentaries always available in streaming on Netflix, Amazon, TIMVISION, NowTV / SkyOnDemand, Infinity:
– Commercial break –