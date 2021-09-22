TV Guide Wednesday 22 September 2021 tonight’s programs on TV today





TV Guide Wednesday 22 September 2021

What’s on TV tonight on the top 9 channels? and on Sky? The TV Guide Wednesday 22 September 2021 to prime time programs with the re-release of Pretty Woman on Rai 1, the debut of the eighth season of Inspector Coliandro on Rai 2 and the debut of Light of your eyes on Channel 5.

Rai 1

18:45 Chain reaction

8:00 pm Tg1

20:30 The usual unknown

21:25 Pretty Woman

A classic that needs no introduction

23:35 Door to door

23:50Tg1

23:55 Door to door



Rai 2

18.50 A million little things 2 × 01 1st Tv

19:40 NCIS Los Angeles 9 × 08

20:30 Tg2

21:05 Tg2 Post

21:20 Inspector Coliandro 8 × 01 1st Tv

23:20 90 minutes



Rai 3

8:00 pm Blob

20:20 Via dei Matti n.0

20:45 A place at the Sole 1a Tv

21:20 Who has seen?

00:00 Night Line

Channel 5

18:50 Free fall

8:00 pm Tg5

20:45 Paperissima Sprint

21:25 Light of your eyes 1 × 01 1st Tv

23:40 Fortunata 1st Tv

Sergio Castellitto directs the film adaptation of a novel by Margaret Mazzantini about a woman’s dream of redemption



Italy 1

19:30 CSI 12

20:30 NCIS 3

21:20 Honolulu

Comic show

00:10 Pressing

Network 4

19:40 Love storm 1st Tv

20:30 Tonight Italy – Info

21:25 White Zone

00:40 Welcome on board

Comedy in which a mistress takes revenge for abandonment by bringing a strange character into the company ship of the man who left her.

La7

7:00 pm The Good Wife

8:00 pm Tg La7

20:30 Half past eight

21:15 Huntin Hitler – Hunt for Hitler

half past one Tg La7

Tv8 (Sky 121)

19:30 Rich Plate – Alessandro Borghese

20:25 Guess My Age 1st tv

21:30 X Factor People 15 × 01

00:00 Masterchef Italy 10 × 07-08

Nine (Sky 149)

19:20 Hells Kitchen

20:20 Deal with It 1atv

21:30 Agreements and Disagreements

23:00 Beyond the victory



TV series and movies on TV TV Guide Wednesday 22 September 2021

The TV series in the clear

Yellow (ch. 38 dtt and Tivùsat 167 Sky) 9 pm Unforgettable 3 × 07-08

(ch. 38 dtt and Tivùsat 167 Sky) 9 pm Unforgettable 3 × 07-08 Top Crime (ch. 39 dtt and TivùSat 168 Sky) at 21:10 All Rise 1 × 01-02 1a Tv

(ch. 39 dtt and TivùSat 168 Sky) at 21:10 All Rise 1 × 01-02 1a Tv Italy 2 (ch. 66 dtt 16 TivùSat 175 Sky) at 21:10 Fire Force 1 × 11-12-13-14-15

The TV Series on Sky / Premium Channels

Sky Atlantic (ch. 109 sat and 455 dtt pay) at 9.15 pm True Detective 3 × 07-08

(ch. 109 sat and 455 dtt pay) at 9.15 pm 3 × 07-08 Sky Series (ch. 112) 9.15 pm Gold Digger 1 × 05-06 1st Tv

(ch. 112) 9.15 pm 1 × 05-06 1st Tv Sky Investigation (ch. 114) 9.15 pm Bull 1 × 22

(ch. 114) 9.15 pm 1 × 22 Fox (ch. 116) at 21:00 The Good Doctor 2 × 13-14-15

(ch. 116) at 21:00 2 × 13-14-15 PremiumCrime (ch. 118 sat 460 dtt pay) at 9.15 pm Major Crimes 4 × 23-24

(ch. 118 sat 460 dtt pay) at 9.15 pm 4 × 23-24 Premium Stories (ch 126) at 9.15 pm Katy Keene 1 × 03-04

(ch 126) at 9.15 pm 1 × 03-04 Premium Action (ch 128) 9.15 pm The 100 4 × 07-08

If you are looking for streaming TV series, here you will find our catalogs by platform:

Click here for the Netflix catalog; Click here for the Prime Video catalog Click here for the Apple Tv + catalog Click here for the StarzPlay catalog Click here for the Infinity catalog Click here for the TIMVISION catalog Click here for the Sky Box Sets and NowTV catalog Click here for the Disney + catalog

Free-to-air movies

20 (ch 20 and TivùSat 151 Sky) at 21:10 Fire Down Below – Hell buried

Action movie with Steven Seagal. A militant environmentalist must investigate some deaths caused by illegal disposal of toxic waste.

Rai 4 (ch. 21 dtt – 10 TivùSat) at 21:20 Real Steel

In the near future, boxing is being replaced by fights between remote-controlled robots. Former boxer Charlie Kenton lives by reusing old robots in clandestine encounters, but has to deal with a son he hasn’t seen in years.

Iris (ch. 22 dtt, 11 Tivùsat 325 Sky) at 21:10 Ocean’s Twelve

like Ocean’s Eleven. Danny Ocean’s gang prepares three shots in three different European cities.

Rai Movie (call 24 dtt 14 TivùSat) at 21:10 Opposite poles

Stefano and Claudia work in two “opposite” jobs: he is a couples therapist, just separated from his wife, she is a divorce lawyer and a single mother. Their offices, with an adjoining house, are on the same landing and the mutual dislike is immediate. When, to this, is added the professional rivalry with the patients of one who turn to the other and vice versa, the two come into contact and find that opposites attract.

Sky (ch. 26 dtt 19 Tivùsat 156 Sky) at 21:10 Fight World War II

Disaster Night Cycle – An airplane survives a storm but finds itself in France in 1940, in the middle of World War II. The crew must return to their era without changing the past.



Paramount Network (ch. 27 dtt and Tivùsat 158 ​​Sky) at 21:10 Cassandre The excesses of love

During a Customs operation, Philippe, Florence’s ex-husband, finds a body in a smugglers’ truck. Soon it turns out that the man is an agent who has recently returned to town.

La5 (ch.30 dtt 12 Tivùsat 159 Sky) at 21:10 Pitch Perfect 2

Musical comedy. Le Bellas, an all-female a cappella group, is performing for President Obama when the unexpected happens.

Cine 34 (ch. 34 dtt and Tivùsat 327 Sky) at 21:10 Very tanned

Summer love stories in the seaside scenery of Rimini.

Spike (ch. 49 dtt 26 Tivusat 169 Sky) at 21:30 My name is Modesty

When his surrogate father, who owns the casino where he works, is murdered, Modesty Blaise hires those who killed him to rob him.

Pay Sky / Premium movies

the F (ch. 135) at 21:10 The German Doctor – Wakolda

1959. A German doctor traveling under a false identity goes to live in a community in desolate Patagonia. Soon someone starts to suspect him. Inspired by the life of Josef Mengele.

Cinema One (ch. 301) 9.15 pm Dream Horse

Toni Collette and Damian Lewis in an exciting true story. Wales: a cashier convinces her fellow citizens to invest in a thoroughbred to participate in a prestigious horse show (GBR 2020)

Cinema Two (ch. 302) 9.15 pm The Duchess

Keira Knightley and Ralph Fiennes in an Oscar-winning costume drama. England 18th century: a young duchess conquers the people thanks to her unscrupulous charm (FRA / GBR / ITA 2008)

Cinema Collection (ch. 303) at 21:00 Babylon AD

Vin Diesel in an action by Mathieu Kassovitz. A mercenary is in charge of escorting a mysterious girl who has always lived in a monastery in Mongolia to New York (USA / FRA 2008)

Cinema Family (ch. 304) at 21:00 Witches

Robert Zemeckis directs Anne Hathaway and Octavia Spencer in the adaptation of Roald Dahl’s childhood classic. America, 1960s: an orphan finds himself in the middle of a gathering of witches (USA 2020)

Cinema Action (ch. 305) at 21:00 Charlie’s Angels more than ever

Cameron Diaz, Lucy Liu, Drew Barrymore and Demi Moore in the sequel inspired by the famous TV series. The three detectives must find two titanium rings containing top secret information (USA 2003)

Suspenseful cinema (ch. 306) at 21:00 Security

Peter Chelsom directs Marco D’Amore and an extraordinary cast in the thriller Sky Original. After the violence against a girl, the hidden face of the bourgeois enclave of Forte dei Marmi emerges (ITA 2021)

Romance cinema (ch. 307) at 21:00 The Shipping News Shadows from the Deep

Kevin Spacey, Julianne Moore and Cate Blanchett in the story of a widowed journalist who rediscovers the will to live thanks to an encounter with a woman who has returned from the same bereavement (USA 2001)

Cinema Drama (ch. 308) at 21:00 Red Snake

A female cast to enter the heart of the conflict in Kurdistan. Sold as a sex slave to an ISIS fighter, a Yazidi girl joins a guerrilla group (FRA 2019)

Comedy cinema (ch. 309) at 21:00 Dad’s girlfriend

Massimo Boldi and Simona Ventura, in Miami for the wedding of their children, two future consu-in-laws are involved in love affairs and clandestine flirtations

Premium Cinema 1 9.15 pm Interstellar

Desertification threatens the survival of humanity. The interstellar journey of a group of astronauts in search of new habitable planets.

Premium Cinema 2 9.15 pm A supermodel in my bed

Surprised by a paparazzo with his lover, the billionaire Pierre must convince his wife that in reality things are not what they seem ..

Premium Cinema 3 9.15 pm The postman

Winner of an Academy Award and Massimo Troisi’s latest film. The relationship between a postman and the poet Neruda, P. Noiret, which day after day turns into friendship.



TV Guide Wednesday 22 September 2021 – Shows, Sports and documentaries

Rai 5 (ch. 23 dtt 13 TivùSat) 9.15 pm OSN reopens to the public with Luisi and the enfant prodige Malofeev

(ch. 23 dtt 13 TivùSat) 9.15 pm OSN reopens to the public with Luisi and the enfant prodige Malofeev Rai Premium (ch. 25 dtt 15 TivùSat) at 21:20 So and what

(ch. 25 dtt 15 TivùSat) at 21:20 So and what Tv2000 (ch. 28 dtt TivùSat 18 157 Sky) 9:40 pm Journey of the Pope

(ch. 28 dtt TivùSat 18 157 Sky) 9:40 pm Journey of the Pope Real Time (ch. 31 dtt and TivùSat 160 Sky) at 21:20 D’amore e agreement Vip 1st Tv

(ch. 31 dtt and TivùSat 160 Sky) at 21:20 D’amore e agreement Vip 1st Tv Focus (ch 35 dtt 60 Tivùsat 414 Sky) 9.15 pm Big Cats the rulers of the earth 1st tv + 10.10 pm Extreme Worlds – Life to the test

(ch 35 dtt 60 Tivùsat 414 Sky) 9.15 pm Big Cats the rulers of the earth 1st tv + 10.10 pm Extreme Worlds – Life to the test DMax (ch. 52 dtt, 28 TivùSat 170 Sky) 9:25 pm A family out of this world 1st Tv

(ch. 52 dtt, 28 TivùSat 170 Sky) 9:25 pm A family out of this world 1st Tv Mediaset Extra (ch. 55 dtt 17 Tivùsat 163 Sky) Big Brother Vip

(ch. 55 dtt 17 Tivùsat 163 Sky) Big Brother Vip Sky One (ch. 108 Sat and 455 dtt pay) 9.30 pm 4 Hotel

(ch. 108 Sat and 455 dtt pay) 9.30 pm 4 Hotel Sky Art (ch 120/400 sat) 9.15 pm Mick Jagger – Rock legend

(ch 120/400 sat) 9.15 pm Mick Jagger – Rock legend Sky Documentaries (ch. 122/402) 9.15 pm White Noise – The new American right

(ch. 122/402) 9.15 pm White Noise – The new American right Sky Nature (ch. 124/404) 9.15 pm Extraordinary work dogs

(ch. 124/404) 9.15 pm Extraordinary work dogs Blaze (ch. 124) 9:00 pm Mountain Men

(ch. 124) 9:00 pm Mountain Men Comedy Central (ch. 128) 21:00 Most Ridcolous + 22:00 CC Zap

(ch. 128) 21:00 Most Ridcolous + 22:00 CC Zap MTV (ch. 131) 8:55 pm Ex on the Beach Italia + Ex on the Beach Italia What Happened Next

(ch. 131) 8:55 pm Ex on the Beach Italia + Ex on the Beach Italia What Happened Next Red shrimp (ch. 132) 9:00 pm At Simo’s house + 9:30 pm My pizza is a journey

(ch. 132) 9:00 pm At Simo’s house + 9:30 pm My pizza is a journey Sky Sport Uno / Football 8.45 pm Milan – Venice (here all the matches also on DAZN)

8.45 pm Milan – Venice (here all the matches also on DAZN) Sky Sport Football 21:00 Metz – PSG

Complete programming Rai, Mediaset, Sky, Discovery

Movies, TV series, Documentaries always available in streaming on Netflix, Amazon, TIMVISION, NowTV / SkyOnDemand, Infinity

