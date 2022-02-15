TV Guide Wednesday 16 February 2022 tonight’s programs on TV today





TV Guide Wednesday 16 February 2022

The TV Guide of Wednesday 16 February 2022 it has a first part with the programs of the first 9 channels of the remote control, followed by a thematic space with the TV series broadcast tonight in free or pay and with films. Tonight on TV on Canale 5 the first of the two episodes of the Michelle Impossible show, on Rai 1 the film I was at war but I didn’t know, on Rai 2 The Good Doctor and The Resident, Le Iene and Italia’s Got Talent continue.

Rai 1

18:45 The legacy

8:00 pm Tg1

20:35 Usual Unknowns

21:25 I was in the war but I didn’t know it 1st Tv

Milan, late 1970s, the jeweler Pierluigi Torregiani is having dinner in a restaurant when some criminals break in to rob the diners. During the robbery one of them threatens Torregiani’s daughter, Marisa, pointing a gun at her. In an attempt to disarm him, Torregiani is knocked down by the robber. A few gunshots are fired and one of the bandits is killed. He was not the jeweler who fired the gun he always has with him, but many newspapers accuse him of being a bourgeois executioner. The political tension of the time made him a perfect target for the PACs, a group of terrorists led by Cesare Battisti, who identified him as a culprit to be punished …

23:30 Door to door (23:45 Tg1)

Rai 2

18.50 Blue circles

19:40 911 3 × 06

20:30 Tg2

21:05 Tg2 Post

21:20 The Good Doctor 5 × 06 1st Tv

22:10 The Resident 4 × 06 1st Tv

23:00 Restart



Rai 3

8:00 pm Blob

20:20 What happens?

20:45 A place at the Sole 1a Tv

21:20 Who has seen?

00:00 Night Line

Channel 5

18:50 Come on another one

8:00 pm Tg5

20:35 Strip the news

21:45 Michelle Impossible

00:30 Tg5



Italy 1

18:30 Open Studio

19:30 CSI Miami 3

20:30 NCIS 9

21:20 Hyenas

01:10 Good or Bad



Network 4

19:40 Love storm 1st Tv

20:30 Italy tonight

21:25 Countercurrent

00:55 The heart is commanded

Lorenza, 30 years old and single, decides to take a “rented” boyfriend, Riccardo, who, being in an economic crisis, accepts

La7

18:00 Lie to me

8:00 pm Tg La7

20:30 On air

21:15 Atlantis – Clean Hands

Tv8 (Sky 121)

19:15 4 Restaurants

20:25 Guess My Age The challenge

21:30 4 hotels 4 × 06 Glamping 1st Tv + 4 × 05 Lecce

Nine (Sky 149)

7:00 pm Little Big Italy

20:20 Don’t Forget the Lyrics

21:30 What Women Want

Nick Marshall is a successful advertiser, but his certainties take an unexpected halt when a new colleague blows him the job of creative director. Thanks to an accident, however, Nick acquires a gift: reading the minds of women.

23:55 Change Wife

TV series and movies on TV TV Guide Wednesday 16 February 2022

The TV series in the clear

Rai Premium (ch. 25 dtt 15 TivùSat) at 21:20 The brilliant friend 3 × 03-04

(ch. 25 dtt 15 TivùSat) at 21:20 The brilliant friend 3 × 03-04 Yellow (ch. 38 dtt and Tivùsat 167 Sky) 9 pm Tandem 1st Tv

(ch. 38 dtt and Tivùsat 167 Sky) 9 pm Tandem 1st Tv Top Crime (ch. 39 dtt and TivùSat 168 Sky) at 21:10 All Rise 2 × 09-10 1a Tv

(ch. 39 dtt and TivùSat 168 Sky) at 21:10 All Rise 2 × 09-10 1a Tv Italy 2 (ch. 49 dtt 16 TivùSat 175 Sky) at 21:10 Captain Harlock 2

The TV Series on Sky / Premium Channels

Sky Atlantic (ch. 109 sat and 455 dtt pay) at 9.15 pm Fargo 4 × 07-08

(ch. 109 sat and 455 dtt pay) at 9.15 pm 4 × 07-08 Sky Series (ch. 112) 9.15 pm Tell me A story 2 × 03-04

(ch. 112) 9.15 pm 2 × 03-04 Sky Investigation (ch. 114) 9.15 pm Bull 3 × 17-18

(ch. 114) 9.15 pm 3 × 17-18 Fox (ch. 116) at 21:00 The man of the house 9 × 02-03-04-05

If you are looking for streaming TV series, here you will find our catalogs by platform:

Click here for the Netflix catalog; Here for the Prime Video catalog The Apple Tv + catalog Click here for the StarzPlay catalog The Infinity catalog Click here for the TIMVISION catalog Here for the Sky Box Sets and NowTV catalog Click here for the Disney + catalog

Free-to-air movies

20 (ch 20 and TivùSat 151 Sky) at 21:10 Escape to the future – 2030

Sci-fi thriller with Nicolas Cage. A government agency exiles members of the company deemed unproductive. A man will do everything to prevent it.

Rai 4 (ch. 21 dtt – 10 TivùSat) at 21:20 Curve – Deadly pitfall

Traveling alone by car to join some friends, young Mallory gives a ride to a stranger who soon turns out to be a dangerous psychopath.

Iris (ch. 22 dtt, 11 Tivùsat 325 Sky) at 21:10 Lost civilization

The true story of explorer Percy Fawcett who explored the regions of the Amazon rainforest in search of an ancient civilization

Rai Movie (call 24 dtt 14 TivùSat) at 21:10 The last will be last

Luciana is a young woman who, after finally getting pregnant, loses her job. Antonio, a fifty-year-old policeman, is transferred following an accident in which a colleague of his was killed. Their paths cross when the woman, overburdened with expenses and desperate for having discovered the betrayal of her companion Stefano, comes to threaten the chief of staff with a gun.

Sky (ch. 26 dtt 19 Tivùsat 156 Sky) at 21:10 Dark Storm

A group of scientists working on a secret military base, studying dark matter samples, makes an extraordinary discovery. A very sophisticated machine is built capable of modifying the molecular structure of matter, but something goes wrong causing the escape of some toxic substances. One of the scientists working on the project thus acquires superhuman powers that allow him to control meteorological phenomena

TwentySeven (ch. 27 dtt 158 ​​Sky) at 21:10 The Nutty Professor

Esteemed Professor Klump, Eddie Murphy, is plagued with obesity. To solve this problem, he invents a formula.

La5 (ch.30 dtt 12 Tivùsat 159 Sky) at 21:20 My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2

The intrusive Portokalos family returns with another, this time unexpected, big fat Greek wedding.

Cine 34 (ch. 34 dtt and Tivùsat 327 Sky) at 21:10 The prize

Road movie with a prominent cast, directed and interpreted by A. Gassmann, who focuses on complex family dynamics.

Pay Sky / Premium movies

Cinema One (ch. 301) 9.15 pm Karim Code

Karim, after years spent in a war-torn Syria, decides to return to Italy, to finally put his terrible experiences behind him, and regain his life. But to do that, he has to pay a very high price

Cinema Two (ch. 302) 9.15 pm Correspondence

A young university student spends her free time as a stunt double for television and film. She likes to open her eyes after each death. She makes her invincible, or perhaps helps her to exorcise an ancient sense of guilt. One day the astrophysics professor she is deeply in love with seems to vanish into thin air. Further the man begins to send her messages at every moment of the day.

Cinema Collection (ch. 303) at 21:00 A question of Karma

Giacomo is the heir of a very rich industrial family, the loss of his father leads him to approach esotericism and he is convinced that the deceased parent has reincarnated in the body of Mario.

Cinema Family (ch. 304) at 21:00 Liar Liar

A successful lawyer, prone to lies, finds himself in serious difficulty by magic the wish of his son comes true who, disappointed by the broken promises, obtains that for one day the father can no longer tell lies.

Cinema Action (ch. 305) at 21:00 Lara Croft Tomb Raider

Film adaptation of the popular video game: a virtual heroine in search of ancient artifacts that can control time.

Suspenseful cinema (ch. 306) at 21:00 Perfume Story of a murderer

In eighteenth-century France, a man with an extraordinary sense of smell is looking for the perfect perfume, whatever the cost. A trail of infamy and blood follows his glorious career.

Romance cinema (ch. 307) at 21:00 Endless

A man dies as a result of a car accident and finds himself stuck in limbo, but crosses the boundaries dictated by death and life to reconnect with the woman he loves.

Cinema Drama (ch. 308) at 21:00 Forrest Gump

Sitting on the bench at the bus stop in Savannah, Forrest Gump talks in a slow voice about his incredible life and the mental and physical problems he has been carrying with him since birth.

Comedy cinema (ch. 309) at 21:00 The end of the world

Twenty years after trying to complete an epic pub crawl, five friends reunite to try again. Led by the eternal teenager Gary, the group returns to the city that gave them their birthplace.

TV Guide Wednesday 16 February 2022 – Shows, Sports and documentaries

Rai 5 (ch. 23 dtt 13 TivùSat) 9.15 pm A midsummer night’s dream

(ch. 23 dtt 13 TivùSat) 9.15 pm A midsummer night’s dream Real Time (ch. 31 dtt and TivùSat 160 Sky) 9.30 pm Wedding at Prima Vista Italia 5 × 01-02 1st tv

(ch. 31 dtt and TivùSat 160 Sky) 9.30 pm Wedding at Prima Vista Italia 5 × 01-02 1st tv Focus (ch 35 dtt 60 Tivùsat 414 Sky) 9.15 pm Wild Romania 1st Tv

(ch 35 dtt 60 Tivùsat 414 Sky) 9.15 pm Wild Romania 1st Tv DMax (ch. 52 dtt, 28 TivùSat 170 Sky) at 21:25 Life Below Zero 1st Tv

(ch. 52 dtt, 28 TivùSat 170 Sky) at 21:25 Life Below Zero 1st Tv Mediaset Extra (ch. 55 dtt 17 Tivùsat 163 Sky) Big Brother Vip

(ch. 55 dtt 17 Tivùsat 163 Sky) Big Brother Vip Sky One (ch. 108 Sat and 455 dtt pay) 9.15 pm Italia’s Got Talent 2022 7 × 04 1a Tv

(ch. 108 Sat and 455 dtt pay) 9.15 pm Italia’s Got Talent 2022 7 × 04 1a Tv Sky Art (ch 120/400 sat) 9.15 pm Amy Winehouse – Intimate Portrait

(ch 120/400 sat) 9.15 pm Amy Winehouse – Intimate Portrait Sky Documentaries (ch. 122/402) 9.15 pm Cuba Story of a revolution

(ch. 122/402) 9.15 pm Cuba Story of a revolution Sky Nature (ch. 124/404) 9.15 pm Wild Brazil

(ch. 124/404) 9.15 pm Wild Brazil Blaze (ch. 124) at 21:00 Ghost Hunters

(ch. 124) at 21:00 Ghost Hunters Comedy Central (ch. 128) 9:00 pm Zelig C Lab

(ch. 128) 9:00 pm Zelig C Lab MTV (ch. 131) at 21:05 MTV Cribs Italia 1st tv

(ch. 131) at 21:05 MTV Cribs Italia 1st tv Red shrimp (ch. 132) 9.00 pm My Sardinia

(ch. 132) 9.00 pm My Sardinia Sky Sport One 21:00 Salzburg – Bayern Munich

Complete programming Rai, Mediaset, Sky, Discovery

Films, Tv Series, Documentaries always available in streaming on Netflix, Amazon, TIMVISION, NowTV / SkyOnDemand, Infinity

