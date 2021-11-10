TV Guide Wednesday 10 November 2021 tonight’s programs on TV today





TV Guide Wednesday 10 November

The TV Guide of Wednesday 10 November 2021 it has a first part with the programs of the first 9 channels of the remote control, followed by a thematic space with the TV series broadcast tonight in free or pay and with films. Tonight on TV on Canale 5 the fiction Story of a decent family continues, incredibly on Rai 1 the replica of the Il Volo show event dedicated to Morricone, on Rai 2 the third season of Il Cacciatore ends.

Rai 1

18:45 The legacy

8:00 pm Tg1

20:30 Usual Unknowns

21:25 The Tribute Flight to Ennio Morricone (replica)

23:55 Door to door (in the middle of Tg1 5 minutes)



Rai 2

18.50 Blue Bloods

19:40 NCIS 15 × 21

20:30 Tg2

21:05 Tg2 Post

21:20 The Hunter 3 × 07-08 1st Tv

23:30 Restart



Rai 3

8:00 pm Blob

20:20 What happens?

20:45 A place at the Sole 1a Tv

21:20 Who has seen?

00:00 Night Line

Channel 5

18:50 Free fall

8:00 pm Tg5

20:45 Strip the news

21:45 Story of a decent family 1 × 02 1st tv

23:50 Maurizio Costanzo Show

Italy 1

19:30 CSI 13

20:30 NCIS 5

21:20 Suicide Squad

An Academy Award winner and an extraordinary cast, with Will Smith and Margot Robbie. A group of criminals, drawn from the DC Comics comics, is hired for a mission

23:45 Mortal Machines 1st Tv

In a post-apocalyptic future, young Hester struggles with Tom to avoid the destruction of the world and to take revenge for her mother’s death.



Network 4

19:40 Love storm 1st Tv

20:30 Tonight Italy – Info

21:25 White Zone

00:40 Get on Up – The James Brown Story

Chadwick Boseman (“Black Panther”) as James Brown: his childhood, successes, failures and inner frailties.

La7

18:00 Ghost Whisperer

8:00 pm Tg La7

20:30 Half past eight

21:15 It is not the arena

1 o’clock Tg La7

Tv8 (Sky 121)

19:30 Rich Plate – Alessandro Borghese

20:25 Guess My Age

21:30 X Factor 15 second live 1st Tv Free

00:10 Masterchef 10

Nine (Sky 149)

19:20 Cash or Trash

20:20 Deal with It 1atv

21:30 Agreements and Disagreements

23:00 Beyond the victory



TV series and movies on TV TV Guide Wednesday 10 November 2021

The TV series in the clear

Paramount Network (ch. 27 dtt and Tivùsat 158 ​​Sky) 9.10 pm The young inspector Morse

(ch. 27 dtt and Tivùsat 158 ​​Sky) 9.10 pm The young inspector Morse Yellow (ch. 38 dtt and Tivùsat 167 Sky) 9 pm Unforgettable 4 × 02-03

(ch. 38 dtt and Tivùsat 167 Sky) 9 pm Unforgettable 4 × 02-03 Top Crime (ch. 39 dtt and TivùSat 168 Sky) 9.10 pm All Rise 1 × 15 -16 1a Tv

(ch. 39 dtt and TivùSat 168 Sky) 9.10 pm All Rise 1 × 15 -16 1a Tv Spike (ch. 49 dtt 26 Tivusat 169 Sky) 9.30 pm Spartacus – Blood and sand

(ch. 49 dtt 26 Tivusat 169 Sky) 9.30 pm Spartacus – Blood and sand Italy 2 (ch. 66 dtt 16 TivùSat 175 Sky) at 21:10 One Piece 1 × 10-11-12

The TV Series on Sky / Premium Channels

Sky Atlantic (ch. 109 sat and 455 dtt pay) at 9.15 pm Dexter New Blood 1 × 01 1st Tv

(ch. 109 sat and 455 dtt pay) at 9.15 pm 1 × 01 1st Tv Sky Series (ch. 112) 9.15 pm Gossip Girl 2021 1 × 04 1st Tv

(ch. 112) 9.15 pm 1 × 04 1st Tv Sky Investigation (ch. 114) 9.15 pm Bull 2 × 11-12

(ch. 114) 9.15 pm 2 × 11-12 Fox (ch. 116) at 21:00 Modern Family 11 × 03-04-05-06

(ch. 116) at 21:00 11 × 03-04-05-06 PremiumCrime (call 118 sat 460 dtt pay) at 9.15 pm Major Crimes 5 × 14-15

(call 118 sat 460 dtt pay) at 9.15 pm 5 × 14-15 Premium Stories (ch 126) at 9.15 pm Shameless 11 × 05-06

(ch 126) at 9.15 pm 11 × 05-06 Premium Action (ch 128) 9.15 pm The 100 5 × 07-08

If you are looking for streaming TV series, here you will find our catalogs by platform:

Click here for the Netflix catalog; Here for the Prime Video catalog The Apple Tv + catalog Click here for the StarzPlay catalog The Infinity catalog Click here for the TIMVISION catalog Here for the Sky Box Sets and NowTV catalog Click here for the Disney + catalog

Free-to-air movies

20 (ch 20 and TivùSat 151 Sky) at 21:10 The guardians of fate

Matt Damon and Emily Blunt in a compelling free will movie. A mysterious force tries to keep two lovers apart.

Rai 4 (ch. 21 dtt – 10 TivùSat) at 21:20 Signs

The lives of Reverend Hess, his brother and children are turned upside down when strange signs appear in the cornfield surrounding their farm, possibly heralds of an impending alien invasion.

Iris (ch. 22 dtt, 11 Tivùsat 325 Sky) at 21:10 Crystal trap

Action thriller starring Bruce Willis as policeman John McClane, grappling with fearsome terrorists who take people hostage in a skyscraper

Rai Movie (call 24 dtt 14 TivùSat) at 21:10 Blessed Ignorance

Ernesto and Filippo, old friends, have not seen each other for 25 years: they were driven away by the love for the same woman, Marianna, and the birth of a daughter, Nina. Now they find themselves teaching in the same high school and dividing them further is their relationship with technology: Ernesto is horrified by the spread of social media, Filippo instead lives on selfies and chats.

Sky (ch. 26 dtt 19 Tivùsat 156 Sky) at 21:10 Air Collision

A terrible and unexpected solar storm damages the control system of all air traffic. Passengers on an airliner and those on Air Force One find themselves on a collision course, and the impact seems inevitable.



Tv2000 (ch. 28 dtt TivùSat 18 157 Sky) at 21:40 The Bible

La5 (ch.30 dtt 12 Tivùsat 159 Sky) at 21:10 The Twilight Saga Breaking Dawn part 2

Bella is a mother and a vampire, she has surprising strength, but she has to deal with Jacob’s imprint on his daughter Renesmee.

Cine 34 (ch. 34 dtt and Tivùsat 327 Sky) at 21:10 A lot nice

A bully, a hippy and a mammon in Rome in August. Three typical characters of Italy in the late 1970s.

Pay Sky / Premium movies

the F (ch. 135) at 21:10 Little Forest

Disappointed both professionally and emotionally, a woman leaves Seoul to return to the countryside, where she grew up with her mother, following the cycle of the seasons and learning to cook delicious dishes

Cinema One (ch. 301) 9.15 pm I quit when I want Masterclasses

After Pietro Zinni manages to get a sentence discount, the gang of researchers is back in action to help law enforcement thwart drug trafficking.

Cinema Two (ch. 302) 9.15 pm Pengunin Bloom 1st Tv

Samantha is a photographer who was left in a wheelchair due to a fatal accident. One day, her children bring a wounded magpie home to her. This gesture will irreversibly change your life

Cinema Collection (ch. 303) at 21:00 Angels and Demons

A professor of religious affairs uncovers some evidence on an ancient secret society that intends to destroy the Catholic Church. Together with an Italian scientist, Robert begins a race against time to avoid disaster.

Cinema Family (ch. 304) at 21:00 Robo

Mitya dreams of becoming a comic book illustrator, but her parents assign her the responsibility of carrying on the family’s robotic engineering business. The boy finds support in a robot, with whom he has great adventures.

Cinema Action (ch. 305) at 21:00 A man above the law

Jim Hanson, a breeder and Vietnam War veteran, is having a hard time. He lives in Arizona on the US-Mexico border, has lost his wife to cancer, and the bank is about to mortgage his property.

Suspenseful cinema (ch. 306) at 21:00 X Files – the movie

From the underground of Texas emerges a dark secret that has been buried for thousands of years and that could cause the extinction of the entire human race.

Romance cinema (ch. 307) at 21:00 Little Women

Adaptation of the classic by Louise May Alcott, which tells the story of four sisters during the American Civil War. Traveling with their mother, Amy, Jo, Beth and Meg discover love and the importance of family bonds

Cinema Drama (ch. 308) at 21:00 Alfredino An Italian story (second part)

Comedy cinema (ch. 309) at 21:00 Miss Detective

Gracie Hart is an FBI agent with a tomboy character in a fairytale body. When it turns out that a group of terrorists want to sabotage the Miss America pageant, Gracie is the only one of the agents on duty who can infiltrate.

Premium Cinema 1 9.15 pm Frozen

A trip to the mountains with friends turns into a nightmare. They get stuck on a chairlift after the lifts close

Premium Cinema 2 9.15 pm Impossible marriage

Comedy with Oscar winner Michael Douglas, remake of the successful 1979 “A strange pair of in-laws”. The encounter-clash between two consu-in-laws at the antipodes

Premium Cinema 3 9.15 pm Youth

Award-winning film by Sorrentino with Michael Caine and Harvey Keitel. Two elderly friends on vacation reflect on life and the passing of time



TV Guide Wednesday 10 November 2021 – Shows, Sports and documentaries

Rai 5 (ch. 23 dtt 13 TivùSat) 9.15 pm Muti Try Aida

(ch. 23 dtt 13 TivùSat) 9.15 pm Muti Try Aida Rai Premium (ch. 25 dtt 15 TivùSat) at 21:20 So and what

(ch. 25 dtt 15 TivùSat) at 21:20 So and what Real Time (ch. 31 dtt and TivùSat 160 Sky) at 21:20 Beauty Bus

(ch. 31 dtt and TivùSat 160 Sky) at 21:20 Beauty Bus Focus (ch 35 dtt 60 Tivùsat 414 Sky) 9.15 pm The Queen in the North 1a Tv

(ch 35 dtt 60 Tivùsat 414 Sky) 9.15 pm The Queen in the North 1a Tv DMax (ch. 52 dtt, 28 TivùSat 170 Sky) 9:25 pm I go to live in the woods 1st Tv

(ch. 52 dtt, 28 TivùSat 170 Sky) 9:25 pm I go to live in the woods 1st Tv Mediaset Extra (ch. 55 dtt 17 Tivùsat 163 Sky) Big Brother Vip

(ch. 55 dtt 17 Tivùsat 163 Sky) Big Brother Vip Sky One (ch. 108 Sat and 455 dtt pay) 9.30 pm The Road to X Factor

(ch. 108 Sat and 455 dtt pay) 9.30 pm The Road to X Factor Sky Art (ch 120/400 sat) 9.15 pm Cher A timeless icon on TV

(ch 120/400 sat) 9.15 pm Cher A timeless icon on TV Sky Documentaries (ch. 122/402) 9.15 pm Almost Nothing Cern

(ch. 122/402) 9.15 pm Almost Nothing Cern Sky Nature (ch. 124/404) 9.15 pm Natural Castles + The Great Wild Lakes

(ch. 124/404) 9.15 pm Natural Castles + The Great Wild Lakes Blaze (ch. 124) 9:00 pm Battlebots: challenge to legends

(ch. 124) 9:00 pm Battlebots: challenge to legends Comedy Central (ch. 128) 21:00 Most Ridculous + 22:00 CC Zap

(ch. 128) 21:00 Most Ridculous + 22:00 CC Zap MTV (ch. 131) 8:55 pm Ex on the Beach Italia

(ch. 131) 8:55 pm Ex on the Beach Italia Red shrimp (ch. 132) 9:00 pm The wine on the plate 1st tv + 9:30 pm My pizza is a journey

Complete programming Rai, Mediaset, Sky, Discovery

