TV Guide Wednesday 20 October 2021 tonight’s programs on TV today

TV Guide Wednesday 20 October

The TV Guide of Wednesday 20 October 2021 it has a first part with the programs of the first 9 channels of the remote control, followed by a thematic space with the TV series broadcast tonight in free or pay and with films. Tonight on TV on Rai 1 the film Just a Minute in premiere, also debuts the third season of Il Cacciatore on Rai 2.

Rai 1

18:45 The legacy

8:00 pm Tg1

20:30 Usual Unknowns

21:25 Just a 1 minute tv

Claudio is 50 years old, he is a real estate agent, separated, penniless, father of two children. His life suddenly changes when he buys a smartphone from a Chinese that allows him to take time back a minute.

23:15 Door to door (in the middle of Tg1 5 minutes)



Rai 2

18.50 A million little things 2 × 18 1st Tv

19:40 NCIS 15 × 16

20:30 Tg2

21:05 Tg2 Post

21:20 The Hunter 3 × 01-02 1st Tv

23:30 King Start



Rai 3

8:00 pm Blob

20:20 What happens?

20:45 A place at the Sole 1a Tv

21:20 Who has seen?

00:00 Night Line

Channel 5

18:50 Free fall

8:00 pm Tg5

20:45 Strip the news

21:45 Light of your eyes 1 × 05 1st tv

23:50 Costanzo’s interview

Italy 1

19:30 CSI 13

20:30 NCIS 4

21:20 Honolulu

00:15 Before Pintus 1 × 05-06



Network 4

19:40 Love storm 1st Tv

20:30 Tonight Italy – Info

21:25 White Zone

00:40 Machine Gun Preacher

Inspired by the story of Sam Childers, G. Butler, ex-motorcyclist, who after his conversion, takes humanitarian actions to help child soldiers in Sudan.

La7

18:00 Ghost Whisperer

8:00 pm Tg La7

20:30 Half past eight

21:15 It is not the arena

1 o’clock Tg La7

Tv8 (Sky 121)

19:30 Rich Plate – Alessandro Borghese

20:25 Guess My Age 1st tv

21:30 X Factor 15

23:50 Masterchef 10

Nine (Sky 149)

19:20 Cash or Trash

20:20 Deal with It 1atv

21:30 Agreements and Disagreements

23:00 Beyond the victory



TV series and movies on TV TV Guide Wednesday 20 October 2021

The TV series in the clear

Yellow (ch. 38 dtt and Tivùsat 167 Sky) 9 pm Unforgettable 4 × 02-03

(ch. 38 dtt and Tivùsat 167 Sky) 9 pm Unforgettable 4 × 02-03 Top Crime (ch. 39 dtt and TivùSat 168 Sky) at 21:10 All Rise 1 × 09 -10 1a Tv

(ch. 39 dtt and TivùSat 168 Sky) at 21:10 All Rise 1 × 09 -10 1a Tv Spike (ch. 49 dtt 26 Tivusat 169 Sky) 9.30 pm Spartacus – Blood and sand 1 × 05-06

(ch. 49 dtt 26 Tivusat 169 Sky) 9.30 pm Spartacus – Blood and sand 1 × 05-06 Italy 2 (ch. 66 dtt 16 TivùSat 175 Sky) at 21:10 One Piece 1 × 01-02-03

The TV Series on Sky / Premium Channels

Sky Atlantic (ch. 109 sat and 455 dtt pay) at 9.15 pm The Undoing – The hidden truths 1 × 01-02

(ch. 109 sat and 455 dtt pay) at 9.15 pm 1 × 01-02 Sky Series (ch. 112) 9.15 pm Belgravia 1 × 05-06 1st Tv

(ch. 112) 9.15 pm 1 × 05-06 1st Tv Sky Investigation (ch. 114) 9.15 pm Bull 2 × 05-06

(ch. 114) 9.15 pm 2 × 05-06 Fox (ch. 116) at 21:00 Modern Family 10 × 13-14-15-16

(ch. 116) at 21:00 10 × 13-14-15-16 PremiumCrime (ch. 118 sat 460 dtt pay) at 9.15 pm Major Crimes 5 × 08-09

(ch. 118 sat 460 dtt pay) at 9.15 pm 5 × 08-09 Premium Stories (ch 126) at 9.15 pm Katy Keene 1 × 11-12

(ch 126) at 9.15 pm 1 × 11-12 Premium Action (ch 128) 9.15 pm The 100 4 × 15-16

If you are looking for streaming TV series, here you will find our catalogs by platform:

Click here for the Netflix catalog; Here for the Prime Video catalog The Apple Tv + catalog Click here for the StarzPlay catalog The Infinity catalog Click here for the TIMVISION catalog Here for the Sky Box Sets and NowTV catalog Click here for the Disney + catalog

Free-to-air movies

20 (ch 20 and TivùSat 151 Sky) at 21:10 Mercenary for justice

Action movie with Steven Seagal. A mercenary, to honor a promise made to a comrade in arms, is forced to enter a maximum security prison.

Rai 4 (ch. 21 dtt – 10 TivùSat) at 21:20 The Deep – Deep

On March 11, 1984, a fishing boat capsized and was shipwrecked off the coast of Iceland. The icy waters of the Atlantic left no escape for the fishermen who died one after another. All but one, Gulli, who swam for six hours resisting the cold until he reached the coast. His miraculous survival has transformed him into a national hero and a scientific phenomenon as yet unexplained.

Iris (ch. 22 dtt, 11 Tivùsat 325 Sky) at 21:10 The prince of the desert

The director of “The Name of the Rose” directs Antonio Banderas in an epic film. 1930s: Two emirs look at black gold in opposite ways.

Rai Movie (call 24 dtt 14 TivùSat) at 21:10 Never so close

Oren is a self-centered man who is absolutely disinterested in others. One day, however, his son Luke shows up at home leaving him a little girl, Sarah, who he discovers to be his granddaughter. Alone and with a dependent child, Oren discovers, thanks to the help of his neighbor Leah, that he is able to take care of the child and be able to fall in love again.

Sky (ch. 26 dtt 19 Tivùsat 156 Sky) at 21:10 Stonehenge Apocalypse

Near the famous monument on the English moor, a group of archaeologists in search of human skeletons unearth a strange machine buried under the rocks. It is the beginning of a chain of events that will jeopardize the future of humanity.



Paramount Network (ch. 27 dtt and Tivùsat 158 ​​Sky) at 21:10 Aurora Teagarden Mysteries – A legacy to die for

Sally’s wealthy aunt Gladys is poisoned to death. The reading of the will upsets friends and relatives, especially his son Cade, who has received only a small sum of money, while the main beneficiary of his estate is Aida. So who killed Gladys and why?

La5 (ch.30 dtt 12 Tivùsat 159 Sky) at 21:10 New Moon

A series of premonitions bring Edward and Bella back into contact. But new pitfalls await the two lovers

Cine 34 (ch. 34 dtt and Tivùsat 327 Sky) at 21:10 A small southern company

Sparkling comedy with Rocco Papaleo and Riccardo Scamarcio. An old lighthouse becomes the refugium peccatorum of a group of unfortunate people in search of a new life

Pay Sky / Premium movies

the F (ch. 135) at 21:10 The big notebook

Adapted from the novel by Agota Kristof, at the end of the Second World War, two twins entrusted to an inhuman grandmother write down the mistakes they have suffered in a diary

Cinema One (ch. 301) 9.15 pm Morrison

Adaptation of the novel by Federico Zampaglione, the meeting between musicians of different ages in Rome will change the lives of both (2021)

Cinema Two (ch. 302) 9.15 pm Almost friends

French film with a paralyzed billionaire who befriends his caregiver (2011)

Cinema Collection (ch. 303) at 21:00 Pompeii

2014 film, while lava engulfs the city, a gladiator wants to save his beloved from a Roman senator.

Cinema Family (ch. 304) at 21:00 The Giver – The world of Jonas

American film of 2014 in a society of the future a boy becomes the keeper of the memories of humanity thus discovering the truth about the world in which he lives.

Cinema Action (ch. 305) at 21:00 Mission Impossible 3

Ethan Hunt is back in action to stop an arms dealer in possession of a deadly device

Suspenseful cinema (ch. 306) at 21:00 The children of Cold Rock

Mysteries and legends with Jessica Biel, a woman investigates the disappearance of the son of other children by rejecting the hypothesis that the kidnapper is a supernatural entity

Romance cinema (ch. 307) at 21:00 Stage Beauty

Comedy in London in the 600s, the king allows women to act in the theater by taking jobs away from actors specialized in female roles

Cinema Drama (ch. 308) at 21:00 Revolutionary Road

marital drama about a crisis of a middle-class couple in the 1950s

Comedy cinema (ch. 309) at 21:00 Hostages

Tragicomic comedy about a businessman in crisis who makes a robbery and takes refuge in a bakery taking customers hostage

Premium Cinema 1 9.15 pm The last of the Templars

Nicolas Cage in a gripping fantasy. A knight is tasked with escorting a girl accused of witchcraft to a monastery.

Premium Cinema 2 9.15 pm Changeling

Moving film starring Angelina Jolie as a mother willing to do anything to get justice

Premium Cinema 3 9.15 pm The first beautiful Thing

Award-winning film, the love that unites two brothers to a mother with a bulky beauty and personality



TV Guide Wednesday 20 October 2021 – Shows, Sports and documentaries

Rai 5 (ch. 23 dtt 13 TivùSat) 9.15 pm The Italian in Algiers

(ch. 23 dtt 13 TivùSat) 9.15 pm The Italian in Algiers Rai Premium (ch. 25 dtt 15 TivùSat) at 21:20 So and what

(ch. 25 dtt 15 TivùSat) at 21:20 So and what Tv2000 (ch. 28 dtt TivùSat 18 157 Sky) at 21:40 Paul the Apostle of Christ

(ch. 28 dtt TivùSat 18 157 Sky) at 21:40 Paul the Apostle of Christ Real Time (ch. 31 dtt and TivùSat 160 Sky) at 21:20 Beauty Bus 1st Tv

(ch. 31 dtt and TivùSat 160 Sky) at 21:20 Beauty Bus 1st Tv Focus (ch 35 dtt 60 Tivùsat 414 Sky) 9.15 pm Fast and lethal The animal world and speed

(ch 35 dtt 60 Tivùsat 414 Sky) 9.15 pm Fast and lethal The animal world and speed DMax (ch. 52 dtt, 28 TivùSat 170 Sky) 9:25 pm A family out of this world 1st Tv

(ch. 52 dtt, 28 TivùSat 170 Sky) 9:25 pm A family out of this world 1st Tv Mediaset Extra (ch. 55 dtt 17 Tivùsat 163 Sky) Big Brother Vip

(ch. 55 dtt 17 Tivùsat 163 Sky) Big Brother Vip Sky One (ch. 108 Sat and 455 dtt pay) at 9:30 pm X Factor 15 × 05

(ch. 108 Sat and 455 dtt pay) at 9:30 pm X Factor 15 × 05 Sky Art (ch 120/400 sat) 9.15 pm Score Music in films 1st tv

(ch 120/400 sat) 9.15 pm Score Music in films 1st tv Sky Documentaries (ch. 122/402) 9.15 pm QT8 Quentin Tarantino The First Eight

(ch. 122/402) 9.15 pm QT8 Quentin Tarantino The First Eight Sky Nature (ch. 124/404) 9.15 pm Castelli Natural + Monti Selvaggi

(ch. 124/404) 9.15 pm Castelli Natural + Monti Selvaggi Blaze (ch. 124) 9:00 pm Battlebots: challenge to legends

(ch. 124) 9:00 pm Battlebots: challenge to legends Comedy Central (ch. 128) 21:00 Most Ridculous + 22:00 CC Zap

(ch. 128) 21:00 Most Ridculous + 22:00 CC Zap MTV (ch. 131) at 20:55 Ex on the Beach Italia 3 × 01-02

(ch. 131) at 20:55 Ex on the Beach Italia 3 × 01-02 Red shrimp (ch. 132) 9:00 pm At Simo’s house + 9:30 pm My pizza is a journey

(ch. 132) 9:00 pm At Simo’s house + 9:30 pm My pizza is a journey Sky Sport One 21:00 Manchester Utd – Atalana

21:00 Manchester Utd – Atalana Sky Sport Football 21:00 Chelsea – Malmoe

21:00 Chelsea – Malmoe Amazon 21:00 Zenit – Juventus

Complete programming Rai, Mediaset, Sky, Discovery

Movies, TV series, Documentaries always available in streaming on Netflix, Amazon, TIMVISION, NowTV / SkyOnDemand, Infinity

