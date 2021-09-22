TV Guide Wednesday 22 September 2021 tonight’s programs on TV today

– Commercial break –
TV Guide Wednesday 22 September 2021
What’s on TV tonight on the top 9 channels? and on Sky? The TV Guide Wednesday 22 September 2021 to prime time programs with the re-release of Pretty Woman on Rai 1, the debut of the eighth season of Inspector Coliandro on Rai 2 and the debut of Light of your eyes on Channel 5.
Rai 1
18:45 Chain reaction
8:00 pm Tg1
20:30 The usual unknown
21:25 Pretty Woman
A classic that needs no introduction
23:35 Door to door
23:50Tg1
23:55 Door to door
Rai 2
18.50 A million little things 2 × 01 1st Tv
19:40 NCIS Los Angeles 9 × 08
20:30 Tg2
21:05 Tg2 Post
21:20 Inspector Coliandro 8 × 01 1st Tv
23:20 90 minutes
Rai 3
8:00 pm Blob
20:20 Via dei Matti n.0
20:45 A place at the Sole 1a Tv
21:20 Who has seen?
00:00 Night Line
Channel 5
18:50 Free fall
8:00 pm Tg5
20:45 Paperissima Sprint
21:25 Light of your eyes 1 × 01 1st Tv
23:40 Fortunata 1st Tv
Sergio Castellitto directs the film adaptation of a novel by Margaret Mazzantini about a woman’s dream of redemption
Italy 1
19:30 CSI 12
20:30 NCIS 3
21:20 Honolulu
Comic show
00:10 Pressing
Network 4
19:40 Love storm 1st Tv
20:30 Tonight Italy – Info
21:25 White Zone
00:40 Welcome on board
Comedy in which a mistress takes revenge for abandonment by bringing a strange character into the company ship of the man who left her.
La7
7:00 pm The Good Wife
8:00 pm Tg La7
20:30 Half past eight
21:15 Huntin Hitler – Hunt for Hitler
half past one Tg La7
Tv8 (Sky 121)
19:30 Rich Plate – Alessandro Borghese
20:25 Guess My Age 1st tv
21:30 X Factor People 15 × 01
00:00 Masterchef Italy 10 × 07-08
Nine (Sky 149)
19:20 Hells Kitchen
20:20 Deal with It 1atv
21:30 Agreements and Disagreements
23:00 Beyond the victory
TV series and movies on TV TV Guide Wednesday 22 September 2021
The TV series in the clear
- Yellow (ch. 38 dtt and Tivùsat 167 Sky) 9 pm Unforgettable 3 × 07-08
- Top Crime (ch. 39 dtt and TivùSat 168 Sky) at 21:10 All Rise 1 × 01-02 1a Tv
- Italy 2 (ch. 66 dtt 16 TivùSat 175 Sky) at 21:10 Fire Force 1 × 11-12-13-14-15
The TV Series on Sky / Premium Channels
- Sky Atlantic (ch. 109 sat and 455 dtt pay) at 9.15 pm True Detective 3 × 07-08
- Sky Series (ch. 112) 9.15 pm Gold Digger 1 × 05-06 1st Tv
- Sky Investigation (ch. 114) 9.15 pm Bull 1 × 22
- Fox (ch. 116) at 21:00 The Good Doctor 2 × 13-14-15
- PremiumCrime (ch. 118 sat 460 dtt pay) at 9.15 pm Major Crimes 4 × 23-24
- Premium Stories (ch 126) at 9.15 pm Katy Keene 1 × 03-04
- Premium Action (ch 128) 9.15 pm The 100 4 × 07-08
Free-to-air movies
20 (ch 20 and TivùSat 151 Sky) at 21:10 Fire Down Below – Hell buried
Action movie with Steven Seagal. A militant environmentalist must investigate some deaths caused by illegal disposal of toxic waste.
Rai 4 (ch. 21 dtt – 10 TivùSat) at 21:20 Real Steel
In the near future, boxing is being replaced by fights between remote-controlled robots. Former boxer Charlie Kenton lives by reusing old robots in clandestine encounters, but has to deal with a son he hasn’t seen in years.
Iris (ch. 22 dtt, 11 Tivùsat 325 Sky) at 21:10 Ocean’s Twelve
like Ocean’s Eleven. Danny Ocean’s gang prepares three shots in three different European cities.
Rai Movie (call 24 dtt 14 TivùSat) at 21:10 Opposite poles
Stefano and Claudia work in two “opposite” jobs: he is a couples therapist, just separated from his wife, she is a divorce lawyer and a single mother. Their offices, with an adjoining house, are on the same landing and the mutual dislike is immediate. When, to this, is added the professional rivalry with the patients of one who turn to the other and vice versa, the two come into contact and find that opposites attract.
Sky (ch. 26 dtt 19 Tivùsat 156 Sky) at 21:10 Fight World War II
Disaster Night Cycle – An airplane survives a storm but finds itself in France in 1940, in the middle of World War II. The crew must return to their era without changing the past.
Paramount Network (ch. 27 dtt and Tivùsat 158 Sky) at 21:10 Cassandre The excesses of love
During a Customs operation, Philippe, Florence’s ex-husband, finds a body in a smugglers’ truck. Soon it turns out that the man is an agent who has recently returned to town.
La5 (ch.30 dtt 12 Tivùsat 159 Sky) at 21:10 Pitch Perfect 2
Musical comedy. Le Bellas, an all-female a cappella group, is performing for President Obama when the unexpected happens.
Cine 34 (ch. 34 dtt and Tivùsat 327 Sky) at 21:10 Very tanned
Summer love stories in the seaside scenery of Rimini.
Spike (ch. 49 dtt 26 Tivusat 169 Sky) at 21:30 My name is Modesty
When his surrogate father, who owns the casino where he works, is murdered, Modesty Blaise hires those who killed him to rob him.
Pay Sky / Premium movies
the F (ch. 135) at 21:10 The German Doctor – Wakolda
1959. A German doctor traveling under a false identity goes to live in a community in desolate Patagonia. Soon someone starts to suspect him. Inspired by the life of Josef Mengele.
Cinema One (ch. 301) 9.15 pm Dream Horse
Toni Collette and Damian Lewis in an exciting true story. Wales: a cashier convinces her fellow citizens to invest in a thoroughbred to participate in a prestigious horse show (GBR 2020)
Cinema Two (ch. 302) 9.15 pm The Duchess
Keira Knightley and Ralph Fiennes in an Oscar-winning costume drama. England 18th century: a young duchess conquers the people thanks to her unscrupulous charm (FRA / GBR / ITA 2008)
Cinema Collection (ch. 303) at 21:00 Babylon AD
Vin Diesel in an action by Mathieu Kassovitz. A mercenary is in charge of escorting a mysterious girl who has always lived in a monastery in Mongolia to New York (USA / FRA 2008)
Cinema Family (ch. 304) at 21:00 Witches
Robert Zemeckis directs Anne Hathaway and Octavia Spencer in the adaptation of Roald Dahl’s childhood classic. America, 1960s: an orphan finds himself in the middle of a gathering of witches (USA 2020)
Cinema Action (ch. 305) at 21:00 Charlie’s Angels more than ever
Cameron Diaz, Lucy Liu, Drew Barrymore and Demi Moore in the sequel inspired by the famous TV series. The three detectives must find two titanium rings containing top secret information (USA 2003)
Suspenseful cinema (ch. 306) at 21:00 Security
Peter Chelsom directs Marco D’Amore and an extraordinary cast in the thriller Sky Original. After the violence against a girl, the hidden face of the bourgeois enclave of Forte dei Marmi emerges (ITA 2021)
Romance cinema (ch. 307) at 21:00 The Shipping News Shadows from the Deep
Kevin Spacey, Julianne Moore and Cate Blanchett in the story of a widowed journalist who rediscovers the will to live thanks to an encounter with a woman who has returned from the same bereavement (USA 2001)
Cinema Drama (ch. 308) at 21:00 Red Snake
A female cast to enter the heart of the conflict in Kurdistan. Sold as a sex slave to an ISIS fighter, a Yazidi girl joins a guerrilla group (FRA 2019)
Comedy cinema (ch. 309) at 21:00 Dad’s girlfriend
Massimo Boldi and Simona Ventura, in Miami for the wedding of their children, two future consu-in-laws are involved in love affairs and clandestine flirtations
Premium Cinema 1 9.15 pm Interstellar
Desertification threatens the survival of humanity. The interstellar journey of a group of astronauts in search of new habitable planets.
Premium Cinema 2 9.15 pm A supermodel in my bed
Surprised by a paparazzo with his lover, the billionaire Pierre must convince his wife that in reality things are not what they seem ..
Premium Cinema 3 9.15 pm The postman
Winner of an Academy Award and Massimo Troisi’s latest film. The relationship between a postman and the poet Neruda, P. Noiret, which day after day turns into friendship.
TV Guide Wednesday 22 September 2021 – Shows, Sports and documentaries
- Rai 5 (ch. 23 dtt 13 TivùSat) 9.15 pm OSN reopens to the public with Luisi and the enfant prodige Malofeev
- Rai Premium (ch. 25 dtt 15 TivùSat) at 21:20 So and what
- Tv2000 (ch. 28 dtt TivùSat 18 157 Sky) 9:40 pm Journey of the Pope
- Real Time (ch. 31 dtt and TivùSat 160 Sky) at 21:20 D’amore e agreement Vip 1st Tv
- Focus (ch 35 dtt 60 Tivùsat 414 Sky) 9.15 pm Big Cats the rulers of the earth 1st tv + 10.10 pm Extreme Worlds – Life to the test
- DMax (ch. 52 dtt, 28 TivùSat 170 Sky) 9:25 pm A family out of this world 1st Tv
- Mediaset Extra (ch. 55 dtt 17 Tivùsat 163 Sky) Big Brother Vip
- Sky One (ch. 108 Sat and 455 dtt pay) 9.30 pm 4 Hotel
- Sky Art (ch 120/400 sat) 9.15 pm Mick Jagger – Rock legend
- Sky Documentaries (ch. 122/402) 9.15 pm White Noise – The new American right
- Sky Nature (ch. 124/404) 9.15 pm Extraordinary work dogs
- Blaze (ch. 124) 9:00 pm Mountain Men
- Comedy Central (ch. 128) 21:00 Most Ridcolous + 22:00 CC Zap
- MTV (ch. 131) 8:55 pm Ex on the Beach Italia + Ex on the Beach Italia What Happened Next
- Red shrimp (ch. 132) 9:00 pm At Simo’s house + 9:30 pm My pizza is a journey
- Sky Sport Uno / Football 8.45 pm Milan – Venice (here all the matches also on DAZN)
- Sky Sport Football 21:00 Metz – PSG
Complete programming Rai, Mediaset, Sky, Discovery
Movies, TV series, Documentaries always available in streaming on Netflix, Amazon, TIMVISION, NowTV / SkyOnDemand, Infinity
