TV Guide Wednesday 15 September 2021 tonight’s programs on TV today

– Commercial break –
TV Guide Wednesday 15 September 2021
What’s on TV tonight on the top 9 channels? and on Sky? The TV Guide Wednesday 15 September 2021 to prime time programs with a rerun of Il Commissario Montalbano on Rai 1, Accordi e Disaccordi restarts on Nove. The guide is then divided by genres: Free and Pay TV Series, Free and Pay Movies and finally Entertainment and Sports.
Rai 1
18:45 Chain reaction
8:00 pm Tg1
20:30 The usual unknown
21:25 Inspector Montalbano – Angelica’s smile
23:35 Door to door
23:50Tg1
23:55 Door to door
Rai 2
18.50 A million little things 1 × 15 1st Tv
19:40 NCIS New Orleans 4 × 07
20:30 Tg2
21:05 Tg2 Post
21:20 Midnight Sun – Midnight Sun
A teenager who cannot expose herself to the rays of the sun falls in love with the boy of her dreams in return, but struggles to reveal her illness to the young man fearing leaving her. 23:00 Vitalia – At the origins of the party
23:00 Vitalia – At the origins of the party
Rai 3
8:00 pm Blob
20:20 Via dei Matti n.0
20:45 A place at the Sole 1a Tv
21:20 Who has seen?
00:00 Night Line
Channel 5
18:50 Free fall
8:00 pm Tg5
20:45 Paperissima Sprint
21:25 Suddenly Family – Instructions not included
Omar Sy (“Almost Friends”) in the role of Samuel, an eternal teenager who one day receives a little girl from an ex-girlfriend: his daughter
23:50 X-Style
Italy 1
19:30 CSI 10
20:30 NCIS 2
21:20 Baywatch
Film adaptation of the US TV series of the same name, with D. Johnson and Z. Efron. Mitch and Matt will have to stop the ambitions of an oil tycoon
23:50 Naked and Happy
Paul Rudd and Jennifer Aniston as a couple leaving New York for Atlanta. During the trip they come across a community that practices nudism
Network 4
19:40 Love storm 1st Tv
20:30 Tonight Italy – Info
21:25 White Zone
00:40 It’s easy to say love
Enrico is 30 years old, works occasionally and spends his time at the bar with friends. His life changes when his girlfriend leaves him.
La7
7:00 pm The Good Wife
8:00 pm Tg La7
20:30 Half past eight
21:15 Gandhi
The life and political commitment of Gandhi, who promoted non-violence and civil disobedience, accompanying India to independence from English rule
00:45 Tg La7
Tv8 (Sky 121)
19:30 Rich Plate – Alessandro Borghese
20:25 Guess My Age 1st tv
21:30 X Factor People – 10 years of auditions
23:45 Masterchef Italy 10 × 05-06
Nine (Sky 149)
19:20 Hells Kitchen
20:20 Deal with It 1atv
21:30 Agreements and Disagreements
23:00 Beyond the victory
TV series and movies on TV TV Guide Wednesday 15 September 2021
The TV series in the clear
- Yellow (ch. 38 dtt and Tivùsat 167 Sky) 9 pm Unforgettable 3 × 05-06
- Top Crime (ch. 39 dtt and TivùSat 168 Sky) at 21:10 Law & Order: SVU 20 × 23-24
- Italy 2 (ch. 66 dtt 16 TivùSat 175 Sky) at 21:10 Fire Force 1 × 06-07-08-09-10
The TV Series on Sky / Premium Channels
- Sky Atlantic (ch. 109 sat and 455 dtt pay) at 9.15 pm True Detective 3 × 05-06
- Sky Series (ch. 112) 9.15 pm Gold Digger 1 × 03-04 1st Tv
- Sky Investigation (ch. 114) 9.15 pm Bull 1 × 21
- Fox (ch. 116) at 21:00 The Good Doctor 2 × 10-11-12
- PremiumCrime (ch. 118 sat 460 dtt pay) at 9.15 pm Major Crimes 4 × 21-22
- Premium Stories (ch 126) at 9.15 pm Katy Keene 1 × 01-02
- Premium Action (ch 128) 9.15 pm The 100 4 × 05-06
If you are looking for streaming TV series, here you will find our catalogs by platform:
- Click here for the Netflix catalog;
- Click here for the Prime Video catalog
- Click here for the Apple Tv + catalog
- Click here for the StarzPlay catalog
- Click here for the Infinity catalog
- Click here for the TIMVISION catalog
- Click here for the Sky Box Sets and NowTV catalog
- Click here for the Disney + catalog
Free-to-air movies
20 (ch 20 and TivùSat 151 Sky) at 21:10 Critical decision
A 747 bound for Washington is hijacked by a terrorist whose real intent is to detonate a lethal load of nerve gas on the city.
Rai 4 (ch. 21 dtt – 10 TivùSat) at 21:20 The reign of fire
2020: awakened from a millenary hibernation, dragons have conquered the Earth destroying all forms of civilization. In Britain, a small group of survivors are challenged to go on the counterattack.
Iris (ch. 22 dtt, 11 Tivùsat 325 Sky) at 21:10 Ocean’s Eleven Play your game
First film in the Steven Soderbergh trilogy with George Clooney, Brad Pitt, Julia Roberts and Matt Damon struggling with a pharaonic robbery.
Rai Movie (call 24 dtt 14 TivùSat) at 21:10 How Much Enough
Arturo is a chef who is assigned to social services to serve a sentence. While teaching a cooking class for autistic children, he meets Guido, a promising chef with Asperger’s syndrome. The man is inspired by the boy’s talent and helps him to give his best
Rai Premium (ch. 25 dtt 15 TivùSat) at 21:20 For the love of Daisy
Kelsey, a cynical divorce mediator, takes care of a client’s dog and therefore also knows the vet.
Sky (ch. 26 dtt 19 Tivùsat 156 Sky) at 21:10 Mega Fault – The Earth is shaking
Disaster Night Cycle – West Virginia. After discovering a deep fault in the earth’s crust, a researcher and a miner try to avoid a catastrophe
Paramount Network (ch. 27 dtt and Tivùsat 158 Sky) at 21:10 Cassandre The wrong note
Lucas Marceau is found dead in the mountains and his wife is dying after attempting suicide. The case seems to be solved immediately when one of his students accuses himself of the murder
La5 (ch.30 dtt 12 Tivùsat 159 Sky) at 21:10 Pitch PerfectBeca is in her freshman year of college, but dreams of becoming a successful DJ. Join a team of a cappella singers, led by Aubrey.
Cine 34 (ch. 34 dtt and Tivùsat 327 Sky) at 21:10 The journey is immature
Sequel to the blockbuster film “Immaturi”. After high school, the group of friends, including R. Bova, R. Memphis and A. Angiolini, take a vacation
Spike (ch. 49 dtt 26 Tivusat 169 Sky) at 21:30 The Rendezvous Deadly Prophecy
Rachel travels to Jordan to identify the body of her brother, found dead in the desert. While investigating the murder, she is chased by members of a religious sect
Pay Sky / Premium movies
the F (ch. 135) at 21:10 Loveless
Nominated for Best Foreign Film at the 2018 Oscars, it is the story of a couple back from a bitter divorce who must face the disappearance of their 12-year-old son.
Cinema One (ch. 301) 9.15 pm The rite of the witches
Teen movie fantasy by Blumhouse with Michelle Monaghan and David Duchovny. Bullied in the new school, a girl finds the comfort of 3 peers who introduce her to the magical arts (USA 2020)
Cinema Two (ch. 302) 9.15 pm The Viceroy’s palace
Gillian Anderson in a historical drama. In 1947, after centuries of British rule, India is preparing to become independent in a climate of ethnic and religious contrasts (GBR 2017)
Cinema Collection (ch. 303) at 21:00 Hard Kill
Action with Bruce Willis and Jesse Metcalfe. A wealthy tech manager relies on a group of mercenaries to free his daughter from the clutches of terrorists (USA 2020)
Cinema Family (ch. 304) at 21:00 Stuart Little A good Mickey Mouse
Hit comedy starring Hugh Laurie and Geena Davis. A little mouse becomes the mascot of the Little family, unleashing the anger of the cat who will try in every way to get rid of it (GER / USA 1999)
Cinema Action (ch. 305) at 21:00 US Marshals Hunt relentlessly
Action thriller starring Tommy Lee Jones, Wesley Snipes and Robert Downey Jr. A runaway prisoner wrongly accused of murder discovers he is at the center of a conspiracy (USA 1998)
Suspenseful cinema (ch. 306) at 21:00 Hostage
Willem Dafoe and Robert Redford in a thriller based on a true story. The quiet life of a businessman turns into a nightmare when he is kidnapped by his former partner (USA / GER 2004)
Romance cinema (ch. 307) at 21:00 That awkward moment
Funny comedy with Zac Efron. Three friends make a pact and vow to remain single, but each of them will succumb to the temptations of the Big Apple … unbeknownst to the others (USA 2014)
Cinema Drama (ch. 308) at 21:00 Picciridda With your feet in the sand
From the novel by Catena Fiorello, the acclaimed first work by Paolo Licata. Favignana, 1960s: entrusted to her grandmother by her emigrant parents, Lucia grows up in a harsh and uncompromising reality (ITA 2019)
Comedy cinema (ch. 309) at 21:00 I go to Havana
Italians abroad in an exotic comedy with Enrico Brignano and Francesco Pannofino. In Cuba to bring his missing brother home, Fedele will be kidnapped by the beauty of the place (ITA 2011)
Premium Cinema 1 9.15 pm Godzilla II King of the Monsters
Spectacular second chapter of the new saga dedicated to “Godzilla”. Giant monsters Mothra, Rodan, King Ghidorah compete for supremacy.
Premium Cinema 2 9.15 pm Dr. Knock
Adaptation of a theatrical classic from beyond the Alps. Omar Sy is a doctor who diagnoses unfortunate patients with imaginary ailments.
Premium Cinema 3 9.15 pm Tomorrow is another day
A touching comedy about the sense of friendship, with M. Giallini and V. Mastandrea. Tommaso returns to Rome for four days when he discovers that Giuliano is seriously ill
TV Guide Wednesday 15 September 2021 – Shows, Sports and documentaries
- Rai 5 (ch. 23 dtt 13 TivùSat) 9.15 pm Cavalleria Rusticana (Arena di Verona)
- Tv2000 (ch. 28 dtt TivùSat 18 157 Sky) 9:40 pm Journey of the Pope
- Real Time (ch. 31 dtt and TivùSat 160 Sky) at 21:20 D’amore e agreement Vip 1st Tv
- Focus (ch 35 dtt 60 Tivùsat 414 Sky) 9.15 pm Big cats the rulers of the earth 1st tv
- DMax (ch. 52 dtt, 28 TivùSat 170 Sky) 9:25 pm A family out of this world 1st Tv
- Mediaset Extra (ch. 55 dtt 17 Tivùsat 163 Sky) Big Brother Vip
- Sky One (ch. 108 Sat and 455 dtt pay) 9.30 pm Wedding at Prima Vista Australia 7 × 35-36 1a Tv
- Sky Art (ch 120/400 sat) 9.15 pm Falling for Stradivari
- Sky Documentaries (ch. 122/402) 9.15 pm The Chernobyl conspiracy – The Russian Woodpecker
- Sky Nature (ch. 124/404) 9.15 pm Extraordinary work dogs
- Blaze (ch. 124) 9:00 pm Mountain Men
- Comedy Central (ch. 128) 21:00 Most Ridcolous + 22:00 CC Zap
- MTV (ch. 131) 8:55 pm Ex on the Beach Italia + Ex on the Beach Italia What Happened Next
- Red shrimp (ch. 132) 9:00 pm At Simo’s house + 9:30 pm My pizza is a journey
- Sky Sport One 21:00 Liverpool – Milan
- Sky Sport Football 21:00 Atletico Madrid – Porto
Complete programming Rai, Mediaset, Sky, Discovery
Movies, TV series, Documentaries always available in streaming on Netflix, Amazon, TIMVISION, NowTV / SkyOnDemand, Infinity
– Commercial break –