TV Guide Wednesday 2 February 2022 tonight’s programs on TV today





– Advertising –

TV Guide Wednesday 2 February 2022

The TV Guide of Wednesday 2 February 2022 it has a first part with the programs of the first 9 channels of the remote control, followed by a thematic space with the TV series broadcast tonight in free or pay and with films. Tonight on TV on Rai 1 second evening of Sanremo 2022, on Rai 3 he won’t let go Who has seen it?

Rai 1

18:45 The legacy

8:00 pm Tg1

20:35 First Festival

20:45 Sanremo Festival 2022

Ends between 1:30 am and 2:00 am

Rai 2

18.50 Blue Bloods

19:40 911 2 × 14

20:30 Tg2

21:05 Tg2 Post

21:20 Replicas

Neuroscientist William Foster, in a desperate attempt to revive his wife and children who died in a car accident, attempts to clone their consciousness and sensitivity into some cutting-edge androids.

23:10 Automata

Year 2044. Man lives in an environment destined for desertification and lives with androids, which have two unalterable directives: they cannot endanger any form of life and they cannot alter themselves in any way. Insurance agent Jacq Vaucan, carrying out checks for ROC, a rapidly growing robotic company, comes into contact with a robot that breaks the rules in front of him by taking cover and thus discovers that someone had altered it.



Rai 3

8:00 pm Blob

20:20 Beauty generation

20:45 A place at the Sole 1a Tv

21:20 Who has seen?

00:00 Night Line

Channel 5

18:50 Come on another one

8:00 pm Tg5

20:35 Strip the news

21:45 A boss in the living room

North and South clash in bickering between Cristina and her brother Ciro, boss under house arrest.

23:40 How beautiful it is to make love

A sparkling comedy with C. Gerini and F. De Luigi, from the director of “Night before the exams”. A porn star rekindles the dormant passion in a couple in crisis



Italy 1

18:30 Open Studio

19:30 CSI Miami 2

20:30 NCIS 8

21:20 Two years of Covid – The Hyenas Present

00:20 Adult Beginners

A young entrepreneur, after a professional failure, moves in with his sister, who offers him to babysit his nephew.



Network 4

19:40 Love storm 1st Tv

20:30 Italy tonight

21:25 Inside the zona Bianca

00:55 Joan Lui

In a world devastated by violence, drugs, cars, “He” invites conversion to pacifism.

La7

18:00 Ghost Whisperer

8:00 pm Tg La7

20:30 On air

21:15 It is not the arena

Tv8 (Sky 121)

19:15 4 hotels

20:25 Guess My Age 1aTv

21:30 4 hotels

Nine (Sky 149)

7:00 pm Little Big Italy

20:20 Deal With It

21:30 Code Name Broken Arrow

Two military pilots, at war with each other, are racing against time to find dangerous nuclear weapons. The situation gets out of control when one of the two reveals a secret concerning a conspiracy.

23:35 Air Force One

On the return journey from Moscow, a group of Kazakh terrorists board the American presidential plane, demanding the release of a Russian general and threatening to kill a hostage every half hour if not.

TV series and movies on TV TV Guide Wednesday 2 February 2022

The TV series in the clear

Rai Premium (ch. 25 dtt 15 TivùSat) at 21:20 Do not leave me 1 × 07-08

(ch. 25 dtt 15 TivùSat) at 21:20 Do not leave me 1 × 07-08 Yellow (ch. 38 dtt and Tivùsat 167 Sky) 9 pm Inspector Barnaby

(ch. 38 dtt and Tivùsat 167 Sky) 9 pm Inspector Barnaby Top Crime (ch. 39 dtt and TivùSat 168 Sky) at 21:10 All Rise 2 × 05-06 1a Tv

(ch. 39 dtt and TivùSat 168 Sky) at 21:10 All Rise 2 × 05-06 1a Tv Italy 2 (ch. 49 dtt 16 TivùSat 175 Sky) at 21:10 One Piece 14 × 23-24-25-26 1a Tv

The TV Series on Sky / Premium Channels

Sky Atlantic (ch. 109 sat and 455 dtt pay) at 9.15 pm Fargo 4 × 03-04

(ch. 109 sat and 455 dtt pay) at 9.15 pm 4 × 03-04 Sky Series (ch. 112) 9.15 pm Tell me A story Marathon 1st season

(ch. 112) 9.15 pm Sky Investigation (ch. 114) 9.15 pm Bull 3 × 13-14

(ch. 114) 9.15 pm 3 × 13-14 Fox (ch. 116) at 21:00 The man of the house 8 × 07-08-09-10

If you are looking for streaming TV series, here you will find our catalogs by platform:

Click here for the Netflix catalog; Here for the Prime Video catalog The Apple Tv + catalog Click here for the StarzPlay catalog The Infinity catalog Click here for the TIMVISION catalog Here for the Sky Box Sets and NowTV catalog Click here for the Disney + catalog

Free-to-air movies

20 (ch 20 and TivùSat 151 Sky) at 21:10 Blood Red Riding Hood

On full moon nights, a werewolf terrorizes a small village where Valerie loves Peter, but is betrothed to wealthy Henry.

Rai 4 (ch. 21 dtt – 10 TivùSat) at 21:20 Savage Dog – The wild one

Indochina in 1959 is a lawless land controlled by criminal factions. Former boxing champion Martin Tilman ends up in hard labor at a labor camp where he becomes a celebrity in clandestine boxing matches run by corrupt officials. When Martin has to be released, however, someone will try to prevent him, unleashing the wrath of the fighter.

Iris (ch. 22 dtt, 11 Tivùsat 325 Sky) at 21:10 The Terminal

From a true story, with Tom Hanks. Due to a coup d’etat, Viktor Navorski’s passport is no longer valid and the man is blocked at JFK airport.

Rai Movie (call 24 dtt 14 TivùSat) at 21:10 Braveheart

Scotland, 1286. Widowed by the English, William Wallace struggles for the liberation of his people. Inspired by an epic by Harry the Blind.

Sky (ch. 26 dtt 19 Tivùsat 156 Sky) at 21:10 Earthquake 10.0

For the city of Los Angeles begins a period of darkness and terror, it will be tormented by a series of earthquakes. It will be the scientist Emily to theorize that a very strong earthquake will destroy the city causing everything to collapse in a chasm full of lava. Alongside the scientist will come a famous engineer: Jack, who works for an earthquake company. Together they will cross the whole city now in the process of destruction with the hope of moving the epicenter to a less populated area and thus being able to save the lives of millions of people.

TwentySeven (ch. 27 dtt 158 ​​Sky) at 21:10 Breakfast Club

Teenage cross section that has now become a cult, describing the dreams and fears of generation X teenagers. The hit “Don’t you forget about me” is famous.

La5 (ch.30 dtt 12 Tivùsat 159 Sky) at 21:20 Magic Mike

The Academy Award-winning “Traffic” director directs Channing Tatum and Matthew McConaughey in a blockbuster film about the world of male striptease.

Cine 34 (ch. 34 dtt and Tivùsat 327 Sky) at 21:10 The nurse in the military ward

A singer pretends to be a nurse in a military psychiatric clinic to get her hands on precious paintings

Pay Sky / Premium movies

Cinema One (ch. 301) 9.15 pm Cross and delight

Two families clash and join forces in view of an unwelcome marriage to both, the one between the two fathers who, discovering their homosexuality, fall in love and decide to get married.

Cinema Two (ch. 302) 9.15 pm The Humbling – The last act

From a Philip Roth novel with Al Pacino, the story of a theater actor in crisis who finds a new reason to live in a girl

Cinema Collection (ch. 303) at 21:00 The big cold

Fifteen years after high school, seven friends from the sixties meet at the funeral of one of them and take stock of their lives.

Cinema Family (ch. 304) at 21:00 Adele and the riddle of the pharaoh

In order to save her sister, a writer goes to Egypt, in search of the mummy of a healer, but the misadventures unfold endlessly.

Cinema Action (ch. 305) at 21:00 Dracula Untold

Transylvania, 1462. Prince Vlad III of Wallachia decides to condemn his soul to the servitude of a demon to defeat the Ottoman Empire and thus defend his son and all his people.

Suspenseful cinema (ch. 306) at 21:00 The price of art

Nine translators get together to work on a secret manuscript. However, they soon find themselves in a nightmare when the first ten pages of the book are published online.

Romance cinema (ch. 307) at 21:00 The star’s assistant

Maggie wants to be a music producer, but for now she is the assistant to the famous singer Grace Davis, and she is overworked. Faced with an opportunity that could change both of their lives, Maggie and Grace end up cooperating together.

Cinema Drama (ch. 308) at 21:00 The wind that caresses the grass

Ireland, 1920. A doctor who is about to leave for London decides to participate in the resistance against the British occupation.



Comedy cinema (ch. 309) at 21:00 Aspiring widower

Alberto is an entrepreneur with no art or party whose best deal was marrying Susanna Almiraghi, a wealthy industrialist from Northern Italy. When the woman, tired of the man, has decided to get rid of her, a mysterious plane crash sees her disappear. The husband thus begins to manage business and to feel fulfilled, but the sweet spouse is not dead.

TV Guide Wednesday 2 February 2022 – Shows, Sports and documentaries

Rai 5 (ch. 23 dtt 13 TivùSat) 9.15 pm Ballet Don Quixote

(ch. 23 dtt 13 TivùSat) 9.15 pm Ballet Don Quixote Real Time (ch. 31 dtt and TivùSat 160 Sky) 9.30 pm 90 days to fall in love and then 1st tv

(ch. 31 dtt and TivùSat 160 Sky) 9.30 pm 90 days to fall in love and then 1st tv Focus (ch 35 dtt 60 Tivùsat 414 Sky) 9.15 pm Wild Romania 1st Tv

(ch 35 dtt 60 Tivùsat 414 Sky) 9.15 pm Wild Romania 1st Tv DMax (ch. 52 dtt, 28 TivùSat 170 Sky) at 21:25 Life Below Zero 1st Tv

(ch. 52 dtt, 28 TivùSat 170 Sky) at 21:25 Life Below Zero 1st Tv Mediaset Extra (ch. 55 dtt 17 Tivùsat 163 Sky) Big Brother Vip

(ch. 55 dtt 17 Tivùsat 163 Sky) Big Brother Vip Sky One (ch. 108 Sat and 455 dtt pay) 9.15 pm Italia’s Got Talent 2022 The best of the first 2 episodes

(ch. 108 Sat and 455 dtt pay) 9.15 pm Italia’s Got Talent 2022 The best of the first 2 episodes Sky Art (ch 120/400 sat) 9.15 pm Kings of the World – The Gipsy Kings

(ch 120/400 sat) 9.15 pm Kings of the World – The Gipsy Kings Sky Documentaries (ch. 122/402) 9.15 pm The first breath

(ch. 122/402) 9.15 pm The first breath Sky Nature (ch. 124/404) 9.15 pm Wild Brazil

(ch. 124/404) 9.15 pm Wild Brazil Blaze (ch. 124) at 21:00 Ghost Hunters

(ch. 124) at 21:00 Ghost Hunters Comedy Central (ch. 128) 9:00 pm Zelig C Lab

(ch. 128) 9:00 pm Zelig C Lab MTV (ch. 131) at 21:05 Ex on the Beach Italia + Ex on the Beach Italia Talk on the Beach

(ch. 131) at 21:05 Ex on the Beach Italia + Ex on the Beach Italia Talk on the Beach Red shrimp (ch. 132) 9.00 pm My Sardinia

(ch. 132) 9.00 pm My Sardinia Sky Sport One 21:00 Pescara – Carrarese

Complete programming Rai, Mediaset, Sky, Discovery

Films, Tv Series, Documentaries always available in streaming on Netflix, Amazon, TIMVISION, NowTV / SkyOnDemand, Infinity

– Advertising –