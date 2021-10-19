TV Guide Wednesday 20 October 2021 tonight’s programs on TV today

– Commercial break –
TV Guide Wednesday 20 October
The TV Guide of Wednesday 20 October 2021 it has a first part with the programs of the first 9 channels of the remote control, followed by a thematic space with the TV series broadcast tonight in free or pay and with films. Tonight on TV on Rai 1 the film Just a Minute in premiere, also debuts the third season of Il Cacciatore on Rai 2.
Rai 1
18:45 The legacy
8:00 pm Tg1
20:30 Usual Unknowns
21:25 Just a 1 minute tv
Claudio is 50 years old, he is a real estate agent, separated, penniless, father of two children. His life suddenly changes when he buys a smartphone from a Chinese that allows him to take time back a minute.
23:15 Door to door (in the middle of Tg1 5 minutes)
Rai 2
18.50 A million little things 2 × 18 1st Tv
19:40 NCIS 15 × 16
20:30 Tg2
21:05 Tg2 Post
21:20 The Hunter 3 × 01-02 1st Tv
23:30 King Start
Rai 3
8:00 pm Blob
20:20 What happens?
20:45 A place at the Sole 1a Tv
21:20 Who has seen?
00:00 Night Line
Channel 5
18:50 Free fall
8:00 pm Tg5
20:45 Strip the news
21:45 Light of your eyes 1 × 05 1st tv
23:50 Costanzo’s interview
Italy 1
19:30 CSI 13
20:30 NCIS 4
21:20 Honolulu
00:15 Before Pintus 1 × 05-06
Network 4
19:40 Love storm 1st Tv
20:30 Tonight Italy – Info
21:25 White Zone
00:40 Machine Gun Preacher
Inspired by the story of Sam Childers, G. Butler, ex-motorcyclist, who after his conversion, takes humanitarian actions to help child soldiers in Sudan.
La7
18:00 Ghost Whisperer
8:00 pm Tg La7
20:30 Half past eight
21:15 It is not the arena
1 o’clock Tg La7
Tv8 (Sky 121)
19:30 Rich Plate – Alessandro Borghese
20:25 Guess My Age 1st tv
21:30 X Factor 15
23:50 Masterchef 10
Nine (Sky 149)
19:20 Cash or Trash
20:20 Deal with It 1atv
21:30 Agreements and Disagreements
23:00 Beyond the victory
TV series and movies on TV TV Guide Wednesday 20 October 2021
The TV series in the clear
- Yellow (ch. 38 dtt and Tivùsat 167 Sky) 9 pm Unforgettable 4 × 02-03
- Top Crime (ch. 39 dtt and TivùSat 168 Sky) at 21:10 All Rise 1 × 09 -10 1a Tv
- Spike (ch. 49 dtt 26 Tivusat 169 Sky) 9.30 pm Spartacus – Blood and sand 1 × 05-06
- Italy 2 (ch. 66 dtt 16 TivùSat 175 Sky) at 21:10 One Piece 1 × 01-02-03
The TV Series on Sky / Premium Channels
- Sky Atlantic (ch. 109 sat and 455 dtt pay) at 9.15 pm The Undoing – The hidden truths 1 × 01-02
- Sky Series (ch. 112) 9.15 pm Belgravia 1 × 05-06 1st Tv
- Sky Investigation (ch. 114) 9.15 pm Bull 2 × 05-06
- Fox (ch. 116) at 21:00 Modern Family 10 × 13-14-15-16
- PremiumCrime (ch. 118 sat 460 dtt pay) at 9.15 pm Major Crimes 5 × 08-09
- Premium Stories (ch 126) at 9.15 pm Katy Keene 1 × 11-12
- Premium Action (ch 128) 9.15 pm The 100 4 × 15-16
Free-to-air movies
20 (ch 20 and TivùSat 151 Sky) at 21:10 Mercenary for justice
Action movie with Steven Seagal. A mercenary, to honor a promise made to a comrade in arms, is forced to enter a maximum security prison.
Rai 4 (ch. 21 dtt – 10 TivùSat) at 21:20 The Deep – Deep
On March 11, 1984, a fishing boat capsized and was shipwrecked off the coast of Iceland. The icy waters of the Atlantic left no escape for the fishermen who died one after another. All but one, Gulli, who swam for six hours resisting the cold until he reached the coast. His miraculous survival has transformed him into a national hero and a scientific phenomenon as yet unexplained.
Iris (ch. 22 dtt, 11 Tivùsat 325 Sky) at 21:10 The prince of the desert
The director of “The Name of the Rose” directs Antonio Banderas in an epic film. 1930s: Two emirs look at black gold in opposite ways.
Rai Movie (call 24 dtt 14 TivùSat) at 21:10 Never so close
Oren is a self-centered man who is absolutely disinterested in others. One day, however, his son Luke shows up at home leaving him a little girl, Sarah, who he discovers to be his granddaughter. Alone and with a dependent child, Oren discovers, thanks to the help of his neighbor Leah, that he is able to take care of the child and be able to fall in love again.
Sky (ch. 26 dtt 19 Tivùsat 156 Sky) at 21:10 Stonehenge Apocalypse
Near the famous monument on the English moor, a group of archaeologists in search of human skeletons unearth a strange machine buried under the rocks. It is the beginning of a chain of events that will jeopardize the future of humanity.
Paramount Network (ch. 27 dtt and Tivùsat 158 Sky) at 21:10 Aurora Teagarden Mysteries – A legacy to die for
Sally’s wealthy aunt Gladys is poisoned to death. The reading of the will upsets friends and relatives, especially his son Cade, who has received only a small sum of money, while the main beneficiary of his estate is Aida. So who killed Gladys and why?
La5 (ch.30 dtt 12 Tivùsat 159 Sky) at 21:10 New Moon
A series of premonitions bring Edward and Bella back into contact. But new pitfalls await the two lovers
Cine 34 (ch. 34 dtt and Tivùsat 327 Sky) at 21:10 A small southern company
Sparkling comedy with Rocco Papaleo and Riccardo Scamarcio. An old lighthouse becomes the refugium peccatorum of a group of unfortunate people in search of a new life
Pay Sky / Premium movies
the F (ch. 135) at 21:10 The big notebook
Adapted from the novel by Agota Kristof, at the end of the Second World War, two twins entrusted to an inhuman grandmother write down the mistakes they have suffered in a diary
Cinema One (ch. 301) 9.15 pm Morrison
Adaptation of the novel by Federico Zampaglione, the meeting between musicians of different ages in Rome will change the lives of both (2021)
Cinema Two (ch. 302) 9.15 pm Almost friends
French film with a paralyzed billionaire who befriends his caregiver (2011)
Cinema Collection (ch. 303) at 21:00 Pompeii
2014 film, while lava engulfs the city, a gladiator wants to save his beloved from a Roman senator.
Cinema Family (ch. 304) at 21:00 The Giver – The world of Jonas
American film of 2014 in a society of the future a boy becomes the keeper of the memories of humanity thus discovering the truth about the world in which he lives.
Cinema Action (ch. 305) at 21:00 Mission Impossible 3
Ethan Hunt is back in action to stop an arms dealer in possession of a deadly device
Suspenseful cinema (ch. 306) at 21:00 The children of Cold Rock
Mysteries and legends with Jessica Biel, a woman investigates the disappearance of the son of other children by rejecting the hypothesis that the kidnapper is a supernatural entity
Romance cinema (ch. 307) at 21:00 Stage Beauty
Comedy in London in the 600s, the king allows women to act in the theater by taking jobs away from actors specialized in female roles
Cinema Drama (ch. 308) at 21:00 Revolutionary Road
marital drama about a crisis of a middle-class couple in the 1950s
Comedy cinema (ch. 309) at 21:00 Hostages
Tragicomic comedy about a businessman in crisis who makes a robbery and takes refuge in a bakery taking customers hostage
Premium Cinema 1 9.15 pm The last of the Templars
Nicolas Cage in a gripping fantasy. A knight is tasked with escorting a girl accused of witchcraft to a monastery.
Premium Cinema 2 9.15 pm Changeling
Moving film starring Angelina Jolie as a mother willing to do anything to get justice
Premium Cinema 3 9.15 pm The first beautiful Thing
Award-winning film, the love that unites two brothers to a mother with a bulky beauty and personality
TV Guide Wednesday 20 October 2021 – Shows, Sports and documentaries
- Rai 5 (ch. 23 dtt 13 TivùSat) 9.15 pm The Italian in Algiers
- Rai Premium (ch. 25 dtt 15 TivùSat) at 21:20 So and what
- Tv2000 (ch. 28 dtt TivùSat 18 157 Sky) at 21:40 Paul the Apostle of Christ
- Real Time (ch. 31 dtt and TivùSat 160 Sky) at 21:20 Beauty Bus 1st Tv
- Focus (ch 35 dtt 60 Tivùsat 414 Sky) 9.15 pm Fast and lethal The animal world and speed
- DMax (ch. 52 dtt, 28 TivùSat 170 Sky) 9:25 pm A family out of this world 1st Tv
- Mediaset Extra (ch. 55 dtt 17 Tivùsat 163 Sky) Big Brother Vip
- Sky One (ch. 108 Sat and 455 dtt pay) at 9:30 pm X Factor 15 × 05
- Sky Art (ch 120/400 sat) 9.15 pm Score Music in films 1st tv
- Sky Documentaries (ch. 122/402) 9.15 pm QT8 Quentin Tarantino The First Eight
- Sky Nature (ch. 124/404) 9.15 pm Castelli Natural + Monti Selvaggi
- Blaze (ch. 124) 9:00 pm Battlebots: challenge to legends
- Comedy Central (ch. 128) 21:00 Most Ridculous + 22:00 CC Zap
- MTV (ch. 131) at 20:55 Ex on the Beach Italia 3 × 01-02
- Red shrimp (ch. 132) 9:00 pm At Simo’s house + 9:30 pm My pizza is a journey
- Sky Sport One 21:00 Manchester Utd – Atalana
- Sky Sport Football 21:00 Chelsea – Malmoe
- Amazon 21:00 Zenit – Juventus
Complete programming Rai, Mediaset, Sky, Discovery
Movies, TV series, Documentaries always available in streaming on Netflix, Amazon, TIMVISION, NowTV / SkyOnDemand, Infinity
