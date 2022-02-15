TV Guide Wednesday 16 February 2022 tonight’s programs on TV today

– Advertising –
TV Guide Wednesday 16 February 2022
The TV Guide of Wednesday 16 February 2022 it has a first part with the programs of the first 9 channels of the remote control, followed by a thematic space with the TV series broadcast tonight in free or pay and with films. Tonight on TV on Canale 5 the first of the two episodes of the Michelle Impossible show, on Rai 1 the film I was at war but I didn’t know, on Rai 2 The Good Doctor and The Resident, Le Iene and Italia’s Got Talent continue.
Rai 1
18:45 The legacy
8:00 pm Tg1
20:35 Usual Unknowns
21:25 I was in the war but I didn’t know it 1st Tv
Milan, late 1970s, the jeweler Pierluigi Torregiani is having dinner in a restaurant when some criminals break in to rob the diners. During the robbery one of them threatens Torregiani’s daughter, Marisa, pointing a gun at her. In an attempt to disarm him, Torregiani is knocked down by the robber. A few gunshots are fired and one of the bandits is killed. He was not the jeweler who fired the gun he always has with him, but many newspapers accuse him of being a bourgeois executioner. The political tension of the time made him a perfect target for the PACs, a group of terrorists led by Cesare Battisti, who identified him as a culprit to be punished …
23:30 Door to door (23:45 Tg1)
Rai 2
18.50 Blue circles
19:40 911 3 × 06
20:30 Tg2
21:05 Tg2 Post
21:20 The Good Doctor 5 × 06 1st Tv
22:10 The Resident 4 × 06 1st Tv
23:00 Restart
Rai 3
8:00 pm Blob
20:20 What happens?
20:45 A place at the Sole 1a Tv
21:20 Who has seen?
00:00 Night Line
Channel 5
18:50 Come on another one
8:00 pm Tg5
20:35 Strip the news
21:45 Michelle Impossible
00:30 Tg5
Italy 1
18:30 Open Studio
19:30 CSI Miami 3
20:30 NCIS 9
21:20 Hyenas
01:10 Good or Bad
Network 4
19:40 Love storm 1st Tv
20:30 Italy tonight
21:25 Countercurrent
00:55 The heart is commanded
Lorenza, 30 years old and single, decides to take a “rented” boyfriend, Riccardo, who, being in an economic crisis, accepts
La7
18:00 Lie to me
8:00 pm Tg La7
20:30 On air
21:15 Atlantis – Clean Hands
Tv8 (Sky 121)
19:15 4 Restaurants
20:25 Guess My Age The challenge
21:30 4 hotels 4 × 06 Glamping 1st Tv + 4 × 05 Lecce
Nine (Sky 149)
7:00 pm Little Big Italy
20:20 Don’t Forget the Lyrics
21:30 What Women Want
Nick Marshall is a successful advertiser, but his certainties take an unexpected halt when a new colleague blows him the job of creative director. Thanks to an accident, however, Nick acquires a gift: reading the minds of women.
23:55 Change Wife
TV series and movies on TV TV Guide Wednesday 16 February 2022
The TV series in the clear
- Rai Premium (ch. 25 dtt 15 TivùSat) at 21:20 The brilliant friend 3 × 03-04
- Yellow (ch. 38 dtt and Tivùsat 167 Sky) 9 pm Tandem 1st Tv
- Top Crime (ch. 39 dtt and TivùSat 168 Sky) at 21:10 All Rise 2 × 09-10 1a Tv
- Italy 2 (ch. 49 dtt 16 TivùSat 175 Sky) at 21:10 Captain Harlock 2
The TV Series on Sky / Premium Channels
- Sky Atlantic (ch. 109 sat and 455 dtt pay) at 9.15 pm Fargo 4 × 07-08
- Sky Series (ch. 112) 9.15 pm Tell me A story 2 × 03-04
- Sky Investigation (ch. 114) 9.15 pm Bull 3 × 17-18
- Fox (ch. 116) at 21:00 The man of the house 9 × 02-03-04-05
If you are looking for streaming TV series, here you will find our catalogs by platform:
- Click here for the Netflix catalog;
- Here for the Prime Video catalog
- The Apple Tv + catalog
- Click here for the StarzPlay catalog
- The Infinity catalog
- Click here for the TIMVISION catalog
- Here for the Sky Box Sets and NowTV catalog
- Click here for the Disney + catalog
Free-to-air movies
20 (ch 20 and TivùSat 151 Sky) at 21:10 Escape to the future – 2030
Sci-fi thriller with Nicolas Cage. A government agency exiles members of the company deemed unproductive. A man will do everything to prevent it.
Rai 4 (ch. 21 dtt – 10 TivùSat) at 21:20 Curve – Deadly pitfall
Traveling alone by car to join some friends, young Mallory gives a ride to a stranger who soon turns out to be a dangerous psychopath.
Iris (ch. 22 dtt, 11 Tivùsat 325 Sky) at 21:10 Lost civilization
The true story of explorer Percy Fawcett who explored the regions of the Amazon rainforest in search of an ancient civilization
Rai Movie (call 24 dtt 14 TivùSat) at 21:10 The last will be last
Luciana is a young woman who, after finally getting pregnant, loses her job. Antonio, a fifty-year-old policeman, is transferred following an accident in which a colleague of his was killed. Their paths cross when the woman, overburdened with expenses and desperate for having discovered the betrayal of her companion Stefano, comes to threaten the chief of staff with a gun.
Sky (ch. 26 dtt 19 Tivùsat 156 Sky) at 21:10 Dark Storm
A group of scientists working on a secret military base, studying dark matter samples, makes an extraordinary discovery. A very sophisticated machine is built capable of modifying the molecular structure of matter, but something goes wrong causing the escape of some toxic substances. One of the scientists working on the project thus acquires superhuman powers that allow him to control meteorological phenomena
TwentySeven (ch. 27 dtt 158 Sky) at 21:10 The Nutty Professor
Esteemed Professor Klump, Eddie Murphy, is plagued with obesity. To solve this problem, he invents a formula.
La5 (ch.30 dtt 12 Tivùsat 159 Sky) at 21:20 My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2
The intrusive Portokalos family returns with another, this time unexpected, big fat Greek wedding.
Cine 34 (ch. 34 dtt and Tivùsat 327 Sky) at 21:10 The prize
Road movie with a prominent cast, directed and interpreted by A. Gassmann, who focuses on complex family dynamics.
Pay Sky / Premium movies
Cinema One (ch. 301) 9.15 pm Karim Code
Karim, after years spent in a war-torn Syria, decides to return to Italy, to finally put his terrible experiences behind him, and regain his life. But to do that, he has to pay a very high price
Cinema Two (ch. 302) 9.15 pm Correspondence
A young university student spends her free time as a stunt double for television and film. She likes to open her eyes after each death. She makes her invincible, or perhaps helps her to exorcise an ancient sense of guilt. One day the astrophysics professor she is deeply in love with seems to vanish into thin air. Further the man begins to send her messages at every moment of the day.
Cinema Collection (ch. 303) at 21:00 A question of Karma
Giacomo is the heir of a very rich industrial family, the loss of his father leads him to approach esotericism and he is convinced that the deceased parent has reincarnated in the body of Mario.
Cinema Family (ch. 304) at 21:00 Liar Liar
A successful lawyer, prone to lies, finds himself in serious difficulty by magic the wish of his son comes true who, disappointed by the broken promises, obtains that for one day the father can no longer tell lies.
Cinema Action (ch. 305) at 21:00 Lara Croft Tomb Raider
Film adaptation of the popular video game: a virtual heroine in search of ancient artifacts that can control time.
Suspenseful cinema (ch. 306) at 21:00 Perfume Story of a murderer
In eighteenth-century France, a man with an extraordinary sense of smell is looking for the perfect perfume, whatever the cost. A trail of infamy and blood follows his glorious career.
Romance cinema (ch. 307) at 21:00 Endless
A man dies as a result of a car accident and finds himself stuck in limbo, but crosses the boundaries dictated by death and life to reconnect with the woman he loves.
Cinema Drama (ch. 308) at 21:00 Forrest Gump
Sitting on the bench at the bus stop in Savannah, Forrest Gump talks in a slow voice about his incredible life and the mental and physical problems he has been carrying with him since birth.
Comedy cinema (ch. 309) at 21:00 The end of the world
Twenty years after trying to complete an epic pub crawl, five friends reunite to try again. Led by the eternal teenager Gary, the group returns to the city that gave them their birthplace.
TV Guide Wednesday 16 February 2022 – Shows, Sports and documentaries
- Rai 5 (ch. 23 dtt 13 TivùSat) 9.15 pm A midsummer night’s dream
- Real Time (ch. 31 dtt and TivùSat 160 Sky) 9.30 pm Wedding at Prima Vista Italia 5 × 01-02 1st tv
- Focus (ch 35 dtt 60 Tivùsat 414 Sky) 9.15 pm Wild Romania 1st Tv
- DMax (ch. 52 dtt, 28 TivùSat 170 Sky) at 21:25 Life Below Zero 1st Tv
- Mediaset Extra (ch. 55 dtt 17 Tivùsat 163 Sky) Big Brother Vip
- Sky One (ch. 108 Sat and 455 dtt pay) 9.15 pm Italia’s Got Talent 2022 7 × 04 1a Tv
- Sky Art (ch 120/400 sat) 9.15 pm Amy Winehouse – Intimate Portrait
- Sky Documentaries (ch. 122/402) 9.15 pm Cuba Story of a revolution
- Sky Nature (ch. 124/404) 9.15 pm Wild Brazil
- Blaze (ch. 124) at 21:00 Ghost Hunters
- Comedy Central (ch. 128) 9:00 pm Zelig C Lab
- MTV (ch. 131) at 21:05 MTV Cribs Italia 1st tv
- Red shrimp (ch. 132) 9.00 pm My Sardinia
- Sky Sport One 21:00 Salzburg – Bayern Munich
Complete programming Rai, Mediaset, Sky, Discovery
Films, Tv Series, Documentaries always available in streaming on Netflix, Amazon, TIMVISION, NowTV / SkyOnDemand, Infinity
– Advertising –