TV Guide Wednesday 15 December 2021 tonight’s programs on TV

TV Guide Wednesday 15 December

The TV Guide of Wednesday 15 December 2021 it has a first part with the programs of the first 9 channels of the remote control, followed by a thematic space with the TV series broadcast tonight in free or pay and with films. Tonight on TV on Canale 5 continues the fun series already on Amazon Prime Video All Guilty of Freud, on Rai 1 the final of Sanremo Giovani, Mare Fuori continues on Rai 2, Who has seen it on Rai 3.

Rai 1

18:45 The legacy

8:00 pm Tg1

20:30 Usual Unknowns

21:25 Sanremo Young

00:15 Door to door



Rai 2

18.40 Blue Bloods

19:40 Bull 2 ​​× 13

20:30 Tg2

21:05 Tg2 Post

21:20 Sea Out 2 × 09-10

23:30 Restart



Rai 3

8:00 pm Blob

20:20 What happens?

20:45 A place at the Sole 1a Tv

21:20 Who has seen?

00:00 Night Line

Channel 5

18:50 Free fall

8:00 pm Tg5

20:45 Strip the news

21:45 All Fault of Freud 1 × 05-06 1st tv

23:30 The best gift

Christina works as a manager for a department store. Between decorations and Christmas lights, he will have to make an important choice for his life

Italy 1

18:00 Cagliari – Citadel

8:00 pm Post – Pre game

21:00 Fiorentina – Benevento

23:00 Post Game

23:30 Ted 2

The bear Ted finds himself in the middle of a trial, risking to return to the property of the Hasbro toy industry.

Network 4

19:40 Love storm 1st Tv

20:30 Tonight Italy – Info

21:25 White Zone

00:50 Trash

Film adaptation of the novel of the same name. Rio de Janeiro, three boys are involved in a police-political intrigue.

La7

18:00 Ghost Whisperer

8:00 pm Tg La7

20:30 Half past eight

21:15 It is not the arena

1 o’clock Tg La7

Tv8 (Sky 121)

19:30 Rich Plate – Alessandro Borghese

20:25 Guess My Age

21:30 A Christmas for two

The executive of a company in crisis hires an expert to fire redundant employees. A series of favorable circumstances will change your life and that of an employee.

23:35 Maisano permit

Nine (Sky 149)

19:20 Cash or Trash

20:20 Deal with It 1atv

21:30 Agreements and Disagreements

23:00 Brothers of Crozza



TV series and movies on TV TV Guide Wednesday 8 December 2021

The TV series in the clear

Yellow (ch. 38 dtt and Tivùsat 167 Sky) 9 pm Alexandra 1 × 07 1a Tv

(ch. 38 dtt and Tivùsat 167 Sky) 9 pm Alexandra 1 × 07 1a Tv Top Crime (ch. 39 dtt and TivùSat 168 Sky) at 21:10 FBI Most Wanted 1 × 05-06

(ch. 39 dtt and TivùSat 168 Sky) at 21:10 FBI Most Wanted 1 × 05-06 Spike (ch. 49 dtt 26 Tivusat 169 Sky) 9.30 pm Spartacus – The revenge

(ch. 49 dtt 26 Tivusat 169 Sky) 9.30 pm Spartacus – The revenge Italy 2 (ch. 66 dtt 16 TivùSat 175 Sky) at 21:10 One Piece 14 1 × 02-03-04

The TV Series on Sky / Premium Channels

Sky Atlantic (ch. 109 sat and 455 dtt pay) at 9.15 pm Dexter New Blood 1 × 06 1st Tv + Yellowjackets 1 × 05 1st Tv

(ch. 109 sat and 455 dtt pay) at 9.15 pm 1 × 06 1st Tv + 1 × 05 1st Tv Sky Series (ch. 112) 9.15 pm Gossip Girl 2021 1 × 09 1st Tv

(ch. 112) 9.15 pm 1 × 09 1st Tv Sky Investigation (ch. 114) 9.15 pm Bull 2 × 21-22

(ch. 114) 9.15 pm 2 × 21-22 Fox (ch. 116) at 21:00 The Big Bang Theory 12 × 04-05-06

(ch. 116) at 21:00 12 × 04-05-06 PremiumCrime (call 118 sat 460 dtt pay) at 9.15 pm Major Crimes 6 × 03-04

(call 118 sat 460 dtt pay) at 9.15 pm 6 × 03-04 Premium Stories (ch 126) at 9.15 pm Girlfriend’s Guide to Divorce 5 × 03-04

(ch 126) at 9.15 pm 5 × 03-04 Premium Action (ch 128) 9.15 pm The 100 6 × 05-06

If you are looking for streaming TV series, here you will find our catalogs by platform:

Click here for the Netflix catalog; Here for the Prime Video catalog The Apple Tv + catalog Click here for the StarzPlay catalog The Infinity catalog Click here for the TIMVISION catalog Here for the Sky Box Sets and NowTV catalog Click here for the Disney + catalog

Free-to-air movies

20 (ch 20 and TivùSat 151 Sky) at 21:10 X Men

First chapter of the saga dedicated to the superheroes of Marvel comics. Mutant heroes battle Magneto’s thirst for power.

Rai 4 (ch. 21 dtt – 10 TivùSat) at 21:20 The black hour

Young entrepreneurs Sean and Bean are in Moscow on business, while Natalie and Annie are in town for leisure. The four meet by chance at a nightclub while facing an alien invasion.

Iris (ch. 22 dtt, 11 Tivùsat 325 Sky) at 21:10 Magic in the Moonlight

Woody Allen’s romantic comedy, which directs the couple Colin Firth and Emma Stone in the roles of a rational magician and a mysterious medium.

Rai Movie (call 24 dtt 14 TivùSat) at 21:10 Never United States

Five strangers with nothing in common accidentally discover that they are children of the same father who left them a large inheritance. To collect the bequest, however, they will have to bring the ashes of the man to Arizona and thus be forced to know each other.

Rai Premium (ch. 25 dtt 15 TivùSat) at 21:20 The River of Life – Yukon

To mitigate the severe pain she felt over the tragic death of her daughter, Annika decided to go and live in the wilderness of Canada near the Yukon River. The tranquility of his solitary life is shattered by the arrival of Daniel, his mother Lisa, his ex-wife Frauke and their son Linus, who take refuge in his home to find shelter from a storm during a hike. Annika will help them get to the nearest town where they can find lifesaving pills for Daniel, with whom a promising tune has meanwhile been born.

Sky (ch. 26 dtt 19 Tivùsat 156 Sky) at 21:10 Tornado F6 – The fury of the wind

A comeback strikes an American town, destroying a small gas station. Meteorologist Ethan Walker quickly realizes that this is not an isolated case and that there will soon be a real disaster. For Ethan, the time has come to alert everyone and above all to try to save his family before it’s too late.



Paramount Network (ch. 27 dtt and Tivùsat 158 ​​Sky) at 21:10 The Truman Show

From the day of his birth, unbeknownst to him, Truman Burbank lives under surveillance by cameras, 24 hours a day in every single moment of his life. Everything around him is fake, including his friends, including his wife: they are all actors in the most extreme reality show.

La5 (ch.30 dtt 12 Tivùsat 159 Sky) at 21:10 Wild Child

A spoiled teenager is sent to a rigid English boarding school where she will have the opportunity to mature and discover the meaning of friendship.

Cine 34 (ch. 34 dtt and Tivùsat 327 Sky) at 21:10 Let’s lose sight

2 David by Donatello. Love and hate between a cynical character and a young paraplegic. Losing your job can make you find a better “yourself”.

Pay Sky / Premium movies

the F (ch. 135) at 21:10 About Face behind the face of a Top Model

An intimate portrait of some of the most famous models of the twentieth century. A way to understand how the work activity of mannequins has changed.

Cinema One (ch. 301) 9.15 pm When love knocks in the office

A modern reinterpretation of Jane Austen’s classic Persuasion, at the center is the single life of a career woman who changes when the new boss arrives.

Cinema Two (ch. 302) 9.15 pm Human capital

The fates of two families come together and tragically collide on Christmas Eve. A cyclist is involved in a road accident due to an off-road vehicle, driving a mysterious man. Between splendor and misery, the story of an Italian province that offers a portrait of today’s society.

Cinema Collection (ch. 303) at 21:00 Guess who’s coming for Christmas

It’s Christmas: Giulio and Marina, a couple of entrepreneurs, await the arrival of their families in their snowy cottage to spend the winter holidays all together. Meanwhile, a man sees his partner’s children for the first time, but they do everything they can to kick him out of the house.

Cinema Family (ch. 304) at 21:00 Adele and the riddle of the pharaoh

In order to save her sister, a writer goes to Egypt in search of the mummy of a healer, but the misadventures continue endlessly.

Cinema Action (ch. 305) at 21:00 The last of the Templars

Europe, fourteenth century. A heroic crusader, Behmen, and his closest friend, Felson, return home after decades of hard fighting, only to find their world destroyed by the Black Death.

Suspenseful cinema (ch. 306) at 21:00 The mother

A father murderer is killed by an entity while trying to kill his daughters too, years later the same specter follows the little ones to their new home.

Romance cinema (ch. 307) at 21:00 The Viceroy’s palace

In 1947, Lord Mountbatten, the last viceroy, was tasked with returning the Indian state to its people. While the political elite gathers in the rooms of the residence, 500 people, including Hindus, Muslim servants and Sikhs, live in the lower floors

Cinema Drama (ch. 308) at 21:00 Alfredino – A history of Italy

First two parts of the miniseries

Comedy cinema (ch. 309) at 21:00 Miracles are accepted

An unscrupulous man, in order to raise money for his parish priest, creates a false miracle. It thus attracts crowds of visitors and faithful, but also the envy of a neighboring country. The brother, initially unaware, learns of the deception, but decides to continue to keep the secret. Until events precipitate.

Premium Cinema 1 9.15 pm Guardians The awakening of the guardians

Cold War: the secret organization Patriot hires some superheroes to defend Russia from supernatural forces

Premium Cinema 2 9.15 pm Burn After Reading – Spy proof

The memories of a former CIA agent, due to a series of coincidences, end up in the hands of 2 personal trainers who decide to blackmail the man

Premium Cinema 3 9.15 pm Baaria

Inspired by his childhood, Tornatore signs a story of great loves and overwhelming utopias. Baaria from the 1930s to 1980: Peppino’s life between politics and family.



TV Guide Wednesday 15 December 2021 – Shows, Sports and documentaries

Rai 5 (ch. 23 dtt 13 TivùSat) 9.15 pm The Marriage of Figaro

(ch. 23 dtt 13 TivùSat) 9.15 pm The Marriage of Figaro Real Time (ch. 31 dtt and TivùSat 160 Sky) at 21:20 The Real Housewives of Napoli 1a Tv

(ch. 31 dtt and TivùSat 160 Sky) at 21:20 The Real Housewives of Napoli 1a Tv Focus (ch 35 dtt 60 Tivùsat 414 Sky) 9.15 pm Ferocious! 1st Tv

(ch 35 dtt 60 Tivùsat 414 Sky) 9.15 pm Ferocious! 1st Tv DMax (ch. 52 dtt, 28 TivùSat 170 Sky) 9:25 pm Extreme survival course 1st TV

(ch. 52 dtt, 28 TivùSat 170 Sky) 9:25 pm Extreme survival course 1st TV Mediaset Extra (ch. 55 dtt 17 Tivùsat 163 Sky) Big Brother Vip

(ch. 55 dtt 17 Tivùsat 163 Sky) Big Brother Vip Sky One (ch. 108 Sat and 455 dtt pay) at 21:30 Adele – One Night Only 1a Tv

(ch. 108 Sat and 455 dtt pay) at 21:30 Adele – One Night Only 1a Tv Sky Art (ch 120/400 sat) 9.15 pm 33 laps 5 × 06 1st tv

(ch 120/400 sat) 9.15 pm 33 laps 5 × 06 1st tv Sky Documentaries (ch. 122/402) 9.15 pm Iyengar – The Yoga teacher 1st Tv

(ch. 122/402) 9.15 pm Iyengar – The Yoga teacher 1st Tv Sky Nature (ch. 124/404) 9.15 pm The secrets of the Arctic 1st tv

(ch. 124/404) 9.15 pm The secrets of the Arctic 1st tv Blaze (ch. 124) 9:00 pm Battlebots: challenge to legends

(ch. 124) 9:00 pm Battlebots: challenge to legends Comedy Central (ch. 128) at 21:00 Most Ridicolous + The Roast of Italy

(ch. 128) at 21:00 Most Ridicolous + The Roast of Italy MTV (ch. 131) 8:55 pm Ex on the Beach Italia

(ch. 131) 8:55 pm Ex on the Beach Italia Red shrimp (ch. 132) 9.00 pm The wine on the plate 1st tv

Complete programming Rai, Mediaset, Sky, Discovery

Films, Tv Series, Documentaries always available in streaming on Netflix, Amazon, TIMVISION, NowTV / SkyOnDemand, Infinity

