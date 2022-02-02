TV Guide Wednesday 2 February 2022 tonight’s programs on TV today

– Advertising –
TV Guide Wednesday 2 February 2022
The TV Guide of Wednesday 2 February 2022 it has a first part with the programs of the first 9 channels of the remote control, followed by a thematic space with the TV series broadcast tonight in free or pay and with films. Tonight on TV on Rai 1 second evening of Sanremo 2022, on Rai 3 he won’t let go Who has seen it?
Rai 1
18:45 The legacy
8:00 pm Tg1
20:35 First Festival
20:45 Sanremo Festival 2022
Ends between 1:30 am and 2:00 am
Rai 2
18.50 Blue Bloods
19:40 911 2 × 14
20:30 Tg2
21:05 Tg2 Post
21:20 Replicas
Neuroscientist William Foster, in a desperate attempt to revive his wife and children who died in a car accident, attempts to clone their consciousness and sensitivity into some cutting-edge androids.
23:10 Automata
Year 2044. Man lives in an environment destined for desertification and lives with androids, which have two unalterable directives: they cannot endanger any form of life and they cannot alter themselves in any way. Insurance agent Jacq Vaucan, carrying out checks for ROC, a rapidly growing robotic company, comes into contact with a robot that breaks the rules in front of him by taking cover and thus discovers that someone had altered it.
Rai 3
8:00 pm Blob
20:20 Beauty generation
20:45 A place at the Sole 1a Tv
21:20 Who has seen?
00:00 Night Line
Channel 5
18:50 Come on another one
8:00 pm Tg5
20:35 Strip the news
21:45 A boss in the living room
North and South clash in bickering between Cristina and her brother Ciro, boss under house arrest.
23:40 How beautiful it is to make love
A sparkling comedy with C. Gerini and F. De Luigi, from the director of “Night before the exams”. A porn star rekindles the dormant passion in a couple in crisis
Italy 1
18:30 Open Studio
19:30 CSI Miami 2
20:30 NCIS 8
21:20 Two years of Covid – The Hyenas Present
00:20 Adult Beginners
A young entrepreneur, after a professional failure, moves in with his sister, who offers him to babysit his nephew.
Network 4
19:40 Love storm 1st Tv
20:30 Italy tonight
21:25 Inside the zona Bianca
00:55 Joan Lui
In a world devastated by violence, drugs, cars, “He” invites conversion to pacifism.
La7
18:00 Ghost Whisperer
8:00 pm Tg La7
20:30 On air
21:15 It is not the arena
Tv8 (Sky 121)
19:15 4 hotels
20:25 Guess My Age 1aTv
21:30 4 hotels
Nine (Sky 149)
7:00 pm Little Big Italy
20:20 Deal With It
21:30 Code Name Broken Arrow
Two military pilots, at war with each other, are racing against time to find dangerous nuclear weapons. The situation gets out of control when one of the two reveals a secret concerning a conspiracy.
23:35 Air Force One
On the return journey from Moscow, a group of Kazakh terrorists board the American presidential plane, demanding the release of a Russian general and threatening to kill a hostage every half hour if not.
TV series and movies on TV TV Guide Wednesday 2 February 2022
The TV series in the clear
- Rai Premium (ch. 25 dtt 15 TivùSat) at 21:20 Do not leave me 1 × 07-08
- Yellow (ch. 38 dtt and Tivùsat 167 Sky) 9 pm Inspector Barnaby
- Top Crime (ch. 39 dtt and TivùSat 168 Sky) at 21:10 All Rise 2 × 05-06 1a Tv
- Italy 2 (ch. 49 dtt 16 TivùSat 175 Sky) at 21:10 One Piece 14 × 23-24-25-26 1a Tv
The TV Series on Sky / Premium Channels
- Sky Atlantic (ch. 109 sat and 455 dtt pay) at 9.15 pm Fargo 4 × 03-04
- Sky Series (ch. 112) 9.15 pm Tell me A story Marathon 1st season
- Sky Investigation (ch. 114) 9.15 pm Bull 3 × 13-14
- Fox (ch. 116) at 21:00 The man of the house 8 × 07-08-09-10
Free-to-air movies
20 (ch 20 and TivùSat 151 Sky) at 21:10 Blood Red Riding Hood
On full moon nights, a werewolf terrorizes a small village where Valerie loves Peter, but is betrothed to wealthy Henry.
Rai 4 (ch. 21 dtt – 10 TivùSat) at 21:20 Savage Dog – The wild one
Indochina in 1959 is a lawless land controlled by criminal factions. Former boxing champion Martin Tilman ends up in hard labor at a labor camp where he becomes a celebrity in clandestine boxing matches run by corrupt officials. When Martin has to be released, however, someone will try to prevent him, unleashing the wrath of the fighter.
Iris (ch. 22 dtt, 11 Tivùsat 325 Sky) at 21:10 The Terminal
From a true story, with Tom Hanks. Due to a coup d’etat, Viktor Navorski’s passport is no longer valid and the man is blocked at JFK airport.
Rai Movie (call 24 dtt 14 TivùSat) at 21:10 Braveheart
Scotland, 1286. Widowed by the English, William Wallace struggles for the liberation of his people. Inspired by an epic by Harry the Blind.
Sky (ch. 26 dtt 19 Tivùsat 156 Sky) at 21:10 Earthquake 10.0
For the city of Los Angeles begins a period of darkness and terror, it will be tormented by a series of earthquakes. It will be the scientist Emily to theorize that a very strong earthquake will destroy the city causing everything to collapse in a chasm full of lava. Alongside the scientist will come a famous engineer: Jack, who works for an earthquake company. Together they will cross the whole city now in the process of destruction with the hope of moving the epicenter to a less populated area and thus being able to save the lives of millions of people.
TwentySeven (ch. 27 dtt 158 Sky) at 21:10 Breakfast Club
Teenage cross section that has now become a cult, describing the dreams and fears of generation X teenagers. The hit “Don’t you forget about me” is famous.
La5 (ch.30 dtt 12 Tivùsat 159 Sky) at 21:20 Magic Mike
The Academy Award-winning “Traffic” director directs Channing Tatum and Matthew McConaughey in a blockbuster film about the world of male striptease.
Cine 34 (ch. 34 dtt and Tivùsat 327 Sky) at 21:10 The nurse in the military ward
A singer pretends to be a nurse in a military psychiatric clinic to get her hands on precious paintings
Pay Sky / Premium movies
Cinema One (ch. 301) 9.15 pm Cross and delight
Two families clash and join forces in view of an unwelcome marriage to both, the one between the two fathers who, discovering their homosexuality, fall in love and decide to get married.
Cinema Two (ch. 302) 9.15 pm The Humbling – The last act
From a Philip Roth novel with Al Pacino, the story of a theater actor in crisis who finds a new reason to live in a girl
Cinema Collection (ch. 303) at 21:00 The big cold
Fifteen years after high school, seven friends from the sixties meet at the funeral of one of them and take stock of their lives.
Cinema Family (ch. 304) at 21:00 Adele and the riddle of the pharaoh
In order to save her sister, a writer goes to Egypt, in search of the mummy of a healer, but the misadventures unfold endlessly.
Cinema Action (ch. 305) at 21:00 Dracula Untold
Transylvania, 1462. Prince Vlad III of Wallachia decides to condemn his soul to the servitude of a demon to defeat the Ottoman Empire and thus defend his son and all his people.
Suspenseful cinema (ch. 306) at 21:00 The price of art
Nine translators get together to work on a secret manuscript. However, they soon find themselves in a nightmare when the first ten pages of the book are published online.
Romance cinema (ch. 307) at 21:00 The star’s assistant
Maggie wants to be a music producer, but for now she is the assistant to the famous singer Grace Davis, and she is overworked. Faced with an opportunity that could change both of their lives, Maggie and Grace end up cooperating together.
Cinema Drama (ch. 308) at 21:00 The wind that caresses the grass
Ireland, 1920. A doctor who is about to leave for London decides to participate in the resistance against the British occupation.
Comedy cinema (ch. 309) at 21:00 Aspiring widower
Alberto is an entrepreneur with no art or party whose best deal was marrying Susanna Almiraghi, a wealthy industrialist from Northern Italy. When the woman, tired of the man, has decided to get rid of her, a mysterious plane crash sees her disappear. The husband thus begins to manage business and to feel fulfilled, but the sweet spouse is not dead.
TV Guide Wednesday 2 February 2022 – Shows, Sports and documentaries
- Rai 5 (ch. 23 dtt 13 TivùSat) 9.15 pm Ballet Don Quixote
- Real Time (ch. 31 dtt and TivùSat 160 Sky) 9.30 pm 90 days to fall in love and then 1st tv
- Focus (ch 35 dtt 60 Tivùsat 414 Sky) 9.15 pm Wild Romania 1st Tv
- DMax (ch. 52 dtt, 28 TivùSat 170 Sky) at 21:25 Life Below Zero 1st Tv
- Mediaset Extra (ch. 55 dtt 17 Tivùsat 163 Sky) Big Brother Vip
- Sky One (ch. 108 Sat and 455 dtt pay) 9.15 pm Italia’s Got Talent 2022 The best of the first 2 episodes
- Sky Art (ch 120/400 sat) 9.15 pm Kings of the World – The Gipsy Kings
- Sky Documentaries (ch. 122/402) 9.15 pm The first breath
- Sky Nature (ch. 124/404) 9.15 pm Wild Brazil
- Blaze (ch. 124) at 21:00 Ghost Hunters
- Comedy Central (ch. 128) 9:00 pm Zelig C Lab
- MTV (ch. 131) at 21:05 Ex on the Beach Italia + Ex on the Beach Italia Talk on the Beach
- Red shrimp (ch. 132) 9.00 pm My Sardinia
- Sky Sport One 21:00 Pescara – Carrarese
