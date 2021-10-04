TV Guide Tuesday 5 October 2021 tonight’s programs on TV today





TV Guide Tuesday 5th October 2021

What’s on TV tonight? There TV Guide Tuesday 5th October 2021, starting with the first 9 channels and then continuing with free-to-air and pay TV series, films and entertainment. On Rai 1 last appointment with Morgane – Brilliant Detective who finds himself colliding with a light of your eyes moved to a national cause, on Rai 2 I want to be a magician! continues.

Rai 1

18:45 The legacy

8:00 pm Tg1

20:30 Usual Unknowns

21:30 Morgane – Brilliant Detective 1 × 07-08 1st Tv

23:20 Door to door

23:35 Tg1

23:40 Door to door

Rai 2

18:50 A million little things 2 × 09 1st tv

19:40 NCIS Los Angeles 9 × 11

20:30 Tg2

21:00 Tg2 Post

21:20 I want to be a magician

00:05 I hear you

Rai3

19:30 Tg R

8:00 pm Blob

20:15 What happens?

20:45 A Place in the Sun

21:25 White paper

00:00 Night Line



Channel 5

18:45 Free fall

8:00 pm TG5

20:35 Strip the news

21:30 Light of your eyes 1 × 03 1st Tv

23:55 X Style

Italy 1

19:25 CSI 12

20:30 NCIS 3

21:25 Le Iene Show

1:10 Grindhouse – Death Proof

Written and directed by Quentin Tarantino. A psychopathic killer, he enjoys killing his victims in a Chevrolet Nova.

Network 4

19:40 Love storm 1st Tv

20:30 Italy tonight

21:30 Out of the core

00:55 Unknown in the intimate

Karen has never had any luck with men, until she meets Denis, apparently very different from the others. He soon discovers appearances can be deceiving.

La7

18:00 Ghost Whisperer

8:00 pm TgLa7

20:30 On air

21:15 On Tuesday

Talk

00:45 hours Tg La7

Tv8 (ch. 125 Sky)

19:25 Rich Dish 1st Tv

20:30 Guess My Age 1st Tv

21:30 Under Siege White House Down

An aspiring security officer visiting the White House must spring into action after an attack by a paramilitary group.

23:55 Hancock

Will Smith as Hancock, a misunderstood and irascible superhero. Charlize Theron, as her charming former partner.

Nine (ch. 149 Sky)

19:30 Cash or trash 1a tv

20:30 Deal with It 1atv

21:35 All against him

Carly discovers that her partner is married. So he decides to get in touch with his wife, but the surprises are not over.

Series and Movies on TV TV Guide Tuesday 5th October

The TV series in the clear

Yellow (ch. 38 dtt and Tivùsat 167 Sky) at 21:10 Elementary 05 × 01-02

(ch. 38 dtt and Tivùsat 167 Sky) at 21:10 05 × 01-02 Spike (ch. 49 dtt 26 Tivusat 169 Sky) at 21:30 True Justice 2 × 02

The Sky / Premium TV series

Sky Atlantic (ch. 109 sat and 455 dtt pay) at 9.15 pm Billions 5 × 12 Season finale 1st Tv + Black Monday 3 × 09-10 Season finale 1st Tv



(ch. 109 sat and 455 dtt pay) at 9.15 pm 1st Tv + 3 × 09-10 Season finale 1st Tv Sky Series (ch. 112) 9.15 pm Reign 2 × 05-06

(ch. 112) 9.15 pm 2 × 05-06 Sky Investigation (ch. 114) 9.15 pm Carter 1 × 05-06

(ch. 114) 9.15 pm 1 × 05-06 Fox (ch. 116) at 21:00 They Were Ten 1 × 06

(ch. 116) at 21:00 1 × 06 PremiumCrime (ch. 118 sat 460 dtt pay) at 9.15 pm Shades of Blue 3 × 01-02

(ch. 118 sat 460 dtt pay) at 9.15 pm 3 × 01-02 Premium Stories (ch 126 sat 462 dtt pay) at 9.15 pm Suits 8 × 09-10

(ch 126 sat 462 dtt pay) at 9.15 pm 8 × 09-10 Premium Action (ch 128 sat 459 dtt pay) at 9.15 pm Gotham 4 × 05-06

(ch 128 sat 459 dtt pay) at 9.15 pm 4 × 05-06 The F (ch. 135 Sky) at 21:10 La Tamburina 1 × 01-02 1st tv

If you are looking for streaming TV series, here you will find our catalogs by platform:



Free-to-air movies

20 (ch. 20 dtt and TivùSat 151 Sky) at 9.15 pm Transformers

First film in the series based on the famous Transformers. The future of humanity is threatened by the clash between two alien species.

Rai 4 (ch. 21 dtt – 10 TivùSat) at 21:20 John Wick 3 Parabellum

The Grand Table of the assassins has sentenced him to death and a price of 14 million dollars hangs on his head. Ex-hitman John Wick, hunted by killers, just has to flee and go to Casablanca to meet the Regent and ask for an amnesty. But to succeed in the enterprise he will have to go to the desert and promise that he will return to kill.

Iris (ch. 22 dtt, 11 Tivùsat 325 Sky) at 21:10 Pat Garrett and Billy Kid

Western

Rai 5 (ch. 23 dtt 13 TivùSat) 9.15 pm He was my father

Chicago, 1930s: Michael Sullivan is a caring husband and loving father of two children. However, he is also the ruthless killer of an Irish gang, nicknamed the Angel of Death …

Rai Movie (call 24 dtt 14 TivùSat) at 21:10 The Thin Red Line

Guadalcanal, Second conflict. Taking Hill 210 tests a platoon. From the autobiographical novel by James Jones. Golden Bear and Seven 1999 Oscar nominations.

Rai Premium (ch. 25 dtt 15 TivùSat) at 21:20 A summer in Capri

Elli is a widow, her husband almost left her bankrupt when a letter arrives from Italy. There is talk of an inheritance in Capri, where, as a child, she spent her holidays. Without hesitation Elli leaves for Italy.

Sky (ch. 26 dtt 19 Tivùsat 156 Sky) at 21:10 Bright side

Released from a psychiatric hospital, Pat is determined to win back his wife Nikki, but the unexpected encounter with the rowdy Tiffany and a dance contest will turn his life upside down.

Paramount Network (ch. 27 dtt and Tivùsat 158 ​​Sky) at 21:10 The Medallion

Thanks to a medallion obtained by accident, a Hong Kong inspector finds himself possessing supernatural abilities.

Tv2000 (ch 28 dtt 157 Sky) at 20:50 The Bay of Naples

An American in Naples for the inheritance of an orphaned nephew falls in love with the aunt who looks after the boy.

Cine 34 (ch. 34 dtt and Tivùsat 327 Sky) at 21:10 The Unknown

ornatore directs exceptional confirmations such as Placido and Favino, and surprises, Rappoport. Irina has lived through the pain of prostitution and is looking for what has been taken from her.

Top Crime (ch. 39 dtt and TivùSat 168 Sky) at 9.15 pm The Mysteries of Belle Ile 1st Tv

A man’s body is found tied to the foot of a menhir which symbolizes a cursed lover of a legend. What mystery is hiding?

Italy 2 (ch. 66 dtt 16 TivùSat 175 Sky) at 21:25 Final Destination 5

Last chapter of the series, prequel to the first. A group of people escape death. Destiny, however, must carry out its mission.

Pay Sky / Premium movies

Sky Cinema One (ch. 301) 9.15 pm Divine – The girlfriend of the other

Romantic comedy with a surreal touch with Matilda De Angelis and Callum Turner. An English journalist, in Rome for the papal elections, becomes infatuated with a girl who is about to become a nun (GER 2020)

Cinema Two (ch. 302) 9.15 pm Waiting for the king

Tom Hanks in a Tom Tykwer film. An American businessman reacts to the economic crisis by trying to sell a futuristic teleconferencing system to the Saudi government (USA 2016)

Cinema Collection (ch. 303) 9.15 pm Hell on the Border- Legendary cowboy

Western with David Gyasi, Frank Grillo and Ron Perlman. Having escaped slavery, Bass Reeves seeks a job in the world of law to become the first black marshal in the Far West (USA 2019)

Cinema Family (ch. 304) at 21:00 Parental Guidance

Billy Crystal, Bette Midler and Marisa Tomei in a comedy for the whole family. Two grandparents have to look after three pestiferous grandchildren, very spoiled and ultra-technological (USA 2012)

Cinema Action (ch. 305) at 21:00 Don’t stop

Action with Liam Neeson and Julianne Moore. The life of an airplane passenger is in the hands of an agent: an anonymous message threatens a massacre if the government does not pay the ransom (USA 2014)

Sky Cinema Suspense (ch. 306) at 21:00 The true story of Jack the Ripper

Johnny Depp, Heather Graham and Ian Holm in the story of the famous serial killer based on a comic by Alan Moore. 1880: an inspector investigates the killings plaguing London (USA / GBR 2001)

Romance cinema (ch. 307) at 21:00 Brokeback Mountain Secrets

3 Oscars, 4 Golden Globes and Golden Lion in Venice for the melodrama directed by Ang Lee, with Heath Ledger and Jake Gyllenhaal. The scandalous love between two cowboys in Wyoming in the 60s (USA 2005)

Sky Cinema Drama (ch. 308) at 21:00 Louis Van Beethoven

Tobias Moretti in the biopic on the great composer. Talented from an early age, Louis is then attracted by the genius of Mozart, but some personal events risk compromising him (GER / CZE 2020)

Sky Cinema Comedy (ch. 309) at 21:00 pick me up

Ed Helms and Jeremy Renner in a goliardic comedy. Five friends challenge each other to a child’s game every year. A tradition they don’t want to interrupt even on a special day (USA 2018)

Premium Cinema 1 (ch. 313 sat 463 dtt pay) at 9.15 pm Tower Heist High level shot

A group of maintenance workers, to punish the man who cheated them of their investments, organize a theft in a big way.

Premium Cinema 2 (ch. 315 sat 464 dtt pay) at 9.15 pm Born on July 4th

Winning film of two Academy Awards. Oliver Stone brings to the screen the biography of Ron Kovic, a veteran from Vietnam, played by Tom Cruise.

Premium Cinema 3 (ch. 316 sat 465 dtt pay) at 9.15 pm Couples therapy for lovers

From the novel by Diego De Silva. The relationship between two lovers is tormented; so they decide to undergo a couple therapy



TV Guide Tuesday 5 October 2021 Shows, Sports and documentaries on TV

The 5 (ch. 30 dtt, 19 TivùSat and 159 Sky) at 21:00 Gf Vip

(ch. 30 dtt, 19 TivùSat and 159 Sky) at 21:00 Gf Vip Focus (ch 35 dtt 60 Tivùsat 414 Sky) 9.15 pm Zambia Unamed 1a Tv

(ch 35 dtt 60 Tivùsat 414 Sky) 9.15 pm Zambia Unamed 1a Tv Real Time (ch. 31 dtt and TivùSat 160 Sky) 9.20 pm Wedding at Prima Vista Italia 1a Tv

(ch. 31 dtt and TivùSat 160 Sky) 9.20 pm Wedding at Prima Vista Italia 1a Tv DMAX (ch. 52 dtt, 28 TivùSat 170 Sky) 9.15 pm Naked and Raw

(ch. 52 dtt, 28 TivùSat 170 Sky) 9.15 pm Naked and Raw Mediaset Extra (ch. 55 dtt 17 Tivùsat 163 Sky) Direct from the House of GF Vip

(ch. 55 dtt 17 Tivùsat 163 Sky) Direct from the House of GF Vip Sky One (ch. 108 Sat and 455 dtt pay) 9.15 pm Antonino Chef Academy

(ch. 108 Sat and 455 dtt pay) 9.15 pm Antonino Chef Academy Art (ch. 120/400 Sky) 9.15 pm Dreams Of Glory 1st tv

(ch. 120/400 Sky) 9.15 pm Dreams Of Glory 1st tv Sky Documentaries (ch. 122/402) 9.15 pm I Murdoch History of a 1st dynasty tv

(ch. 122/402) 9.15 pm I Murdoch History of a 1st dynasty tv Sky Nature (ch. 124/404) 9.15 pm Let’s save nature

(ch. 124/404) 9.15 pm Let’s save nature Blaze (ch. 127 Sky) 9.10 pm Extreme Unboxing

(ch. 127 Sky) 9.10 pm Extreme Unboxing Comedy Central (ch. 129 Sky) 9.00 pm Zelig C-Lab

(ch. 129 Sky) 9.00 pm Zelig C-Lab Red shrimp (ch. 133 Sky) 21:00 The apartment + 21:30 L’erba del Barone 1a Tv

