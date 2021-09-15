TV Guide Wednesday 15 September 2021 tonight’s programs on TV today





– Commercial break –

TV Guide Wednesday 15 September 2021

What’s on TV tonight on the top 9 channels? and on Sky? The TV Guide Wednesday 15 September 2021 to prime time programs with a rerun of Il Commissario Montalbano on Rai 1, Accordi e Disaccordi restarts on Nove. The guide is then divided by genres: Free and Pay TV Series, Free and Pay Movies and finally Entertainment and Sports.

Rai 1

18:45 Chain reaction

8:00 pm Tg1

20:30 The usual unknown

21:25 Inspector Montalbano – Angelica’s smile

23:35 Door to door

23:50Tg1

23:55 Door to door



Rai 2

18.50 A million little things 1 × 15 1st Tv

19:40 NCIS New Orleans 4 × 07

20:30 Tg2

21:05 Tg2 Post

21:20 Midnight Sun – Midnight Sun

A teenager who cannot expose herself to the rays of the sun falls in love with the boy of her dreams in return, but struggles to reveal her illness to the young man fearing leaving her. 23:00 Vitalia – At the origins of the party

23:00 Vitalia – At the origins of the party



Rai 3

8:00 pm Blob

20:20 Via dei Matti n.0

20:45 A place at the Sole 1a Tv

21:20 Who has seen?

00:00 Night Line

Channel 5

18:50 Free fall

8:00 pm Tg5

20:45 Paperissima Sprint

21:25 Suddenly Family – Instructions not included

Omar Sy (“Almost Friends”) in the role of Samuel, an eternal teenager who one day receives a little girl from an ex-girlfriend: his daughter

23:50 X-Style



Italy 1

19:30 CSI 10

20:30 NCIS 2

21:20 Baywatch

Film adaptation of the US TV series of the same name, with D. Johnson and Z. Efron. Mitch and Matt will have to stop the ambitions of an oil tycoon

23:50 Naked and Happy

Paul Rudd and Jennifer Aniston as a couple leaving New York for Atlanta. During the trip they come across a community that practices nudism

Network 4

19:40 Love storm 1st Tv

20:30 Tonight Italy – Info

21:25 White Zone

00:40 It’s easy to say love

Enrico is 30 years old, works occasionally and spends his time at the bar with friends. His life changes when his girlfriend leaves him.

La7

7:00 pm The Good Wife

8:00 pm Tg La7

20:30 Half past eight

21:15 Gandhi

The life and political commitment of Gandhi, who promoted non-violence and civil disobedience, accompanying India to independence from English rule

00:45 Tg La7

Tv8 (Sky 121)

19:30 Rich Plate – Alessandro Borghese

20:25 Guess My Age 1st tv

21:30 X Factor People – 10 years of auditions

23:45 Masterchef Italy 10 × 05-06

Nine (Sky 149)

19:20 Hells Kitchen

20:20 Deal with It 1atv

21:30 Agreements and Disagreements

23:00 Beyond the victory



TV series and movies on TV TV Guide Wednesday 15 September 2021

The TV series in the clear

Yellow (ch. 38 dtt and Tivùsat 167 Sky) 9 pm Unforgettable 3 × 05-06

(ch. 38 dtt and Tivùsat 167 Sky) 9 pm Unforgettable 3 × 05-06 Top Crime (ch. 39 dtt and TivùSat 168 Sky) at 21:10 Law & Order: SVU 20 × 23-24

(ch. 39 dtt and TivùSat 168 Sky) at 21:10 Law & Order: SVU 20 × 23-24 Italy 2 (ch. 66 dtt 16 TivùSat 175 Sky) at 21:10 Fire Force 1 × 06-07-08-09-10

The TV Series on Sky / Premium Channels

Sky Atlantic (ch. 109 sat and 455 dtt pay) at 9.15 pm True Detective 3 × 05-06

(ch. 109 sat and 455 dtt pay) at 9.15 pm 3 × 05-06 Sky Series (ch. 112) 9.15 pm Gold Digger 1 × 03-04 1st Tv

(ch. 112) 9.15 pm 1 × 03-04 1st Tv Sky Investigation (ch. 114) 9.15 pm Bull 1 × 21

(ch. 114) 9.15 pm 1 × 21 Fox (ch. 116) at 21:00 The Good Doctor 2 × 10-11-12

(ch. 116) at 21:00 2 × 10-11-12 PremiumCrime (ch. 118 sat 460 dtt pay) at 9.15 pm Major Crimes 4 × 21-22

(ch. 118 sat 460 dtt pay) at 9.15 pm 4 × 21-22 Premium Stories (ch 126) at 9.15 pm Katy Keene 1 × 01-02

(ch 126) at 9.15 pm 1 × 01-02 Premium Action (ch 128) 9.15 pm The 100 4 × 05-06

If you are looking for streaming TV series, here you will find our catalogs by platform:

Click here for the Netflix catalog; Click here for the Prime Video catalog Click here for the Apple Tv + catalog Click here for the StarzPlay catalog Click here for the Infinity catalog Click here for the TIMVISION catalog Click here for the Sky Box Sets and NowTV catalog Click here for the Disney + catalog

Free-to-air movies

20 (ch 20 and TivùSat 151 Sky) at 21:10 Critical decision

A 747 bound for Washington is hijacked by a terrorist whose real intent is to detonate a lethal load of nerve gas on the city.

Rai 4 (ch. 21 dtt – 10 TivùSat) at 21:20 The reign of fire

2020: awakened from a millenary hibernation, dragons have conquered the Earth destroying all forms of civilization. In Britain, a small group of survivors are challenged to go on the counterattack.

Iris (ch. 22 dtt, 11 Tivùsat 325 Sky) at 21:10 Ocean’s Eleven Play your game

First film in the Steven Soderbergh trilogy with George Clooney, Brad Pitt, Julia Roberts and Matt Damon struggling with a pharaonic robbery.

Rai Movie (call 24 dtt 14 TivùSat) at 21:10 How Much Enough

Arturo is a chef who is assigned to social services to serve a sentence. While teaching a cooking class for autistic children, he meets Guido, a promising chef with Asperger’s syndrome. The man is inspired by the boy’s talent and helps him to give his best

Rai Premium (ch. 25 dtt 15 TivùSat) at 21:20 For the love of Daisy

Kelsey, a cynical divorce mediator, takes care of a client’s dog and therefore also knows the vet.

Sky (ch. 26 dtt 19 Tivùsat 156 Sky) at 21:10 Mega Fault – The Earth is shaking

Disaster Night Cycle – West Virginia. After discovering a deep fault in the earth’s crust, a researcher and a miner try to avoid a catastrophe



Paramount Network (ch. 27 dtt and Tivùsat 158 ​​Sky) at 21:10 Cassandre The wrong note

Lucas Marceau is found dead in the mountains and his wife is dying after attempting suicide. The case seems to be solved immediately when one of his students accuses himself of the murder

Loading... Advertisements

La5 (ch.30 dtt 12 Tivùsat 159 Sky) at 21:10 Pitch PerfectBeca is in her freshman year of college, but dreams of becoming a successful DJ. Join a team of a cappella singers, led by Aubrey.

Cine 34 (ch. 34 dtt and Tivùsat 327 Sky) at 21:10 The journey is immature

Sequel to the blockbuster film “Immaturi”. After high school, the group of friends, including R. Bova, R. Memphis and A. Angiolini, take a vacation

Spike (ch. 49 dtt 26 Tivusat 169 Sky) at 21:30 The Rendezvous Deadly Prophecy

Rachel travels to Jordan to identify the body of her brother, found dead in the desert. While investigating the murder, she is chased by members of a religious sect

Pay Sky / Premium movies

the F (ch. 135) at 21:10 Loveless

Nominated for Best Foreign Film at the 2018 Oscars, it is the story of a couple back from a bitter divorce who must face the disappearance of their 12-year-old son.

Cinema One (ch. 301) 9.15 pm The rite of the witches

Teen movie fantasy by Blumhouse with Michelle Monaghan and David Duchovny. Bullied in the new school, a girl finds the comfort of 3 peers who introduce her to the magical arts (USA 2020)

Cinema Two (ch. 302) 9.15 pm The Viceroy’s palace

Gillian Anderson in a historical drama. In 1947, after centuries of British rule, India is preparing to become independent in a climate of ethnic and religious contrasts (GBR 2017)

Cinema Collection (ch. 303) at 21:00 Hard Kill

Action with Bruce Willis and Jesse Metcalfe. A wealthy tech manager relies on a group of mercenaries to free his daughter from the clutches of terrorists (USA 2020)

Cinema Family (ch. 304) at 21:00 Stuart Little A good Mickey Mouse

Hit comedy starring Hugh Laurie and Geena Davis. A little mouse becomes the mascot of the Little family, unleashing the anger of the cat who will try in every way to get rid of it (GER / USA 1999)

Cinema Action (ch. 305) at 21:00 US Marshals Hunt relentlessly

Action thriller starring Tommy Lee Jones, Wesley Snipes and Robert Downey Jr. A runaway prisoner wrongly accused of murder discovers he is at the center of a conspiracy (USA 1998)

Suspenseful cinema (ch. 306) at 21:00 Hostage

Willem Dafoe and Robert Redford in a thriller based on a true story. The quiet life of a businessman turns into a nightmare when he is kidnapped by his former partner (USA / GER 2004)

Romance cinema (ch. 307) at 21:00 That awkward moment

Funny comedy with Zac Efron. Three friends make a pact and vow to remain single, but each of them will succumb to the temptations of the Big Apple … unbeknownst to the others (USA 2014)

Cinema Drama (ch. 308) at 21:00 Picciridda With your feet in the sand

From the novel by Catena Fiorello, the acclaimed first work by Paolo Licata. Favignana, 1960s: entrusted to her grandmother by her emigrant parents, Lucia grows up in a harsh and uncompromising reality (ITA 2019)

Comedy cinema (ch. 309) at 21:00 I go to Havana

Italians abroad in an exotic comedy with Enrico Brignano and Francesco Pannofino. In Cuba to bring his missing brother home, Fedele will be kidnapped by the beauty of the place (ITA 2011)

Premium Cinema 1 9.15 pm Godzilla II King of the Monsters

Spectacular second chapter of the new saga dedicated to “Godzilla”. Giant monsters Mothra, Rodan, King Ghidorah compete for supremacy.

Premium Cinema 2 9.15 pm Dr. Knock

Adaptation of a theatrical classic from beyond the Alps. Omar Sy is a doctor who diagnoses unfortunate patients with imaginary ailments.

Premium Cinema 3 9.15 pm Tomorrow is another day

A touching comedy about the sense of friendship, with M. Giallini and V. Mastandrea. Tommaso returns to Rome for four days when he discovers that Giuliano is seriously ill



TV Guide Wednesday 15 September 2021 – Shows, Sports and documentaries

Rai 5 (ch. 23 dtt 13 TivùSat) 9.15 pm Cavalleria Rusticana (Arena di Verona)

(ch. 23 dtt 13 TivùSat) 9.15 pm Cavalleria Rusticana (Arena di Verona) Tv2000 (ch. 28 dtt TivùSat 18 157 Sky) 9:40 pm Journey of the Pope

(ch. 28 dtt TivùSat 18 157 Sky) 9:40 pm Journey of the Pope Real Time (ch. 31 dtt and TivùSat 160 Sky) at 21:20 D’amore e agreement Vip 1st Tv

(ch. 31 dtt and TivùSat 160 Sky) at 21:20 D’amore e agreement Vip 1st Tv Focus (ch 35 dtt 60 Tivùsat 414 Sky) 9.15 pm Big cats the rulers of the earth 1st tv

(ch 35 dtt 60 Tivùsat 414 Sky) 9.15 pm Big cats the rulers of the earth 1st tv DMax (ch. 52 dtt, 28 TivùSat 170 Sky) 9:25 pm A family out of this world 1st Tv

(ch. 52 dtt, 28 TivùSat 170 Sky) 9:25 pm A family out of this world 1st Tv Mediaset Extra (ch. 55 dtt 17 Tivùsat 163 Sky) Big Brother Vip

(ch. 55 dtt 17 Tivùsat 163 Sky) Big Brother Vip Sky One (ch. 108 Sat and 455 dtt pay) 9.30 pm Wedding at Prima Vista Australia 7 × 35-36 1a Tv

(ch. 108 Sat and 455 dtt pay) 9.30 pm Wedding at Prima Vista Australia 7 × 35-36 1a Tv Sky Art (ch 120/400 sat) 9.15 pm Falling for Stradivari

(ch 120/400 sat) 9.15 pm Falling for Stradivari Sky Documentaries (ch. 122/402) 9.15 pm The Chernobyl conspiracy – The Russian Woodpecker

(ch. 122/402) 9.15 pm The Chernobyl conspiracy – The Russian Woodpecker Sky Nature (ch. 124/404) 9.15 pm Extraordinary work dogs

(ch. 124/404) 9.15 pm Extraordinary work dogs Blaze (ch. 124) 9:00 pm Mountain Men

(ch. 124) 9:00 pm Mountain Men Comedy Central (ch. 128) 21:00 Most Ridcolous + 22:00 CC Zap

(ch. 128) 21:00 Most Ridcolous + 22:00 CC Zap MTV (ch. 131) 8:55 pm Ex on the Beach Italia + Ex on the Beach Italia What Happened Next

(ch. 131) 8:55 pm Ex on the Beach Italia + Ex on the Beach Italia What Happened Next Red shrimp (ch. 132) 9:00 pm At Simo’s house + 9:30 pm My pizza is a journey

(ch. 132) 9:00 pm At Simo’s house + 9:30 pm My pizza is a journey Sky Sport One 21:00 Liverpool – Milan

21:00 Liverpool – Milan Sky Sport Football 21:00 Atletico Madrid – Porto

Complete programming Rai, Mediaset, Sky, Discovery

Movies, TV series, Documentaries always available in streaming on Netflix, Amazon, TIMVISION, NowTV / SkyOnDemand, Infinity

– Commercial break –