TV Guide Wednesday 15 December 2021 tonight’s programs on TV
TV Guide Wednesday 15 December
The TV Guide of Wednesday 15 December 2021 it has a first part with the programs of the first 9 channels of the remote control, followed by a thematic space with the TV series broadcast tonight in free or pay and with films. Tonight on TV on Canale 5 continues the fun series already on Amazon Prime Video All Guilty of Freud, on Rai 1 the final of Sanremo Giovani, Mare Fuori continues on Rai 2, Who has seen it on Rai 3.
Rai 1
18:45 The legacy
8:00 pm Tg1
20:30 Usual Unknowns
21:25 Sanremo Young
00:15 Door to door
Rai 2
18.40 Blue Bloods
19:40 Bull 2 × 13
20:30 Tg2
21:05 Tg2 Post
21:20 Sea Out 2 × 09-10
23:30 Restart
Rai 3
8:00 pm Blob
20:20 What happens?
20:45 A place at the Sole 1a Tv
21:20 Who has seen?
00:00 Night Line
Channel 5
18:50 Free fall
8:00 pm Tg5
20:45 Strip the news
21:45 All Fault of Freud 1 × 05-06 1st tv
23:30 The best gift
Christina works as a manager for a department store. Between decorations and Christmas lights, he will have to make an important choice for his life
Italy 1
18:00 Cagliari – Citadel
8:00 pm Post – Pre game
21:00 Fiorentina – Benevento
23:00 Post Game
23:30 Ted 2
The bear Ted finds himself in the middle of a trial, risking to return to the property of the Hasbro toy industry.
Network 4
19:40 Love storm 1st Tv
20:30 Tonight Italy – Info
21:25 White Zone
00:50 Trash
Film adaptation of the novel of the same name. Rio de Janeiro, three boys are involved in a police-political intrigue.
La7
18:00 Ghost Whisperer
8:00 pm Tg La7
20:30 Half past eight
21:15 It is not the arena
1 o’clock Tg La7
Tv8 (Sky 121)
19:30 Rich Plate – Alessandro Borghese
20:25 Guess My Age
21:30 A Christmas for two
The executive of a company in crisis hires an expert to fire redundant employees. A series of favorable circumstances will change your life and that of an employee.
23:35 Maisano permit
Nine (Sky 149)
19:20 Cash or Trash
20:20 Deal with It 1atv
21:30 Agreements and Disagreements
23:00 Brothers of Crozza
TV series and movies on TV TV Guide Wednesday 8 December 2021
The TV series in the clear
- Yellow (ch. 38 dtt and Tivùsat 167 Sky) 9 pm Alexandra 1 × 07 1a Tv
- Top Crime (ch. 39 dtt and TivùSat 168 Sky) at 21:10 FBI Most Wanted 1 × 05-06
- Spike (ch. 49 dtt 26 Tivusat 169 Sky) 9.30 pm Spartacus – The revenge
- Italy 2 (ch. 66 dtt 16 TivùSat 175 Sky) at 21:10 One Piece 14 1 × 02-03-04
The TV Series on Sky / Premium Channels
- Sky Atlantic (ch. 109 sat and 455 dtt pay) at 9.15 pm Dexter New Blood 1 × 06 1st Tv + Yellowjackets 1 × 05 1st Tv
- Sky Series (ch. 112) 9.15 pm Gossip Girl 2021 1 × 09 1st Tv
- Sky Investigation (ch. 114) 9.15 pm Bull 2 × 21-22
- Fox (ch. 116) at 21:00 The Big Bang Theory 12 × 04-05-06
- PremiumCrime (call 118 sat 460 dtt pay) at 9.15 pm Major Crimes 6 × 03-04
- Premium Stories (ch 126) at 9.15 pm Girlfriend’s Guide to Divorce 5 × 03-04
- Premium Action (ch 128) 9.15 pm The 100 6 × 05-06
Free-to-air movies
20 (ch 20 and TivùSat 151 Sky) at 21:10 X Men
First chapter of the saga dedicated to the superheroes of Marvel comics. Mutant heroes battle Magneto’s thirst for power.
Rai 4 (ch. 21 dtt – 10 TivùSat) at 21:20 The black hour
Young entrepreneurs Sean and Bean are in Moscow on business, while Natalie and Annie are in town for leisure. The four meet by chance at a nightclub while facing an alien invasion.
Iris (ch. 22 dtt, 11 Tivùsat 325 Sky) at 21:10 Magic in the Moonlight
Woody Allen’s romantic comedy, which directs the couple Colin Firth and Emma Stone in the roles of a rational magician and a mysterious medium.
Rai Movie (call 24 dtt 14 TivùSat) at 21:10 Never United States
Five strangers with nothing in common accidentally discover that they are children of the same father who left them a large inheritance. To collect the bequest, however, they will have to bring the ashes of the man to Arizona and thus be forced to know each other.
Rai Premium (ch. 25 dtt 15 TivùSat) at 21:20 The River of Life – Yukon
To mitigate the severe pain she felt over the tragic death of her daughter, Annika decided to go and live in the wilderness of Canada near the Yukon River. The tranquility of his solitary life is shattered by the arrival of Daniel, his mother Lisa, his ex-wife Frauke and their son Linus, who take refuge in his home to find shelter from a storm during a hike. Annika will help them get to the nearest town where they can find lifesaving pills for Daniel, with whom a promising tune has meanwhile been born.
Sky (ch. 26 dtt 19 Tivùsat 156 Sky) at 21:10 Tornado F6 – The fury of the wind
A comeback strikes an American town, destroying a small gas station. Meteorologist Ethan Walker quickly realizes that this is not an isolated case and that there will soon be a real disaster. For Ethan, the time has come to alert everyone and above all to try to save his family before it’s too late.
Paramount Network (ch. 27 dtt and Tivùsat 158 Sky) at 21:10 The Truman Show
From the day of his birth, unbeknownst to him, Truman Burbank lives under surveillance by cameras, 24 hours a day in every single moment of his life. Everything around him is fake, including his friends, including his wife: they are all actors in the most extreme reality show.
La5 (ch.30 dtt 12 Tivùsat 159 Sky) at 21:10 Wild Child
A spoiled teenager is sent to a rigid English boarding school where she will have the opportunity to mature and discover the meaning of friendship.
Cine 34 (ch. 34 dtt and Tivùsat 327 Sky) at 21:10 Let’s lose sight
2 David by Donatello. Love and hate between a cynical character and a young paraplegic. Losing your job can make you find a better “yourself”.
Pay Sky / Premium movies
the F (ch. 135) at 21:10 About Face behind the face of a Top Model
An intimate portrait of some of the most famous models of the twentieth century. A way to understand how the work activity of mannequins has changed.
Cinema One (ch. 301) 9.15 pm When love knocks in the office
A modern reinterpretation of Jane Austen’s classic Persuasion, at the center is the single life of a career woman who changes when the new boss arrives.
Cinema Two (ch. 302) 9.15 pm Human capital
The fates of two families come together and tragically collide on Christmas Eve. A cyclist is involved in a road accident due to an off-road vehicle, driving a mysterious man. Between splendor and misery, the story of an Italian province that offers a portrait of today’s society.
Cinema Collection (ch. 303) at 21:00 Guess who’s coming for Christmas
It’s Christmas: Giulio and Marina, a couple of entrepreneurs, await the arrival of their families in their snowy cottage to spend the winter holidays all together. Meanwhile, a man sees his partner’s children for the first time, but they do everything they can to kick him out of the house.
Cinema Family (ch. 304) at 21:00 Adele and the riddle of the pharaoh
In order to save her sister, a writer goes to Egypt in search of the mummy of a healer, but the misadventures continue endlessly.
Cinema Action (ch. 305) at 21:00 The last of the Templars
Europe, fourteenth century. A heroic crusader, Behmen, and his closest friend, Felson, return home after decades of hard fighting, only to find their world destroyed by the Black Death.
Suspenseful cinema (ch. 306) at 21:00 The mother
A father murderer is killed by an entity while trying to kill his daughters too, years later the same specter follows the little ones to their new home.
Romance cinema (ch. 307) at 21:00 The Viceroy’s palace
In 1947, Lord Mountbatten, the last viceroy, was tasked with returning the Indian state to its people. While the political elite gathers in the rooms of the residence, 500 people, including Hindus, Muslim servants and Sikhs, live in the lower floors
Cinema Drama (ch. 308) at 21:00 Alfredino – A history of Italy
First two parts of the miniseries
Comedy cinema (ch. 309) at 21:00 Miracles are accepted
An unscrupulous man, in order to raise money for his parish priest, creates a false miracle. It thus attracts crowds of visitors and faithful, but also the envy of a neighboring country. The brother, initially unaware, learns of the deception, but decides to continue to keep the secret. Until events precipitate.
Premium Cinema 1 9.15 pm Guardians The awakening of the guardians
Cold War: the secret organization Patriot hires some superheroes to defend Russia from supernatural forces
Premium Cinema 2 9.15 pm Burn After Reading – Spy proof
The memories of a former CIA agent, due to a series of coincidences, end up in the hands of 2 personal trainers who decide to blackmail the man
Premium Cinema 3 9.15 pm Baaria
Inspired by his childhood, Tornatore signs a story of great loves and overwhelming utopias. Baaria from the 1930s to 1980: Peppino’s life between politics and family.
TV Guide Wednesday 15 December 2021 – Shows, Sports and documentaries
- Rai 5 (ch. 23 dtt 13 TivùSat) 9.15 pm The Marriage of Figaro
- Real Time (ch. 31 dtt and TivùSat 160 Sky) at 21:20 The Real Housewives of Napoli 1a Tv
- Focus (ch 35 dtt 60 Tivùsat 414 Sky) 9.15 pm Ferocious! 1st Tv
- DMax (ch. 52 dtt, 28 TivùSat 170 Sky) 9:25 pm Extreme survival course 1st TV
- Mediaset Extra (ch. 55 dtt 17 Tivùsat 163 Sky) Big Brother Vip
- Sky One (ch. 108 Sat and 455 dtt pay) at 21:30 Adele – One Night Only 1a Tv
- Sky Art (ch 120/400 sat) 9.15 pm 33 laps 5 × 06 1st tv
- Sky Documentaries (ch. 122/402) 9.15 pm Iyengar – The Yoga teacher 1st Tv
- Sky Nature (ch. 124/404) 9.15 pm The secrets of the Arctic 1st tv
- Blaze (ch. 124) 9:00 pm Battlebots: challenge to legends
- Comedy Central (ch. 128) at 21:00 Most Ridicolous + The Roast of Italy
- MTV (ch. 131) 8:55 pm Ex on the Beach Italia
- Red shrimp (ch. 132) 9.00 pm The wine on the plate 1st tv
