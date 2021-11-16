TV Guide Wednesday 17 November 2021 tonight’s programs on TV today





TV Guide Wednesday 17 November

The TV Guide of Wednesday 17 November 2021 it has a first part with the programs of the first 9 channels of the remote control, followed by a thematic space with the TV series broadcast tonight in free or pay and with films. Tonight on TV on Canale 5 the fiction Story of a Perbene family continues, on Rai 1 the Unicef ​​Prodigi show, on Rai 2 the “fiction Wednesday” continues with the second season of Mare Fuori.

Rai 1

18:45 The legacy

8:00 pm Tg1

20:30 Usual Unknowns

21:25 Prodigies Music is life

00:05 Door to door (in the middle of Tg1 5 minutes)



Rai 2

18.50 Blue Bloods

19:40 NCIS Los Angeles 9 × 22

20:30 Tg2

21:05 Tg2 Post

21:20 Sea Out 2 × 01-02

23:30 Restart



Rai 3

8:00 pm Blob

20:20 What happens?

20:45 A place at the Sole 1a Tv

21:20 Who has seen?

00:00 Night Line

Channel 5

18:50 Free fall

8:00 pm Tg5

20:45 Strip the news

21:45 Story of a decent family 1 × 02 1st tv

23:50 Maurizio Costanzo Show

Italy 1

19:30 CSI 13

20:30 NCIS 5

21:20 X Men Origins – Wolverine

Fourth chapter of the Marvel saga about the X-Men. Hugh Jackman is Wolverine and the film chronicles his violent past and meeting William Stryker

23:45 Dracula Untold

Desperate to stop the advance of the Turks, Prince Vlad will forever renounce his human nature and become a vampire

Network 4

19:40 Love storm 1st Tv

20:30 Tonight Italy – Info

21:25 White Zone

00:50 The man who wasn’t there

Magistrale noir with an exceptional cast and direction. Ed Crane, an unhappy barber, suspects his wife is having an affair.

La7

18:00 Ghost Whisperer

8:00 pm Tg La7

20:30 Half past eight

21:15 It is not the arena

1 o’clock Tg La7

Tv8 (Sky 121)

19:30 Rich Plate – Alessandro Borghese

20:25 Guess My Age

21:30 X Factor 15 third live 1st Tv Free

00:10 Maisano permit

Nine (Sky 149)

19:20 Cash or Trash

20:20 Deal with It 1atv

21:30 Agreements and Disagreements

23:00 Rocky 5

Rocky Balboa, recently retired from the boxing scene, is in financial trouble. To overcome the difficult moment, he begins to train a young promise.



TV series and movies on TV TV Guide Wednesday 17 November 2021

The TV series in the clear

Paramount Network (ch. 27 dtt and Tivùsat 158 ​​Sky) 9.10 pm The young inspector Morse

(ch. 27 dtt and Tivùsat 158 ​​Sky) 9.10 pm The young inspector Morse Yellow (ch. 38 dtt and Tivùsat 167 Sky) 9 pm Unforgettable 4 × 02-03

(ch. 38 dtt and Tivùsat 167 Sky) 9 pm Unforgettable 4 × 02-03 Top Crime (ch. 39 dtt and TivùSat 168 Sky) 9.10 pm All Rise 1 × 17 -18 1a Tv

(ch. 39 dtt and TivùSat 168 Sky) 9.10 pm All Rise 1 × 17 -18 1a Tv Spike (ch. 49 dtt 26 Tivusat 169 Sky) 9.30 pm Spartacus – The gods of the Arena

(ch. 49 dtt 26 Tivusat 169 Sky) 9.30 pm Spartacus – The gods of the Arena Italy 2 (ch. 66 dtt 16 TivùSat 175 Sky) at 21:10 One Piece 1 × 13-14-15

The TV Series on Sky / Premium Channels

Sky Atlantic (ch. 109 sat and 455 dtt pay) at 9.15 pm Dexter New Blood 1 × 02 1st Tv + Yellowjackets 1 × 01 1st Tv

(ch. 109 sat and 455 dtt pay) at 9.15 pm 1 × 02 1st Tv + 1 × 01 1st Tv Sky Series (ch. 112) 9.15 pm Gossip Girl 2021 1 × 05 1st Tv

(ch. 112) 9.15 pm 1 × 05 1st Tv Sky Investigation (ch. 114) 9.15 pm Bull 2 × 13-14

(ch. 114) 9.15 pm 2 × 13-14 Fox (ch. 116) at 21:00 Modern Family 11 × 05-06-07-08

(ch. 116) at 21:00 11 × 05-06-07-08 PremiumCrime (call 118 sat 460 dtt pay) at 9.15 pm Major Crimes 5 × 16-17

(call 118 sat 460 dtt pay) at 9.15 pm 5 × 16-17 Premium Stories (ch 126) at 9.15 pm Shameless 11 × 07-08

(ch 126) at 9.15 pm 11 × 07-08 Premium Action (ch 128) 9.15 pm The 100 5 × 09-10

If you are looking for streaming TV series, here you will find our catalogs by platform:

Click here for the Netflix catalog; Here for the Prime Video catalog The Apple Tv + catalog Click here for the StarzPlay catalog The Infinity catalog Click here for the TIMVISION catalog Here for the Sky Box Sets and NowTV catalog Click here for the Disney + catalog

Free-to-air movies

20 (ch 20 and TivùSat 151 Sky) at 21:10 Ticker

When a dangerous terrorist causes panic in the United States, a former policeman is called back to duty

Rai 4 (ch. 21 dtt – 10 TivùSat) at 21:20 Sputnik

Konstantin is the only survivor of returning from a space mission. Held under close observation at a Russian military base, the astronaut will soon reveal that he is infested with an alien parasite.

Iris (ch. 22 dtt, 11 Tivùsat 325 Sky) at 21:10 Unbroken

Film directed by A. Jolie about the true story of Louis Zamperini, an Olympic athlete who was captured and tortured by the Japanese during World War II

Rai Movie (call 24 dtt 14 TivùSat) at 21:10 Males against females

The struggle between the sexes in Italy today, with a cast that aligns the best of contemporary comedians.

Rai Premium (ch. 25 dtt 15 TivùSat) at 21:20 The river of life – Danube

Daniela Tannek lives in Vienna with her husband and daughter from whom she has hidden her Romanian origins. When a boy asks her to go to Romania to meet her brother, she agrees to leave with her family.

Sky (ch. 26 dtt 19 Tivùsat 156 Sky) at 21:10 The last hours of the earth

When a fragment of interstellar matter hits Earth, the consequences for our planet could be truly dramatic. A government scientist and a federal agent try to understand what is happening, discovering immediately that the Earth’s rotation is in danger of stopping. For the whole of humanity the only salvation, to escape an apocalyptic fate, is represented by a strange scientist and his old satellite system.



Tv2000 (ch. 28 dtt TivùSat 18 157 Sky) at 21:40 The Bible

La5 (ch.30 dtt 12 Tivùsat 159 Sky) at 21:10 Fallen

We have loved each other for thousands of years ”. Unjustly locked up in a reformatory, Luce is courted by 2 boys to whom she feels inexplicably linked. From the novel of the same name.

Cine 34 (ch. 34 dtt and Tivùsat 327 Sky) at 21:10 White Red and Verdone

A cult movie by Carlo Verdone. Three unforgettable masks and their vicissitudes, traveling across Italy to go to Rome to vote.

Pay Sky / Premium movies

the F (ch. 135) at 21:10 In another country

A young film student writes a screenplay about three French women traveling to a seaside town in South Korea.

Cinema One (ch. 301) 9.15 pm I quit when I want Ad Honorem

From the Rebibbia prison, the members of the gang led by Pietro Zinni devise a way to escape and stop Walter Mercurio’s plans. To accomplish the feat they are forced to ask an enemy for help.

Cinema Two (ch. 302) 9.15 pm Shiraz The city of roses 1st Tv

During the Iranian Revolution of 1979, Isacc Amin, a wealthy gemologist of Jewish origin, was captured by the guards of the revolutionaries and imprisoned, only to be released, but not before suffering horrible torture. He understands that everything is changing in Tehran, so he decides to reunite his family and flee his country to find peace and serenity.

Cinema Collection (ch. 303) at 21:00 Catinelle sun

When his son Nicolò receives a report card with flying colors, Checco, the father, is forced to keep faith with the promise made to give him a dream vacation. The problem is that the man, a salesman of vacuum cleaners in full crisis, cannot afford even a day at the beach. Leaving with the hope of selling some household appliances in Molise, the two find themselves at the home of Zoe, a very rich girl who lets them enter her world.

Cinema Family (ch. 304) at 21:00 In the end there is you

Calvin, a nineteen-year-old hypochondriac boy, befriends a teenager with a terminal illness and helps her make all the points on her quirky wish list.

Cinema Action (ch. 305) at 21:00 Transformers revenge of the fallen

Sam would like to go to college and have a normal life, but must instead stop the ancient Decepticons, who weren’t completely defeated.

Suspenseful cinema (ch. 306) at 21:00 Lawless

The Bondurant brothers from Franklin County, Virginia live in the Prohibition era and are considered to be legendary, almost immortal characters.

Romance cinema (ch. 307) at 21:00 Romantic misunderstandings

Kate is under pressure for being single: her boss considers her too independent and her mother wants her to be engaged. Thus, the young woman pretends to have a boyfriend in another city.

Cinema Drama (ch. 308) at 21:00 Go back to winning

Jack Cunningham, a former basketball phenomenon, finds himself one step away from doom, sparked by a dramatic loss, drowning in alcoholism. Until he is offered the chance to coach the basketball team.

Comedy cinema (ch. 309) at 21:00 Miss FBI Special Infiltrator

Gracie Hart, an FBI agent, ends up conflicting with her superiors when she takes action to rescue two friends kidnapped in Las Vegas.

Premium Cinema 1 9.15 pm Everest

Jake Gyllenhaal in an exciting film inspired by the events that characterized the attempt to reach the summit of the highest mountain in the world

Premium Cinema 2 9.15 pm All crazy about gold

Recently divorced, Finn and Tess, M. McConaughey and K. Hudson find themselves in spite of themselves collaborating in the search for a treasure called the “Dowry of the Queen”.

Premium Cinema 3 9.15 pm Wife and husband

Comedy about gender roles. Pierfrancesco Favino and Kasia Smutniak are two spouses at loggerheads, until an experiment makes them live in each other’s body



TV Guide Wednesday 17 November 2021 – Shows, Sports and documentaries

Rai 5 (ch. 23 dtt 13 TivùSat) 9.15 pm Muti Try Aida

(ch. 23 dtt 13 TivùSat) 9.15 pm Muti Try Aida Real Time (ch. 31 dtt and TivùSat 160 Sky) at 21:20 Beauty Bus

(ch. 31 dtt and TivùSat 160 Sky) at 21:20 Beauty Bus Focus (ch 35 dtt 60 Tivùsat 414 Sky) 9.15 pm Ferocious! 1st Tv

(ch 35 dtt 60 Tivùsat 414 Sky) 9.15 pm Ferocious! 1st Tv DMax (ch. 52 dtt, 28 TivùSat 170 Sky) 9:25 pm I go to live in the woods Raney Ranch 1a Tv

(ch. 52 dtt, 28 TivùSat 170 Sky) 9:25 pm I go to live in the woods Raney Ranch 1a Tv Mediaset Extra (ch. 55 dtt 17 Tivùsat 163 Sky) Big Brother Vip

(ch. 55 dtt 17 Tivùsat 163 Sky) Big Brother Vip Sky One (ch. 108 Sat and 455 dtt pay) 9.30 pm The Road to X Factor 1a Tv

(ch. 108 Sat and 455 dtt pay) 9.30 pm The Road to X Factor 1a Tv Sky Art (ch 120/400 sat) 9.15 pm 33 laps 1st tv

(ch 120/400 sat) 9.15 pm 33 laps 1st tv Sky Documentaries (ch. 122/402) 9.15 pm I Am Heat Ledeger

(ch. 122/402) 9.15 pm I Am Heat Ledeger Sky Nature (ch. 124/404) 9.15 pm Natural Castles + The Great Wild Lakes

(ch. 124/404) 9.15 pm Natural Castles + The Great Wild Lakes Blaze (ch. 124) 9:00 pm Battlebots: challenge to legends

(ch. 124) 9:00 pm Battlebots: challenge to legends Comedy Central (ch. 128) 9.00 pm Maurizio Battista – Choose a card

(ch. 128) 9.00 pm Maurizio Battista – Choose a card MTV (ch. 131) 8:55 pm Ex on the Beach Italia

(ch. 131) 8:55 pm Ex on the Beach Italia Red shrimp (ch. 132) 9.00 pm The wine on the plate 1st tv

Complete programming Rai, Mediaset, Sky, Discovery

Films, Tv Series, Documentaries always available in streaming on Netflix, Amazon, TIMVISION, NowTV / SkyOnDemand, Infinity

